AI Sales Coaching Platforms for Insurance: 11 Best Picks by Coaching Mode

Coaching mode: Post-call, which means scores land minutes after a call wraps and coaching shows up as weekly priorities that later calls either confirm or don't.

How it works for insurance teams: The company first finds the behaviors linked to your successful calls and builds them into a shared playbook that reflects your process, evaluation guidelines, and required steps. Setup takes two weeks on average, with the company's team working alongside yours.

The platform then scores every call against that playbook. Medicare teams can tailor scoring to Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medicare Supplement conversations and review calls against their approved Scope of Appointment process, disclosures, and enrollment scripts.

For life insurance, feedback zeroes in on protection gaps and premium affordability, and any unsupported policy statement gets flagged for review. Managers keep notes on each coaching conversation and pull top call examples to show what good sounds like.

Say an agent keeps folding on the spouse objection. That gap becomes an AI role play built from real calls, which they can retry until the answer sticks (finally, a conversation with a spouse that goes well).

The company's AI voice agents can pick up after-hours intake, book appointments, and chase application follow-ups before passing the caller to a licensed agent, and their calls get graded on the same standards as your people's.

Security-wise, it's built to meet SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 standards, by the company's own description.

Where it shines: Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, saves 25 hours per week per manager on manual call review. Senior Sales Manager Thomas Pruitt puts it simply: "I'm able to coach 4x as many people as I used to."

Price: Not published, so pricing comes through a demo.

Trade-off: Coaching happens after the call, so if you want an agent nudged while the spouse objection is happening, you'll need a live tool too.

Setup is guided over about two weeks, the site names no dialer, CRM, or AMS integrations, and a solo agent won't generate enough calls to get full value.