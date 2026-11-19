"Buy before you build" is old operations advice, and for small businesses it was close to a law, because custom software meant a developer and a long wait. AI app builders bent that rule, since an owner can now describe an app and get sign-ins, stored records, and automations without writing code.
These are app builders, so they handle logins, data, and workflows, which makes them a different purchase from AI website builders. The tricky part is that every AI app builder for small businesses prices differently, and seats, credits, records, and add-ons all move the bill.
Here's the TL;DR:
The best AI app builder for small businesses comparing total cost is Zite, because every plan includes unlimited users, one build gives you the app, its database, and its workflows, and once it's live you can see and control the data, each workflow step, and who gets in.
Bubble is the deep visual editor for customer-facing products, Softr fits portals on data you already keep, and Lovable generates web apps with code you own.
Glide turns spreadsheets into staff apps, Replit pairs an AI agent with full hosting, Base44 bundles login pages into credit plans, and Bolt.new builds in the browser with a route to mobile.
The plan price is only the starting line on most of these invoices, and five meters move it from there.
Seats: Some tools count people. Bolt.new Teams bills each member who prompts, Bubble caps editors by plan, Softr bundles a set number of builders and app users, and GlideOS includes a fixed number of team members.
AI credits: Every builder here meters AI work through credits, tokens, or effort-based billing, and most included allowances reset or expire on a schedule. (Nobody budgets for "workload units" until the first usage email lands.)
Records and storage: Plans cap how much data you keep, like Softr's 5,000 records per workspace on Free or Glide Classic's 25k rows on Explorer, so a growing customer list can push you up a tier.
Custom domains: Putting the app on your own web address is a paid-plan feature on Lovable, Bolt.new, Bubble, and Base44, and Base44 needs Starter or higher.
Add-ons: Overages are where a slow month and a busy month look different, from Bubble's workload charges to Glide Classic's per-update fees and Replit's pay-as-you-go usage.
If your headcount or your client list is growing, a builder that never charges per user keeps next year's bill boring in the best way.
Sweet spot: Teams that want staff, clients, and partners signing into the same apps without a seat count deciding who gets access.
What's included: You describe what you need, and the builder sets up the app, the tables and fields behind it, and the workflows. You change any of it by prompting again, or click into a screen to adjust text and colors yourself.
The data lives in a spreadsheet-style view over a real Postgres database, and each workflow lays out its steps with a 90-day run history. Every plan includes magic link and Google sign-in, record-level access so each person sees only their own rows, CSV export, and version history.
You also get 50+ native integrations, direct Stripe and HubSpot connections, and Zapier and n8n on every plan, plus TypeScript code with full source code access and GitHub sync. Its customers page includes A2J Tech, whose story covers "legal kiosks across 7 states."
Real monthly cost: For 10 people, Pro at $25/mo covers everyone because users are unlimited, and it adds a custom domain, 100 credits, and 100,000 records. That's $300 across a year of monthly billing.
Business at $89/mo is the likely step up once you want scheduled automations, 400 credits, or 50,000 workflow runs a month. People visiting your published apps don't spend credits, and hosting never shows up as its own bill.
Gotcha: Credits are the meter to watch, since Free gets 50 a month (10 messages a day), unused credits don't roll over, and in-app AI and email sending draw on them too. Workspace roles and granular permissions start on Team at $300/mo.
Bubble suits a business building a product its customers will use, on the web and in the App Store and Google Play.
Sweet spot: Owners who want to generate an app with AI and then keep shaping every page, workflow, and database field by hand.
What's included: Bubble AI generates pages, a database, workflows, sample data, and signup, login, and password reset flows. After that you can chat with the AI Agent (still in beta) or switch to the visual editor, and editing visually never uses AI credits.
Hosting, the database, security, and auto-scaling come included for web and native mobile, and the mobile apps run on React Native with over-the-air updates that skip resubmission. Privacy rules can be written in natural language.
