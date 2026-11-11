9 Best AI App Builders for Agencies: A 2026 Guide by Agency Type

The phrase "AI app builder for agencies" covers two different jobs. One is building apps you hand to clients as a project, and the other is building the client experience your own agency runs on, where clients log in for files, approvals, and updates every week.
Most AI app builders for agencies do one of those jobs well and the other one awkwardly, so it pays to know which job you're hiring the tool for. (Pick wrong and you'll end up running a small, unpaid software company on the side.)
Among AI app builders for agencies, Assembly is the best pick in 2026 for service firms, because apps you describe arrive with sign-in, permissions, and branding in place, run on one CRM that knows your clients, and publish where clients already sign in.
Softr fits portals built on existing data. For dev shops, Lovable is the chat-to-code option, Bubble handles deep visual logic, Replit covers full-stack builds, and Bolt.new turns briefs into handoff-ready projects.
Adalo suits native mobile client work, Glide turns spreadsheets into ops apps, and GoHighLevel (HighLevel) runs marketing funnels and automations.
Building for clients means the app is the deliverable. A client wants a booking tool or an inventory tracker, you scope it, build it, and hand it over, which makes code access, ownership transfer, and who pays for hosting the questions that decide your tool.
Building your client experience means the app is part of how you serve every client, month after month. Think onboarding forms, approval queues, report dashboards, and one place where files stop disappearing into email threads, all behind a login your clients already use.
Doing both is possible, but few tools are equally good at each, so the nine tools here are grouped by the kind of agency they fit. Dev shops lean toward the first job, retainer-based service firms lean toward the second, and marketing shops selling funnels sit in a lane of their own.
These agencies keep clients for years, so any app you build lives inside a long relationship. Logins, per-client permissions, and your branding matter far more here than how clever the first prompt sounds.
If your clients log in every week to review work, sign documents, and pay invoices, this builder was designed around that exact relationship.
Agency type: Marketing agencies, accounting and bookkeeping practices, consultancies, and law offices that serve the same clients month after month. You get a CRM for your team and a branded client experience in one place, and the AI app builder sits on top of both.
What you'd build: You describe the app, answer one to three clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before the build. Sign-in, permissions, and branding come from the platform (the AI never writes them), and every app reads from one CRM of contacts, companies, and custom fields.
That shared CRM is what keeps per-client work manageable. Custom fields decide which apps each client sees, so top-tier clients could get a strategy-session booking app while everyone gets the monthly report, and new apps stay hidden from clients until you've tested them and made them visible.
Apps sit next to messaging, files, contracts and e-signatures, forms, tasks, and billing. You can start from 30+ ready-made apps such as a content approval flow, a client onboarding wizard, or a client help desk, and clients sign in with Google, a one-click email link, or a password.
Advertai Marketing, an 11-person digital agency, built a Message Center on top of the built-in messaging, with ClickUp follow-ups and Gmail in the same list. It also built a rewards app for partner agencies, and the team says it gets hours back each week because there's less to maintain.
Pricing: The Free plan is $0 with 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 3 apps, and 75 build credits a month. Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo (custom domains and badge removal start here), Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo.
Build credits are spent only when the builder creates or edits an app, so clients using a live app never cost you credits, and there are no per-client charges.
Limits: There are no native apps for the App Store or Google Play. Clients use everything in a browser or the desktop app, so if a client insists on a store listing for their phone, a mobile-first builder is the better match.
Softr is the strongest pick when the data you and your clients share already lives in Airtable, Notion, or Google Sheets and nobody wants to migrate it.
Agency type: Ops-minded service firms that want portals and internal tools on top of data they already keep. Softr describes itself as "the AI app builder for business operations," with databases, workflow automation, and integrations included in the box.
What you'd build: Describe the app to the AI Co-Builder, open a template, or build by hand, and anything the AI creates stays editable in visual controls. Data comes from Softr Databases or 21+ external sources, with Airtable, Notion, Google Sheets, and a REST API connector on every plan.
