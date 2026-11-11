11 Best AI App Builders in 2026: Ranked and Compared

Most builders hand you a prototype plus a to-do list. This one hands you the app with the to-do list already handled by the platform.

Who it suits: Service businesses that need apps their clients and team log into, like agencies, accounting and bookkeeping firms, law offices, and consultancies.

It builds client apps and internal team tools in the same place, so the intake form clients fill in and the dashboard your team works from share the same data.

What stands out: You describe the app (or start from a template like the document collector or client onboarding wizard), answer one to three clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before anything gets built. Planning doesn't use credits, so rewriting the plan costs nothing.

Sign-in, permissions, and branding come from the platform, never from generated code. Every app sits on one CRM, so it already knows your clients and shows each one only what you allow.

New apps stay hidden while you test, then publish into a branded client experience next to messages, files, contracts, and billing.

Sargent CPAs, a boutique accounting and advisory firm, shows how that plays out. Its operations manager described a meeting app in plain language and connected Google Calendar, and clients now see their upcoming meetings and can request a reschedule that the team approves.

Pricing: Free costs $0 and includes 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 75 build credits a month, and 3 apps. Billed monthly, Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo, Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo.

Build credits are spent only when the builder creates or edits an app, so clients using a live app never touch your balance.

Limitations: It's built for apps people log into, so public marketing sites and logged-out storefronts belong in another tool. If your project is a landing page or a shop for anonymous visitors, pair it with a website builder.