"AI" on an ABA vendor's website can mean one button that drafts a session note or a whole crew of agents that schedule staff, audit notes, and chase denied claims. (At this rate, I expect the login screen to call itself AI-powered by spring.)
So when you compare AI ABA software, the useful question is where the AI's output lands and who checks it before it reaches a signed note, a schedule, or a claim. A draft that waits for a BCBA's edits carries a very different risk from a claim an agent sends out on its own.
Here's the TL;DR:
For most ABA practices, the best AI ABA software is Passage Health. It drafts session-note narratives from data your RBTs already collected, and a clinician reviews each one inside the platform that runs scheduling, authorizations, billing, and Client Intake.
Theralytics pairs included AI summaries with a paid note reviewer, and Raven Health puts one-click AI notes on every plan. ABA Matrix grades notes while they're being written, and RethinkBH scores note quality and bills with agentic AI.
CentralReach brings the widest lineup of AI tools, Motivity is rolling out AI coaches and agents in stages, and Artemis ABA adds AI treatment plans and AI scheduling.
Most clinics run into AI in five places, and the tools are much further along in some of them than in others.
Session notes. This is where AI earns its keep fastest, because the RBT already collected the data and the narrative is the part that eats the evening. A drafting tool turns that data into a first pass that a clinician edits and signs.
Note quality checks. An AI reviewer reads the note before a payor does and flags missing elements or mismatches against your standards. The good ones show the RBT which guideline failed, so the next note comes in cleaner.
Authorizations. Fewer vendors put AI here so far. Most track authorized hours with rules and warnings, and a few add an AI coach that tells you when utilization is running ahead of plan or falling behind.
Scheduling. AI schedulers draft or fill schedules around staff availability, credentials, and authorized hours. The versions I'd trust make a human approve each change before it hits the live calendar.
Claims. This is the newest territory, with agents that audit claims against documentation, sort exceptions, and draft appeals. Several of these features still carry beta or coming-soon labels, so ask what's live today.
These three keep the AI close to the session note and run it inside a platform that also schedules, tracks authorizations, and bills. Their AI is narrower than what you'll see in the other two groups, which plenty of practices will count in their favor.
Use it for: Clinics of any size that want AI help with session notes inside the system they already run, since the drafted narrative sits on the same record that drives scheduling, authorizations, claims, and Client Intake.
What the AI does: After a session wraps and its status flips to Complete, one Generate button turns the session data, the provider and client profiles, and whatever quick bullets the clinician jotted down into a narrative.
The formats cover direct therapy, protocol modification, and family guidance notes (97153, 97155, and 97156), on the app or the web.
The draft doesn't drop into the note by itself. Your clinician copies over whichever parts hold up, and the help center tells users outright to review every note before submission, which is the right rule for anything that will carry a signature.
For assessment and reassessment reports, the Frontera integration drafts from the learner's existing records, and the BCBA reviews, edits, and signs before exporting an editable document.
Rivals like CentralReach and RethinkBH ship far more AI, from note audits to agentic billing, and you won't find AI scheduling or AI claim checks here. That's a fair trade-off to weigh.
What you get in return is a system your team can pick up fast. The homepage promises it's designed "to learn in minutes not months," and onboarding is 1:1.
Cost: Quote-only, with no public price list. One small published number: each claim routed through the built-in clearinghouse link costs $0.75, per the help center's billing page.
Watch out for: Support switches the AI note narratives on per organization, and they may appear on your invoice as a separate AI Notes Subscription or AI Package. Ask for the AI line item in writing before you sign.
Theralytics is the best AI ABA software for practices that want AI on the note and a price list they can read before the demo.
Use it for: Practices that want AI drafting built into the plan, AI review as an opt-in, and a platform with both ONC certification and a SOC 2 Type II audit. The company describes its product as software created by a BCBA and says it has served ABA providers for eight years.
What the AI does: AI-Powered Narrative Summaries, labeled live, draft narratives that therapists review and finalize, and they're included in the Practice Management plan.
A newer paid add-on, AI Note Review, scans every note for likely trouble spots across four audit and medical-necessity categories the vendor hasn't spelled out publicly.
Theralytics says those reviews are aligned with CMS ABA Toolkit guidance. Scheduling has no AI, though, because Smart Scheduling is a report.
Cost: Each module runs $20 per client monthly as of November 2026, the combined platform is $30, and there's a 10-client minimum plus a per-staff option. The reviewer costs an extra $5 per client monthly once its free run ends on December 31, 2026.
