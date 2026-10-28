DynamoDB Backup Across Accounts and Regions: 8 Best Tools for 2026

The production AWS account is frozen. A leaked access key surfaced overnight, the security team revoked everything it could find, and now somebody in the incident channel is asking where the DynamoDB backups live.
Same account, same Region, sitting right beside the tables they were meant to rescue (the on-demand backups, the PITR window, every last one). That's the morning a DynamoDB backup copy in another account and another Region earns its keep, and it's the lens I used for every tool below.
If you just want the answer:
Eon is the best DynamoDB backup tool for cloud-first teams that run many AWS accounts, because it keeps each table's backups in a logically air-gapped vault apart from production and restores anything from one record to a whole table into another account or Region.
AWS Backup stays the base layer underneath, with copy jobs and shareable vaults built in. Commvault's Clumio is the managed AWS-native option with published rates, and Rubrik suits security-led teams already on its platform.
N2W turns AWS Backup copies into rehearsed recovery plans, while Druva, HYCU, and Veeam make the most sense when their consoles already protect the rest of your estate.
Most of the native story lives in AWS Backup's advanced DynamoDB features, which are on by default for accounts that started using AWS Backup after November 2021. Switching them on adds cold storage, cost allocation tagging, and copies of DynamoDB backups to other Regions and accounts.
Copy jobs do the moving. A backup plan can send each recovery point to a vault in a second Region or in another account inside the same AWS Organizations organization, and each copy is a full table backup.
Logically air-gapped vaults go further. AWS Backup sets them to compliance mode automatically, keeps the backups in an AWS Backup service-owned account, and lets you share the vault through AWS RAM with other accounts, including accounts in other organizations.
DynamoDB qualifies for those vaults once advanced features are on. PITR is the piece that stays home: its per-second recovery points (1 to 35 days) belong to the table in its own account and Region, so what crosses the line is a full backup from one moment.
Every native restore, from any of these paths, writes a brand-new table. Third-party tools build on this layer with finer restores, incremental history, and recovery copies that sit further from production.
The company comes from the team behind CloudEndure (later acquired by AWS), and its cloud data protection and recovery starts with a single read-only IAM role. There are no agents, appliances, or clusters to stand up in each account, which matters when "each account" means several hundred.
Fit: Cloud-first teams running DynamoDB across many AWS accounts, often next to Azure and Google Cloud, who want backups out of reach of a compromised production account and need a few thousand bad items back without restoring the whole table.
Accounts and Regions: The platform finds new tables in every connected account as environments change and applies backup policy with no manual tagging. Each table gets an initial full scan, then incremental capture from DynamoDB Streams as often as every 15 minutes.
Backups go to an immutable, logically air-gapped vault kept apart from production, with time-bound access, so a stolen production key doesn't reach recovery data. Restores also need multi-party approval.
A restore can return one record, a filtered set, or a full table, back into the original table, a different table, or a table in another Region or account (even one outside your AWS organization).
Global Search finds records across backups in seconds, and Cost Explorer splits backup spend by account, service, and resource, which helps once the bill spans hundreds of accounts.
PDI Technologies, a convenience-retail and fuel software company, runs nearly 600 AWS accounts and 350+ single-tenant vaults on the platform. Its backup job success rate climbed from 80% under a hand-built Lambda workaround to 99.95%.
Pricing: The platform is usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. Vault-side global deduplication delivers up to 50% lower cost, and there are no retrieval, restore, or egress fees.
Gaps: Recovery points land as often as every 15 minutes, so per-second precision for this morning's bad deploy still comes from PITR, which most teams trim to roughly a week.
There's no public list price, and the bench of customer references is thinner than the incumbents'. Ransomware detection (add-on) is priced separately, and its database coverage is still in early access.
AWS Backup is the layer most AWS teams keep whatever else they buy, and for DynamoDB it pairs with the PITR window each table runs on its own. Nothing gets installed, and every backup and restore action shows up in CloudTrail.
Fit: Any production table, as the floor, and the whole answer for teams whose incidents hit entire tables and whose recovery accounts live inside one AWS Organizations organization.
Accounts and Regions: Backup policies run from a single management account across every account you configure with AWS Organizations. Backup Audit Manager checks them against controls that include cross-Region copies, cross-account copies, and resources held in a logically air-gapped vault.
Audit Manager reports every 24 hours and needs AWS Config switched on. Restore testing adds scheduled restores that prove a copy comes back, the closest thing to a fire drill the native stack offers.
