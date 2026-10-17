AI Sales Coaching Platforms for Insurance: 11 Best Picks by Coaching Mode

"I need to talk to my wife first." Your agent hears it for the third time today, says "totally understand," and books a callback that both of them know will never connect (that's three spouses today who'll never know they were the closer).
The recording gets filed with a few hundred others and never gets played. Your manager has a full floor and time for a handful of reviews, so nobody notices this agent folds the exact same way every time a spouse comes up.
That silent fold is the gap AI sales coaching for insurance agents is supposed to close. Every AI sales coaching platform for insurance on this list attacks it differently, so the 11 picks below are grouped by how they coach.
Here's the TL;DR before the details:
Alpharun is the best AI sales coaching platform for insurance teams that want those unheard recordings turned into coaching, because it scores every call against a playbook built from your top agents' calls and gives each agent weekly priorities to work on.
For AI sales coaching for insurance agents built on practice, Kendo speeds new-agent ramp, Second Nature scales onboarding role-play, Quantified certifies compliance language, Outdoo trains service and retention teams, and SalesRoleplay.app sells budget practice tracks.
Frontline Coach drills renewal objections cheaply, Amotions AI puts rebuttals on screen, Balto locks required disclosures live, Gong scores carrier distribution calls, and Mindtickle runs enterprise enablement.
Every platform here does some mix of three jobs, and the mix tells you more than any feature list will.
Practice (AI role-play). Agents rehearse against an AI buyer before they get near a real lead, and the AI scores each attempt. It suits new agents and new products, because nobody loses a commission when an avatar says "I'll have to think about it."
Live prompts. The software listens to the call and puts the next question, an approved rebuttal, or a required disclosure on the agent's screen while the prospect is still talking. It fits high-volume call centers with strict scripts and agents who know the answer but blank under pressure.
Post-call coaching. Recorded calls get scored against a standard after they end, so managers know who needs help with what without listening to everything. It fits any team whose call volume has outgrown its managers' ears.
Plenty of agencies end up running two of the three, and the right pair depends on where your agents stumble.
These two start with calls your agents already made, score them, and tell managers where to focus.
Coaching mode: Post-call, which means scores land minutes after a call wraps and coaching shows up as weekly priorities that later calls either confirm or don't.
How it works for insurance teams: The company first finds the behaviors linked to your successful calls and builds them into a shared playbook that reflects your process, evaluation guidelines, and required steps. Setup takes two weeks on average, with the company's team working alongside yours.
The platform then scores every call against that playbook. Medicare teams can tailor scoring to Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medicare Supplement conversations and review calls against their approved Scope of Appointment process, disclosures, and enrollment scripts.
For life insurance, feedback zeroes in on protection gaps and premium affordability, and any unsupported policy statement gets flagged for review. Managers keep notes on each coaching conversation and pull top call examples to show what good sounds like.
Say an agent keeps folding on the spouse objection. That gap becomes an AI role play built from real calls, which they can retry until the answer sticks (finally, a conversation with a spouse that goes well).
The company's AI voice agents can pick up after-hours intake, book appointments, and chase application follow-ups before passing the caller to a licensed agent, and their calls get graded on the same standards as your people's.
Security-wise, it's built to meet SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 standards, by the company's own description.
Where it shines: Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, saves 25 hours per week per manager on manual call review. Senior Sales Manager Thomas Pruitt puts it simply: "I'm able to coach 4x as many people as I used to."
Price: Not published, so pricing comes through a demo.
Trade-off: Coaching happens after the call, so if you want an agent nudged while the spouse objection is happening, you'll need a live tool too.
Setup is guided over about two weeks, the site names no dialer, CRM, or AMS integrations, and a solo agent won't generate enough calls to get full value.
Gong is the best fit in this group for carriers whose distribution teams spend their days with advisors and brokers, since its only insurance page is an instant demo built around a wholesaler workflow.
Coaching mode: Post-call scoring of recorded meetings, plus AI role-play built from past conversations. Its pages name no mid-call guidance.
How it works for insurance teams: Gong Enable's AI Call Reviewer scores calls automatically, and feedback lands in a coaching inbox. AI Trainer turns past conversations into practice scenarios, and a rep can rehearse next week's advisor meeting against a replicated persona.
Initiative Tracking then checks whether the coached behavior shows up in real conversations (handy when the VP asks whether the training budget did anything).
Where it shines: Scale and connections. Gong links to 300+ tools through the Gong Collective, including Salesforce and HubSpot, and one enablement customer says, "I built 14 training courses with more than 75 AI scenarios in about three hours."
