Teams that want the busywork off every rep's plate at once get the most from it, since anyone can DM it or @mention it in a channel and the reply stays in the thread.

Hire it for: the work around your deals, from inbound replies and lead research to CRM updates, follow-ups, meeting prep, and call notes.

What it handles: When a new lead comes in, it researches them, scores the fit, routes hot leads to a rep, and drafts a personal reply within minutes. It also builds lookalike prospect lists from your CRM data and web research, then writes cold openers built on something real about each person.

When an email gets no reply, it drafts a follow-up bump for you to review. It updates HubSpot and Salesforce records, down to creating new deals, and preps you before external calls with each attendee's job title, company, and LinkedIn profile.

It joins Zoom, Meet, and Teams calls to record and summarize them, and you can ask it questions across past calls later. It drafts and preps all of this and waits for your OK before anything goes out.

The results can show up fast. Interlaced, an IT and cybersecurity services firm, saves 5+ hours a week on CRM hygiene and follow-up, and the company went live in a week with zero engineers.

What it costs: As of November 2026, each active user on the Team plan costs $49.99 a month and adds 5,000 credits to a shared team pool. Every person who uses it needs a seat, and a 7-day free trial comes loaded with $50 in credits.

Watch out for: Slack is its main surface, and Microsoft Teams chat is still listed as "coming soon," though it already joins Teams meetings as a recorder. New Slack installations also need a paid Slack plan, so Teams-only shops should wait.

It also doesn't list a built-in contact database or bulk sequencing, and in its own SDR example the sending runs through Smartlead. If all you want is high-volume cold outbound, the four SDR tools in the next group fit that job better.