An AI employee for sales is software that does sales work itself: it researches leads, writes emails, updates the CRM, and books meetings while your reps sell. (It also won't fight anyone over commission splits.)
The term covers two very different jobs, though, because some tools work next to your reps on the busywork around every deal, while others run cold outbound on their own and hand off to a human once a prospect is interested.
Here's the TL;DR:
For most sales teams, the best AI employee for sales is Lindy. It works from your company's Slack with 3,000+ integrations, handles research, CRM updates, follow-up drafts, and call notes for the whole team, and waits for your OK before anything goes out.
If your pipeline lives in a CRM, HubSpot Breeze adds pay-per-lead prospecting to HubSpot, and Salesforce Agentforce puts agents inside Sales Cloud.
For cold outbound alone, Artisan is an email-first AI BDR, 11x sells annual-contract digital workers, AiSDR charges per person prospected, and Instantly pairs high-volume email with credit-based agents.
Name the job before you compare vendors, because each tool on this list is strong at a different slice of the sales day, and the answer sorts the list for you.
Research and prep: Pulling company news, attendee background, and past emails before a call. It's the homework every rep knows they should do and plenty of them skip once the calendar fills up.
CRM and admin: Logging call notes, moving deal stages, and keeping fields current. This is the first thing reps drop in a busy week and the first thing managers complain about in forecast calls.
Follow-ups: Chasing the email that got no reply and sending the recap you promised after the demo. An AI that drafts these for a rep to approve keeps deals moving while your sending stays in human hands.
Outbound prospecting: Finding new accounts, writing cold sequences, and sending at volume. This is home turf for a dedicated AI SDR, and it calls for a contact database and mailboxes built to send at scale.
Inbound response: Answering demo requests and form fills within minutes, qualifying the lead, and routing it to a rep. Speed wins here, since a lead who waits overnight has plenty of time to book with a competitor.
If your gaps are mostly research, admin, and follow-ups, start with the first group below. If you need net-new pipeline from cold outreach, the second group is where you'll shop.
These three plug into the places your reps already work, whether that's Slack or the CRM, and they take on the work around the pipeline your team already has.
Teams that want the busywork off every rep's plate at once get the most from it, since anyone can DM it or @mention it in a channel and the reply stays in the thread.
Hire it for: the work around your deals, from inbound replies and lead research to CRM updates, follow-ups, meeting prep, and call notes.
What it handles: When a new lead comes in, it researches them, scores the fit, routes hot leads to a rep, and drafts a personal reply within minutes. It also builds lookalike prospect lists from your CRM data and web research, then writes cold openers built on something real about each person.
When an email gets no reply, it drafts a follow-up bump for you to review. It updates HubSpot and Salesforce records, down to creating new deals, and preps you before external calls with each attendee's job title, company, and LinkedIn profile.
It joins Zoom, Meet, and Teams calls to record and summarize them, and you can ask it questions across past calls later. It drafts and preps all of this and waits for your OK before anything goes out.
The results can show up fast. Interlaced, an IT and cybersecurity services firm, saves 5+ hours a week on CRM hygiene and follow-up, and the company went live in a week with zero engineers.
What it costs: As of November 2026, each active user on the Team plan costs $49.99 a month and adds 5,000 credits to a shared team pool. Every person who uses it needs a seat, and a 7-day free trial comes loaded with $50 in credits.
Watch out for: Slack is its main surface, and Microsoft Teams chat is still listed as "coming soon," though it already joins Teams meetings as a recorder. New Slack installations also need a paid Slack plan, so Teams-only shops should wait.
It also doesn't list a built-in contact database or bulk sequencing, and in its own SDR example the sending runs through Smartlead. If all you want is high-volume cold outbound, the four SDR tools in the next group fit that job better.
HubSpot Breeze is the easiest add for teams that already run their pipeline in HubSpot, because its Prospecting agent lives inside Sales Hub and works from your CRM records.
Hire it for: account research and first-touch outreach for reps who'd otherwise spend their mornings digging through company websites.
What it handles: The Prospecting agent watches for buying signals, checks each account against your ideal customer profile, and pulls in the buying committee using data providers such as ZoomInfo, Apollo, and Surfe.
It then drafts emails in each rep's voice, grounded in company signals, and can add a meeting link so prospects book the call themselves.
You decide how much rope it gets. Reps can review and approve each email, or, once they trust the output, switch to a mode that sends without review. A separate Data agent pulls answers from calls, emails, and deal history and writes them to the CRM record.
What it costs: As of November 2026, the Prospecting agent costs $1 per lead, charged when it recommends outreach for that lead, which works out to 100 HubSpot Credits at $0.01 each. You pay that in addition to a Starter, Professional, or Enterprise edition.
