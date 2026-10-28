4 Best Veeam Alternatives: Eon, Cohesity, Commvault & Rubrik

Almost every shortlist of Veeam alternatives I've been handed lands on the same four names, and picking them is the easy part.

The harder call is whether your estate is cloud-first or still data-center-first, because Veeam is still very good at VMs across its 14 supported hypervisors.

The case for leaving gets strong once most of your data sits in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, where per-workload licensing, a separate product per cloud, and worker instances in your own accounts add up fast.

Short version:

Of the four, the best Veeam alternative for cloud-first AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments is Eon, since it brings cloud-native data protection to all three clouds from one read-only role and rolls back the exact records hit.

For estates still anchored in the data center, Cohesity fits deep legacy footprints, Commvault fits application-aware recovery for SAP and Oracle, and Rubrik fits security teams that want cyber recovery and threat hunting.

Druva, NAKIVO, Acronis, and HYCU cover narrower lanes: SaaS-delivered protection for endpoints and SaaS apps, budget VM protection on software you install, backup plus endpoint security in one agent, and Nutanix-native estates.