9 Best AI App Builders for No-Code AI App Development in 2026

Your client onboarding checklist lives in a shared doc, and right now three clients are editing it at the same time.
One of them just deleted the step about uploading tax forms (version history is doing more client service than anyone on your team this week), and an AI app builder tab has been open in your browser since lunch.
The best AI app builders for no-code AI app development can all turn that checklist into an app, so this list sorts them by how much work each one leaves you after launch.
Assembly tops this list for no-code AI app development. It's the best AI app builder when the finished app has to work for your clients on day one, because sign-in, permissions, and branding come from the platform and every app knows your clients from one shared CRM.
Softr is the other same-day option, built for data-backed portals. Lovable, Base44, Bolt.new, and Replit are prototype engines you'll keep iterating, covering polished web apps, all-in-one builds, web plus Expo, and agent-led full stack.
Glide puts apps on your spreadsheets, while Bubble handles deep custom logic and FlutterFlow targets native mobile.
Every tool here lets you skip writing code on day one. What changes from tool to tool is how much code exists behind the scenes, and whether anyone will ever have to read it.
In Lovable, Bolt.new, Replit, and Base44, the AI writes a real codebase you can open and edit. In Bubble, Softr, and Glide, you work in visual controls or straight on your data, and the platform runs the app for you.
FlutterFlow sits in both camps, depending on which of its two products you open. The difference rarely shows on launch day, and it shows plenty on day ninety, when a client asks for a change and somebody has to make it.
These two publish apps that people outside your company can log into without a cleanup sprint first.
Use it for: Client-facing apps for agencies, accounting and bookkeeping firms, law offices, and consultancies, such as intake forms, onboarding wizards, approval flows, project trackers, and dashboards your clients log into. It builds internal tools for your team on the same data, too.
How it builds: You describe the app or remix a ready-made one, answer a few clarifying questions, and approve a one-page plan before the build starts. After launch, you change things by continuing the conversation, and planning never costs credits.
Finished, in this case, means the tedious parts arrive done. Sign-in, permissions, and branding are platform infrastructure, every app reads from one built-in CRM, and the result publishes into a branded client experience next to messages, files, contracts, and billing.
You also control who sees what. Custom fields decide which clients get which apps, so top-tier clients can get a strategy-session booking app while everyone gets the monthly report, and new apps stay hidden until you make them visible.
Advertai Marketing, an 11-person digital agency, used the builder to make a design feedback app that replaced Markup.io and an SEO dashboard that replaced Bright Local and Keyword.com. The team says it gets hours back each week because there's less to maintain.
Costs: Free is $0, Starter is $49/mo, Professional is $139/mo, Advanced is $599/mo, and Enterprise starts at $2,000/mo. Paid plans include 200 build credits a month and 5 apps, with extra credits at $0.60 each and extra apps at $5/month each.
A typical app takes a few dozen credits to build from scratch, and live apps never use credits at all, so a slow month after launch costs you nothing extra.
Catch: The Free plan caps you at 5 active contacts, 1 internal user, 3 apps, and 75 build credits a month. That's enough to test a working app with a couple of friendly clients, and a real client rollout starts on a paid plan.
Use it for: Portals and internal tools for business operations, especially when your data already lives in Airtable, Google Sheets, Notion, or HubSpot. Softr calls itself the AI app builder for business operations.
How it builds: Describe the app to the AI Co-Builder, open a template, or build it by hand, and everything the AI creates stays editable in visual controls. That matters after launch, because a non-developer can move a field or change a filter without a new prompt.
Softr Databases is native, and 21+ external sources connect, with monday.com, Supabase, and ClickUp on Pro and HubSpot, BigQuery, Excel, and SQL on Business.
Client users are priced separately from team users, user groups control access, and Business adds global data restrictions and a per-user logo pitched at client portals.
Pro also removes the light Softr branding found on Basic, adds a custom email sender, and lets you transfer projects to another workspace. Softr is SOC 2 Type II compliant.
Costs: As of November 2026, Free is $0 with up to 3 builders and 5 app users, Basic is $25/month, Pro is $119/month, and Business is $395/month. Extra builders cost $6, $12, or $24 a month depending on plan, and every plan includes unlimited apps, databases, workflows, agents, and forms.
Catch: There's no code export, and SQL, HubSpot, and the installable PWA all wait for Business. Workflows pause when you hit the monthly action limit, which is a bad surprise on the last day of a busy month.
These four get you from idea to working app fast, and they expect you to keep shaping the result with more prompts.
Lovable is the pick when the first version needs to look good and you already know there'll be a fifth version.
Use it for: Web apps and websites built from a chat, with room for a developer to step in later. Lovable describes itself as an AI software engineer that lets anyone build for the web.