Each Sales Hub edition comes with a monthly credit allowance (500 on Starter, 3,000 on Professional, 5,000 on Enterprise), and leftovers expire monthly. HubSpot pitches this as paying when work gets done, but the $1 is charged for outreach the agent drafts, with no tie to replies or meetings.
Watch out for: It only works inside HubSpot, and it uses credits for every lead it writes outreach for, including contacts your reps add by hand. Edits to a play only apply to newly added contacts, and you can't test credit-using actions in a sandbox account.
Salesforce Agentforce makes the most sense for teams already on Sales Cloud with an admin who can set it up, since its agents work directly on your Salesforce records.
Hire it for: prioritizing accounts, nurturing inbound leads, keeping opportunities current, and coaching reps, all without leaving Salesforce.
What it handles: The Prospecting Agent gives sellers a prioritized list of accounts each day, researches accounts and people for compelling events, enriches the buyer circle, and writes messaging.
Agentforce Engagement, formerly Lead Nurturing, captures lead details, answers questions, books meetings, and hands off to reps.
Agentforce can also update opportunities in autonomous mode, or in suggestive mode where reps approve each change. Sales Coach records seller pitches, gives feedback, and runs role-plays tailored to each deal stage.
Hunter, the newer outbound agent that meets reps in Slack, Teams, and Claude, is still rolling out after a pilot, with a full release planned for November 2026.
What it costs: As of November 2026, AI "can be added to Core and above," and Core is $195 per user a month billed annually, with Advanced at $395 and Max at $550. The Agentforce for Sales add-on starts at $125 per user a month.
Agent actions also draw Flex Credits, priced at $500 per 100,000 credits, which comes to about $0.10 an action.
Watch out for: The costs stack, since seats, the add-on, and credits are separate line items, and Salesforce's own pricing examples leave out Data 360 credits. Most Salesforce products also run on annual contracts.
Setup is admin work, too. Sales Coach alone needs permission sets, components added to record pages, and an agent built and activated in Agentforce Builder.
These four find new prospects and work cold outreach with little help from your reps. Each one brings its own contact data, and each works best once you've written down exactly who your ideal customer is.
Artisan fits startups that want an AI BDR running outbound from their reps' own inboxes, with self-serve prices posted right on the pricing page.
Hire it for: cold outbound when your SDR bench is thin or empty.
What it handles: Its AI BDR, Ava, either searches a pool of 250M+ verified B2B contacts or pulls prospects in from your CRM, then enriches each one from 22+ data sources and sorts them by intent signals such as funding rounds and leadership hires.
She writes personalized emails and sends them in your reps' names from your own domains.
Ava tests dozens of message variations per campaign, then handles replies by qualifying interested leads, answering objections, and booking meetings on reps' calendars. Approval mode makes every message wait for your click, and escalation rules decide when a human steps in.
What it costs: As of November 2026, the self-serve plans are Free with 300 credits a month, Intern at $250 a month billed annually or $280 monthly, and Employee at $600 billed annually or $660 monthly.
A full campaign uses about 20 credits per person contacted. Team, Scale, and Enterprise plans are custom, and mailboxes and phone numbers are billed separately.
Watch out for: Ava can't make calls, so call steps go to your reps through a human power dialer add-on at $67 a seat a month on annual billing. Artisan caps a primary mailbox at 100 sends and recommends staying at 50 or lower.
Its trust center also says its security compliance work is still in progress, so ask for the reports early if your procurement team will want them.
11x is built for teams ready to sign an annual contract and hand a whole sales function to an AI worker, with Alice on outbound and Julian on inbound.
Hire it for: a full outbound or inbound motion run end to end, from researching accounts to booking the meeting.
What it handles: Alice identifies and researches accounts, writes personalized outreach, runs multi-channel sequences, handles replies, and books meetings, drawing on a built-in database of 400M+ verified B2B contacts. On outbound, your reps still make the calls.
She checks live signals (job changes, funding, hiring, and website visits) against your ideal customer profile. Julian gets back to new inbound leads in under 60 seconds by phone, chat, SMS, or WhatsApp, then qualifies each one, books the meeting, and passes it to the right rep.
Replies, call outcomes, and transcripts from both agents flow back to Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, or Zoho. You pick an approval mode per segment and per motion: review every message, send it to a named approver, or run on autopilot once you've validated the output.
What it costs: As of November 2026, 11x Outbound's Growth plan starts at $36,000 a year, billed annually and priced per new prospect, with 2,000 new prospects a month and up to 5 end users.
11x Inbound's Growth plan costs $5,333 monthly for voice or $2,417 monthly for chat, again on annual billing. Higher tiers are custom, and onboarding comes with no implementation fee.
