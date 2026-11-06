The 9 Best Druva Alternatives in 2026, Matched to the Workload You're Protecting

When someone asks me for the best Druva alternatives, my first question is which Druva they mean. The Resilience Cloud (Druva's current platform name) handles endpoints, SaaS apps, data-center servers, and AWS workloads, and each of those jobs has a different best replacement.
A laptop fleet needs fast self-serve file restores. A few hundred RDS instances need something else entirely (usually the ability to pull back one table while the rest of the database keeps running), so I've matched every pick below to the workload it replaces.
The quick answer, before the details:
Eon is the best Druva alternative for cloud databases, file systems, and object storage across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, because it finds unprotected resources on its own and restores individual records without a full-environment rebuild.
If laptops were the job, the closest alternatives are CrashPlan, an endpoint specialist, and Acronis, which pairs backup with endpoint security. For virtual machines, Veeam brings portable workload licensing and NAKIVO keeps costs low.
The data-center competitors are a different conversation: Rubrik leads with security-led cyber recovery, Commvault with SAP and Oracle protection, Cohesity with deep legacy footprints, and Dell PowerProtect with Data Domain hardware.
Druva's homepage lists endpoints, SaaS apps, identity services, AWS and Azure workloads, and data-center systems like VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix, Oracle, and SAP HANA. Few teams lean on all of them, and the job you lean on hardest should pick your replacement.
On the cloud side, two details deserve a hard look. Backups live in Druva's own cloud, away from your accounts, which keeps laptops simple but puts a vendor boundary around your database copies.
Druva's own AWS support matrix (dated October 2025) also says RDS Cluster backup and restore is not currently supported, while its May 2026 RDS Airgap guide says clusters can be protected, so check cluster coverage before you renew. Billing adds friction too (one G2 reviewer wrote that "The credit system is too complicated").
This is the pick when Druva was protecting EC2, RDS, and S3 and those workloads now hold the data that matters most. The platform delivers cloud data protection and recovery from a single read-only role, with no agents, appliances, or clusters to deploy.
Its Cloud Backup Posture Management (CBPM) engine keeps discovering resources as accounts change, classifies them for PII, PHI, and financial data, and applies policy with no manual tagging. That means it reports on what's been missed as well as what's covered.
What it covers: Amazon RDS (MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, and Oracle), Aurora, file systems, and object storage across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, plus EKS, MongoDB Atlas, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Entra ID.
Copies land in an immutable, logically air-gapped vault in a separate account. Global Search finds files and database records in seconds, and you can roll back only the rows a SQL query matches in minutes, so later good writes stay put.
Ransomware detection (add-on) correlates multiple independent signals (such as row-count drops, schema changes, and ransom notes) into one weighted score, and database detection is in early access.
Pricing is usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments, and the company claims up to 50% lower cost through global deduplication. There's no public list price.
PDI Technologies, a convenience-retail and fuel software company, runs about 600 AWS accounts, and success on its 15-minute-RPO backup jobs climbed from about 80% on a hand-built Lambda workaround to around 99.95%.
Skip it if: laptops are most of what Druva protects, because the platform doesn't back up endpoints. Its on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center.
If Druva was mostly a laptop tool for you, CrashPlan is the most direct swap on this list. It's built for distributed workforces, with self-serve restore and device migration, so an employee can get files back without filing an IT ticket.
That self-serve piece saves a help desk real hours across a distributed workforce. Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints are all supported.
What it covers: endpoints, Windows and Linux servers, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Entra ID. Enterprise customers can bring their own storage on AWS, Azure, or their own S3 bucket, with immutable copies, legal hold, and full audit logging.
Pricing is refreshingly public. As of October 2026, small-business endpoints cost $7.33 per user per month billed annually ($88 a year), servers run $15.75 per server per month, and Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace runs $3.67 per user per month.
CrashPlan also charges $0 extra for longer retention and more restores, and there's a 14-day trial.
Skip it if: your Druva footprint includes AWS workloads, because CrashPlan's lineup doesn't include cloud infrastructure services like RDS. Bring-your-own storage, SSO, and legal hold also sit on quoted Enterprise pricing for 250+ users.