How it builds: Plan mode writes a structured plan you can review and approve before any code changes, and Build mode implements it. Lovable Cloud supplies the database, storage, authentication, realtime, and functions, and hosting is included.
Iteration is where the credits go. Lovable's own examples price "Make the button gray" at 0.50 credits (cheap, until you change your mind about the gray four times), and adding sign-up and login at 1.20.
A basic security scan runs every time you publish, and a deeper scan takes about three minutes on demand. Code syncs two ways with GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket, and remixing can move a project to another account.
Costs: As of November 2026, Free gives you 5 build credits a day with a cap of 30 a month. Pro starts at $25/month for 100 credits, and Business starts at $50/month. Monthly credits expire two months after they're issued, and Pro adds rollovers and top-ups.
Catch: Remixing copies the schema without database records or secrets, so moving a live app means migrating data yourself. On Free and Pro, you have to opt out of training in settings.
Use it for: Apps where you want one chat to produce the frontend, backend, database, user auth, and payments, with nothing else to sign up for. Base44 is owned by Wix and calls itself a no-code AI platform that uses vibe coding.
How it builds: You describe the app in plain language, Base44 builds the whole stack, and you refine it in a responsive visual editor or, on paid plans, by editing code in the app. Builder and up add GitHub integration.
After launch, Base44 keeps adding layers: app analytics, an SEO and GEO dashboard, workflows, and Superagents that automate tasks and connect to your tools. Payments run on Base44 Payments powered by Wix or on Stripe.
Every app passes a built-in security scan before it can publish, according to Base44's enterprise page, and Base44 cites SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.
Costs: As of November 2026, Free is $0 with 25 message credits and up to 5 apps, Starter is $20/month, Builder is $50/month, Pro is $100/month, and Elite is $200/month. Message credits pay for AI chat, and a separate pool of integration credits pays for integration actions.
Catch: Two credit buckets make monthly use harder to predict, and third-party services like Stripe, SendGrid, and OpenAI bill you directly. The docs also say exported code still relies on Base44 to run, so plan to stay.
Use it for: Full-stack web apps from a prompt, a Figma frame, a Google Stitch design, or a GitHub repo, plus iOS and Android apps through Expo. Bolt.new calls itself an AI-powered builder for websites, web apps, and mobile apps.
How it builds: You chat in Plan or Build now mode and drop into the code view whenever you want to edit by hand. Bolt Cloud covers hosting, domains, a built-in database with authentication, file storage, and server functions, and you can connect Supabase if you'd like.
Keeping the app on-brand gets easier over time, because you can import a design system from a GitHub repo, an npm package, Storybook, a website, or files. You can transfer a project to another workspace or a different user, which helps when the app changes hands.
Bolt's security page says it's SOC 2 Type 2 certified and compliant with GDPR and CCPA.
Costs: As of November 2026, Free includes 1M tokens a month with a 300K daily limit, Pro is $25/month starting at 10M tokens, and Teams is $30 per member per month. Paid tokens roll over for up to two months.
Catch: Free-plan sites stop serving content once they hit monthly data limits and stay offline until the reset. Web projects don't easily switch over to mobile, and you can't download a project from a mobile device.
Use it for: Apps you expect to grow in scope, from web to native mobile, with one agent doing most of the building. Replit says you can turn ideas into apps in minutes with no coding needed.
How it builds: Replit Agent works in Free Mode, Power Mode, or Max Mode, and the heavier two spend monthly credits. Plan Mode is on Core and up, and the Infinite Canvas lets you explore designs visually and apply them to the app.
The app arrives with a managed PostgreSQL database, object storage, built-in auth, and hosting, and native iOS and Android apps come through Expo. Pro adds database rollback up to 28 days, which is a comfort the first time a change goes sideways.
Replit holds SOC 2 Type II certification, and every customer gets an isolated Google Cloud project, even on the free tier.
Costs: As of November 2026, Starter is free with one published app that comes down after 30 days, Core is $20/month with up to 5 collaborators, and Pro is tiered from $100 to $2,050 a month with up to 15 collaborators. Extra usage follows effort-based pricing.
Catch: Replit warns that its agent may occasionally make mistakes, and complex requests cost more than simple ones. Budgets work as a hard cap that temporarily suspends usage-based services, so set them with some headroom.
If your team already runs on spreadsheets, this group keeps the data where it is.
Use it for: Internal business apps and AI agents built from the Excel files and Google Sheets your team already runs on. Glide calls itself the business operations platform for exactly that job.
How it builds: GlideOS has an AI agent that builds from a spreadsheet, a prompt, a PDF, or a screenshot, with agent mode settings for light, medium, or heavy work. SheetSense reads your sheets, formulas, and lookups, so the app follows the logic you already built.
