How big does a data set have to get before Alteryx starts making you wait? Alteryx doesn't publish a row limit (generous of it, and zero help when the workflow is still spinning at 4:55 p.m.), so the working answer is whatever outgrows the computer on your desk.
So here are nine Alteryx large data set alternatives and the two exits they share: push the heavy work into a warehouse, or spread it across a cluster of machines.
Here's the TL;DR:
For large data sets, the answer is Prophecy: it keeps the Alteryx-style visual canvas your analysts already know, lets AI agents build the workflow from a plain-English request, and compiles the result to code that runs inside your own warehouse.
For data that already sits in a warehouse, Snowflake offers elastic SQL compute and Google BigQuery brings serverless pay-per-query scale. Databricks adds lakehouse-scale Spark processing, and dbt turns transformations into tested SQL.
Dataiku suits data science teams, KNIME is the low-cost Alteryx lookalike, Maia (from Matillion) hands pipeline work to AI agents, and Apache Spark is the open-source engine for distributed jobs.
There's no official row ceiling to look up, because Designer's record limit for inputs is blank by default. In practice, "large" means whatever outgrows one machine's memory and disk.
That machine has a published floor. Alteryx lists 8 GB of RAM as the minimum, 16 GB for high performance, and 500 GB to 1 TB of disk, all on a Windows 11 PC.
By default, Designer's engine claims 25% of that RAM. When a workflow needs more, it writes chunks of the data stream to temporary files and reads them back later, and Alteryx itself points to sort-heavy steps as the ones that eat memory.
Alteryx has serious big-data tooling of its own. The multi-threaded AMP engine processes records in parallel 4 MB packets, In-DB tools push SQL into Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery, and Live Query works on cloud warehouse data where it sits.
Those features come with edition steps. In-DB and Live Query need Professional or Enterprise, Professional runs one automated cloud workflow at a time, and Alteryx Server, which spreads jobs across worker nodes, is listed only on Enterprise.
You'll know you've hit the wall by the workarounds. Someone samples the data first, someone splits one workflow into four, or someone starts the big run on Friday afternoon and checks it on Monday morning.
If you want to keep a canvas and lose the memory ceiling, this is the tool I'd shortlist first.
Who it suits: Analysts and business data teams who like the drag-a-box style of Alteryx but whose data already lives in Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery. Permissions are inherited from the data platform, so the data team keeps its governance while business users build.
Big-data story: You describe the goal in plain English, and AI agents (the Transform Agent by default) draft a visual workflow. Each step is a gem, the platform's word for a box on the canvas such as Filter, Join, or Pivot.
You can run the pipeline up to any gem and profile the interim data, null percentages included, before anything ships. On paid plans the workflow compiles to SQL stored in Git and runs on your warehouse's compute, so a giant join becomes the warehouse's job.
The agent doesn't deploy changes on its own, which keeps a person in charge of what reaches production. And because the data stays put, the laptop's RAM drops out of the equation.
Moving existing work is part of the pitch. The bundled Alteryx importer reads .yxmd files and carries a workflow roughly 90% of the way, after which an analyst uses AI assistance to close the gap.
Schedules stay behind in Alteryx and need rebuilding in the platform's own scheduler, which handles time-based triggers and file-arrival triggers on S3 and SFTP, with email alerts when a run starts, succeeds, or fails.
What it costs: Starter is free with 20 credits a month on embedded DuckDB. Paid plans add processing in Databricks, Snowflake, and BigQuery, starting with Professional at $150 per user per month, and Enterprise Express costs $4,000 a month, billed annually, for a team of up to 20 users.
Watch out for: Processing runs on Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery on paid plans and on embedded DuckDB on the free tier. A company without a cloud data platform has setup work to do before any of the big-data benefits show up.
Snowflake is the shortest route off the laptop for teams whose data already sits in Snowflake.
Who it suits: SQL and Python teams who want prep to scale by resizing a warehouse. Analysts who think in drag-and-drop boxes will want a visual layer on top.
Big-data story: A virtual warehouse runs from X-Small at one credit an hour up to 6X-Large at 512, and Snowflake says warehouses can be resized "even while running." When lots of people query at once, multi-cluster warehouses scale out to keep up.
Snowpark runs transformation work inside Snowflake, which the company says lets you "efficiently work with data of any size." Its AI layer adds CoWork, pitched as "The personal agent for every knowledge worker," CoCo as a coding agent, and Cortex AI Functions inside SQL.
