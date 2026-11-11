9 Best AI App Builders for No-Code AI App Development in 2026

Use it for: Client-facing apps for agencies, accounting and bookkeeping firms, law offices, and consultancies, such as intake forms, onboarding wizards, approval flows, project trackers, and dashboards your clients log into. It builds internal tools for your team on the same data, too.

How it builds: You describe the app or remix a ready-made one, answer a few clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before the build starts. After launch, you change things by continuing the conversation, and planning never costs credits.

Finished, in this case, means the tedious parts arrive done. Sign-in, permissions, and branding are platform infrastructure, every app reads from one built-in CRM, and the result publishes into a branded client experience next to messages, files, contracts, and billing.

You also control who sees what. Custom fields decide which clients get which apps, so top-tier clients can get a strategy-session booking app while everyone gets the monthly report, and new apps stay hidden until you make them visible.

Advertai Marketing, an 11-person digital agency, used the builder to make a design feedback app that replaced Markup.io and an SEO dashboard that replaced Bright Local and Keyword.com. The team says it gets hours back each week because there's less to maintain.

Costs: Free is $0, Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo, Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo. Paid plans include 200 build credits a month and 5 apps, with extra credits at $0.60 each and extra apps at $5/month each.

A typical app takes a few dozen credits to build from scratch, and live apps never use credits at all, so a slow month after launch costs you nothing extra.

Catch: The Free plan caps you at 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 3 apps, and 75 build credits a month. That's enough to test a working app with a couple of friendly clients, and a real client rollout starts on a paid plan.