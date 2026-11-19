If you want to keep a canvas and lose the memory ceiling, this is the tool I'd shortlist first.

Who it suits: Analysts and business data teams who like the drag-a-box style of Alteryx but whose data already lives in Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery. Permissions are inherited from the data platform, so the data team keeps its governance while business users build.

Big-data story: You describe the goal in plain English, and AI agents (the Transform Agent by default) draft a visual workflow. Each step is a gem, the platform's word for a box on the canvas such as Filter, Join, or Pivot.

You can run the pipeline up to any gem and profile the interim data, null percentages included, before anything ships. On paid plans the workflow compiles to SQL stored in Git and runs on your warehouse's compute, so a giant join becomes the warehouse's job.

The agent doesn't deploy changes on its own, which keeps a person in charge of what reaches production. And because the data stays put, the laptop's RAM drops out of the equation.

Moving existing work is part of the pitch. The bundled Alteryx importer reads .yxmd files and carries a workflow roughly 90% of the way, after which an analyst uses AI assistance to close the gap.

Schedules stay behind in Alteryx and need rebuilding in the platform's own scheduler, which handles time-based triggers and file-arrival triggers on S3 and SFTP, with email alerts when a run starts, succeeds, or fails.

What it costs: Starter is free with 20 credits a month on embedded DuckDB. Paid plans add processing in Databricks, Snowflake, and BigQuery, starting with Professional at $150 per user per month, and Enterprise Express costs $4,000 a month, billed annually, for a team of up to 20 users.

Watch out for: Processing runs on Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery on paid plans and on embedded DuckDB on the free tier. A company without a cloud data platform has setup work to do before any of the big-data benefits show up.