11 Best AI App Builders in 2026: Ranked and Compared

Making an app from a prompt is a solved problem, and all eleven tools here can do it in minutes. What splits the best AI app builders is what you get after the demo: sign-in, real data, a place to host it, and a person who can keep it running next month. So I ranked them on exactly that.
Here's the short version
Assembly is the best AI app builder in 2026 for service businesses, because you describe the app, approve a plan, and get one with sign-in, permissions, and branding built by the platform, on one CRM, published into the client experience your clients already log into.
Lovable is next for polished web prototypes, Replit for web plus native mobile, Bubble for deep visual logic, Bolt.new for fast JavaScript builds, and Base44 for all-in-one MVPs.
For narrower jobs, v0 by Vercel handles Next.js front ends, FlutterFlow targets store-ready phone apps, Cursor serves developers, Figma Make suits design teams, and Glide turns spreadsheets into apps.
A demo only has to survive one meeting. A working app has to survive your users, who are a much rougher audience (they click everything, and they never read the onboarding email).
Sign-in is the first gap. Someone has to decide who can log in, what each person sees, and what happens when a password gets forgotten, and on most builders that logic is code the AI wrote, which makes it code you now own.
Data and hosting come next. A prototype runs happily on sample records, but a working app needs your real customers in it, a database that keeps them apart, and hosting that doesn't disappear when a free plan lapses.
Upkeep is the gap almost nobody budgets for. Every change you request is another round of AI edits, another chance to break something that worked yesterday, and another line on the credit bill.
First-prompt quality: how close the first build lands to what you described, before any follow-up prompts.
What happens after the prototype: whether sign-in, data, and hosting come built in or turn into your next project.
Cost predictability: whether you can guess next month's bill once credits, tokens, seats, and usage are all in play.
Who can maintain it: whether someone without a developer's background can keep making changes six months from now.
Most builders hand you a prototype plus a to-do list. This one hands you the app with the to-do list already handled by the platform.
Who it suits: Service businesses that need apps their clients and team log into, like agencies, accounting and bookkeeping firms, law offices, and consultancies.
It builds client apps and internal team tools in the same place, so the intake form clients fill in and the dashboard your team works from share the same data.
What stands out: You describe the app (or start from a template like the document collector or client onboarding wizard), answer one to three clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before anything gets built. Planning doesn't use credits, so rewriting the plan costs nothing.
Sign-in, permissions, and branding come from the platform, never from generated code. Every app sits on one CRM, so it already knows your clients and shows each one only what you allow.
New apps stay hidden while you test, then publish into a branded client experience next to messages, files, contracts, and billing.
Sargent CPAs, a boutique accounting and advisory firm, shows how that plays out. Its operations manager described a meeting app in plain language and connected Google Calendar, and clients now see their upcoming meetings and can request a reschedule that the team approves.
Pricing: Free costs $0 and includes 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 75 build credits a month, and 3 apps. Billed monthly, Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo, Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo.
Build credits are spent only when the builder creates or edits an app, so clients using a live app never touch your balance.
Limitations: It's built for apps people log into, so public marketing sites and logged-out storefronts belong in another tool. If your project is a landing page or a shop for anonymous visitors, pair it with a website builder.
Lovable is the pick when you want a good-looking web app from a conversation and you'd like the option to take the code with you later.
Who it suits: Founders, freelancers, and product teams building web apps and websites who care how the result looks and may want developers to pick up the code down the line.
What stands out: Plan mode investigates your project and writes a structured plan you can review, edit, and approve before any code gets written, and Build mode then implements it. Code mode lets you browse the source, make manual edits, and download the codebase.
The built-in backend, called Cloud, covers a database, storage, authentication, realtime, and functions on Supabase's open-source foundation, or you can connect your own Supabase project. New projects are TanStack Start apps, and two-way Git sync works with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket.
A basic security scan runs every time you publish, and a deeper scan is available on demand.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free includes a daily grant of 5 build credits (up to 30 a month). Pro is $25/month for 100 credits, and Business is $50/month for 100 credits plus SSO, role-based access, and a security center.
