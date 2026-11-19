So what has you comparing Chargebee alternatives this quarter: credits, cost, finance, or tax? (If you answered "yes," pour a second coffee, because this list was written with you in mind.)
Each of those reasons points at a different kind of tool, which is why the eight competitors below are grouped by why you're leaving and only then numbered.
If usage pricing is why you're leaving, the Chargebee alternative to start with is Stigg. It's a usage runtime and credits engine that rules on every request from a customer, user, or agent as it happens, and it runs next to a billing system like Stripe Billing.
Lago is open-source usage billing you can self-host. For simpler billing, Stripe Billing is the payments-native default, Zoho Billing suits small catalogs, and Recurly specializes in subscription recovery.
Maxio ties billing to revenue reporting, Zuora is enterprise quote-to-cash, and Paddle acts as merchant of record.
Chargebee covers a lot of ground: usage and hybrid pricing, entitlements, prepaid credits, built-in tax calculation, dunning, CPQ, and revenue recognition across 40+ payment gateways. Teams that move on usually do it over fit, and the reason tends to land in one of four buckets.
Usage and credits outgrew it. You sell AI features on tokens or credits, and the hard part is checking entitlements (the per-customer rules on which features someone gets and how far they can use them) before an expensive request runs.
You want simpler, cheaper billing. As of November 2026, Chargebee's Flow plan costs $0 plus 0.80% of monthly invoicing volume, or $99 plus 0.65%, with Enterprise priced by demo. A flat fee or a different percentage might come out ahead at your volume, so run your own numbers.
Finance needs more. Revenue schedules, quoting, and contract-heavy reporting push some finance teams toward a system built around order-to-cash and the general ledger.
You sell globally and want tax handled. Calculating tax is one job, and registering, filing, and remitting it in every market is another. A merchant of record takes that second job off your plate.
The groups below follow those four buckets in the same order.
Both tools here were built for usage pricing first, and they split on whether you want a separate runtime or one engine that also invoices.
If credits and usage limits are what pushed you off Chargebee, this is the runtime I'd wire into the request path first.
Pick it if: you sell AI features on credits, tokens, or wallets, and the job you can't afford to get wrong is deciding, request by request, whether a customer, user, or agent can keep going.
What it handles: Your app calls `getCreditEntitlement()` before an expensive operation and gets back the balance and whether credits cover it. Grants arrive as recurring allocations, one-time promos, prepaid top-ups, or manual adjustments, each with its own expiration and priority.
An append-only ledger records every change. When a balance falls under a threshold you set, auto-recharge tops it back up to a target, and a monthly spend cap shuts recharging off once it's hit.
By default a hard limit blocks access once the balance reaches zero, and a soft limit lets usage carry on as a tracked overdraft. Reserve-and-settle decides the check and holds an agent run's credits together, which keeps a second request from spending them.
Usage reports carry idempotency keys, so a retry never double-counts. Plans are versioned, and publishing a change to new subscriptions only is how grandfathering works here.
Miro estimates it saved about 5,000 engineering hours with it. Native billing sync is documented for Stripe and Zuora (Airwallex support is newer), so the usual post-Chargebee pairing is the runtime plus Stripe Billing or Zuora.
What it costs: The Build tier costs nothing as of November 2026. Pro runs $499 on month-to-month billing ($399 a month on an annual plan), and Scale is quoted per customer.
BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) is an early-access plan priced from $40K a year, and every tier charges on managed entities plus usage events.
Watch out for: Payments, tax calculation, dunning, and revenue recognition sit outside its scope, which means a billing system from this list still belongs in your stack. If a cheaper invoicing and subscription tool is all you want, the billing tools further down are the better match.
Keeping Chargebee downstream runs through workflow integrations that are in beta for select customers, and recurring credit grants don't roll over.
Lago is the pick here for teams that want usage billing and invoices from one engine they're allowed to host themselves.
Pick it if: you meter tokens or API calls, sell prepaid credits, and want the option to run the code in your own VPC or on premises. Customers include CoreWeave, Mistral AI, and PayPal.
What it handles: Events are metered in real time, with input, output, and cached tokens counted separately per customer. A wallet's balance, with current usage and taxes counted, usually refreshes within a second of a new event.
Feature access rules are managed by the same system that bills, and an override can change one subscription's feature value with the plan left alone. Lago works out charges, issues invoices, and adds tax, then hands collection to Adyen, GoCardless, Stripe, or MoneyHash.
Quotes and order forms cover negotiated deals, official SDKs cover JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and Go, and the company holds SOC 2 Type II certification.
What it costs: As of November 2026, Lago Cloud's Launch plan has no minimum commitment. A one-time allowance covers the opening $100K of billings and 5 million events, and past that point the rate is 0.7% of billings and $20 for each million events.
The Scale tier requires at least $12,000 a year, Enterprise is a custom agreement, and the AGPLv3 edition costs nothing to download.