What it costs: As of November 2026, a Standard credit lists at $2.00, an Enterprise credit at $3.00, and a Business Critical credit at $4.00 (AWS US East, Northern Virginia). AI Credits cover the AI features as a separate bill, and you get $400 in free credits during the 30-day trial.
Watch out for: Prep is code-first (SQL, Snowpark Python, dbt Projects, and Openflow), with no drag-and-drop prep tool. Bigger warehouses also burn credits faster, since the hourly rate doubles with each size step.
Who it suits: Teams already in Google Cloud who want to query very large tables with nothing to provision or scale by hand.
Big-data story: BigQuery is serverless and columnar, and Google's own line is "query terabytes in seconds and petabytes in minutes." You pay for compute on demand by the data scanned, or reserve capacity through editions, and transformations run inside BigQuery as SQL.
Gemini in BigQuery adds friendlier doors for analysts. Data preparation (GA) suggests cleanup steps in a visual editor and schedules them through Dataform, and data canvas (GA) lets you find, query, and chart data with natural-language prompts on a graph-style canvas.
What it costs: As of November 2026, on-demand queries cost $6.25 per TiB scanned at the US list price, and the first 1 TiB each month is free. Editions run $0.04 (Standard), $0.06 (Enterprise), and $0.10 (Enterprise Plus) per slot-hour.
You can also try it in the BigQuery sandbox without a credit card, though tables there expire after 60 days.
Watch out for: Billing by bytes scanned punishes the classic Alteryx move of pulling the whole table and filtering later (your finance team will notice before you do).
Google also says data canvas "isn't intended for direct use by business users," and data prep's suggestions come from a 10k-row sample.
Databricks was built for data at this scale, so volume is the least of your worries here.
Who it suits: Data and platform teams running a lakehouse (a data lake and a warehouse in one), plus the analysts they support.
Big-data story: Lakeflow Designer gives analysts a drag-and-drop prep canvas on serverless compute. Previews process the first 1,000 rows by default, while "Run all" and scheduled jobs run against the full dataset, and the SQL warehouses list massively parallel processing.
What it costs: Pricing is pay-as-you-go in DBUs. SQL Serverless runs $0.70 per DBU with the cloud instance cost folded in, SQL Pro runs $0.55, and SQL Classic runs $0.22, and you can trial it free for 14 days.
Genie One, Genie Agents, and Genie Ontology carry no LLM usage charge until January 31, 2027, though the compute underneath bills separately.
Watch out for: Your data needs to sit in Databricks already or get moved there, and costs climb with DBUs as volume grows. Its Genie Migrate tool converts SQL dialects such as T-SQL and Teradata and doesn't convert Alteryx workflows, so plan on a rebuild.
Who it suits: Analytics engineers who want transformations as tested, version-controlled SQL. The tool is now dbt (from Fivetran), and the dbt brand and products carry on under the new company name.
Big-data story: dbt hands the processing to your platform: it "connects to and runs SQL against your database, warehouse, lake, or query engine." That means it scales as far as Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery does, and dbt says it never stores your data.
With dbt State, only changed models get rebuilt, and dbt claims that cuts warehouse spend by 30%+. The AI helper is dbt Wizard in the Studio IDE, still labeled Preview.
What it costs: One seat on the Developer plan is free, Starter costs $100 per user per month with five developer seats bundled in, and Enterprise and Enterprise+ are custom. The open-source engine is free.
Watch out for: Since November 12, 2026, new accounts can't buy Canvas, dbt's visual editor. That leaves SQL as the only way in for new buyers, and you still need a warehouse to run it on.
Who it suits: Data science teams who want visual recipes, Python or SQL, and machine learning in one governed platform. Dataiku says it's been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Platforms for Data Science and ML for the fifth consecutive year.
Big-data story: Each Prepare recipe starts on an in-memory sample, then Dataiku picks an engine at run time. The DSS engine streams the data through the server, Spark handles any processor, and in-database SQL kicks in when each step translates to SQL and input and output share a connection.
Cobuild lets you describe a goal and builds the pipelines, models, and apps as a visual Flow you review. Dataiku says teams also use it to migrate off legacy analytics, though it doesn't name Alteryx as a source.
What it costs: Dataiku doesn't publish prices, so plans are quote-based. You can test with a 14-day free trial (no credit card) or a self-installed Free Edition.
Watch out for: Each recipe either pushes down entirely or not at all, which means a single unsupported processor sends the whole job back to the streaming engine. It's also a lot of enterprise platform if prep is all you need.