Every plan allows unlimited members, because pricing follows credits. Plan mode costs 1 credit per message, and Lovable's own example prices adding sign-up and login at 1.20 credits.
Limitations: Credits are pooled per workspace, so one enthusiastic teammate can drain everyone's balance unless an admin sets per-member limits. Apps with significant traffic may cost extra on top of the included grant, and a code download leaves out your database records and stored files.
Replit is the strongest pick when one agent has to cover a web app, a phone app, and the database behind both.
Who it suits: Builders who want a full development platform behind the chat box, including anyone planning to ship an iPhone app through the App Store.
What stands out: You chat with Replit Agent (Agent 4 on paid plans) and switch between Free Mode, Power Mode, and Max Mode depending on how hard the task is. Infinite Canvas lets you tweak designs visually and apply them straight to the app.
Projects get a fully managed PostgreSQL database, object storage, built-in auth through Replit Auth or Clerk Auth, and publishing. Native iOS and Android apps come through Expo, and the Launch feature builds, signs, and uploads your app to App Store Connect.
You can connect GitHub or GitLab repos and have the agent open pull requests, which keeps developers in the loop. Replit holds SOC 2 Type II certification, and every customer gets an isolated Google Cloud project, even on the free tier.
Pricing: As of November 2026, the free Starter plan includes one published app that goes down after 30 days. Core costs $20/month with up to 30 hours of chat on Free Mode, and Pro runs from $100 to $2,050/month in tiers with up to 15 collaborators.
Limitations: Effort-based pricing means complex requests cost more than simple ones, so the bill moves with the work. Replit's pricing page says the agent is probabilistic and may make mistakes, and App Store publishing needs your own Apple Developer account.
The default Replit Auth login page carries Replit branding, so pick Clerk Auth if your users should see your name and colors.
When an app's rules get too tangled to describe in a prompt, Bubble lays every workflow out where you can inspect it.
Who it suits: Teams building involved web and mobile apps who want to see and edit every workflow visually and don't mind learning an editor to get there.
What stands out: One prompt generates a first version with UI, logic, and database, and the AI Agent (in beta) adds features, troubleshoots, and explains your app back to you. After that, a drag-and-drop editor covers the frontend and the backend logic.
Web apps and native iOS and Android apps come from the same editor with a shared backend and database, and the mobile side runs on React Native. You publish to the App Store and Google Play from Bubble, and over-the-air updates skip resubmission.
A built-in database, privacy rules, and user authentication come standard, and a security dashboard flags exposed API keys and privacy rule gaps before you deploy. Bubble says it's SOC 2 Type II compliant.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free costs $0 for development only. Web plans are Starter at $39/month, Growth at $134/month, and Team at $399/month, and the Web and Mobile plans run $69, $249, and $649 a month.
App generation doesn't currently use AI credits, while the AI Agent does.
Limitations: There's no code export, so apps run only on Bubble. Usage is metered in workload units with overages billed unless you cap them, and Starter allows a single editor, so collaboration starts at Growth.
Bolt.new lets you start from a prompt, a Figma frame, a Google Stitch design, a GitHub repo, or a template, which makes it a natural fit for people who already think in frameworks.
Who it suits: Developers and technical makers who want speed, a code view they can edit directly, and a clean path to GitHub.
What stands out: You chat in Plan or Build now mode, and Bolt builds full-stack web apps on JavaScript frameworks. Bolt Cloud supplies hosting, domains, a built-in database with authentication, file storage, and server functions, or you can connect Supabase and host on Netlify.
Mobile apps come through the Expo integration and publish to the App Store and Google Play. GitHub integration syncs commits and branches, and you can import a design system from a repo, an NPM package, Storybook, a website, or files.
Bolt says it's SOC 2 Type 2 certified and compliant with GDPR and CCPA.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free covers 1M tokens a month (300K a day) with Bolt branding. Pro is $25/month billed monthly, starting at 10M tokens with rollover and a custom domain, and Teams is $30 per member a month.
Limitations: Bolt's own docs say web projects don't easily switch over to mobile, so decide which you're building in the first prompt. Free-plan sites stop serving once they hit monthly data limits, and the Max agent (Pro only) burns more tokens.