Real monthly cost: Plans are priced per app, so the price doesn't move with headcount, but editor seats do. As of November 2026, one builder on a web app needs Starter at $39/mo billed monthly, and two editors need Growth at $134/mo.
Web plus mobile on Growth runs $249/mo. Workload overages cost $0.30 per 1K WU unless you turn them off, and Bubble emails you at 75% and 100% of your allowance.
Gotcha: The Free plan builds and tests without a time limit, but Bubble says "To go live, you'll need a paid plan." Included AI credits don't roll over, and editor seats stop at one on Starter, two on Growth, and five on Team.
Softr is strongest when your customer or project data already lives in Airtable, Google Sheets, or another source and you need a secure portal on top of it.
Sweet spot: Client portals, CRMs, and internal tools where each person logs in and sees only what their group allows.
What's included: The AI Co-Builder may ask a few clarifying questions, then creates the pages, tables, user groups, and permissions, and you can switch to the visual editor at any point. Nearly 100 templates, 21+ external data sources, and native workflows come with it.
Softr can also store data in its own database, and it hosts in the EU (Germany) by default, with US hosting available.
Real monthly cost: A 10-person team outgrows Free and Basic quickly, so Pro at $119/mo billed monthly is the likely fit as of November 2026. It includes 10 team users, 50 client users, two builders, and three custom user groups.
Extra builders on Pro cost $12/mo each, and extra app users start at $1/mo, so a year on Pro with no add-ons comes to $1,428.
Gotcha: AI credits are small, with 50 a month on Pro that reset monthly, and every AI feature shares that pool. Create, edit, and delete data restrictions, plus 2FA, sit on Business at $395/mo.
Lovable is a fit for a business that wants an AI-built web app and a codebase it can hand to a developer later.
Sweet spot: Booking apps, client portals, dashboards, and other web apps where owning the source code is part of the plan.
What's included: Lovable's built-in backend, called Cloud, covers the database, storage, authentication, realtime updates, and functions, and every app can publish to a lovable.app address. Git sync to GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket works on any plan.
Custom domains and removing the Lovable badge need a paid plan. Lovable holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, and Business adds SSO.
Real monthly cost: Pro starts at $25/mo billed monthly for 100 credits, and since workspaces allow unlimited members, all 10 people fit on one plan. Business starts at $50/mo with role-based access and SSO.
The real bill depends on usage, because one credit balance pays for building, hosting, the backend, and any AI features your app runs.
Gotcha: If credits run out, Lovable says apps on its built-in backend pause, which makes for a rough morning on a customer portal. Monthly plan credits expire two months after they're issued, and the terms bar payment card data and other regulated data.
Glide turns the Excel files and Google Sheets your team already runs on into apps, which is a short hop for a business that lives in spreadsheets.
Sweet spot: Internal apps for staff and crews, especially ones that start as a messy sheet full of formulas.
What's included: In GlideOS, you chat with an agent and attach a spreadsheet, a PDF, or a screenshot, and SheetSense reads the formulas, lookups, and notes before building an app for desktop and phone. From the Pro plan, any Postgres-compatible tool can read or write your project data.
Glide Classic is a separate product with separate plans and accounts, so pick one before you start.
Real monthly cost: GlideOS Pro is $125/mo with five team members included, and each extra member is $10/mo, so 10 members comes to $175/mo by that math as of November 2026. Basic at $25/mo includes two team members and unlimited guests, so ask how Glide would count your staff.
Gotcha: The Free plan can't publish apps, GlideOS doesn't write changes back to Google Sheets, and annual billing isn't available yet. Glide says SOC 2 Type 2 covers Classic, with SOC 2 Type 1 for GlideOS in progress.
Replit is built for teams that want an AI agent writing real code, with hosting, a database, and sign-in close at hand.
Sweet spot: Prototypes, internal tools, and products where someone on the team is comfortable owning a code project.
