4 Best Veeam Alternatives: Eon, Cohesity, Commvault & Rubrik

Almost every shortlist of Veeam alternatives I've been handed lands on the same four names, and picking them is the easy part.
The harder call is whether your estate is cloud-first or still data-center-first, because Veeam is still very good at VMs across its 14 supported hypervisors.
The case for leaving gets strong once most of your data sits in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, where per-workload licensing, a separate product per cloud, and worker instances in your own accounts add up fast.
Short version:
Of the four, the best Veeam alternative for cloud-first AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments is Eon, since it brings cloud-native data protection to all three clouds from one read-only role and rolls back the exact records hit.
For estates still anchored in the data center, Cohesity fits deep legacy footprints, Commvault fits application-aware recovery for SAP and Oracle, and Rubrik fits security teams that want cyber recovery and threat hunting.
Druva, NAKIVO, Acronis, and HYCU cover narrower lanes: SaaS-delivered protection for endpoints and SaaS apps, budget VM protection on software you install, backup plus endpoint security in one agent, and Nutanix-native estates.
The company was built by the team behind CloudEndure (which AWS later acquired), and it shows in how little you install.
Who it's for: Cloud-first teams whose critical data lives in managed databases, object storage, and cloud VMs across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, and MongoDB Atlas under the same control plane.
The platform connects through a single read-only IAM role with no agents, appliances, or clusters. Its Cloud Backup Posture Management continuously discovers resources, classifies them (PII, PHI, financial data), and applies policy without anyone hand-tagging a thing.
That matters because a September 2026 census of 53,709 production cloud resources across 78 companies found that 61.2% had no recovery copy at all.
Why it beats staying on Veeam: Veeam on AWS runs a backup appliance that launches temporary workers in your accounts, and Azure and Google Cloud each get their own product. Here one control plane covers all three clouds, with no scanning compute to run in your account.
Recovery is granular, down to an instance, a database, a table, only the rows a SQL query matches, or a single file. A bad write gets rolled back in minutes while later good writes stay put, and Global Search finds files and database records across backups in seconds.
Copies land in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults with time-bound access, so a stolen production key doesn't open them.
Ransomware detection (add-on) correlates multiple independent signals (such as row-count drops, schema changes, and ransom notes) into one weighted score. Database detection is in early access.
PDI Technologies, a convenience-retail and fuel software company, runs nearly 600 AWS accounts and 350+ single-tenant vaults on the platform, and its backup job success rate climbed from 80% with a hand-built Lambda workaround to 99.95%.
What it costs: Usage-based pricing, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. Global deduplication in the vault gets you up to 50% lower cost, and there are no retrieval, restore, or egress fees.
The catch: On-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center. There's no public list price, Kubernetes protection is EKS only, and laptops are out of scope (your endpoint tool stays).
Cohesity closed its combination with Veritas's enterprise data protection business on December 10, 2024, which put DataProtect and NetBackup under one roof. That history is the reason it's on this list.
Who it's for: Large enterprises with deep data-center estates, especially NetBackup customers, whom Cohesity invites to keep, extend, or transform that environment on their own terms.
DataProtect covers vSphere (including vSphere 9 and VCF), Nutanix AHV, Hyper-V, and OpenStack. You can run it Cohesity-managed, partner-managed, or customer-managed, in public clouds or on certified on-prem platforms.
Why it beats staying on Veeam: The cyber recovery stack goes deep. Threat scanning pulls from Google Threat Intelligence and Sophos feeds with custom YARA rules, and RecoveryAgent scans candidate snapshots to recommend a clean point with evidence behind it.
FortKnox adds a fully managed cyber vault hosted on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, which works with both DataProtect and NetBackup. That's a tidy answer if you want an offsite vault without building one.
What it costs: Cohesity sells Core and Enterprise editions as 1-, 3-, or 5-year subscriptions, priced by quote. As of October 2026, AWS Marketplace lists DataProtect delivered as a service at $29,100 for 12 months covering 10 back-end TB with premium support.
The catch: DataProtect and NetBackup remain two product lines with separate stacks, and NetBackup keeps its Powered Appliances, so you're buying into data-center infrastructure.
On a cloud-first estate, paying for the license and running the infrastructure yourself ends up costing more than native protection.
Cohesity's documented restores center on VMs, files, and application objects, so a team with lots of cloud databases should ask how table-level recovery works before signing.
Commvault is the one I'd shortlist when the hard part of your estate is the applications sitting on the VMs. You can consume Commvault Cloud as SaaS, as on-prem software, or as an integrated appliance.
Who it's for: Large enterprises running SAP, Oracle, and Exchange. Commvault is SAP-certified, with SAP LaMa integration and recovery that goes from a full database to a tablespace, and down to a single data file, control file, or archive log.
Why it beats staying on Veeam: Commvault Cleanroom offers "automated, isolated, and repeatable cyber recovery testing" on Azure or AWS, with no hardware required. A recovery rehearsal becomes something you can schedule, which is how it should be.
