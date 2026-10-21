Best Database for Small Business: 9 Picks Sorted by Skill Level

"Just use Postgres" is what a developer friend tells the owner of a hypothetical nine-person landscaping crew, whose jobs, quotes, and customer notes live in one spreadsheet nobody trusts anymore.
It's easy advice to give when you're not the one fixing it on a Saturday, and a no-code tool's homepage will happily tell the same owner they'll never need a developer at all. Both can be right, depending on who does the work.
I help small teams choose ops and no-code tools, and the first thing I check is who'll build and maintain the database. So here's my pick for the best database for small business owners at every skill level, from no code at all to bring-a-developer.
In a hurry? Here's the quick version:
Softr is the best database for small business owners who don't code, because it pairs a native relational database with the client portals and internal tools your staff and customers log into, with permissions and hosting built in.
Airtable is the familiar spreadsheet-style favorite, Baserow is the open-source, EU-hosted option, and Google AppSheet turns Workspace data into apps. Microsoft Access remains the Windows desktop classic.
Once a developer joins, Supabase offers Postgres with batteries included, PostgreSQL is the free open-source workhorse, MySQL is Oracle's popular open-source pick, and SQLite is a self-contained single-file engine.
Answer these before you compare a single feature, because they cut nine options down to two or three in about five minutes.
Who will build it? If the builder is you or your office manager, stay in the no-code group, because a database nobody on staff can change turns into a support request every time you need a new field.
Who will use it? Staff who log in every day need simple screens, and customers or vendors who check a portal need to see only their own records. Raw SQL tables give you neither out of the box, so somebody has to build that layer.
How many people write data at once? One person entering invoices at a desk is a very different load from six crew leads updating jobs from their phones at the same time, and at least one tool here allows only one writer at any moment.
These four let a non-technical owner or ops lead build and change the database without writing code, which is where most small businesses should start.
If you want one tool that stores your business data and gives every employee, client, and vendor a login to the right slice of it, this is the one I'd pick.
Skill level: none, because you can co-build with AI by describing the app you need in plain words, start from a template or build from scratch, and switch to visual editing any time you want to adjust something by hand.
How it works: everything starts with its native relational database, which handles linked records, rollups, lookups, and formulas, and it syncs with your app. Data you'd rather leave in place can stay put, because it also connects to 21+ external data sources like Airtable and Google Sheets.
With the data in place, you build business apps: internal tools for staff, plus client and vendor portals where each person logs in and sees only their own records.
Authentication, permissions, and hosting come built in, so an app is ready for real users the day you publish it. On the security side, the platform holds SOC 2 Type II and keeps your data on AWS servers in Germany.
Where it shines: moving off a spreadsheet-style tool without starting over, since it offers CSV import and a one-click Airtable import that keeps linked records intact.
Child's Play Charity, which delivers therapeutic games to pediatric hospitals, migrated 4,000+ records off Airtable and cut its ongoing software costs by about 50%, while serving 193 hospitals with the same 6-person team.
Price: as of October 2026, Free is $0 with 5 app users and up to 1,000 records per database (5,000 per workspace). Basic is $25 a month ($19 billed yearly), Pro is $119 ($99 yearly), and Business is $395 ($329 yearly), with bigger record and user allowances at each step.
The trade-off: builder seats are billed beyond the ones each plan includes (one on Basic, two on Pro, three on Business), and the granular permissions most portals need start on Pro. There's also no code export, so your app lives on the platform, although you can export your data to CSV.
Airtable is the safe pick for teams that like the feel of a spreadsheet but need records that link to each other across tables.
Skill level: low, since the grid looks and behaves like a spreadsheet and connecting related tables is point-and-click work.
How it works: you build bases of related tables, then add Interfaces (custom screens built from your data), automations, and Airtable AI. Read-only collaborators and form submissions don't count as paid seats, which helps when lots of people only need to look.
Where it shines: ops teams that want to prototype fast and grow into something bigger, and Airtable says more than 500,000 companies trust it. Code and Theory, one of its customer stories, says the platform saved it more than 10,000 hours.
Price: as of October 2026, Free is $0 with 1,000 records per base, up to 5 editors, and 100 automation runs. Team costs $20 per seat a month billed annually ($24 monthly) for 50,000 records per base, and Business is $45 ($54 monthly) with 125,000 records and SAML SSO.
If clients need their own access, the Portals add-on starts at $120 a month for 15 guests on Team, so price that in early if a portal is on your wish list.
The trade-off: every editor is a paid seat, so a 10-person team where everyone edits pays $200 a month on Team billed annually. When a base hits its record cap you keep your data but can't add records until you upgrade, and European data residency is limited to Enterprise Scale.
Baserow is the no-code database for teams that want an exit door, because the core is open source and you can run it on your own server.
Skill level: none on the cloud version, which works like a spreadsheet-style database. Self-hosting is a different story, because then someone on your team installs, updates, and babysits the server.
