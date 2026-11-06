The 9 Best Druva Alternatives in 2026, Matched to the Workload You're Protecting

This is the pick when Druva was protecting EC2, RDS, and S3 and those workloads now hold the data that matters most. The platform delivers cloud data protection and recovery from a single read-only role, with no agents, appliances, or clusters to deploy.

Its Cloud Backup Posture Management (CBPM) engine keeps discovering resources as accounts change, classifies them for PII, PHI, and financial data, and applies policy with no manual tagging. That means it reports on what's been missed as well as what's covered.

What it covers: Amazon RDS (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, and Oracle), Aurora, file systems, and object storage across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, plus EKS, MongoDB Atlas, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Entra ID.

Copies land in an immutable, logically air-gapped vault in a separate account. Global Search finds files and database records in seconds, and you can roll back only the rows a SQL query matches in minutes, so later good writes stay put.

Ransomware detection (add-on) correlates multiple independent signals (such as row-count drops, schema changes, and ransom notes) into one weighted score, and database detection is in early access.

Pricing is usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments, and the company claims up to 50% lower cost through global deduplication. There's no public list price.

PDI Technologies, a convenience-retail and fuel software company, runs about 600 AWS accounts, and success on its 15-minute-RPO backup jobs climbed from about 80% on a hand-built Lambda workaround to around 99.95%.

Skip it if: laptops are most of what Druva protects, because the platform doesn't back up endpoints. Its on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center.