8 Best S3 Backup Tools in 2026, Ranked for Real Restores

S3 versioning and replication do exactly what they promise, and that's the problem. When a deploy script overwrites a prefix with garbage, versioning keeps the garbage as the newest version and replication dutifully copies it to your second Region.
So when a team tells me "we have versioning," what I hear is a retention setting. A backup plan needs a separate copy the bad write can't reach and a fast way to bring back one prefix from last week, and that's the bar every S3 backup tool below had to clear.
My pick is Eon. It's the best S3 backup tool for cloud-first AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments because it spots buckets nobody told it about and can pull back anything from a single object to a full bucket at any recovery point, versioning on or off.
Clumio by Commvault suits AWS-centric teams chasing 15-minute recovery points, and Rubrik fits security teams that already hunt threats in it. AWS Backup stays the native base layer most AWS teams keep.
Druva keeps the copy in its own SaaS cloud, and N2W adds flat-priced scheduling on top of AWS Backup. Veeam belongs with shops already running it for VMs, while MSP360 is the budget option for small teams.
All three come up whenever someone asks about S3 backup, and for good reason. They're S3-compatible object storage services, which makes them places a backup tool can write copies to.
The tools on this list answer a different question: how do you protect the data already sitting in your S3 buckets? Moving buckets to another provider changes where the data lives, and a bad write or a deleted prefix moves right along with it (ransomware doesn't care whose invoice it's on).
If the storage economics appeal to you, pick a protection tool first and then ask whether it can write to one of them as a destination.
Built by the team behind CloudEndure, the platform handles cloud data protection and recovery. Setup is one read-only IAM role with nothing to deploy (agents, appliances, or clusters), and S3 shares its policy model with Azure Blob Storage and Google Cloud Storage.
Who it's for: Teams with S3 spread across many AWS accounts and Regions, where nobody can say for sure which buckets are covered. Cloud Backup Posture Management continuously discovers and classifies new buckets as environments change and applies policy without anyone tagging them.
Capture is object-level and incremental after the first copy, and it never depends on source-bucket versioning. That matters for the bucket someone created without versioning three reorgs ago.
What a restore looks like: Start with Global Search, which covers every snapshot without an index to set up or a charge per search. Once you've found what broke, pull back one object, a prefix, or the full bucket at any point in time, into whichever Region you need, with no rehydration step.
The vault holding those copies is immutable and logically air-gapped, separate from the source account, and production credentials can't get into it. With ransomware detection (add-on), each new copy gets checked for mass overwrites, version flooding, and staged encryption.
When detection fires, it flags the last clean recovery point, so you roll back the exact objects that were hit and leave later good writes where they are.
SoFi, the fintech and digital bank, took recovery from a day to minutes across five AWS regions. The gain came from automated discovery and policy applied across every region at once.
Cost: Pricing is usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. Vault-side global deduplication plus incremental capture is how it reaches up to 50% lower cost, and getting data back carries no retrieval, restore, or egress fees.
Trade-off: The data center is the weak spot: on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center. You also won't find a public list price, and the ransomware package is billed apart from storage.
Clumio, which Commvault acquired in 2024, is Commvault's AWS-native line. Its S3 protection comes in two flavors: SecureVault keeps an incremental secondary copy outside the production account, and Backtrack works inside your account and relies on S3 Versioning there.
Who it's for: AWS-heavy teams that want short recovery points without running backup infrastructure. Continuous backup delivers a 15-minute RPO, and point-in-time restore requires it.
Clumio looks for changes on a 15-minute cycle, syncing when a bucket logs more than 32 updates and otherwise at least once an hour. The fact sheet reports production testing at 80 billion objects and 40 PB in a single bucket (vendor-reported, but a useful ceiling).
What a restore looks like: The unit can be one object, a prefix, or the full bucket, with either the latest version or every version. Targets include the original bucket, a different one, or a bucket sitting in another AWS account and Region.
Instant Access on SecureVault Standard also lets you read any point-in-time copy through S3 APIs without a full restore, which is handy for a "just let me look at it" request.
Cost: Clumio's list price as of October 2026 is $0.025 per GiB-month for SecureVault Standard ($0.010 for Archive), and both tiers add $1.50 monthly for every million managed objects. Getting data back costs $0.09 per GiB retrieved or $0.040 via Instant Access, plus request and transfer fees.