Acronis Cyber Protect suits a small IT team that's tired of running a backup agent and an antivirus agent side by side. One agent and one console handle backup, anti-malware, URL filtering, and fail-safe patching, which backs up a machine before a patch goes on.
Acronis sizes its own editions small: Standard is recommended for up to five devices and Advanced for more than five. Its own example of a Standard buyer is three computers and one server, which tells you who it's built for.
Service providers get a separate MSP offering, the Acronis Cyber Platform (formerly Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud).
What it covers: workstations, servers, public cloud VMs, and Hyper-V and VMware vSphere VMs, with Nutanix AHV, SAP HANA, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace added in the Backup Advanced edition.
Per-device pricing starts at $85 a year for Standard as of October 2026, with Backup Advanced from $109 and Advanced from $129. Three-year terms save up to 29%, and each server license includes 250GB of Acronis Cloud Storage.
Skip it if: you're protecting a large clustered estate, because every machine and every cluster node needs its own license. Microsoft 365 backup and EDR are also available only in the cloud deployment.
Veeam is the default answer when Druva was covering a hypervisor estate and you want one console across every hypervisor you run. Veeam Backup & Replication 13 protects VMware vSphere, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, oVirt, Proxmox VE, and Scale Computing HyperCore, plus AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Licensing is the part I like most. The Veeam Universal License is metered per workload, so a license can follow a workload from a VMware host to a Proxmox cluster as the estate shifts.
What it covers: VMs on those hypervisors, Windows and Linux servers, NAS, and, through the Veeam Plug-in for AWS, EC2, RDS (including Aurora clusters), DynamoDB, Redshift, EFS, and FSx.
The free Community Edition protects up to 10 workloads, which covers a lab or a branch office, although it doesn't include technical support. As of October 2026, Veeam Vault storage lists at $14 per TB per month for the Foundation tier.
Skip it if: you want one license for everything, because Veeam Data Platform licenses can't be used for Microsoft 365, Salesforce, or Kasten, which are sold separately. Vault Foundation also lets Veeam bill reads and restores above 20% of subscribed capacity in a year.
NAKIVO Backup & Replication is what I'd shortlist for a cost-conscious VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, or Proxmox shop that's comfortable running its own software. You install it on Windows, Linux, or a NAS, or deploy it as a virtual appliance or AWS AMI.
The vendor says 16,000+ businesses in 190 countries have chosen it, and the current release is v11.2.2.
The prices are low and published, which is rarer than it should be in this category. As of October 2026, Pro Essentials costs $2.45 per workload per month on a 1-year term or $1.95 on a 3-year term, and Enterprise Essentials runs $3.20 or $2.55.
What it covers: VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, and Proxmox VE VMs, physical servers and workstations, Microsoft 365, NAS, and Amazon EC2.
The Free Edition protects up to 10 workloads and 5 Microsoft 365 users for one year with no credit card, and perpetual licenses start at $229 per socket if you'd rather pay once.
Skip it if: Druva was protecting RDS or Aurora for you, because NAKIVO's AWS coverage is EC2 only. Backup to cloud, tape, and dedup appliances also starts at Enterprise Essentials, so check the tier before you price it.
Rubrik fits a security team that wants recovery copies to double as an investigation tool. Its Threat Monitoring scans backups for indicators of compromise, although file-based scanning reads storage files, and a managed database like RDS never exposes its contents as files to scan.
For cloud workloads, you choose between two models. Customer-hosted runs the compute inside your own AWS accounts, while Rubrik Managed Cloud Protection has Rubrik host and manage that infrastructure for you.
What it covers: cloud data across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, with the same policy engine, recovery experience, and immutable backups in either deployment model. The managed model does offer a narrower slice of configuration options today, by Rubrik's own account.
Pricing isn't public as of October 2026, so plan on a quote from Rubrik's sales team even for a small pilot.
Skip it if: your policy requires backups to stay inside your own account boundary, because the managed model moves data outside your AWS organization by design. The customer-hosted model keeps data in your accounts, but you own the networking, IAM roles, and security posture around it.
Commvault is the pick when the workload Druva was covering is SAP or Oracle, and the database team needs application-aware protection it will sign off on. Commvault is certified by SAP, with tight API integration for critical databases.
