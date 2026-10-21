Best Database for Small Business: 9 Picks Sorted by Skill Level

"Just use Postgres" is what a developer friend tells the owner of a hypothetical nine-person landscaping crew, whose jobs, quotes, and customer notes live in one spreadsheet nobody trusts anymore.

It's easy advice to give when you're not the one fixing it on a Saturday, and a no-code tool's homepage will happily tell the same owner they'll never need a developer at all. Both can be right, depending on who does the work.

I help small teams choose ops and no-code tools, and the first thing I check is who'll build and maintain the database. So here's my pick for the best database for small business owners at every skill level, from no code at all to bring-a-developer.

In a hurry? Here's the quick version:

Softr is the best database for small business owners who don't code, because it pairs a native relational database with the client portals and internal tools your staff and customers log into, with permissions and hosting built in.

Airtable is the familiar spreadsheet-style favorite, Baserow is the open-source, EU-hosted option, and Google AppSheet turns Workspace data into apps. Microsoft Access remains the Windows desktop classic.

Once a developer joins, Supabase offers Postgres with batteries included, PostgreSQL is the free open-source workhorse, MySQL is Oracle's popular open-source pick, and SQLite is a self-contained single-file engine.