Pricing: In US East (N. Virginia) as of October 2026, AWS Backup charges $0.10 per GB-month for warm DynamoDB backups, $0.03 for cold (90-day minimum), and $0.115 in a logically air-gapped vault. PITR runs $0.20 per GB-month, restores cost $0.15 per GB, and each restore test is $1.50.
Gaps: A native restore always produces a fresh table, and you rebuild IAM policies, streams, TTL, alarms, auto scaling, tags, and PITR on it yourself.
AWS Backup's item-level restore covers S3, EBS, EFS, VMware, Redshift Serverless, and EKS, so a DynamoDB recovery returns the full table, and full copies mean storage grows with every account or Region you add.
Clumio, which Commvault acquired in 2024, is Commvault's AWS-native line and now covers AWS and Google Cloud workloads. For DynamoDB, it runs as a managed service that backs up tables incrementally every 15 minutes into its SecureVault.
Fit: AWS-centric teams that want a managed service with a rate card they can model before a trial, plus organizations already on Commvault for SAP, Oracle, or Exchange.
Accounts and Regions: Clumio's pricing page lists cross-account and cross-Region support for both backups and restores. Backtrack, its in-place, partition-level rollback, is the exception, since it always writes back to the source table.
Record restores filter on partition key, sort key, and attributes, then write back into the live table, into a separate table, or into a CSV export. SQL-based record retrieval covers audits and investigations, which helps when legal wants rows and nobody wants to touch production.
Commvault Cloud customers also get a DynamoDB agent that captures incrementals from streams and restores whole tables across accounts and Regions.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Clumio's DynamoDB protection runs $0.15 per GiB-month, with a $0.02 charge for every million items processed. A restore costs $0.20 for each GiB, data transfer out is billed on top, and retention has a 3-day minimum.
Gaps: Because restores are metered by the GiB and by transfer, a month with a large cross-Region recovery shows up on the invoice. Backtrack only writes to the source table, so a rollback you'd like to inspect in a separate account goes through a regular restore.
Rubrik calls itself the Security and AI Operations Company, and its DynamoDB protection sits inside Rubrik Security Cloud with incremental backups and immutability on by default.
Its threat monitoring and hunting scan backups using file patterns, hashes, and YARA rules, and file-based scanning like that needs storage files to read, which a managed database like DynamoDB never exposes.
Fit: Companies whose data center and cloud workloads already run through Rubrik, and who'd like DynamoDB under the same policies, reports, and alerts.
Accounts and Regions: Rubrik's DynamoDB page describes policy-driven cross-Region copies and recovery workflows that span Regions and accounts.
You also pick where the compute runs. Customer-hosted keeps compute and storage in your own AWS accounts, while Rubrik Managed Cloud Protection hosts that infrastructure and moves data outside your AWS organization by design, which some security teams want and some policies forbid.
Rubrik Cloud Vault adds quorum authorization, BYOK, and one bill covering storage, read API calls, and egress, with egress fully covered when you recover from a cyber attack.
Pricing: Quote-based. As of October 2026, every edition (Foundation, Business, and Enterprise) shows Contact Sales, so cost modeling starts with a sales call.
Gaps: Rubrik's DynamoDB page centers on incremental capture, immutability, and cross-Region workflows, so if a few-thousand-item rollback is why you're buying, ask to see one in the proof of concept.
Rubrik's own comparison also says the managed model has a narrower slice of configuration options today.
The product is deployed as a Linux virtual appliance called the N2W Server, and it manages DynamoDB backups through tag-driven policies with retention set by generations or duration. The same console handles EC2, RDS, plus Azure and Google Cloud virtual machines.
Fit: AWS teams that want native DynamoDB backups scheduled, labeled, and tested from one place, and whose incidents are handled fine by bringing back whole tables.
Accounts and Regions: For DynamoDB, copies to other accounts and Regions ride on AWS Backup's advanced features, which means they're full backups like any native copy. Recovery returns whole tables in the backup's Region, and a restored table takes a new name if the original still exists.
N2W earns its place in rehearsal. Recovery Scenarios are scripted, testable runbooks that set which tables and resources come back first, and restored tables keep their tags and TTL settings.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Standard plan is $249 per month and includes 20 instances, three AWS accounts, and 2 TB of unattached storage. Annual billing is discounted, and the higher tiers go through sales.
Gaps: You run and patch the N2W Server yourself, and N2W caps its recommendation at 10 DynamoDB tables per policy, which multiplies policies across a large estate. Standard's three-account limit also pushes a multi-account team onto a quoted tier quickly.
Druva sells fully managed SaaS protection across data center, cloud, endpoints, and SaaS apps, and its AWS snapshot orchestration still runs under the CloudRanger name. Its July to September 2026 product update added unified policies for EC2, EBS, RDS, DynamoDB, and Redshift.
