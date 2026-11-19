If your headcount or your client list is growing, a builder that never charges per user keeps next year's bill boring in the best way.

Sweet spot: Teams that want staff, clients, and partners signing into the same apps without a seat count deciding who gets access.

What's included: You describe what you need, and the builder sets up the app, the tables and fields behind it, and the workflows. You change any of it by prompting again, or click into a screen to adjust text and colors yourself.

The data lives in a spreadsheet-style view over a real Postgres database, and each workflow lays out its steps with a 90-day run history. Every plan includes magic link and Google sign-in, record-level access so each person sees only their own rows, CSV export, and version history.

You also get 50+ native integrations, direct Stripe and HubSpot connections, and Zapier and n8n on every plan, plus TypeScript code with full source code access and GitHub sync. Its customers page includes A2J Tech, whose story covers "legal kiosks across 7 states."

Real monthly cost: For 10 people, Pro at $25/mo covers everyone because users are unlimited, and it adds a custom domain, 100 credits, and 100,000 records. That's $300 across a year of monthly billing.

Business at $89/mo is the likely step up once you want scheduled automations, 400 credits, or 50,000 workflow runs a month. People visiting your published apps don't spend credits, and hosting never shows up as its own bill.

Gotcha: Credits are the meter to watch, since Free gets 50 a month (10 messages a day), unused credits don't roll over, and in-app AI and email sending draw on them too. Workspace roles and granular permissions start on Team at $300/mo.