KNIME is the closest thing to a free Alteryx, right down to the memory ceiling.
Who it suits: Analysts who want a drag-and-drop workflow canvas with 300+ connectors and no license fee, and who don't mind redesigning heavy steps when the data outgrows the desktop.
Big-data story: Local runs use your machine's memory, and the default setting in knime.ini is 1,024 MB, with KNIME recommending about half your available RAM. DB nodes build SQL incrementally and run it inside the database, and the Big Data Extensions add over 60 nodes for Spark.
What it costs: KNIME Analytics Platform is free and open source. Pro is €19 a month with 120 credits and 500 K-AI interactions, a three-seat Team plan begins at €99 a month, and Business Hub pricing is by quote.
Watch out for: On a laptop, KNIME hits the same kind of RAM wall as Designer. Its Databricks integration tops out at runtime 15.4 LTS, while paid cloud executors on Pro and Team max out at eight vCores and 32 GB of RAM.
Who it suits: Data engineering teams on a cloud warehouse who'd like agents to plan, build, test, deploy, and fix pipelines, with a human approving each plan before anything changes.
Big-data story: Maia runs pushdown ELT, and Matillion describes a "pushdown architecture that means data never leaves your cloud platform." Projects run on Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, or BigQuery, so heavy joins use that warehouse's compute.
Its Migration Agent lists Alteryx among its supported platforms, and Maia promises "Individual pipelines converted in minutes, and full migration projects completed in weeks." Access to it runs through a sales demo.
What it costs: Maia uses consumption-based credits across Developer, Teams, and Scale editions, with no published dollar prices. The 14-day free trial includes 500 credits.
Watch out for: It needs one of those four platforms and is built for data teams. Without a price list you can't model cost per terabyte before a sales call, and Maia itself says it "requires a mindset shift from manual building to goal-based oversight."
Apache Spark is the engine to pick when you have engineers and no appetite for license fees.
Who it suits: Engineers and code-comfortable analysts who write PySpark, Spark SQL, Scala, Java, or R.
Big-data story: The same Spark code runs on a laptop or scales out to "fault-tolerant clusters of thousands of machines," per the project. It runs standalone, on Hadoop YARN, or on Kubernetes, and Spark SQL adapts its execution plan at runtime.
Version 4.3.0 shipped on October 30, 2026, and the Spark project says 80% of the Fortune 500 use it.
What it costs: The Apache License 2.0 makes Spark free to use, so the spending goes to compute and whatever managed service you pick, for example AWS Glue at $0.308 per DPU-hour on Glue 6.0+.
Watch out for: The download is a bare engine, with no canvas, scheduler UI, or governance layer included. So an Alteryx user ends up learning PySpark (and someone has to run the cluster) or buying a vendor product that runs Spark underneath.
All nine competitors take on more volume than one desktop can, so start from your data's current address.
Already in Snowflake, BigQuery, or Databricks: Use that platform's compute. Analysts who want a canvas get one from the first pick on this list or from Lakeflow Designer, while SQL-fluent teams can go straight to dbt.
Spread across files and shared drives: Land the data in a warehouse first. The BigQuery sandbox and Snowflake's trial credits make that a cheap experiment, and KNIME can bridge the gap on the desktop while you move.
Owned by a data engineering team: Maia and Apache Spark fit teams that build pipelines for everyone else, and dbt fits teams that want the whole thing in SQL.
Headed for machine learning: Dataiku and Databricks both carry prepared data straight into model building on the same platform.
Most tools look fast on a sample. Databricks previews 1,000 rows, Dataiku designs on an in-memory sample, and BigQuery's data prep suggests steps from 10,000 records, so a smooth demo tells you little about month-end.
Bring the workflow your team dreads: the biggest real one, on the full data, with every join and sort left in. What I'd test is run time, who can fix it when a step breaks, and what the bill says after a week.
If a tool can't finish that workflow on full volume during the trial, it won't finish it in production either.
Prophecy (on paid plans) and dbt both run their transformations inside BigQuery. The first compiles visual workflows to BigQuery SQL, while dbt runs SQL models against BigQuery through a GA adapter.
Alteryx lists 8 GB of RAM as the minimum and 16 GB for high performance. Out of the box, Designer's engine uses 25% of that memory and writes the overflow to temporary files on disk.
Yes, Apache Spark is free and open source under the Apache License 2.0. You still pay for the machines it runs on, whether that's your own cluster or a managed service such as Databricks, Amazon EMR, or AWS Glue.
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