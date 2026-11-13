The 9 Best AI Scheduling Assistants in 2026, by Job

If your calendar trouble starts in your inbox and ends with a recap you meant to send last week, this is the assistant to hand it to.

Who it's for: People whose weeks are mostly meetings with outside contacts (founders, account managers, recruiters), and teams that already do their work in Slack. Because this AI teammate sits inside Slack, the whole team works with one assistant that learns how your company runs.

How it schedules: Send a request in a Slack DM, or give it a seat in your inbox, where it handles the drafting, the booking, and the back-and-forth. Before the call, it gathers context from Gmail, Notion, HubSpot, and the rest of its 1,500+ integrations (plus MCP), along with earlier meetings.

It records the call and takes notes, then drafts the follow-up. Everything goes into a meeting library the team shares, which means a colleague who skipped the call can ask about it later without chasing anyone.

Its memory is a set of plain, editable files (think shared doc), so a rule like "no intro calls before ten" gets written down once. In shared channels it sticks to public-safe tools, which means calendar and email work happens in your DMs and your own threads.

Cost: The Free tier costs $0 and comes with $50 in credits good for 7 days, and you won't need a card. The Team plan charges $49.99/month per active user, every seat brings 5,000 credits the whole team draws from, and top-ups are $10 for each 1,000.

Enterprise is custom. One setup note: new installs need a paid Slack plan.

The downside: You won't find a calendar view inside it, and it doesn't auto-defend focus time. You talk to it in chat and it books onto the calendar you already use, so when protecting deep-work hours is the bigger need, add a planner from the second half of this list.