Security includes SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, and Gong maps HIPAA controls in its SOC 2 audit.
Price: Two numbers make up a Gong bill as of October 2026, a per-user license and a platform fee, and both arrive in a quote. Gong Enable skips the free trial.
Trade-off: Gong has no insurance industry page and names no insurance customer, so treat it as a cross-industry platform you'd adapt. Its model fits long advisor relationships better than a Medicare floor taking short inbound calls in AEP.
This is the crowded middle of the market, where agents rehearse against an AI buyer that never gets tired of hearing the same pitch.
Kendo is the best practice-first choice for agencies that live and die by new-agent ramp, which describes most IMOs during recruiting season.
Coaching mode: AI role-play plus scoring of recorded calls after they happen, on the same scorecard for both. There are no mid-call prompts.
How it works for insurance teams: Scenarios are written per line of business. A Medicare prospect says "I'm happy with my plan," a life prospect says "I need to talk to my wife" (hello again), and each is scored on criteria like "Needs discovery before the quote."
Training Paths sequence the practice, Kendo Agent assigns training from team metrics, and a Screening link lets you hear job candidates handle an AI prospect before you hire them.
Where it shines: Proof from a real floor. Jess Chang, a Partner at Globe Life, describes results with her new sales agents: "usually they start out at about like a 30, 33% close rate. Now we're seeing over 60% close rates on new agents."
Kendo notes that figure comes from Globe Life's own tracking over about six months.
Price: Seats run $55 a month on Pro and $100 on Max as of October 2026, Enterprise is custom from 10 seats up, and paying annually gets you two months free.
Trade-off: SOC 2 Type II is still in progress after a missed Q3 2026 target, and HIPAA is on the roadmap, so health and Medicare shops should ask hard questions about PHI. Dialers come in through imports or a Push API, and there's no AMS connector.
Coaching mode: Practice. Agents talk to AI avatars and get scored right after each session.
How it works for insurance teams: The insurance page promises "Role-Based AI Practice" in which avatars simulate quoting, objections, and compliance. Trainers describe a scenario or upload content, and the AI builds the role-play in minutes.
It runs in a mobile browser with no app download, so agents can squeeze in a session between calls (or, realistically, in the parking lot before their shift).
Where it shines: GoHealth "onboards up to 6,000 benefits consultants each year," and with Second Nature it needs "just two trainers for every 40 trainees." Onboarding fell from nine weeks to four, though those results trace back to a pilot that started in late 2022.
GoHealth's VP of Learning and Organizational Development sums it up: "Working with Second Nature gives you confidence."
Price: Not published as of October 2026, and the pricing link returns a 404.
Salesforce, HubSpot, and SSO connect out of the box, and any LMS works over SCORM or LTI. The security badges run from SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27701 through GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, and the avatars speak 30+ languages.
Trade-off: Practice is the whole show. The site doesn't show scoring of agents' real recorded calls, so you'll need another tool to see whether rehearsed answers hold up live.
Coaching mode: AI role-play with certification gates. Its call-analysis features are described for pharma field visits, and no insurance call-scoring workflow is shown.
How it works for insurance teams: The insurance page targets producer onboarding, product rollouts, annual certification, retention objections, claims follow-up, and multi-line cross-sell.
Compliance teams can make sure "reps pass only when they're fully compliant," and prohibited language triggers an automatic fail (harsh, but so is a carrier audit).
The platform supports 40+ languages and connects to CRMs like Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics and LMS platforms like SAP SuccessFactors and Docebo.
Where it shines: Audit trails. Every scenario produces a time-stamped, audit-ready record, and an unnamed VP of Training and Enablement at a Fortune 100 insurance provider credits it with "airtight confidence on compliance, with the audit trail to prove it."
Quantified has completed a SOC 2 Type II audit and runs on a private, isolated LLM.
Price: Quote-based as of October 2026, with two packages (Standard and Base) "Quoted for your team and program." Expect an enterprise sales process, since nothing on the site is self-serve.
Trade-off: It's a life-sciences company first, and its insurance page reuses outcome stats that also appear on its financial-services page. With no dialer integrations, it's a training tool, so live calls need coverage from somewhere else.
Coaching mode: AI role-play plus scoring of real calls, with no mid-call prompts found.
How it works for insurance teams: Outdoo, formerly MeetRecord, builds practice around policyholder conversations, including rate increases, non-renewals, and competitive displacement. Claims handlers can rehearse denials and settlements, and real calls can be turned into role-plays in one click.