Watch out for: Self-hosting makes your team the operator, and the open-source edition runs a limited feature set. AGPL obligations apply, getting access still goes through Lago's team, and you'll need Scale or above for SSO, custom roles, and audit logs.
These three replace Chargebee's subscription engine outright, and each charges on a different fee model, so price them against your own monthly volume.
Stripe Billing is the first stop for teams whose cards already run through Stripe.
Pick it if: you want subscriptions, invoicing, and failed-payment recovery from the company that processes your payments, with 15+ built-in pricing models covering flat rate, per seat, tiered, and more.
What it handles: Quotes, prorations, credit and debit notes, and a customer portal are part of Billing. Failed payments get Smart Retries, automatic reminders, and as many as three recovery automations at no added cost, and entitlements track which features each customer has paid for.
Billing credits cover prepaid or promotional usage, and the Meters API includes up to 100M events a month for basic usage billing. For advanced usage pricing, Stripe points new integrations to Metronome, which is priced separately (Stripe completed its acquisition of Metronome in January 2026).
What it costs: The no-commitment option, as of November 2026, is a flat 0.7% cut of everything you bill, Stripe-processed or not.
Annual contracts begin at $620 monthly for up to $100K of billing volume a month, charge 0.67% beyond it, and switch to custom pricing past $1M a month.
Card processing is billed separately at 2.9% plus 30¢ per successful charge, and a custom domain on the customer portal adds $10 a month.
Watch out for: Revenue recognition is an extra charge, and so is Stripe Tax, at 0.5% per transaction in places you're registered.
If you also take payments elsewhere, you build and maintain those processor integrations yourself, and off-Stripe payments miss out on Smart Retries and recovery emails.
If credits become the bottleneck later, the runtime at #1 has native sync with Stripe Billing.
Pick it if: you bill well under $1M a year, your catalog is modest, and you'd like a flat monthly fee in place of a revenue share.
What it handles: Premium covers subscription billing, usage-based pricing, proration, and dunning, and Zoho says it supports 50+ pricing models. Prepaid balances draw down automatically, and parent-child accounts handle customers with sub-accounts.
Gateways include Stripe, Authorize.Net, Braintree, Forte, Verifone, and GoCardless. Enterprise adds revenue recognition aligned with IFRS 15 and ASC 606, and Zoho holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications.
Zoho Billing is the product Zoho Subscriptions evolved into, so older guides may use the earlier name.
What it costs: As of November 2026, Standard is $39 a month billed annually ($50 monthly), Premium is $79 billed annually ($100 monthly), and Enterprise is custom. Extra users cost $9 a month ($7.50 billed annually), and a 14-day free trial is available.
Those prices are per organization and exclude local taxes.
Watch out for: Standard handles one-time billing only, so subscriptions, usage billing, and dunning all need Premium. Standard and Premium both cap you at 100,000 invoices a year and $1M in annual revenue, with 3 and 10 users included.
Its PCI compliance is a self-assessment (SAQ-D), which your security reviewer may ask about.
Recurly earns its spot when failed cards and churn cost you more than your billing fee does.
Pick it if: you run high-volume subscriptions and want dunning, card updating, and save flows inside the billing system. Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, Paramount, and Sprout Social are among its customers.
What it handles: Recurring plans, one-time purchases, and usage-based billing sit side by side, with usage charged at the end of each cycle. Smart dunning and a card updater refresh expiring cards before they fail, and a prepaid account balance offsets future invoices.
Every plan gets tax tools, EU VAT and tax-inclusive pricing included. Recurly Commerce handles direct-to-consumer subscriptions on Shopify, and Recurly lists PCI DSS Level 1 and SOC II Type 2 among its credentials.
What it costs: Recurly's Starter plan charges $249 monthly and 0.9% of billing volume as of November 2026, though each month's opening $40K of billings carries no fee. You can try it free for 90 days.
The All-Access tier needs at least $1M in billing volume and comes on an annual contract, while the RevRec add-on starts as low as $850 a month billed annually.
Watch out for: Starter includes one dunning campaign, and payment orchestration across multiple gateways sits on All-Access. Entitlements and multiple business entities aren't included in Starter, and merchant-of-record coverage runs through partner Reach at extra cost.
Both picks in this group put revenue recognition and contracts near the center, which suits teams where finance signs off on the billing system.
For finance teams that want billing and ASC 606 reporting in the same system, Maxio belongs on the shortlist.
Pick it if: you're a B2B SaaS or AI company, your controller lives in revenue schedules, and you want one tool between the CRM and the general ledger.
What it handles: Usage-based billing, subscription management, collections, dunning, and more than 20 payment gateways come on every plan. Its revenue module automates ASC 606 and IFRS 15 work, CPQ standardizes quoting and approvals, and multi-entity is an optional module.
