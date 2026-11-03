How Multimodal Data Annotation Supports Defense Technology Innovation

A field report might mention damage that doesn’t appear in a photograph. Perhaps the worker inspected a different side of the structure. Or the image simply lacks enough detail. Don't change either label just to make them agree.

Ask reviewers to record why they accepted or rejected a match. If they find a mistake, correct the affected records without changing the original findings.

Does adding sensor data actually improve your model? Compare its results with a version trained on images alone, using the same test cases. Look at which errors each version makes, not just the overall accuracy score.

When splitting AI training data, keep files from the same inspection together. If related photos and reports end up in both sets, the test results may be misleading. Also test missing inputs. An application that needs a completed field report may not work when a team only has a new image. The evaluation should reflect the information users will actually have.