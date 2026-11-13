The 9 Best AI Scheduling Assistants in 2026, by Job

An AI scheduling assistant is two different products sharing one name. One kind books meetings with other people, and the other plans your own day around them. Which one you need depends on whether the mess lives in other people's calendars or your own (if it's both, you have my sympathy).
Here's where I'd land:
Lindy is the best AI scheduling assistant in 2026, because it handles the whole meeting: it books times over email and from Slack, preps you with your tools and earlier calls, records notes, and drafts the follow-up, holding anything with outside impact for your approval.
In the booking lane, Clara is the email assistant you CC, Calendly runs the classic booking link, and Cal.com is the free, open option.
On the planning side, Reclaim.ai defends focus time, Motion plans the whole workday, Morgen suggests a plan you approve, Akiflow time-blocks scattered tasks, and Toki coordinates from your phone.
If your week leaks hours to "does next week work for you?" threads, you need the booking lane. These tools deal with the other side, propose slots, and get the meeting onto everyone's calendar.
If meetings get booked fine but your own work keeps getting squeezed into the gaps, you need the planning lane. Those apps read what's already on your calendar and fit tasks, habits, and focus blocks around it.
A few tools straddle the line. Toki coordinates attendees and plans your day, while Calendly's Callie now negotiates over email even though the core product is still a link your guest clicks.
Some teams are shopping for a newer reason: Clockwise shut down on March 27, 2026, and took its focus-time and smart-hold features with it.
These four deal with other people's calendars, and the first one keeps working after the invite is accepted.
If your calendar trouble starts in your inbox and ends with a recap you meant to send last week, this is the assistant to hand it to.
Who it's for: People whose weeks are mostly meetings with outside contacts (founders, account managers, recruiters), and teams that already do their work in Slack. Because this AI teammate sits inside Slack, the whole team works with one assistant that learns how your company runs.
How it schedules: Send a request in a Slack DM, or give it a seat in your inbox, where it handles the drafting, the booking, and the back-and-forth. Before the call, it gathers context from Gmail, Notion, HubSpot, and the rest of its 1,500+ integrations (plus MCP), along with earlier meetings.
It records the call and takes notes, then drafts the follow-up. Everything goes into a meeting library the team shares, which means a colleague who skipped the call can ask about it later without chasing anyone.
Its memory is a set of plain, editable files (think shared doc), so a rule like "no intro calls before ten" gets written down once. In shared channels it sticks to public-safe tools, which means calendar and email work happens in your DMs and your own threads.
Cost: The Free tier costs $0 and comes with $50 in credits good for 7 days, and you won't need a card. The Team plan charges $49.99/month per active user, every seat brings 5,000 credits the whole team draws from, and top-ups are $10 for each 1,000.
Enterprise is custom. One setup note: new installs need a paid Slack plan.
The downside: You won't find a calendar view inside it, and it doesn't auto-defend focus time. You talk to it in chat and it books onto the calendar you already use, so when protecting deep-work hours is the bigger need, add a planner from the second half of this list.
Clara is the pick when you want scheduling to happen by CC and nothing else.
Who it's for: Founders and executives, plus recruiters, agencies, and finance or legal teams, which are the groups Clara's own use-case pages speak to. If most of your meetings start as an email from someone outside the company, you're the target.
How it schedules: You CC Clara on a thread, and she reads it, suggests slots, answers whoever replies, and locks in the meeting. Groups get the same treatment: she contacts every participant, keeps tabs on who's answered, and nudges the slow ones.
She also reschedules, and you can set preferences for scheduling windows, buffer times, meeting types, and priority contacts. Standard adds delegate access, and Clara plugs into both Google Workspace and Microsoft's Outlook and Exchange.
On privacy, the company says "No human at Clara ever reads your emails," which matters when your threads carry deal terms or candidate details.
Cost: As of October 2026, the free trial runs 14 days with 5 meetings and no credit card. Standard is $80/month for 30 meetings, and Enterprise ("Let's Talk") adds unlimited meetings, an admin dashboard, and a custom domain.
The downside: At $80 for 30 meetings, you're paying roughly $2.67 per booking, and once you hit the cap, Clara "simply won't be able to schedule additional meetings." Email is its only channel, so your day plan and task blocks need another tool.
Who it's for: Anyone whose job is meeting clients, candidates, or leads (sales, recruiting, consulting), where the fastest path to a meeting is letting the other person pick a slot.
How it schedules: The core is a booking page with availability rules, and paid plans add unlimited event types. Round-robin and team scheduling cover groups, the Teams plan adds lead qualification and routing, and you can book on behalf of others.
The AI layer is newer. Callie, which Calendly still marks as Beta, joins an email thread once you copy it in, then suggests slots, follows the replies, and books the time everyone accepts.
