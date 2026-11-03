Why the Les Paul Became the Most Collected Electric Guitar in the World

Every collector I know has the same origin story, and it always starts with a single photograph. A sunburst top. A dark fretboard. A shape you can identify from across a parking lot. Ask them what got them into guitar collecting and half of them will point at the same instrument.

That instrument is the Les Paul, and it has outsold, outlasted, and out-coveted almost every electric guitar built in the last seventy years. Walk into any serious collection, whether it's a glass case in Nashville or a spare bedroom in Ohio, and you'll find one. Usually more than one. There's a reason for that, and it has almost nothing to do with marketing.

The guitar carries a person's name because it was genuinely a person's design. Les Paul was a working musician and tinkerer who spent years building his own recording gear before he ever talked to a guitar company. That matters more than collectors usually admit. This wasn't a committee invention with a logo slapped on it. It came out of a guy who toured, recorded, broke things, and rebuilt them in his garage.