Pro adds 3 custom user groups, custom code, embeds, and e-signature. Business adds global data restrictions for record-level access, HubSpot and SQL sources, a per-user logo, and an installable PWA with push notifications, which is handy when each client should see their own logo on the way in.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Softr is free for up to 3 builders and 5 app users, then $25/mo for Basic, $119/mo for Pro, and $395/mo for Business. Client users are priced separately from team users, and Pro includes 10 team and 50 client users while Business includes 30 and 100.
Every plan, Free included, gets unlimited apps, databases, workflows, and forms. That's generous if you plan to give each client its own portal, although extra custom domains run $15/mo each.
Limits: There's no code export, light Softr branding stays on Basic until you move to Pro, and SSO is Enterprise-only. Workflows pause when you hit the monthly action cap (500 to 25,000 depending on plan), so check the cap against your busiest client before you commit.
If your agency sells apps as projects, you care about how fast you can ship, how cleanly a client takes the keys, and whether the code comes with them. These four answer those questions differently.
Lovable is a fit for studios that want to go from a client brief to a working web app in one conversation and still keep the code.
Agency type: Product studios and dev shops building web apps and websites for clients. Lovable runs a partner program with Experts and Solution partner tracks, plus a public "Hire a Lovable partner" directory where clients go looking for builders.
What you'd build: You'd start in Plan mode, which writes a plan you review and approve before any code is written, then switch to Build mode. The built-in backend, Cloud, covers database, storage, authentication, realtime, and functions, or you can connect your own Supabase project.
For handoff, Lovable offers two-way Git sync with GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, and paid plans can download the codebase. Remixing moves a project into another workspace or account, though it copies the schema and leaves database records and secrets behind.
Pricing: As of November 2026, the Free plan includes 5 build credits a day (up to 30 a month). Pro is $25/mo for 100 credits with custom domains and badge removal, and Business is $50/mo for 100 credits plus SSO, role-based access, and a team workspace, with unlimited members on every plan.
Credits vary by task, and they're pooled per workspace, so one enthusiastic teammate can drain the balance for everyone (admins can set per-member limits, and you'll want to).
Limits: Lovable is a multi-tenant platform with logical isolation between workspaces, and apps with heavy traffic can run up costs beyond the included grant. There's no native app-store output, and on Free and Pro you need to opt out of model training in settings.
Bubble is the pick when a client app has more logic than a prompt can describe and your team would rather click through it than code it.
Agency type: Agencies that build and hand off complex web and mobile apps and want a visual editor for both the frontend and the backend logic. One prompt generates a starting app with UI, logic, and database, and the AI Agent (in beta) adds features or troubleshoots in chat.
What you'd build: Web apps plus native iOS and Android apps from one editor and one shared database, published to the App Store and Google Play. Built-in authentication and privacy rules decide who sees what, and a security dashboard flags exposed API keys and privacy rule gaps pre-launch.
The agency account is made for client work: $85/mo per seat gets unlimited apps with Growth-plan features in development, and each agency app comes with one editor for you and one for the client. Agency apps stay password-protected until you transfer ownership and the client buys a plan.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Bubble's web plans are Starter at $39/mo, Growth at $134/mo, and Team at $399/mo, while Web and Mobile plans run $69, $249, and $649 a month. Plans are bought per project, and usage is measured in workload units, with overages billed unless you cap them.
Limits: There's no code export, so apps run only on Bubble, and you lose access after a transfer unless the client invites you back as a collaborator. Starter has a single editor, so real collaboration begins at Growth.
Replit suits agencies with at least one person who's comfortable reading code, because Replit Agent does the heavy lifting while the repo stays in view.
Agency type: Technical studios shipping web apps, sites, and native mobile apps for clients. You chat with Replit Agent in Free, Power, or Max mode, tweak designs on the Infinite Canvas, and connect GitHub or GitLab so Agent can open pull requests.
What you'd build: A client app with a fully managed PostgreSQL database, object storage, hosting, and built-in auth. Replit Auth uses a Replit-branded login page, while Clerk Auth lets you set the app's name, icon, and colors, which matters when the login screen should carry your client's brand.