Fit: Teams already on Druva for endpoints and SaaS apps that would like DynamoDB scheduled from that same SaaS console, with no server to install.
Accounts and Regions: Druva's DynamoDB guides, dated December 2023, describe a tag-based flow: tag a table, and CloudRanger applies the policy's schedule and retention, storing snapshots in the AWS Region the policy names.
Restores return the table with a new table name, either in its home Region or a different one, using KMS keys for encrypted sources. That makes a Regional failover a normal restore job.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Druva's plans page lists tiers without dollar figures. Public Cloud plans (Business, Enterprise, and Elite) are sold per TB per month after deduplication through prepaid credits, and the plans page lists cross-Region and cross-cloud backup starting at Enterprise.
Gaps: Those 2023 guides describe whole-table restores, and coverage follows the tag, so an untagged new table sits outside policy until someone labels it. Per Druva's credits article (September 2026), backups are suspended once credit use reaches 110%, so watch consumption as tables grow.
HYCU's home turf is Nutanix, where it says it's the only data protection vendor with multiple Nutanix Validated Designs. HYCU R-Cloud extends that to 100+ workloads, including DynamoDB, Aurora, and a long list of SaaS apps.
Its DynamoDB pages list automated snapshot policies, one-click table restores, immutable copies, item-level recovery, and unlimited retention, all per HYCU.
Fit: Nutanix-centric organizations with a long tail of SaaS apps and lots of app teams, each owning DynamoDB tables they should be able to restore without filing a ticket.
Accounts and Regions: Protected copies go wherever you point them, including Amazon S3, Azure, Google Cloud, and other S3-compatible storage, which is one way to park a copy beyond the production account. Cloud DR and cross-cloud protection start at the Enterprise Resilience tier.
Self-service restores sit behind role-based access control, with logging and notifications on every backup and restore.
Pricing: Quote-only as of October 2026. HYCU's pricing page lists DynamoDB among its DBaaS workloads with a contact-us price, and self-managed deployments run a HYCU backup controller sized at 8 vCPU and 8 GiB of memory on AWS.
Gaps: HYCU's DynamoDB pages focus on snapshot policies and self-service, so ask how copies move between accounts and how capture works before the platform carries your largest tables. HYCU lists SOC 2 Type I among its certifications, which is worth checking against your auditors' requirements.
Veeam's home turf is VM and hypervisor estates (Data Platform 13.1 brought it to 14 supported hypervisors), and AWS protection inside Backup & Replication 13 now runs through the Veeam Plug-in for AWS.
For DynamoDB, Veeam treats a backup as a native, point-in-time snapshot of the entire table, held in a vault in the table's own Region.
Fit: Teams already running Veeam for VMs and data center workloads who want DynamoDB in the console their backup admins know, licensed under the portable Veeam Universal License.
Accounts and Regions: Veeam copies DynamoDB backups to other Regions within the account that owns them, and its restores bring whole tables (one or several) back to their original spot or a new one in that same account. Backups moved to cold storage stay in their Region.
The restore wizard can switch table class, capacity mode, and encryption on the way back, and each restore records a reason, which builds a tidy audit trail. Worker instances deploy only when a backup or restore needs them.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Veeam Data Platform licenses are metered per workload, and veeam.com lists the editions without a dollar price per workload. Veeam's AWS SaaS offering is quoted as all-inclusive, covering the service, immutable storage, and support.
Gaps: You run the backup server, backup appliances, repositories, and worker instances in your own environment. Since restores stay in the source account, a recovery account that's separate from production calls for a second path.
Start with a dedicated vault account that production credentials can't reach, and make it the destination for every copy job or third-party vault. If a leaked key can delete the backups, they were never separate in any way that counts.
Then pick a Region you never write production data to and send copies there. A Region with zero application traffic is boring, which is exactly what you want from the place your recovery points sleep.
Last, run a restore drill from the copy itself, in the recovery account, and time the cutover. Native restores land in a new table, so rehearse the rename, IAM policies, streams, and TTL while nobody's paging you.
Yes. Copy the backup to a vault in the target account with an AWS Backup copy job (within your AWS Organizations organization) or share a logically air-gapped vault through AWS RAM, then restore it there, keeping in mind that every native restore creates a new table.
No. PITR's per-second window stays with the source table in its own Region, so a cross-Region copy restores to the single moment that backup was taken, and you switch PITR on again for the restored table.
It's an AWS Backup vault set to compliance mode automatically that stores backups in an AWS Backup service-owned account. You can share it through AWS RAM with other accounts, including ones in other organizations, and DynamoDB backups qualify once advanced features are on.
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