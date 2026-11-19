If you can explain a process to a coworker, you can get a working business app out of this builder, and you'll still understand it a month later.

Time to first app: Describe what you need in plain words, and the builder creates the screens, the tables and fields behind them, and the workflows that move data around. When it looks right, you publish to a yourname.zite.so address on any plan, Free included.

People sign in with a magic link or Google login, and each person seeing only their own records works on every plan. Visitors to your published app never use your credits.

Why it's easy: You change the app by prompting again, so a new field or an extra approval step is one more sentence away. For small fixes, you can click any part of the screen and say what should be different, or tweak text and colors yourself at no credit cost.

The data sits in a spreadsheet-style view that's a real database (each one runs on its own Postgres), so you can sort and filter records like you would in a sheet. Each workflow reads as plain steps, and every run keeps its inputs, outputs, and logs for 90 days.

It also comes with 50+ native integrations, with Stripe and HubSpot connected directly and Zapier and n8n connectors on every plan. It builds in TypeScript and gives you full source code access and GitHub sync, so a developer can review it later.

Pricing: Free is $0, Pro is $25/mo, Business is $89/mo, Team is $300/mo, and Enterprise is custom, with unlimited users, apps, and editors on every plan. On paid plans, building with the lighter Mini model doesn't touch your credits, within a fair use limit.

The snag: AI credits are tight on the Free plan, at 50 a month and 10 messages a day, so a first-timer who rewrites the whole prompt five times will feel it. Apps reach phones as home-screen web apps, with no App Store listing or push notifications.