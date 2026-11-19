Use it for: Clinics of any size that want AI help with session notes inside the system they already run, since the drafted narrative sits on the same record that drives scheduling, authorizations, claims, and Client Intake.

What the AI does: After a session wraps and its status flips to Complete, one Generate button turns the session data, the provider and client profiles, and whatever quick bullets the clinician jotted down into a narrative.

The formats cover direct therapy, protocol modification, and family guidance notes (97153, 97155, and 97156), on the app or the web.

The draft doesn't drop into the note by itself. Your clinician copies over whichever parts hold up, and the help center tells users outright to review every note before submission, which is the right rule for anything that will carry a signature.

For assessment and reassessment reports, the Frontera integration drafts from the learner's existing records, and the BCBA reviews, edits, and signs before exporting an editable document.

Rivals like CentralReach and RethinkBH ship far more AI, from note audits to agentic billing, and you won't find AI scheduling or AI claim checks here. That's a fair trade-off to weigh.

What you get in return is a system your team can pick up fast. The homepage promises it's designed "to learn in minutes not months," and onboarding is 1:1.

Cost: Quote-only, with no public price list. One small published number: each claim routed through the built-in clearinghouse link costs $0.75, per the help center's billing page.

Watch out for: Support switches the AI note narratives on per organization, and they may appear on your invoice as a separate AI Notes Subscription or AI Package. Ask for the AI line item in writing before you sign.