How it works: Grid, Form, and Gallery views come on every plan, with Kanban, Calendar, and Timeline on paid tiers. It also includes an application builder, automations, dashboards, an AI assistant called Kuma, and an MCP server, all built on PostgreSQL under the hood.
Where it shines: data control, since the self-hosted open-source edition is free and never has row, storage, or API request limits. The cloud is EU-hosted, and according to Baserow it's SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant, with over 150,000 users.
Price: as of October 2026, Cloud Free is $0 with 3,000 rows and 2 GB of storage per workspace. Premium is $10 per user a month billed yearly ($12 monthly) for 50,000 rows, and Advanced is $18 ($22 monthly) for 250,000 rows plus role-based and field-level permissions and audit logs.
The trade-off: the free cloud row cap is small, and if a workspace stays over its limit for 7 days you can't create new rows. The cloud API also caps you at 10 concurrent requests, which starts to matter once other tools write to it.
What I'd test in a trial is whether the person who'll own it day to day is comfortable picking between cloud and self-hosting, because that choice shapes everything after it.
If your business already runs on Google Workspace, AppSheet may already be in your plan, which makes it one of the easiest experiments on this list.
Skill level: no code, since you build mobile and web apps from data in Google Sheets, Excel, Cloud SQL, Salesforce, or the built-in AppSheet database without writing any.
How it works: apps get tables, galleries, charts, maps, and dashboards, plus forms that capture signatures, photos, and locations. They also work offline and can automate email, SMS, and push notifications, which suits crews who spend the day away from a desk.
Where it shines: field work inside Workspace shops, because AppSheet Core licenses come at no extra cost with Business Starter, Business Standard, and Business Plus. Google also says AppSheet is SOC 2 Type 2 audited.
Price: as of October 2026, you can build and test free with up to 10 users for as long as you like. Starter is $5 per user a month, Core is $10, Enterprise Plus is $20, and Publisher Pro is $50 a month per app for public apps with no sign-in.
The trade-off: the built-in AppSheet database caps at 2,500 rows per database on Starter and Core, and connecting cloud databases, APIs, or Salesforce needs Enterprise Plus. Every signed-in and guest user needs a license too, and guests are counted per device.
So if you plan to let customers into an app, do the license math before you build, because a busy guest list adds up faster than the per-user price suggests.
This group is for offices where everyone works on Windows PCs and the database can live in a single file.
Access is still the most direct route to a relational database on a Windows desktop, and you may already pay for it through Microsoft 365.
Skill level: low to moderate, because Microsoft pitches it for building database apps from templates or from scratch without being a developer, although designing a good one still takes practice.
How it works: your database lives in a single .accdb file on a Windows PC, and it can store data in SQL Server or Azure SQL if you pay for a subscription to that service.
Where it shines: small offices with a handful of desktop users, since Microsoft's specs allow up to 255 concurrent users and 255 fields per table. Microsoft also says it will keep investing in Access desktop databases, and it hasn't announced any retirement.
Price: as of October 2026, Access is included in Microsoft 365 Business Standard with Copilot ($23.50 per user a month, paid yearly) and Business Premium with Copilot ($32.00). It isn't in Business Basic, and a standalone copy costs $179.99 as a one-time purchase for Windows 11 or 10.
The trade-off: it's Windows-only, each database file tops out at 2 GB, and there's no browser or mobile access, because Microsoft retired Access web apps back in 2018. For web and mobile, Microsoft points you to Power Apps.
That makes Access a fine fit for a three-person office that shares one database at their desks, and a poor fit the moment anyone wants to check a record from a job site.
These four are serious, mostly free engines, but none of them gives your staff a finished app to log into, so budget for someone who writes code.
Supabase is what I'd hand a developer who wants Postgres without spending week one wiring up logins and APIs.
Skill level: developer, even though there's a visual Table Editor, because it's a backend platform and someone still has to build the app your team uses.
How it works: every project gets a full Postgres database you can manage in the Table Editor, the SQL Editor, or code. It bundles authentication, instant REST APIs, Edge Functions, Realtime, file storage, and vector embeddings. Row Level Security controls who can query what.
Where it shines: custom and AI-built apps, and Lovable uses it as the backend for millions of AI-generated apps. You can also self-host it with Docker, though then backups, security, and monitoring are all on you.
Price: as of October 2026, Free is $0 with a 500 MB database, 50,000 monthly active users, and a limit of 2 active projects. Pro starts at $25 a month with 8 GB of disk per project and daily backups, and Team starts at $599 a month.
The trade-off: free projects pause after a week of inactivity (relatable, if inconvenient), and SOC 2 and ISO 27001 come only with Team and up. Usage-based overages mean the bill can move, although Pro's spend cap is on by default.
PostgreSQL is the one your developer friend means, and the advice holds up when you have someone to run it.
Skill level: developer or database admin, since you install, host, and administer it yourself or pay a hosting provider to handle part of that.