For mobile, Replit builds native iOS and Android apps through Expo, and its Launch feature can build, sign, and upload to App Store Connect if you have an Apple Developer account. Its Solution Partners program covers consulting, implementation, and reselling, with no cost to join.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Core is $20/mo and Pro is tiered from $100 to $2,050 a month with up to 15 collaborators. Beyond included credits, effort-based pricing charges more for complex requests, and budgets act as a hard cap that pauses usage-based services.
There's no Teams plan, so a growing studio either fits inside Pro's 15 collaborators or talks to sales about Enterprise.
Limits: Replit's own pricing page warns that Agent's behavior is probabilistic and may occasionally make mistakes. Free Starter apps go down after 30 days, and SSO and audit logs are Enterprise-only.
Bolt.new is shaped around the project rhythm most studios already follow, and its agencies page sums it up as "Brief it. Build it. Hand it off."
Agency type: Studios and marketing agencies delivering client websites, web apps, and mobile apps as projects. You chat in Plan or Build mode, edit in the code view, and can start from a prompt, a Figma frame, a Google Stitch design, a GitHub repo, or a template.
What you'd build: Bolt Cloud bundles hosting, domains, a database with authentication, file storage, and server functions, or you can connect Supabase. Bolt describes client portals "white-labeled to their brand, with no third-party logo in the corner," and badge removal requires a paid plan.
Mobile apps go through the Expo integration to the App Store and Google Play, and GitHub sync keeps commits and branches in your repo. When the project wraps, you can transfer it to another workspace or to a different user entirely.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free gives you 1M tokens a month with a 300K daily limit, Pro is $25/mo starting at 10M tokens with a custom domain, and Teams is $30 per member per month with centralized billing. Any paid tokens you don't use carry over for up to two months.
Limits: Web projects "do not easily switch over to mobile," so decide which one you're building in the first prompt. Teams tokens aren't shared between members, free-plan sites go offline when they hit monthly data limits, and SSO is Enterprise-only.
Some clients care about one thing above all: whether their customers can download the app from a store. If the brief opens with "App Store," this is your group.
Adalo is the pick when a client wants a native phone app and a web version without paying for two builds.
Agency type: Agencies whose clients need iOS, Android, and web from one version. Adalo calls itself "the visual AI app builder for database-driven web apps and native iOS and Android apps," and it produces true native IPA and AAB builds plus web.
What you'd build: Ada, Adalo's AI builder, generates screens, a database, logic, and navigation through Magic Start, and then you refine everything on a visual multi-screen canvas. Data lives in a built-in Postgres database, and Business adds the Collections API and external databases.
Builder plans and up handle App Store and Google Play publishing, Stripe, maps, push notifications, and custom domains. Instant updates are capped at one a month on Builder and unlimited on Business, which matters the first time a client asks for weekly tweaks.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Free covers unlimited test apps with 500 records per app and 5 Ada prompts a month. Builder is $65/mo for 2 published apps and 5 editors, and Business is $200/mo for 5 published apps and 10 editors, with no usage-based charges and no per-seat pricing.
Limits: Published-app caps add up fast for an agency, since Business tops out at 5 live apps across all your clients. Adalo's pricing page lists no agency plan, white label, or transfer feature, though its Experts network matches projects with freelancers and agencies.
Some clients run their whole business from a spreadsheet that has slowly grown teeth. For them, an app that reads the existing sheet is far easier to sell than a rebuild.
Glide is strongest when a client's operations already run on an Excel file or Google Sheet that nobody wants to give up.
Agency type: Ops consultants and agencies building internal business apps for their clients' teams. Glide calls itself "the business operations platform that turns the Excel files and Google Sheets your team runs on into apps and AI agents."
What you'd build: In GlideOS, an AI agent builds the app from a spreadsheet, prompt, PDF, or screenshot, and SheetSense reads the sheet's formulas and lookups. Apps work on desktop and phone (an iPhone app is marked coming soon), and Pro lets you build with Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT over MCP.
On the agency side, Glide for Agencies pays a 20% revenue-share commission on referred clients and opens up product betas. Glide Classic, sold separately, offers custom branding and custom domains from its $60/mo Maker plan.
