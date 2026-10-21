Nano Banana Pro Jewelry Images: A Better Brief for the Background

Choose the backdrop before requesting other changes. Pale paper, dark fabric and a stone surface are different visual decisions. Decide which one would suit the piece, then describe its texture and how much of the frame it should occupy.

For a background study with Nano Banana Pro, try a brief structured like this illustrative example:

Use the supplied pendant photograph as the subject reference. Replace the tablecloth with a plain charcoal-gray matte surface. Keep the pendant and chain in their current positions and at the same apparent size. Preserve the visible setting, chain links, engraving and stone color. Leave open space above the pendant. Do not add lettering or other jewelry.

This is a proposed instruction, not a tested result. Replace the pendant details with what is actually visible in your photograph. If there is no engraving, remove that part rather than encouraging the model to invent one.

Leave the light alone for the first attempt. Once you have a background candidate worth keeping, you can decide whether another adjustment is necessary. This sequence gives each version a clear purpose: you are evaluating a surface change before introducing a separate lighting choice.

When a mood reference is helpful, identify it explicitly as a background reference. A photograph of another necklace should not silently become the pattern for yours. Write down what you want from that image, such as the muted fabric color, and exclude its jewelry from the request.