Tokens aren't pooled across Teams members, so a heavy user can't borrow from a light one.
Base44, which Wix owns, is built for people who want the whole stack from one conversation, payments included.
Who it suits: Non-technical founders and small teams who want frontend, backend, database, user auth, and payments without stitching services together.
What stands out: You describe what you need in plain language, and Base44 builds the full app with an integrated backend and database, authentication and user management, cloud storage, hosting, and analytics.
Every plan includes a responsive visual editor, and paid plans let you edit code inside the app.
Payments run through Base44 Payments powered by Wix or through Stripe, and Superagents automate workflows and connect to your tools. App SSO for end users supports Google Workspace, Microsoft, GitHub, Okta, and OIDC, which helps when the users are a company's staff.
Base44 says it runs on Wix's security infrastructure with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free includes 25 message credits and up to 5 apps. Starter is $20/month, Builder $50/month, Pro $100/month, and Elite $200/month.
Message credits pay for AI messages, integration credits pay for integration actions, and third-party services like Stripe bill you directly.
Limitations: Mobile apps reach the App Store and Google Play as a web view inside a native wrapper, so iOS apps can't sell digital content through in-app purchase yet. Store files need Builder or higher, and on the Free plan you can view your code but not change it.
If your team already runs on Next.js and Vercel, this is the builder that speaks your stack from the first chat.
Who it suits: Developers, designers, and product teams working in React who want generated code they'd be comfortable maintaining.
What stands out: Chat in v0 is agentic by default, planning tasks and connecting databases as it builds, and Design Mode adds visual controls with a live preview. New chats start as a Next.js app with shadcn/ui and Tailwind CSS.
Backends come from Vercel Marketplace integrations such as Neon, Supabase, and Upstash, plus Stripe, and deployment to Vercel takes one click. GitHub sync is on the Free plan, and you can connect a ChatGPT plan, though you still need a v0 credit balance.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free gives new users $5 in one-time credits and a 7-message daily limit. Plus is $30 per user a month with $30 of included monthly credits, and Business is $100 per user a month with training opt-out on by default.
Unused monthly credits roll over for one month on paid plans.
Limitations: Output is Next.js web, and the docs show no native mobile builds. Chat history and source files count as input, so even a short prompt can use plenty of tokens, and Plus doesn't opt out of training by default.
SSO and role-based access control are Enterprise-only, which matters once a larger team shares one account.
FlutterFlow is the specialist here for apps that have to live on a home screen.
Who it suits: Teams whose app needs to be in the App Store and Google Play, from founders with a consumer idea to companies building a field app.
What stands out: FlutterFlow is now two products: a new AI-first FlutterFlow that builds a mobile app from a description, and FlutterFlow Studio, the visual Flutter builder.
The new builder's agent plans, builds, and checks screens, includes a managed database, sign-in, and file storage, and publishes to both stores.
Studio is for people who want their hands on the details, with an Action Flow Editor, Firebase or Supabase or any REST API for data, custom Dart code, and an AI agent that edits the project. It publishes to the stores and the web, and you can download the Flutter project on any paid plan.
Pricing: As of November 2026, one subscription covers both products: Free, Basic at $39/month, Pro at $80/month, and Max at $150/month. Pro and up add GitHub push and real-time collaboration.
Limitations: Projects can't move between FlutterFlow and Studio, so pick one before you start. The new AI-first builder doesn't support Team accounts, and code download isn't on Free.
Studio states a SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which is worth confirming against your security review before you commit.
Cursor is for people who already write code and want an agent working in their repo alongside them.
Who it suits: Developers and engineering teams who own a codebase and want AI to speed up the work they're already doing.
What stands out: The agent works in Cursor Desktop and the Cursor CLI on your own code, in any language or framework, and cloud agents and automations take longer jobs off your hands. Bugbot runs AI code reviews, and Origin, a git forge, is in early beta on all paid plans.
On security, Cursor holds AIUC-1, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications plus a SOC 2 Type II attestation. Privacy Mode is open to anyone, free or paid, and Teams adds SAML or OIDC SSO.
Pricing: As of November 2026, individual plans are Free, Plus at $8, Premium at $30, Super at $100, and Ultra at $200 a month, and the $8 tier limits which models you can use. Teams starts at $30 per user a month, and usage allowances refresh weekly.