Pricing: As of November 2026, GlideOS is free to build on, but the Free plan publishes zero apps. Basic is $25/mo for 2 published apps with unlimited guests, Plus is $50/mo for 5 published apps and a custom login screen, and Pro is $125/mo for unlimited published apps.
Limits: GlideOS is aimed at internal business apps, has no agency or white-label plan, and keeps code access on Enterprise. Classic apps can't migrate to GlideOS, so pick your version before the first build.
If your retainer is leads, landing pages, and follow-up sequences, the platform question changes. You need sub-accounts and rebilling more than you need a blank prompt box.
GoHighLevel fits marketing agencies that sell funnels, follow-up, and reputation work to many clients from one login.
Agency type: Marketing agencies running client sub-accounts for CRM and pipelines, websites and funnels, workflows, SMS and email, calendars, reputation, and payments. HighLevel calls itself "The AI-powered business operating system," and it's built around capturing and closing leads.
What you'd build: Mostly funnels, sites, and automations per sub-account, with snapshots that clone a pre-built setup by industry. AI app building is newer: Client App Builder (branded web portals and Android apps) sits in Labs, and the AI App Builder for client portal apps is in private beta.
AI Studio builds websites, landing pages, and interactive experiences from prompts, URLs, or images, and agency users get it free under fair use. The Unlimited plan adds a white-label desktop app, and the $497 Founder plan adds SaaS mode for reselling HighLevel as your own software.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Starter is $97/mo with 3 sub-accounts, Unlimited is $297/mo with unlimited sub-accounts, and the $497 Founder plan adds SaaS mode. Every plan includes unlimited contacts and users, and add-ons include a $49/mo branded client portal app per sub-account.
Limits: Phone, SMS, email, and AI usage are metered on top of the subscription, and sub-account AI use is paid unless you add an AI Employee plan. The newest app builders are still in Labs or beta, and Client App Builder's mobile output is Android-only.
Start with your invoices. If most of your revenue is a monthly retainer for ongoing service, the app is part of the service, so client logins, per-client permissions, and branding outrank code access, and the first group is your shortlist.
If you sell apps as projects, flip those priorities to Git sync, ownership transfer, and who pays for hosting once the client takes over. Lovable, Replit, and Bolt hand over code, while Bubble hands over the app itself on its own platform.
Mobile-first briefs narrow the field to tools with real store publishing, and spreadsheet-heavy ops clients move faster when the builder reads their sheets. If you're selling funnels and lead follow-up, a sub-account platform will match your billing model better than any blank prompt.
Whatever you pick, run one real client workflow through the free plan before you pay. I'd test the boring parts first: a client logging in, a permission change, and what the bill looks like at 20 clients.
Week 1: pick one client and one painful workflow. Approvals stuck in email threads or a monthly report that eats half a day are good candidates. Write down who logs in and what each person should and shouldn't see.
Week 2: build it and try to break it. Describe the app, approve the plan, and test it with fake data while a teammate plays the client. (Your teammate will find the permission bug in about four minutes, which is the whole point.)
Week 3: pilot with a friendly client. Give one client access, watch where they get stuck, and fix those spots before anyone else sees the app. Keep a running list of what you'd change before the wider rollout.
Week 4: roll it out and price it. Turn it on for the clients who need it, add it to your onboarding checklist, and decide whether it's part of the retainer or a paid tier. Then pick the next workflow and start the clock again.
For a marketing agency with ongoing retainer clients, Assembly fits because client apps land with logins, permissions, and your branding inside one client experience. If your agency mostly sells funnels and lead follow-up, GoHighLevel's sub-accounts and SaaS mode line up with that model.
Yes, if the builder handles client logins and per-client permissions, its apps can do a portal's job. Softr, for example, prices client users separately and adds record-level restrictions on Business, while general-purpose builders leave per-client data rules for you to test.
Vendors pitch a first version in minutes, but plan on a few weeks before clients rely on it. Replit's homepage promises apps "in minutes," and the slower work is testing permissions, piloting with one client, and writing down who maintains the app afterward.
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