Role-plays run by voice, chat, video avatar, or multi-persona, and the Growth plan lists 55+ call recording integrations and 40+ LMS integrations (whether all of those are switched on is a separate question).
Where it shines: Post-sale teams. Globe Life's member-services organization (a different team from the new sales agents in Kendo's story) reports "28% Improvement in Objection Handling" and "35% Improvement in Ramp Time."
Allied Health Agency, an independent insurance brokerage in Dallas, reports a "65% Reduction in cancellations," and its Director of Operations says Outdoo helps make sure "agents don't shortcut critical compliance steps."
Price: Paid plans are quoted by team size as of October 2026, and a free account comes with 60 minutes of credits to kick the tires. The insurance page lists SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance, but with the trust center blank on review, get the report in writing.
Trade-off: Its integration directory lists dialers and contact-center platforms like Convoso, Genesys Cloud CX, and Talkdesk, but each card is tagged "Coming Soon," so confirm what works today. Paid pricing isn't published.
Coaching mode: AI role-play against an AI buyer named Verse, plus scoring of uploaded recordings. There are no live prompts.
How it works for insurance teams: Insurance tracks cover needs analysis, objection handling, a compliance and ethical selling certification, and multi-line cross-selling across life, health, P&C, and commercial lines.
The site says its AI checks conversations "for disclosure accuracy, ethical phrasing, and compliance with industry regulations," and its meeting recorder captures Zoom, Meet, and Teams calls with no bot in the meeting.
Where it shines: Published per-seat pricing and a ready-made curriculum, so a small team can start practicing the same week it signs up.
Price: A five-seat Starter team pays $100 a month on annual billing as of October 2026 ($20 per seat, 10 role-plays per user), and Professional runs $39 per seat with a 15-seat minimum and no role-play cap.
The free plan includes no role-plays at all (a gym membership where every machine has an out-of-order sign, basically). On the CRM side it lists Dynamics 365 alongside Salesforce, HubSpot, and Pipedrive, and the SOC 2 Type II badge comes with a report you can request under NDA.
Trade-off: It serves 30+ industries, so insurance is one track among many, and there's no verifiable insurance customer result. The 15-seat minimum on Professional also prices out the smallest shops.
Coaching mode: Practice, with feedback during the role-play itself, plus scored review of Zoom cloud recordings on the Pro plan.
How it works for insurance teams: The insurance page is built entirely around renewals, where premiums rise, competitors quote lower, and coverage gets questioned.
Agents and account managers rehearse premium-increase pushback and coverage-gap questions with six AI voice characters, and a scenario generator builds fresh drills.
Ask Coach, a "Practice This Call" feature, and support for 11 languages round out the toolkit, and data is encrypted with AES-256 at rest and TLS 1.2+ in transit.
Where it shines: Cost and speed. A producer can start on the $9.99 plan tonight without ever talking to a salesperson, which is a nice change of pace for someone who talks to people all day. It's the cheapest way on this list to rehearse the dreaded "why did my premium go up?" call.
Price: A single producer pays $9.99 a month for Starter or $24.99 for Pro after a 14-day trial, and managers who want dashboards pay $34.99 per user on Team (all as of October 2026, with no contracts).
Trade-off: Frontline Coach names no customers anywhere on its site, offers controls "aligned with" SOC 2 Type II with no attestation, and integrates only with Zoom. Medicare and final expense sellers would have to build their scenarios from scratch with the generator.
These two sit beside the agent on the call and put the right words on screen before the moment passes.
Coaching mode: Live prompts on real calls are the core, backed by role-play and post-call scorecards.
How it works for insurance teams: The agent sees a private on-screen panel with the next clarifying question or approved rebuttal, while the prospect hears nothing unusual because no bot joins.
Its objection library covers the spouse decision, "I already have insurance," and "I can get it cheaper online," plus a role-play called "The healthy young parent."
For Medicare and final expense, it tracks required disclosures and Scope of Appointment steps and reminds the agent before one is missed.
Where it shines: The moment of the objection itself. Prompts come only from material your agency uploads, so the rebuttal on screen is one your compliance team already approved, and the tool "does not quote premiums, recommend coverage, bind policies, or speak to the customer."
Price: Published as of October 2026, from a free Basic tier to Starter at $49 per seat per month (annual), Professional at $99, Advanced at $189, and Power at $349, with monthly billing $10 to $20 higher.
If you want to test first, there's a 30-day team pilot for 10 to 15 reps, and its fee counts toward an annual contract.