Watch out for: There's no monthly or self-serve plan, and outreach in 105+ languages starts at the Pro tier. The docs say database coverage is thinner for small and private companies, and they warn that neither the messaging nor the delivery settings are safe by default.
AiSDR is the pick for teams that want to see the price before they talk to sales, since you can sign up, build a campaign, and only hit the paywall when you launch it.
Hire it for: targeted outbound where you'd trade some volume for better-fit leads.
What it handles: Its agent, Ami, builds the campaign, runs it, and sharpens it as replies come in.
Ami reads each prospect's recent posts, company news, and industry news, then reaches out by email through Gmail or Outlook, LinkedIn connection requests and DMs, and call steps through an Aircall dialer.
Replies get an answer within 10 minutes at any hour, common objections get handled, and a meeting gets booked only after the prospect qualifies. It also works on inbound messages and syncs both ways with HubSpot.
Your first campaign stays in draft until you approve it, and if inbox health starts slipping, Ami pulls back on sends.
What it costs: As of November 2026, the pay-as-you-go rate is $1.50 for each person prospected, billed daily, with no extra charge for research, lists, or writing. Teams contacting 1,000+ people a month move to custom Team plans, billed monthly on quarterly contracts.
Watch out for: Salesforce, website visitor tracking, AI video, and AI voice notes are Team-plan features, so Salesforce shops should plan on a sales call. InMail needs your own Sales Navigator account, and AiSDR says it's a poor fit if you want "set and forget" automation.
Instantly suits teams that already send a lot of cold email and want AI agents to find leads and answer replies inside the same platform.
Hire it for: high-volume email outreach where fast replies decide who gets the meeting.
What it handles: The AI Sales Agent finds prospects that match your ideal customer profile, enriches them from a 450M+ record database, writes and sends personalized messages, follows up, and books qualified meetings. Instantly says it starts working within 30 seconds of reading your website.
The AI Reply Agent reads incoming replies and usually responds in under 5 minutes, shares your Calendly link with interested leads, and logs each reply and booked meeting to your CRM.
You can run it on Human-in-the-Loop to approve each reply or switch it to Autopilot. Instantly also has a built-in CRM and connects to HubSpot and Salesforce.
What it costs: As of November 2026, Outreach Growth is $47 a month, or $37.60 a month on yearly billing. AI agents run on a separate Credits subscription that starts at $47 a month for Credits Growth, and each lead or reply an agent generates costs 5 credits.
Watch out for: You're managing two meters, and credits expire two months after purchase on monthly plans. Webhooks and full Unibox replies start at the Hypergrowth tier, and there's no AI voice agent, so the phone stays with your reps.
If your reps are buried in admin, follow-ups, and call notes, and your team already talks in Slack, start with the first pick on this list. It covers the whole team on one plan, and it lists Instantly in its integration catalog if you add an outbound tool later.
If you run your pipeline in HubSpot and want reps to prospect more, HubSpot Breeze is the shortest path. If you're on Salesforce Core or above and have an admin with time to spare, Salesforce Agentforce keeps everything in one system.
If you have no SDRs and need net-new pipeline, look at the second group. I'd test AiSDR first if you want to pay per prospect with no subscription, and Artisan if you'd rather have a flat monthly plan with a contact database built in.
Pick 11x when you have the budget for an annual contract and want one vendor to run a full outbound or inbound motion. Pick Instantly when your team already lives in cold email and wants agents to speed up replies.
Whichever tool you choose, onboard it the way you'd onboard a new rep, with a small scope first and more responsibility once it's earned some trust.
One job: Pick a single task from the list above, like replying to inbound leads or logging call notes.
One owner: Name the person who reviews its work, approves what goes out, and tunes its instructions each week.
One number: Run a two-week trial against a target you set on day one, such as inbound reply time or hours of CRM work saved per rep.
If it hits the number, give it a second job. If it misses, you've spent two weeks learning what your team needs, which is a lot cheaper than learning it over a full contract.
For most small sales teams, Lindy is the best pick, since one plan covers research, CRM updates, follow-up drafts, and call notes for everyone from Slack. If you have no SDRs and need cold outbound at volume, start with a pay-as-you-go AI SDR like AiSDR.
Some do: tools like Artisan send in your reps' names from your own domains, so whether to disclose the AI is your call. If an agent will place or take calls, 11x's docs note that call recording notices and calling consent are yours to configure for your jurisdiction.
The ones built into your CRM, because they need admin setup before the agent can act. Instantly says its sales agent starts within 30 seconds, 11x says most teams finish in a day, and Agentforce's Sales Coach needs permission sets and an agent built in Agentforce Builder.
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