A separate Notetaker sits in on Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams calls to produce recaps and draft follow-up emails. Calendars come from Google or Outlook, Standard links up with Mailchimp and HubSpot, Teams brings in Salesforce, Pardot, and Marketo, and Stripe or PayPal can collect payment.
Cost: As of October 2026, monthly billing runs Free (one event type, one calendar connection, one-on-one scheduling), Standard at $12/seat/mo, and Teams at $20/seat/mo.
Callie and Notetaker come bundled in Standard Plus at $24/seat/mo, and Enterprise starts at $15k/yr from 50 seats.
The downside: The AI costs extra on top of the base seat, and Callie and Notetaker are only available in English. The classic link also hands the slot-picking chore to your guest, which works beautifully until the guest is someone senior who'd prefer you did the picking.
Who it's for: Individuals who want unlimited booking links for free, plus teams and developers who need routing, an API, or embeds on their own site.
How it schedules: Cal.com describes itself as open scheduling infrastructure. The free plan includes unlimited event types and calendars, while paid Teams accounts unlock routing forms plus round-robin, collective, and managed event types.
Recurring events, SMS and email reminders, its own video conferencing, and Stripe or PayPal payments round it out. Switching from Calendly takes less work than you'd expect, since there's a 1-click import of your Calendly events.
Its AI piece, Cal.ai, runs AI-powered phone calls, which suits teams that book a lot by phone. Integrations include Google Calendar, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and two-way Salesforce and HubSpot sync, with "100+ apps" in total.
Cost: As of October 2026, Individuals is free for one user, Teams is $16 per user/month, and Organizations is $37 per user/month on monthly billing. Enterprise is priced per deal on annual terms, and both paid team tiers include 14 days free.
The downside: Booking links are the whole product, so task time-blocking and day planning live elsewhere. Because Cal.ai talks on the phone, the email haggling stays your job, and anything collaborative sits behind a paid plan.
If you're weighing it against Calendly, run the import on day one and see whether your event types survive the move intact.
These five start from your own calendar and fit everything else into the gaps.
Reclaim.ai is the strongest pick here for protecting focus time on a calendar other people keep filling.
Who it's for: Individuals and teams on Google Calendar or Outlook with meeting-heavy weeks, up to Enterprise deployments of more than 100 seats. The product now carries "Reclaim.ai from Dropbox" branding.
How it schedules: Focus Time will "automatically defend time to get stuff done around your existing calendar events," and Habits handles recurring routines.
Buffer Time adds breaks after video calls, Smart Meetings monitors and resolves conflicts, and Meeting Quality nudges people about unanswered invites.
May 2026 brought Reclaim 2.0, which layers background Agents and an AI Assistant on top of a new Planner and full calendar. Even the free Lite tier hooks up Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Tasks, and paying unlocks Linear, Jira, ClickUp, Asana, and Todoist.
Cost: As of October 2026 on monthly billing, Lite is free, Starter is $12 per seat/month for up to 10 seats, and Business is $18 per seat/month for up to 100. Enterprise is $22 per seat/month billed annually only, and there's a 14-day trial.
The downside: Lite caps you at 1 user, a one-week scheduling range, 1 Calendar Sync, and 1 Scheduling Link. It plans your time and leaves the email negotiating with outside people to you.
Who it's for: Professionals and teams who'd rather hand the AI their deadlines, projects, and task list and get a finished day back, meetings included.
How it schedules: Motion now bills itself as "The AI Powered SuperApp for Work," so the calendar shares space with projects, docs, and workflows. Its AI Calendar Assistant builds your day and books meetings on its own.
The AI Task Planner prioritizes your list on the principle "Do Date ≠ Due Date," and projects get auto-scheduled onto a timeline. Booking links and an AI Meeting Notetaker cover the meeting side.
On the calendar side it reads Gmail, Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud, and it also hooks into Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Asana, ClickUp, and Zapier, so most of a typical work stack can feed the planner.
Cost: As of October 2026, monthly billing puts Pro AI at $29/seat/mo (7,500 credits per seat monthly) and Business AI at $49/seat/mo (15,000). There's no free plan, and the free trial doesn't list a length.
The downside: Every AI action draws on a credit allowance, and you can't kick the tires on a free tier. It has also grown into an all-in-one work suite, which is a lot of software if all you wanted was a smarter calendar (a bit like buying a minivan for the cup holders).
Who it's for: Anyone running several calendars and task apps at once who wants the AI to suggest a plan and leave the final say with them.
How it schedules: Morgen calls itself an AI daily planner for calendars and tasks. When conflicts appear, the AI Planner reshuffles priorities, and Frames give it a template of your ideal week to aim for.
The flow runs Preview, Adjust, Schedule, and the site's line is "The plan is yours to accept or adapt." Around that sit Auto-Schedule, Calendar Automations, Team workflows, nudges about unfinished tasks, deadlines on view, and one combined calendar.