Trade-off: There's no SOC 2 report and no HIPAA certification, though it signs BAAs, and its insurance customers appear as logos without results. Major dialers like Five9 and RingCentral connect through its overlay with no native API integration.
Balto is the best match for insurance contact centers that would rather prevent a missed disclaimer than discover it in a QA report three weeks later.
Coaching mode: Live guidance on real calls, plus auto-scoring of every interaction and coaching sessions afterward. And if a call goes sideways, Live Listen gets a supervisor into the audio in one click, with a chat line to the agent.
How it works for insurance teams: Balto plugs into phone systems like NICE, Genesys, RingCentral, 8x8, and Convoso, and listens as the agent talks.
Health and Medicare teams can "Lock the verbatim TPMO disclaimer so a reworded version never risks your contract," and P&C teams get disclosure and suitability lines flagged the moment they're missed.
Notes write back to your policy admin system or CRM, and when a beneficiary names their doctor, Balto finds that provider without the agent typing a thing.
Where it shines: Named insurance results. GEHA "lifted its win rate from a 28% baseline to 50% at peak," and Zander Insurance moved its agent-to-manager ratio from 10:1 to 15:1, "saving 33% of manager salaries."
Price: Quote-based as of October 2026. Its certifications cover SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.
Trade-off: Balto has no practice environment, so rookies need a separate role-play tool before they hit the phones. Rollout takes time too, and Balto says most teams are fully live within about 45 days.
One pick for carriers that already run enablement like its own department.
Coaching mode: AI role-play plus post-call scoring of recordings, with no live guidance shown.
How it works for insurance teams: Mindtickle has no insurance industry page, so insurance teams adopt the cross-industry platform. Its Behavior Intelligence spots each rep's "Know-Do-Gap™" from calls, assessments, and past role-plays, then builds role-plays to close it.
AI Copilot scores call recordings on talk time, pace, and questions asked, role-plays run in 25+ languages, and certifications and pitch competitions sit alongside. (Pitch competitions for annuity reps? Stranger things have happened at a sales kickoff.)
Where it shines: Big rollouts. Cisco rolled training out to 18,000 sellers in six weeks with it, and Janssen India cut rep ramp time in half. Its trust page lists ISO 27001, SOC 2, SOC 3, and CSA STAR, and the company says it complies with the EU AI Act and ISO 42001.
Price: Mindtickle's pricing lives behind a sales conversation as of October 2026, and its old pricing URL leads to a 404. It plugs into the usual enterprise stack, from Salesforce and Okta to all the major meeting platforms.
Trade-off: Its only insurance proof is an anonymous testimonial from an insurance-industry enablement director. The full suite of training, content, and certifications is also heavier than most agencies need, so it makes the most sense where an enablement team already owns the calendar.
Start with the failure you see most often, because each mode fixes a different one.
If new agents have never heard a real objection, practice comes first, and Kendo, Second Nature, and SalesRoleplay.app give them plenty of reps before their first live lead.
If agents know the answer but freeze or skip a disclosure, live prompts from Amotions AI or Balto put the words in front of them.
If nobody on your team knows what's happening on most calls, you need every call scored after it ends, which is where the first group lives. Carriers with a big enablement team and certification calendar should look at Mindtickle, or Gong if their sellers work through wholesalers.
The pairing I'd start with is practice for ramp plus post-call scoring for everyone else. That combination covers AI sales coaching for insurance agents from week one to year five without asking anyone to read a screen while a prospect is mid-sentence.
Before you sign anything, pull 20 recorded calls where a premium objection came up. Mix your best closer, a couple of steady middle performers, and the agent who folds on "that's a lot per month."
Run all 20 through your top two picks, then read what each platform tells a manager to coach. A useful answer names a specific behavior for a specific agent, points to the moment on the call where it happened, and stays consistent across similar calls.
A useless answer says "build more rapport" for all 20 agents (thanks, very helpful). Whichever platform gives you the first kind of answer on your own calls is the one your managers will open on a busy week.
Alpharun scores every call against a playbook built from your strongest agents' calls and turns the results into weekly coaching priorities for each agent. Medicare and life teams can also check calls against approved Scope of Appointment steps, disclosures, and product language.
AI role-play gets new agents through their first hundred objections fast, but they still need feedback on real calls once they start dialing. Pair practice with scoring of their first live calls so you can see whether the rehearsed answers survive contact with an actual spouse.
Yes, live prompts can put an approved rebuttal on screen at the exact moment a premium objection lands, which helps agents who freeze. Reading a prompt aloud while a prospect is still talking is its own skill, so agents still benefit from practice and post-call feedback.
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