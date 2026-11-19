If credits and usage limits are what pushed you off Chargebee, this is the runtime I'd wire into the request path first.

Pick it if: you sell AI features on credits, tokens, or wallets, and the job you can't afford to get wrong is deciding, request by request, whether a customer, user, or agent can keep going.

What it handles: Your app calls `getCreditEntitlement()` before an expensive operation and gets back the balance and whether credits cover it. Grants arrive as recurring allocations, one-time promos, prepaid top-ups, or manual adjustments, each with its own expiration and priority.

An append-only ledger records every change. When a balance falls under a threshold you set, auto-recharge tops it back up to a target, and a monthly spend cap shuts recharging off once it's hit.

By default a hard limit blocks access once the balance reaches zero, and a soft limit lets usage carry on as a tracked overdraft. Reserve-and-settle decides the check and holds an agent run's credits together, which keeps a second request from spending them.

Usage reports carry idempotency keys, so a retry never double-counts. Plans are versioned, and publishing a change to new subscriptions only is how grandfathering works here.

Miro estimates it saved about 5,000 engineering hours with it. Native billing sync is documented for Stripe and Zuora (Airwallex support is newer), so the usual post-Chargebee pairing is the runtime plus Stripe Billing or Zuora.

What it costs: The Build tier costs nothing as of November 2026. Pro runs $499 on month-to-month billing ($399 a month on an annual plan), and Scale is quoted per customer.

BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) is an early-access plan priced from $40K a year, and every tier charges on managed entities plus usage events.

Watch out for: Payments, tax calculation, dunning, and revenue recognition sit outside its scope, which means a billing system from this list still belongs in your stack. If a cheaper invoicing and subscription tool is all you want, the billing tools further down are the better match.

Keeping Chargebee downstream runs through workflow integrations that are in beta for select customers, and recurring credit grants don't roll over.