Calendars connect from Google, Outlook, Apple, Fastmail, and more, while tasks come in from Notion, ClickUp, Linear, and Todoist. It runs on the web, on phones, and as desktop apps for Mac, Windows, and Linux.
Cost: As of October 2026, Individual is $30 per month billed monthly, and Team runs $25 per seat each month on monthly billing, with a two-seat minimum.
There's a 14-day free trial with no card, no free plan is listed, and students, academics, and nonprofits get 25% off Pro.
The downside: Monthly billing runs at least double the yearly rate, and because you confirm each plan, it won't run hands-free. It also doesn't coordinate meetings with outside people over email.
Who it's for: In Akiflow's words, "founders, operators, and obsessed doers" whose tasks are scattered across too many apps, from Slack threads to a half-used Notion board.
How it schedules: Anything that lands in the Universal Inbox, from a Slack message to a Gmail email, becomes a task you can drag onto the calendar as a time block. The Executive AI Assistant helps place them (its demo asks "Shall I block it?"), with a Meeting Assistant next to it.
One calendar syncs work and life, and you can schedule Zoom meetings straight from Akiflow. The integration list is long: Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud for calendars, plus Gmail, Slack, Notion, Todoist, Asana, ClickUp, Jira, Linear, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Zapier.
Cost: As of October 2026, Pro is $34 per month billed monthly. There's no free plan, though you get 7 days free to try it, and yearly billing brings the rate down if you commit.
The downside: At $34 a month on monthly billing, it's among the priciest single-user tools in this set, and there's no free tier to fall back on. It's a personal planner more than a team scheduler, so a shared team calendar isn't its home turf.
If you trial it, push a full week of Slack and Gmail asks through the Universal Inbox and see whether your calendar looks saner by day seven.
Toki is the one to try if your calendar lives on your phone and you'd rather text an assistant than open another app.
Who it's for: Individuals who run their schedule from a phone. The company says it has more than 5 million users, which is its own figure.
How it schedules: Toki calls itself an AI executive assistant, and you talk to it through texts, voice notes, screenshots, and emails.
Its Coordination feature promises that "Toki will reach out to attendees and find times that work for everyone," and it offers scheduling links "just like Calendly."
That puts one foot in the booking lane, but most of the product is about your day: proactive planning, deep-work protection, conflict suggestions, Triggers that watch for things like a deadline, and personal memory.
Adaptive reminders can escalate to CallMe, which is a phone call (a gift for anyone who sleeps through every alarm). It syncs multiple calendars and supports Google Calendar, iCloud, Outlook, Apple Watch, and Siri.
Cost: As of October 2026, the free tier syncs up to 3 calendars with a basic quota. Super is $9.99/month with 100K credits, Pro is $19.99/month with 200K credits, and first-time subscribers can try 7 days for $0.
The downside: Paid tiers are credit-metered, so check how far your allowance stretches during the trial week. It's built for individuals, and no team-admin features are shown.
Go back to the question at the top: is the problem other people's calendars or your own? Once you answer that, the shortlist gets short fast.
Outside meetings that start over email: Clara if you want a pure CC assistant, or Calendly with Callie if you'd like to keep a booking link too.
Prospects who should book themselves: Calendly for CRM hooks and routing, or Cal.com if free unlimited links or an API matter more.
Meetings plus the prep and follow-up around them: the Slack-based teammate at #1, especially if your team already works there.
Focus time that keeps vanishing: Reclaim.ai to defend it, Motion to plan everything, or Morgen if you want to approve each plan.
Scattered tasks or a phone-first life: Akiflow pulls tasks out of Slack and Gmail, and Toki runs on texts.
Don't let a price column make the call for you. A $9.99 assistant that fixes the wrong problem is the expensive one.
Week one: route every scheduling request through the tool, including the awkward ones (the reschedule, the group call with four outside people, the "can you push 15 minutes?"). Resist booking anything by hand, or the test tells you nothing.
Week two: count what changed. Tally the scheduling emails you didn't write, the reschedules it absorbed, and the minutes you'd normally spend on prep and recaps, then hold that up against the price.
Trial lengths vary, so plan around them. Akiflow and Toki give you 7 days, while Clara, Morgen, and Reclaim.ai give you 14, which covers the whole test if you start on day one.
Yes, the booking-lane tools are built for exactly that. Clara and Calendly's Callie work inside email threads with outside contacts, and Toki says it will reach out to attendees and find times that work for everyone.
Yes: Lindy works from Slack, replying in the thread when you @mention it and handling calendar and email work in your DMs. New Slack installs need a paid Slack plan, and in shared channels it keeps to public-safe tools like web search and Notion.
Clockwise shut down on March 27, 2026, and its team is joining Salesforce. Its Smart Holds, Focus Time, and Scheduling Links were removed, so former users need a planner like Reclaim.ai or Motion to cover focus time.
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