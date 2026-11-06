Best RDS Backup Solutions in 2026: 8 Tools Compared on Cost and Recovery

The platform delivers cloud data protection and recovery from the team that built CloudEndure (later acquired by AWS). It connects through a single read-only role with no agents or appliances, and it covers RDS for MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, and Oracle, plus Aurora.

It's built to sit next to the RDS automated backups you already run. When those are on, it discovers their restore points and can restore an RDS instance or Aurora cluster to any second.

It can also set PITR retention centrally across accounts and Regions while the recovery points stay in your own account. Past 35 days, its own snapshot policy takes over, and the recommended pairing is 7-day PITR plus long-retention snapshots.

Those snapshots sit in an immutable, logically air-gapped vault in a dedicated account away from production, with time-bound access so a stolen production key doesn't reach them.

How it bills: Usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. The company doesn't publish a list price, so expect a quote sized to the storage you protect.

The pricing page also rules out feature gates and scanning compute in your account. Its headline claim is up to 50% lower cost through global deduplication.

What drives the bill: Protected GB and how long you keep them, since retention runs as long as your policy needs. Ransomware detection (add-on) is its own package on top of storage, and database detection is still in early access.

That detection correlates multiple independent signals (such as row-count drops, schema changes, and ransom notes) into one weighted score.

Cost Explorer attributes spend from account to service to resource, which helps when someone asks why the line moved.

On restore day, you can bring back the instance, a database, a table, or only the rows a SQL query matches, so later good writes stay put. It also fingerprints every table, restores the backup to a temporary instance, and compares the fingerprints.

Tradeoff: No public price means you can't model it from a web page, so budget time for a sizing call. Its on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem should plan on a separate tool for the data center.