Trade-off: Clumio's documentation lists Glacier and Glacier Deep Archive as unsupported, and Intelligent-Tiering archive tiers fail. Backtrack's first sync also waits on S3 Inventory, which can take up to 48 hours, and Archive restores begin after 24 to 48 hours.
Rubrik added Amazon S3 protection to Rubrik Security Cloud in November 2023, and its lane is security-led cyber recovery and threat hunting. Buckets slot into the same SLA Domains as everything else, set at the account, bucket, or tag level.
Who it's for: Organizations already running Rubrik that want S3 under the same security team and policy model. Any bucket in S3 Standard or S3 Infrequent Access can be protected.
After one full copy it runs incremental forever, using short-lived compute for backup, restore, and indexing. You choose customer-hosted, where you own the networking and IAM, or Rubrik Managed, where Rubrik hosts the compute.
What a restore looks like: Search by object name, then restore in place or export. Whole buckets can go back to the source or to another bucket, and Rubrik says either one can be sent to any account and any region.
Across the platform, Threat Hunting scans backups with file patterns, hashes, and YARA rules to pinpoint a potentially clean snapshot, because file-based scanning reads stored files (a managed database like Aurora or RDS never exposes its contents as files to scan).
Cost: Pricing runs through sales. As of October 2026, every edition, from Foundation through Business and Enterprise, shows Contact Sales.
Trade-off: Rubrik Managed moves data outside your AWS organization by design and, in Rubrik's own words, comes with "a narrower slice of configuration options today." Customer-hosted keeps data in your organization and hands you the networking, IAM roles, and security posture around it.
Most AWS teams keep AWS Backup whatever else they buy, because it sets policy from a single management account across everything in AWS Organizations. For S3 it offers continuous backup with point-in-time recovery over the last 35 days, plus periodic snapshots with retention of up to 99 years.
Who it's for: AWS-centric teams that want native, policy-based protection and are fine running S3 Versioning, which AWS Backup requires. The old cap of 1,000 buckets per account was lifted on September 1, 2026.
One operational catch belongs on your monitoring checklist: continuous backup relies on EventBridge, and if a bucket's EventBridge notifications get switched off, AWS's docs say the failure is silent.
What a restore looks like: Restore the whole bucket or specific objects to an existing or new bucket, with item-level restores capped at five objects or folders per job. AWS added read-only access through S3 APIs in August 2026, so you can browse a backup without restoring it.
You can copy S3 backups across accounts and Regions, although a copied continuous backup no longer supports point-in-time restore. A logically air-gapped vault adds a compliance-mode Vault Lock, and GuardDuty can check S3 continuous backups for malware.
Cost: As of October 2026 in US East, warm storage is $0.05 per GB-month, the low-cost warm tier is $0.035, and restores are $0.02 per GB. Objects under 128 KB are billed as 128 KB, and S3 request and EventBridge charges come on top.
Trade-off: AWS lists Glacier Flexible Retrieval, Glacier Deep Archive, and SSE-C objects as unsupported, and bucket policies and settings stay out of the copy. Restored objects land in S3 Standard with new version IDs and creation dates.
Druva runs as a fully managed SaaS service that also covers endpoints and SaaS apps. Its S3 support, announced in August 2025, takes policy snapshots of buckets through AWS APIs with no infrastructure for you to run.
Who it's for: Teams that want S3 copies kept in a separate security domain, stored in Druva Cloud outside their AWS organization, without operating anything themselves.
That separation is the draw. It also puts the copy in a vendor-run environment, which your security team will want to review before anyone signs.
What a restore looks like: Filter by size, type, or time to recover specific objects, whole buckets, or metadata from the latest or a chosen recovery point. Restores go to the original or a different bucket, and objects can land in the same or a different account or Region.
Cost: Public Cloud plans are sold per TB-month of deduplicated, compressed data through prepaid credits, and dollar amounts come through a quote as of October 2026. Druva's help article says backup operations are suspended once credit use reaches 110%, so keep an eye on the meter.
Trade-off: As of October 2026, Druva's help center lists S3 Standard and Intelligent-Tiering as the supported storage classes and excludes SSE-C objects. Buckets that lean on other storage classes need a plan of their own.
Under N2W Backup & Recovery's S3 bucket backup sits AWS Backup, and the N2W server itself is an EC2 instance you run. That brings AWS Backup's prerequisites along: versioning switched on, S3 opted in to AWS Backup Region by Region, and snapshots stored in your own AWS Backup vault.