Entitlements launched in July 2026 and Wallets in September 2026, with rollover and expiration rules configurable per credit type. Maxio was formed from Chargify and SaaSOptics, adds users at no extra charge, and carries SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 audits plus ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.
What it costs: As of November 2026, the Grow tier is priced at $599 per month and fits businesses billing up to $100K monthly, while bigger volumes move to Scale, which needs a quote. Annual payment is the standard term, and monthly or quarterly payment carries a premium.
Watch out for: Built-in sales tax ends on November 20, 2026, after which customers connect their own Avalara account. Entitlements and Wallets are only a few months old, so walk through your real plans in a demo before you migrate credits.
Pick it if: you sell negotiated enterprise contracts with commitments, parent-child accounts, and several legal entities, and you have the people to implement a large system.
What it handles: Zuora bills one-time, subscription, consumption, hybrid, and professional-services charges, and its mediation engine streams up to 200,000 usage events a second. Prepaid credits, minimum commitments, overages, and tiered usage are native.
A June 2026 release added committed-spend drawdowns and metered entitlements in the product catalog. Revenue automates all five ASC 606 steps, Zuora CPQ quotes inside Salesforce, and 40+ gateway connectors come prebuilt.
Silver Lake and GIC completed Zuora's take-private in February 2025. The runtime at #1 has native billing sync with Zuora as well.
What it costs: Zuora publishes no plan prices as of November 2026, so expect custom pricing and a conversation with sales.
Watch out for: By Zuora's own account, how long implementation takes hinges on scope, integrations, data migration, entity count, and how complex the business model is. Its FAQ adds that integrations, governance, and advanced use cases still call for developers and IT.
For a small team used to self-serve signup, that's a different buying process (budget for the project plan, plus the meetings about the project plan).
One tool fits this reason cleanly, because it changes who the seller is.
Paddle is the alternative for software companies that want someone else to be the seller of record on every transaction.
Pick it if: you sell digital products internationally and want payments, sales tax, fraud protection, and compliance handled for you, with no monthly fee.
What it handles: Acting as merchant of record, Paddle handles your sales tax duties across more than 100 jurisdictions, from charging the correct rate to filing the returns. Proration, credits, multiple seats, one-time purchases, and automated dunning are included.
You also get international invoicing, 20+ currencies, and ProfitWell Metrics for subscription analytics. Customers include n8n, Letterboxd, Goodnotes, and GeoGuessr, and a 2025 SOC 2 Type II report appears in Paddle's Trust Center.
What it costs: As of November 2026, pay-as-you-go is 5% plus 50¢ per checkout transaction, with no monthly or migration fees. High-volume businesses can ask for custom pricing.
Watch out for: Because the fee is a cut of each sale, your cost climbs in step with revenue, and Paddle's name is the one buyers see on the charge. Usage-based billing remains early access by application, so confirm it covers your model before you plan a usage launch around it.
Go back to the bucket you picked at the top, then use the line that fits.
Credits, tokens, or agents need limits before the request runs. The runtime at #1 goes first, with Stripe Billing or Zuora behind it handling invoices and collection. Pick Lago if you want metering and invoicing in one engine you can self-host.
The Chargebee fee is the problem. Price Stripe Billing, Zoho Billing, and Recurly at your current monthly volume. Zoho's flat plans win while you're small and under its caps, Stripe Billing fits if your payments already live there, and Recurly fits when recovery is the bigger lever.
Finance wants revenue schedules and contracts. Maxio suits mid-market SaaS teams that want billing and revenue recognition together, and Zuora suits enterprises with complex contracts and the staff to implement them.
Tax across many countries is eating your ops time. Paddle takes the seller role and the filings, at 5% plus 50¢ per transaction.
Before you book a single demo, write down the one problem you're switching to fix, in a sentence your CFO and your staff engineer would both sign. Something like "customers on a credit plan can't see an accurate balance until the invoice lands" works, while "billing is a mess" doesn't.
Then run every vendor against that sentence with your own data: one real plan, one real customer, and one edge case that broke last quarter. I'd test the problem case first and the demo script second, because a vendor that fixes your problem on its happy path hasn't proven much.
Whichever tool clears the test is your shortlist of one, and any feature it adds beyond that is a bonus you didn't need to pay a migration for.
For subscription billing, Chargebee's main competitors include Stripe Billing, Recurly, Maxio, Zuora, Zoho Billing, and Paddle. Usage-first tools such as Lago compete for AI and API pricing, and runtime layers that enforce credits and limits often sit beside whichever billing system you keep.
Stigg is built for AI usage pricing, checking credit wallets and per-agent limits before a request runs while Stripe Billing or Zuora handles invoices. If you'd prefer one engine for metering and invoicing, Lago meters input, output, and cached tokens separately per customer.
You can, if you export subscriptions, invoices, and payment methods before cutover and run both systems in parallel for one billing period. Chargebee's pricing table lists billing data portability, payment methods included, so ask each new vendor how it imports that history.
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