After launch, the spreadsheet stays the source of truth, which means your team keeps editing data where it's comfortable. Pro adds MCP so Claude, Gemini, or ChatGPT can build in Glide, plus 24-hour backups, org-level roles, and human support.
Glide's footer lists SOC II Type 2, GDPR, and CCPA.
Costs: As of November 2026, GlideOS Free has no published apps, Basic is $25/month with 2 published apps and unlimited guests, Plus is $50/month with 5 published apps and a custom login screen, and Pro is $125/month with unlimited published apps.
Credit top-ups are capped at one a month on Basic and two on Plus, while Pro has no cap, so a heavy build month is easier to absorb on Pro.
Catch: Nothing publishes on Free, and code access is Enterprise-only. Glide Classic is a separate product, and Classic apps can't migrate to GlideOS.
These two give you the most control after launch, and they ask the most of whoever maintains the app.
Use it for: Apps with complex workflows and data rules, on the web and as native iOS and Android apps from one editor. Bubble bills itself as a fully visual AI app builder.
How it builds: One prompt generates a working app with UI, logic, and database, and then the drag-and-drop editor covers both the frontend and backend logic. The AI Agent, in beta, adds features and troubleshoots when you ask.
Bubble is built for the long haul after launch. Native apps get unlimited over-the-air updates without store resubmission, version control runs from Basic on Starter to 25 custom branches on Team, and Team adds sub apps and scheduled deployments.
A security dashboard flags exposed API keys and privacy-rule gaps before each deploy, and Bubble says it's SOC 2 Type II compliant.
Costs: As of November 2026, Web Starter is $39/month, Growth is $134/month, and Team is $399/month, with Web and Mobile plans at $69, $249, and $649. Plans are bought per project, and workload units meter server activity on top.
Catch: There's no code export, so Bubble apps run only on Bubble. Included AI credits don't roll over, and workload overages get billed unless you switch them off.
Starter also has a single editor, so a second maintainer means Growth, with 2 editors, or Team, with 5.
Use it for: Apps that belong on phones, published to the App Store and Google Play. FlutterFlow now comes as two products, an AI-first builder called FlutterFlow and the original visual builder, now named FlutterFlow Studio.
How it builds: In the new FlutterFlow, you describe the app and an AI agent plans, builds, and checks screens, with a managed database, sign-in, and file storage. Studio gives you a visual builder, Firebase or Supabase, custom Dart code, and an AI agent that edits the project.
For upkeep, Studio adds Test Pilot for AI testing, push to GitHub on Pro and up, and branches, with main plus 2 on Pro and main plus 5 on Max. Single-project collaborator add-ons let people outside your team, such as clients, work on one project.
Paid plans include Flutter code download, APK download, and one-click store deployment in Studio.
Costs: As of November 2026, Free is $0, Basic is $39/month, Pro is $80/month, and Max is $150/month, billed monthly, and one subscription covers both products. They share one AI allowance, with Pro at 2.5x Basic's usage and Max at 5x.
Catch: Projects can't move between FlutterFlow and Studio, so choose before you build. The new FlutterFlow doesn't support Team accounts, and FlutterFlow states SOC 2 Type 1 only.
Ask who touches the app once it's live. If it's your clients, and your team mostly answers their questions, start with the first group, because logins and access are handled before anyone signs in.
If you'll keep refining the product for months, the prototype group fits, and the choice comes down to taste: Lovable for polish, Base44 for bundled extras, Bolt.new for design-system work, and Replit for an agent that grows with the project.
Teams that live in spreadsheets should try Glide first. If you need native mobile or very detailed logic, Bubble and FlutterFlow give you the controls, and you should budget time for whoever maintains them.
Before you write the first prompt, put a name next to the app. Somebody has to own the updates, answer the "where did my upload go?" emails, and decide when a change is worth the credits.
Skip that step and the app slowly drifts out of date, because an app nobody maintains is a spreadsheet with extra steps. I'd write the owner's name in the app description itself, so nobody can pretend they didn't see it.
Assembly is the easiest to hand to clients, because sign-in, permissions, and your branding are already in place when you publish. Softr comes next for portals, with client users priced separately and custom user groups from its Pro plan.
Most don't, since Bubble, Lovable, Base44, Bolt.new, and Replit all include one. Glide builds on your spreadsheets, Softr has its own databases plus 21+ external sources, and FlutterFlow Studio expects you to bring Firebase or Supabase.
Rarely without rework, because each platform stores your app its own way. Lovable's exports leave database records behind, Bubble has no code export, and FlutterFlow projects can't even move between FlutterFlow and Studio.
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