Who it's for: EC2 and EBS shops that already run N2W and would like their buckets under the same policies, on a predictable monthly bill.
What a restore looks like: Recover to a new bucket or the original one, where N2W writes into a folder named aws-backup-restore with a date and time stamp. Cross-account and DR restores go to a new bucket, and item-level recovery handles up to five items at a time.
S3 Bucket Sync is a separate feature that copies a bucket to another account, including one outside your organization. N2W's docs describe it as a copy made "without creating a backup," so treat it as a mirror with no history.
Cost: N2W prices per protected instance, and as of October 2026 the Standard plan is $249 a month for 20 instances across three accounts. Bucket Sync needs Advanced, bigger tiers are quoted, and there are no per-object fees, though AWS bills separately for the S3 backups underneath.
Trade-off: Point-in-time S3 restores inherit AWS Backup's versioning requirement and five-item ceiling. What N2W adds is scheduling and one console for EC2 and S3, which is plenty for that kind of estate.
Veeam's lane is VM and hypervisor estates, and Veeam Backup & Replication v13 adds an object storage backup job that treats an S3 bucket as a source. A proxy reads the bucket and writes to whichever repository you choose.
Who it's for: Teams whose VMs already run through Veeam and who'd like their buckets to share that backup server, its policies, and its repositories.
What a restore looks like: You can bring back a full bucket, everything in a restore point, or several versions of an object, and single objects can go to their original spot or somewhere new. A point-in-time rollback touches only the objects that changed, so big rollbacks finish sooner.
Veeam's help center states that "Restore of prefixes from the long-term repository is not supported." If your runbook depends on prefixes (and most S3 runbooks do), plan where those restore points live.
Cost: Licensing is per workload under Veeam Data Platform, and on the object storage side a single license instance protects 500 GB. As of October 2026, expect a quote for the per-workload price.
Trade-off: It's self-managed, which means you run the backup server, proxy, and repository, and immutability comes from an immutable repository you configure. Glacier Flexible Retrieval, Glacier Deep Archive, and SSE-C objects fall outside the job.
MSP360 Backup is best known as a server and desktop agent that writes to S3. The feature that treats S3 as a source is Cloud to Cloud backup in MSP360 Backup for Windows.
Who it's for: Small teams and MSPs who want a few buckets copied to another cloud provider on a schedule, run from a Windows box they already look after.
What a restore looks like: A plan picks a source cloud account, the buckets, folders, or files to include, and a destination such as Microsoft Azure. Retention keeps a set number of versions per file, and plans can encrypt contents with AES before upload.
What you can bring back depends on the versions you chose to keep.
Cost: As of October 2026, Windows runs $29.99 a year per computer, Windows Server $109.99, and Ultimate $179.99, with storage as a separate bill. Check which edition carries Cloud to Cloud plans before buying.
Trade-off: A single Windows agent does all the work. That's comfortable for a few buckets and strained across many accounts and millions of objects, so I'd use it for small estates, where a copy at another provider protects you if the AWS account itself is lost.
My prediction for the next couple of years: S3 backup evaluations stop asking whether a tool can back up a bucket, because every tool on this list can. The question that decides deals will be whether it can find the one prefix a bad job corrupted at 2 a.m. and bring back only that.
Buckets keep multiplying, and more of the writes come from automation and AI agents that nobody watches in real time. When something goes wrong, the people on call won't want a bucket-sized restore and a long weekend.
So when you run a trial, skip the happy-path demo and ask the vendor to find one object from three weeks ago across every account, restore just its prefix, and show you the bill.
Eon is built for that case, because it discovers new buckets across accounts on its own through a single read-only role and applies policy without manual tagging. AWS Backup handles many accounts natively through AWS Organizations, which is why most teams keep it as the base layer.
Compliance mode stops any user, including root, from overwriting or deleting a protected version, although new versions and delete markers can still appear. It also preserves objects an attacker already encrypted, so pair it with a separate immutable copy and a way to find the last clean point.
AWS lists Glacier Flexible Retrieval and Glacier Deep Archive as unsupported for S3 backups, and there's no cold tier for S3. The closest option is the low-cost warm tier, which AWS says cuts long-term storage costs by up to 30% after a 60-day minimum.
Many tools charge per object on top of per-GB storage: AWS Backup bills any object under 128 KB as if it were 128 KB, and Clumio adds $1.50 per million managed objects each month. A bucket of tiny log files can cost far more to protect than its size suggests.
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