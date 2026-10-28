The production AWS account is frozen. A leaked access key surfaced overnight, the security team revoked everything it could find, and now somebody in the incident channel is asking where the DynamoDB backups live.

Same account, same Region, sitting right beside the tables they were meant to rescue (the on-demand backups, the PITR window, every last one). That's the morning a DynamoDB backup copy in another account and another Region earns its keep, and it's the lens I used for every tool below.

If you just want the answer:

Eon is the best DynamoDB backup tool for cloud-first teams that run many AWS accounts, because it keeps each table's backups in a logically air-gapped vault apart from production and restores anything from one record to a whole table into another account or Region.

AWS Backup stays the base layer underneath, with copy jobs and shareable vaults built in. Commvault's Clumio is the managed AWS-native option with published rates, and Rubrik suits security-led teams already on its platform.

N2W turns AWS Backup copies into rehearsed recovery plans, while Druva, HYCU, and Veeam make the most sense when their consoles already protect the rest of your estate.