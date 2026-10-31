Agents That Work Inside Slack: 8 Tools Compared on One Task

On the test task: You'd @mention it under the #support thread, and the summary would come back in that same thread. If your bug tracker lives in Notion, it could log the ticket right there, because Notion is part of its shared-channel toolset.

Shared channels stay public-safe by design, so the email to the account owner, or a ticket in another tool, is something you'd hand off in a DM or your own thread, where the full toolset runs. Inside the shared thread, writes you've put behind Require approval wait for someone to click Approve.

Strengths: Anyone on the team can open its memory and correct a wrong assumption, since it's stored as plain files, and recorded calls feed a shared meeting library that teammates who missed the call can draw on.

Once it has replied, a clear follow-up keeps the thread going without another @mention, since it reads the thread to work out who you're talking to.

It also sends follow-up nudges for asks that got no reply, which is handy when the account owner goes silent, and a private summary when you get pulled into a long thread.

It also opens a browser and works by hand in any tool that lacks an integration, on top of its 1,500+ integrations and MCP support.

Price: Free costs $0 and needs no card, and its $50 in credits expire after 7 days. Team runs $49.99 monthly for every active user, who each contribute 5,000 credits to one pot the team draws from, with extra credits at $10 per 1,000 and custom pricing for Enterprise.

Unused monthly credits expire, though purchased top-ups carry forward, and a nearly empty pool makes it stop credit-using actions and message you, so the invoice never jumps on its own.

Gaps: Seat billing reaches casual users. Anyone who @mentions it in Slack takes a seat once their 7-day trial ends, and returning teammates don't get a second trial, so a channel full of occasional askers adds up.

Admins do get an email for every Slack join with a one-click remove link, and they can set per-teammate monthly credit limits.