How it works: it's an open-source object-relational database that started as the POSTGRES project at UC Berkeley in 1986 and has been ACID-compliant since 2001. The current stable version is 18.
You get foreign keys, JSON support, full-text search, row- and column-level security, replication, and point-in-time recovery, which covers most of what a growing business will ever ask of a database.
Where it shines: data that will grow, because BitLeap LLC, a user quoted on the project's site, tracks anywhere from a couple hundred thousand rows to 20+ million. Extensions like PostGIS add location data, which suits delivery and field-service businesses.
Price: free under the PostgreSQL License, which lets you use, copy, modify, and distribute it without fee. Hosting is where the cost lands, and as of October 2026 a managed host like Supabase starts with a free tier, with Pro from $25 a month.
The trade-off: there's no built-in hosting, forms, or app interface, so your staff never touch it directly. Major version upgrades need a dump and reload or pg_upgrade, and each major version gets five years of support, so someone has to keep an eye on the calendar.
Oracle calls MySQL the world's most popular open-source database, and it's a dependable pick for a business website or web app that your developer maintains.
Skill level: developer, though MySQL Workbench gives whoever runs it a visual tool for modeling and administration.
How it works: the free Community Edition, released under the GPL license, includes replication, InnoDB Cluster, partitioning, stored procedures, triggers, views, and connectors for ODBC, JDBC, and .NET. It runs on more than 20 platforms, including Linux, Mac, and Windows.
Where it shines: web apps that need a well-known engine any developer can pick up, since Oracle lists Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Yahoo among its users. If you'd prefer not to host it yourself, Oracle's managed MySQL HeatWave service runs on OCI and AWS.
Price: the Community Edition is free, while Oracle doesn't publish a price for Enterprise Edition as of October 2026, so you'll need to contact sales for that one.
The trade-off: you'll need hosting and someone to administer it, and the security extras (encryption, firewall, audit, and masking) sit in the paid Enterprise Edition. There's no no-code form or app layer either, so staff need a front end your developer builds.
If your developer already knows MySQL well, that familiarity is worth more than any feature gap with PostgreSQL, because the database they know is the one they'll maintain well.
The project estimates over a trillion SQLite databases are in active use, including in every Android device, every iPhone, and every copy of QuickBooks (so your accountant has been running a database this whole time).
Skill level: developer, because it's a code library your app talks to, with no user accounts, permissions screen, or forms of its own.
How it works: the whole database, with multiple tables, indices, triggers, and views, sits in a single file, and there's no server to install or configure. The project describes SQLite as competing with fopen(), which is a developer's way of saying it replaces saving data to a plain file.
Where it shines: a small website or an internal tool that one person updates, since the project says sites with fewer than 100K hits a day should work fine, and it calls that estimate conservative. A single database can reach 281 terabytes, so size won't be the thing that stops you.
Price: free, because SQLite is in the public domain, and as of October 2026 companies that need legal paperwork can buy a Warranty of Title from Hwaci.
The trade-off: it allows unlimited readers but only one writer at any instant, so six people saving jobs at the same moment is the wrong workload for it. The project itself says that when many clients send SQL to one database over a network, a client/server engine is the better choice.
Start with the person who'll maintain the database a year from now, because that's who you're choosing for. If it's you or your office manager, pick from the no-code group and run one real workflow through two of them during a free trial.
If clients or vendors need a login, test that part first, since portals and record-level permissions vary more between tools than tables do. Check which plan includes them, because it's often a tier or two above the entry price.
If several people write data at the same time, rule out SQLite and think hard about whether a Windows-only desktop file suits your team. The cloud tools and the server databases all handle shared writes, so the deciding question becomes who builds the screens.
If you have a developer, Supabase or PostgreSQL gives you the most room, and MySQL is a fine choice for web work. Price in their time, though, because a free database maintained by a paid developer still has a monthly cost.
Back to that landscaping crew. If the owner's developer friend is offering to build and maintain the app, Postgres (or Supabase on top of it) is great advice, and the business gets a database that can grow with it for years.
If the friend is offering advice and nothing else, the no-code group is the safer bet, because the office manager can add a field or a new crew lead without waiting on anyone.
And if the crews need to see their own jobs on a phone while customers check quotes in a portal, pick a no-code database with apps and permissions on top, because that covers both needs in one project.
A non-technical small business should use Softr, because it combines a no-code relational database with portals and internal tools that have logins and permissions built in. Airtable and Baserow are good alternatives if your team mainly needs tables and nobody outside the company needs access.
SQLite is good enough when one person or one app writes the data, but it's a poor fit for a shared office database. It allows only one writer at a time, and the project recommends a client/server engine when many users send queries over a network.
You don't need a developer if you pick a no-code database, since the tools in the first group let you build tables, screens, and permissions yourself. You'll want one for Supabase, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or SQLite, because those engines don't come with a finished app for your staff.
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