The platform now ships as Commvault Cloud Unity, a release announced in November 2025, with Metallic AI as its automation layer. Commvault Cleanroom handles cloud-ready recovery, and Commvault AirGap, licensed separately by capacity, adds immutable, isolated copies.
Metallic AI also includes Arlie agents and an MCP server, which is handy if your operations team is starting to hand routine work to AI agents.
What it covers: SAP HANA, SAP on Oracle, and DB2 through dedicated application agents, alongside on-prem and cloud workloads under Commvault Cloud.
Pricing is quote-based as of October 2026, with no published Commvault Cloud list price. Self-managed licenses are measured on front-end terabyte (FET) capacity, so the bill tracks the size of what you protect.
Skip it if: you want a light footprint, because application-consistent SAP protection needs the SAP HANA, SAP Oracle, or DB2 agent installed on both source and target machines. For a cloud-first team with no SAP, that's a lot of platform to run.
Cohesity is built for the enterprise with a deep data-center footprint it isn't planning to shrink soon. Cohesity DataProtect can be Cohesity-managed, partner-managed, or customer-managed, and the subscription runs in public clouds and on-premises on certified platforms.
That flexibility helps when some sites want a managed service and others want software on hardware they already own.
Cohesity FortKnox adds SaaS-based cyber vaulting. The Cyber Vaulting option can sit in a Cohesity-managed cloud vault or a customer-managed on-prem vault, and either one is immutable and logically air-gapped.
What it covers: data-center and public cloud workloads through Cohesity Data Cloud, sold as a Core Edition and an Enterprise Edition that adds threat hunting, sensitive data classification, and cyber recovery orchestration.
There's no public dollar pricing as of October 2026. Subscriptions come in 1-, 3-, or 5-year terms with premium support included, and the Core Edition is pitched for essential data protection and ransomware remediation.
Skip it if: your critical data already lives in cloud databases and object storage, because Cohesity's advantage is the data-center estate you already run. The lineup also spans two product families, and one of them licenses separately on front-end terabytes.
Dell PowerProtect is the natural fit for a data center that already runs on Dell storage. PowerProtect Data Manager integrates natively with PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerScale, and Transparent Snapshots handle VM protection without proxies.
Data Domain appliances carry the storage side, and Dell says over 17,000 customers trust them. PowerProtect Cyber Recovery isolates critical data in a separately governed vault with its own controls, credentials, and management plane, on-premises or in the cloud.
What it covers: VMs and Dell storage arrays through Data Manager, Data Domain appliances, Cyber Recovery vaults, and, through PowerProtect Backup Services, SaaS apps, endpoints, and AWS and Azure workloads.
Dell publishes no list prices as of October 2026, although it does market a $10 million Cyber Recovery Guarantee.
Skip it if: you don't run Dell storage, because the deepest integration (Storage Direct Protection) assumes PowerStore or PowerMax arrays. The core of the stack is also hardware you install and run yourself.
List every workload Druva protects today and tag it as an endpoint, SaaS app, VM, data-center server, or cloud resource.
Rank those groups by how much a day without them would hurt, because the top group picks your primary tool.
Write down the smallest thing you need back for each group: a file, a laptop, a VM, a table, or a handful of rows.
Check where each candidate keeps its copies (your account, its cloud, or your own hardware) against your security policy.
Price the full bill with storage tiers, restore fees, and term discounts included, and date every number you collect.
Druva built its name on laptops and SaaS apps, and that lane still has strong options. The data that keeps teams up at night has moved, though, into managed databases and object storage, where the restore you need is often a few rows from one table.
My prediction: within two years, most teams leaving Druva will run two tools, one for devices and one for cloud data.
Eon is the strongest fit, because it protects Amazon RDS, Aurora, and object storage on AWS, plus databases and object storage on Azure and Google Cloud, in a logically air-gapped vault and restores individual records. Pair it with an endpoint tool if laptops are still in scope.
Rarely well. CrashPlan's lineup doesn't include cloud infrastructure services like RDS, and the top cloud pick in this list doesn't back up laptops, so most teams pair an endpoint tool with a cloud tool.
NAKIVO is the budget pick, with subscriptions from $1.95 per workload per month on a 3-year term as of October 2026 and a free edition for up to 10 workloads. Veeam's free Community Edition also covers up to 10 workloads if you can live without technical support.
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