Third-party model usage costs extra at API list price, so a team that prefers specific models should budget for that.
Limitations: There's no hosting, database, or auth layer, which means sign-in, data, and deployment are yours to build and run. It's the wrong tool for anyone hoping to avoid code, and SCIM and audit logs are Enterprise-only.
Figma Make is where a design file becomes something people can click through and use.
Who it suits: Designers and product teams already working in Figma who want a prototype or web app that stays close to the design.
What stands out: You prompt, and everything comes out code-backed and visually editable, so you can jump between code and canvas. Make kits sync your npm packages, library styles, and guidelines, which keeps the output on-brand.
For the backend, Make can connect to Supabase for user authentication and data, or scaffold a Payload backend with a database, APIs, auth, and an admin panel. Published Makes get their own URL, and Figma's security page lists SOC 2 Type 2 reports and ISO 27001.
Pricing: Make comes with Figma seats. As of November 2026, Starter is free (150 AI credits a day, up to 500 a month), and a Professional Full seat is $20/month billed monthly with 3,000 AI credits.
Collaborators can view and comment without a paid seat, which helps when stakeholders just want to poke at the prototype.
Limitations: GitHub push is one-way, so edits made in GitHub get overwritten on the next push. Code view and download need a Full or Dev seat, Make on a local codebase is still in beta, and the output is web, with no native app builds found.
Glide starts where a lot of businesses already are: a spreadsheet that somehow became mission-critical.
Who it suits: Operations teams whose work already runs on Excel files and Google Sheets and who want internal business apps built from that data.
What stands out: The GlideOS AI agent builds apps from a spreadsheet, a prompt, a PDF, or a screenshot, and SheetSense reads your sheets, formulas, and lookups so the app understands how the data fits together. Apps run on desktop and phone.
Pro lets you build with your own agent over MCP, so Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT can work on the app. The footer lists SOC II Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA.
Pricing: As of November 2026, GlideOS Free lets you build but can't publish apps. Basic is $25/month with 2 published apps and unlimited guests, Plus is $50/month with 5 published apps, public apps, and a custom login screen, and Pro is $125/month.
Annual plans are listed as coming soon, so monthly billing is the only option for now.
Limitations: Glide Classic is a separate product, and its apps can't migrate to GlideOS. Code and project-file access is Enterprise-only, and the native iPhone app is still marked coming soon.
If the people logging in are your clients, start with the #1 pick, because sign-in, permissions, and your branding are already handled when it publishes.
For a polished web MVP you might later hand to developers, Lovable and Bolt.new are the strongest starting points. Base44 suits founders who want payments and auth from one chat.
If the app has to live in the App Store, look at FlutterFlow, Replit, and Bubble, and pick Bubble when the logic is the hard part.
Developers with an existing codebase belong in Cursor, React teams on Vercel will feel at home in v0, designers should try Figma Make, and anyone whose business runs on a spreadsheet should give Glide an afternoon.
The prompt box is turning into a commodity. Every tool on this list can turn a paragraph into screens, and that gap will keep narrowing as the models improve.
The competition moves to everything around the app: who signs in and how, where the data lives and who's allowed to see it, and who keeps the thing working after the tenth change request. Builders that treat those as infrastructure will pull ahead of builders that leave them to the generated code.
So when you pick a tool this year, judge it on month six. The first prompt is the easy part (it was always going to be the easy part).
Nearly all of them do, but "free" means very different things from one tool to the next. Lovable grants 5 build credits a day up to 30 a month, Bolt.new allows 1M tokens a month, and Glide's free GlideOS plan lets you build without publishing anything.
Several do, including Lovable, Bolt.new, v0 by Vercel, and FlutterFlow Studio on paid plans, while Bubble apps run only on Bubble. Check the details before you count on it, because a Lovable code download leaves out database records and Figma Make's GitHub push is one-way.
Replit, Bolt.new, Bubble, and FlutterFlow all build native iOS and Android apps for the stores. Base44 can also submit to the App Store and Google Play, though its mobile app is your web app running in a native wrapper.
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