Threat Scan assembles the last known good version of your data and skips quarantined files during recovery. For AWS-native workloads there's Clumio, which Commvault acquired in 2024, covering S3, DynamoDB, RDS, Aurora, and EC2/EBS.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Commvault's SaaS pricing page lists File & Object Backup starting at $58.50 per TB per month, Database Backup starting at $90 per TB per month, and VMs at $102.49 per 10-pack per month. Self-managed licensing is quoted on front-end terabytes.
The catch: Application consistency is agent-based, so the SAP HANA, SAP Oracle, or DB2 agent goes on both the source and target machines. Threat Scan on customer-managed storage also needs access nodes you deploy, and it analyzes files up to 50 MB.
It's a big platform built for estates with a real on-prem footprint. A cloud-first team ends up running a lot of machinery for workloads that live in managed services.
Rubrik calls itself "the Security and AI Operations Company," and the product follows the name. It's the pick when your CISO is co-signing the purchase order.
Who it's for: Security-led teams that want threat hunting and recovery workflows tied to their backups, with Rubrik clusters in the data center and cloud protection for AWS and Google Cloud.
Why it beats staying on Veeam: Threat Hunting scans backups with hashes and YARA rules and walks snapshot history to pinpoint a likely clean point, although file-based scanning reads storage files, and a managed database like Aurora or RDS never exposes its contents as files to scan.
Threat Monitoring pulls indicators from Mandiant and Rubrik Zero Labs, and Threat Containment isolates infected snapshots. Agent Rewind, announced in August 2025, rewinds what an AI agent changed across files, databases, configurations, or repositories.
What it costs: As of October 2026, every Rubrik edition (Foundation, Business, and Enterprise) is priced through sales. Enterprise Edition comes as a three-year term bundling software and support.
The catch: In the cloud you choose a hosting model. Rubrik Managed moves backups outside your AWS organization by design and has a narrower slice of configuration options today, while customer-hosted leaves you owning the networking, IAM roles, and security posture.
Data-center deployments run on Rubrik clusters, which makes it a stronger fit for estates with real on-prem weight than for a cloud-first team watching its budget.
These four sit lower on my list because their lanes are narrower, and for the right estate that narrowness is the whole appeal.
Druva is SaaS-delivered protection for teams whose biggest exposure is endpoints and SaaS apps, run as a fully managed service with no infrastructure on your side. Its Airgap workflow covers RDS databases and RDS clusters, per a May 2026 Druva help article.
The tradeoff is architectural: Druva's AWS page says backups sit "in a separate security domain outside your AWS account," which gives isolation but puts the copy in a vendor-run cloud. Pricing is quoted per TB per month after deduplication, and AWS customers get a 30-day free trial.
NAKIVO Backup & Replication suits cost-conscious virtualization estates that are happy to install and run their own software, as a virtual appliance, an AWS AMI, or straight onto a NAS. It covers VMware, Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV VMs, plus physical servers and Amazon EC2.
As of October 2026, Pro Essentials starts at $2.45 per workload per month on a 1-year term, and the Free Edition protects up to 10 workloads for a year. The Essentials tiers cap at 50 workloads, and AWS coverage is EC2 instances only.
Acronis Cyber Protect fits MSPs and midmarket IT teams that want backup and endpoint security in one agent and one console, with antivirus, URL filtering, and fail-safe patching alongside the backups. Service providers get the same approach through Acronis Cyber Platform.
Licensing is per device, and each machine, physical host, or cluster node needs its own license. Yearly prices start at $85 for Standard, $109 for Backup Advanced, and $129 for Advanced.
HYCU is the natural pick for Nutanix-native estates. The company says it's the only data protection vendor with multiple Nutanix Validated Designs, and its UI is designed to feel like an extension of Nutanix Prism.
HYCU R-Cloud also reaches into SaaS apps like Azure DevOps, where a single work item can be restored in place. Self-managed protection runs on a HYCU backup controller you deploy (HYCU recommends 8 vCPU cores and 8 GiB of memory on AWS), and Microsoft 365 coverage lists at $2.25 per user per month.
If most of your critical data now sits in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, the top of this list is where I'd start. If it still lives in racks you can walk up and touch, Cohesity, Commvault, or Rubrik will feel familiar.
And if those racks are mostly VMs your team already runs well, one more Veeam renewal may be the right call (it has over 550,000 customers worldwide for a reason).
Cohesity is the better fit for large data-center estates with deep VM and file footprints, while Commvault suits teams that need application-aware recovery for SAP, Oracle, and Exchange plus repeatable recovery testing in Commvault Cleanroom.
Yes, Rubrik protects AWS workloads such as EC2, S3, and DynamoDB, along with Google Cloud projects and Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL. You choose between customer-hosted compute in your own accounts or Rubrik Managed, which moves backups outside your AWS organization by design.
For cloud-first estates, SaaS-delivered tools that connect through a cloud role roll out fastest because there's no appliance or cluster to size. For VM-heavy estates, NAKIVO's pre-configured virtual appliance or AWS AMI is the quickest self-hosted start.
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