What's included: The Agent writes and publishes your app, with built-in authentication, a database, hosting, and monitoring. Every app gets a free development database, while the production database is billed on compute and storage.
Replit offers 100+ integrations (third-party connectors need Core), Git and GitHub sync, and mobile apps you can preview with Expo Go.
Real monthly cost: Core is $20/mo for up to five builders, and Pro starts at $100/mo for up to 15 builders with no per-user fees, as of November 2026. A 10-person team where everyone builds needs Pro, and the total depends on usage, since work past your included credits bills pay-as-you-go.
Gotcha: "All publishing costs are deducted from your monthly credits," so hosting and building share one balance. The default Replit Auth asks your customers to sign in with a Replit account, and a branded login means setting up Clerk Auth instead.
Base44 is a fit for an owner who wants a live app with sign-in pages and hosting already in place and doesn't mind watching two credit balances.
Sweet spot: Quick business apps, plus a simple path into the App Store and Google Play through a web view wrapper.
What's included: Every plan includes AI app building, a backend and database, a visual editor, an analytics dashboard, multi-user editing, cloud storage, and authentication with user management. Admin and User roles control what people can do in the live app.
Base44 holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, and it connects to Gmail, Slack, Notion, HubSpot, and Salesforce.
Real monthly cost: As of November 2026, Starter is $20/mo billed monthly with 100 message credits and 2,000 integration credits, and Builder is $50/mo if you want GitHub. The real total depends on usage, because your live app spends integration credits on emails, AI calls, and similar actions.
Gotcha: Base44 says "There is no way to preview an integration credit cost before running an action," and unused credits expire at each reset. Services you connect, like Stripe or OpenAI, also bill you directly.
Bolt.new is a fit when one person on the team likes to prompt and wants the result on the web or headed for the app stores.
Sweet spot: Web apps and Expo-based mobile apps built by one or two people who are happy to iterate in chat.
What's included: Bolt Cloud handles hosting at a bolt.host address, a database it creates automatically, sign-in, file storage, and payments. Custom domains need a paid plan, and GitHub sync keeps a copy of your code in your own repo.
Pro hosting covers up to 30 GB of bandwidth and 1 million requests a month, with pay-as-you-go beyond that.
Real monthly cost: If one person builds, Pro is $25/mo billed monthly and starts at 10M tokens, as of November 2026. If all 10 people need to prompt, Teams at $30 per member comes to $300/mo, and tokens aren't shared between members.
Gotcha: Bolt says sign-in "may not be added automatically," so ask for it, and any table you add without row-level security "can be read and changed by anyone." Larger projects also use more tokens per message.
Price the team you'll have in a year, because a tool that's cheap at three people can look very different at 15. Count builders and app users separately, since several tools bill them on different meters.
Then ask each vendor two questions: what happens when credits run out, and do visitors or customers draw down your balance? A pause, a pay-as-you-go charge, and nothing at all are three very different answers.
Add the extras you know you'll need, like a custom domain, removed branding, or a second editor. If two quotes land close together, the #1 pick's unlimited users usually decide it for a growing business.
Before you pay anyone, ask yourself one question: who will update this app next year?
If the honest answer is "whoever has a free hour that week," pick a builder where a plain-language prompt makes the change and the data and workflows stay readable. If it's a developer you already pay, a code-first tool like Replit, Lovable, or Bolt.new can earn its keep.
Some do and some don't, since Bolt.new Teams bills each prompting member and Softr bundles a set number of app users, while Lovable and Replit Pro price by plan. Check whether a quote counts builders, logged-in users, or both.
Yes, and what happens next varies, from Base44 pausing credit actions until your reset to Replit switching to pay-as-you-go billing. Rollover differs too, from none on Base44's plans to two months on Lovable and Bolt.new paid plans.
It can, because some tools meter hosting and traffic, like Bubble workload units and Bolt.new request allowances, and others cap app users per plan, like Softr. Ask each vendor what one more logged-in customer costs before you sign up.
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