9 Best AI App Builders for Agencies: A 2026 Guide by Agency Type

If your clients log in every week to review work, sign documents, and pay invoices, this builder was designed around that exact relationship.

Agency type: Marketing agencies, accounting and bookkeeping practices, consultancies, and law offices that serve the same clients month after month. You get a CRM for your team and a branded client experience in one place, and the AI app builder sits on top of both.

What you'd build: You describe the app, answer one to three clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before the build. Sign-in, permissions, and branding come from the platform (the AI never writes them), and every app reads from one CRM of contacts, companies, and custom fields.

That shared CRM is what keeps per-client work manageable. Custom fields decide which apps each client sees, so top-tier clients could get a strategy-session booking app while everyone gets the monthly report, and new apps stay hidden from clients until you've tested them and made them visible.

Apps sit next to messaging, files, contracts and e-signatures, forms, tasks, and billing. You can start from 30+ ready-made apps such as a content approval flow, a client onboarding wizard, or a client help desk, and clients sign in with Google, a one-click email link, or a password.

Advertai Marketing, an 11-person digital agency, built a Message Center on top of the built-in messaging, with ClickUp follow-ups and Gmail in the same list. It also built a rewards app for partner agencies, and the team says it gets hours back each week because there's less to maintain.

Pricing: The Free plan is $0 with 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 3 apps, and 75 build credits a month. Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo (custom domains and badge removal start here), Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo.

Build credits are spent only when the builder creates or edits an app, so clients using a live app never cost you credits, and there are no per-client charges.

Limits: There are no native apps for the App Store or Google Play. Clients use everything in a browser or the desktop app, so if a client insists on a store listing for their phone, a mobile-first builder is the better match.