Watch out for: Contract terms don't line up across its pages. One page says core plans carry no annual contract, and another, the certification cost disclosure, mentions a required one-year subscription, so get the term in writing and budget for the reviewer after the free stretch.
Raven Health is a strong fit for new and growing providers who want AI session notes included at the entry price.
Use it for: Newer practices that want AI notes from day one and the option to hand billing to an outside team later. Raven Health pitches itself as software for new and growing ABA providers, and AI Session Notes ship on every plan.
What the AI does: One click turns session data into a natural-language summary with core details highlighted and errors corrected, and the pricing page puts the writing time at under 10 seconds.
A separate AI-Driven Dashboard looks for patterns in cancellations, attendance, scheduling, and interventions.
On the billing side, AI inside its revenue cycle tools spots unusual claims and bumps the most urgent exceptions up the queue. The company says PHI never leaves your encrypted workspace while the AI runs.
Cost: As of November 2026, you'll pay $29 per client monthly for Platform and from $69 for Platform Pro, which adds in-house billing tools, plus a $500 implementation fee on either. Managed Concierge plans cost 5% or 7% of monthly claims paid, with a $1,000 monthly minimum.
Watch out for: You're signing up for a year on any plan, and you can't start a free trial on your own. Its published pages describe no AI note auditing and no EVV, so practices in EVV states should ask how visits get verified.
Both of these point AI at quality control. They read notes against your standards and score them before a reviewer or a payor sees them.
Use it for: Practices with a QA reviewer who'd like the first pass done before a note ever lands in their queue.
What the AI does: AI Audits check session notes against your organization's standards in real time, while the therapist is still writing, and show which documentation guidelines passed or failed.
Reviewers get those results as a starting point and can validate the AI's calls to improve its accuracy.
Service notes also include AI narrative generation and AI-powered revision against admin-defined guidelines you can set per payor. A separate STO Analytics Tool, powered by AI, helps the case lead set met dates for short- and long-term objectives from collected data.
The non-AI guardrails around it are strict, too. You get plagiarism checks against your thresholds, optional auto-lock windows, and supervision logs that default to the BACB's 5% benchmark for RBTs.
Cost: Quote-only, as of November 2026. There's a 14-day free trial that can be extended on request, and the mobile app costs nothing extra.
Watch out for: There's no AI billing or AI scheduling on its pages, and the FAQ names a single clearinghouse integration with Claim.MD. The site says it's HIPAA verified by the Compliance Group, though no BAA statement turned up on the pages reviewed.
RethinkBH is the best AI ABA software for practices that want every AI-assisted note clearly labeled as AI-assisted.
Use it for: Practices from start-up to enterprise that want AI drafting, AI scoring, and AI billing from one vendor that holds HITRUST CSF certification and SOC 2 Type II.
What the AI does: The rebuilt Session Note AI writes clinical narrative notes, prompts clinicians for the details it shouldn't guess, and gives each note a rubric-based quality score with suggested fixes. A supervisor review loop sends RBT notes to a BCBA for sign-off.
Every submitted note carries an AI disclosure statement, and an audit trail records AI, clinician, and reviewer edits. BillAI, launched in April 2026, adds agentic billing that tracks claims against expected milestones, and an AI Dashboard flags incomplete appointments and documentation gaps.
Cost: As of November 2026, RethinkBH says pricing starts around $20 per user per month and calls that figure indicative. Expect a custom quote built on users and modules.
Watch out for: The add-on story is muddy. One page promises no add-on fees, while the homepage labels Session Note AI an add-on feature and AI scheduling runs through TheraDriver, a third-party add-on.
The quality score is also advisory, so a low score won't stop a note from going out.
These three run AI past the note into scheduling, billing, and reporting. You get the most automation here, along with the most line items to untangle in a quote.
CentralReach is the best AI ABA software for enterprise groups that want AI at every step from the schedule to the denial.
Use it for: Larger organizations that want one vendor's AI on scheduling, notes, reports, claims, and denials. A July 2026 release says it serves over 4,600 ABA practices, and an April 2025 announcement says it completed its fifth straight SOC 2 Type 2 audit.
What the AI does: NoteDraftAI turns session data into structured notes for RBTs to edit, and NoteGuardAI audits every note for errors, compliance risks, and completeness before submission.
For reports, ReportDraftAI went GA in September 2026 and assembles authorization details, clinical data, and progress data into a draft that BCBAs and supervisors can comment on and sign.
On the operations side, CR ScheduleAI balances availability, credentials, and client needs, ClaimCheckAI checks claims against payor-specific rules, and denials are classified, prioritized, and routed by ClaimAcceleratorAI. Its cari agent runs under a responsible-AI framework the company publishes.
Cost: Quote-only as of November 2026, including CR Essentials, its separate product for startup and small practices.
Watch out for: The AI is sold module by module, and the CR Mobile FAQ lists NoteDraftAI as an add-on, so confirm which tools your quote covers. Its voice documentation tool hasn't left beta yet, and a couple of scheduling features still wear coming-soon badges.
Use it for: Practices that want AI watching authorizations and client records in the background, with a modular setup that lets you run its data collection beside another practice management system.
What the AI does: Motivity Intelligence sorts its AI into coaches, assistants, and agents.
Two coaches are live: Authorization Advisor alerts you when utilization runs behind or ahead, and Patient Profile Auditor catches client records with gaps like a blank billing field or a consent form nobody signed.
The Session Note Narrative Generator launched broadly in fall 2026 but still carries a beta label in the September release notes, as does the AI Scheduling Optimizer, which drafts schedules you approve. Billing and denials agents are marked coming soon.
Automated note auditing comes through a third-party partner, Brellium, which you configure on the partner's side.
Cost: Pricing is per learner each month as of November 2026: $50 for everything, or $26 and $24 if you only need clinical data or only practice management. The standard term is a year, and multi-year and monthly terms exist too.
Watch out for: Much of the AI still sits behind beta or coming-soon labels, and you'll pay extra for ConCred credentialing, BI dashboards, and the intake portal. Ask the rep to demo only what's live today.
Artemis ABA is a good pick for practices that want AI on the treatment plan, a published monthly price, and month-to-month terms.
Use it for: Practices that want AI help at the treatment-planning stage as well as on daily notes, on a Salesforce-powered platform with an in-house billing module.
What the AI does: AI Session Notes, launched in November 2025, pull session details and collected data, ask the RBT a short set of focused questions, and generate a narrative that BCBAs can review, edit, and supervise.
AI Treatment Plan drafts goals from VB-MAPP, ABLLS-R, AFLS, and intake forms for the BCBA to approve.
The homepage also advertises AI Scheduling for filling open slots and avoiding conflicts, though the site has no detail page for it.
OlympusAI, the agentic billing system you'll see in its press releases, belongs to parent company Plutus Health's managed billing service and sits outside the Artemis software plans.
Cost: The entry plan, Emerging, lists $39.99 for each user monthly as of November 2026, with a 30-day trial up front and custom quotes for Enterprise. You can leave month to month.
Watch out for: The FAQ still says pricing depends on your needs, which clashes with the published rate, and the Trizetto clearinghouse and advanced scheduling are Enterprise-only. Email support promises a reply within 24 to 48 hours, and implementation can take 30 to 60 days.
Start with the document your team complains about most, because that's where AI pays you back first.
If narratives keep clinicians up after the last session, start with the first group. AI drafting inside a single record keeps the note, the schedule, and the claim telling the same story.
If your QA reviewer is buried, look at the second group, where real-time audits and quality scores catch weak notes before anyone signs them.
If your bottleneck is operations across several sites, the third group gives you the most automation for scheduling, denials, and reporting. Budget an afternoon to sort out which modules are live, which are beta, and which cost extra.
Before you switch AI notes on for everyone, pilot them on one caseload for two weeks. Track two numbers: how long clinicians spend editing each draft, and how long a note takes to go from session end to note lock.
Compare both against the two weeks before the pilot. If edit time stays high, your templates or inputs need work, and if note-lock time doesn't budge, the writing was never the bottleneck.
Then write down your review rule, covering who reads the draft, what they check, and when they sign, and roll it out to the next caseload.
Passage Health is the easiest of these eight for a growing clinic to adopt, because its AI notes sit inside one simple platform that already runs scheduling, billing, and Client Intake. Onboarding is 1:1, so your team learns one system that covers everything from intake to the claim.
No, every platform on this list expects a clinician to review AI-drafted notes before they're used. RethinkBH routes RBT notes to a BCBA for sign-off, and Artemis ABA has BCBAs review, edit, and supervise its AI notes.
Yes, plan a short training on what to enter before generating a draft and how to edit the result. Tools like RethinkBH and Artemis ABA ask RBTs follow-up questions, so the draft is only as good as the details your team puts in.
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