An internal business app is software only your staff log into: the approval tracker, the inventory screen, or the CRM behind the scenes. A public app has to win over strangers, while an internal one has to give each employee the right login and the right slice of the data.
This list answers one question: which AI app builder for internal business apps fits the person who'll build and maintain yours?
Softr is the best AI app builder for internal business apps when the people who need the tool are the ones building it. It gives every app a native database, logins, and permissions, and because it assembles tested components, there's no generated code to maintain.
Glide is the spreadsheet-first option for teams whose process lives in Excel or Google Sheets. Microsoft Power Apps is the IT-governed choice for companies on Microsoft's cloud, and Retool is the developer's builder for apps on production data.
Appsmith is the open-source, self-hostable route for engineering teams, while Lovable generates a full codebase that you own and maintain yourself.
An AI app builder can produce a convincing screen from a single prompt. Running that screen inside a company takes five more things, and I ranked these six tools against them using each vendor's published docs and pricing.
Logins tied to your staff. Each person signs in as themselves, and access ends the day they leave (a shared password on a sticky note doesn't count).
Role-based views. A manager approves, a rep submits, and finance sees the totals, all from the same app and the same data.
A reliable database. Records need relationships and one source of truth, because an app that reads from three copies of a spreadsheet will end up disagreeing with itself.
Connections to systems you already run. If your data sits in SQL Server, Airtable, or Google Sheets, the builder should be able to read it where it lives.
Someone who can change it next quarter. Processes shift, so ask who edits the app later and whether they'll need to read code to do it.
These two are designed for the operations lead, the office manager, or whoever owns the process, and neither one asks that person to write code.
The short version: It's an AI app builder made for internal tools and client or vendor portals, where people log in and see only their own records. You co-build with AI, then keep editing by hand.
The fastest path is its AI Co-Builder: describe the app, answer two or three clarifying questions if it asks, and it creates the database tables, pages, navigation, user groups, and logic. You can also start from a template or from scratch, and switch between chat and visual editing anytime.
Data and permissions: Data starts in its native relational database, with linked records, lookups, rollups, and formulas. It also connects to 21+ external data sources such as Airtable, Google Sheets, and SQL databases.
User groups control which pages, data, and action buttons each person gets, and you can preview the app as any user before you publish. Authentication, permissions, hosting, and security ship with every app, and apps run on tested components, so there's no generated code to debug.
Compliance is covered: SOC 2 Type II, GDPR-ready, and EU hosting by default.
Price: As of November 2026, plans on monthly billing are Free at $0, Basic at $25 a month, Pro at $119 a month, and Business at $395 a month. Pro includes 10 team users and 50 client users, while Business includes 30 and 100.
Where it struggles: There's no code export, so the app stays on the platform. Custom user groups start on Pro, extra builders are billed, and app users are capped per plan, which means a role-based tool for a larger staff lands on Pro or Business.
AI credits run from 5 to 100 a month by plan, and AI features pause when they run out, though visual editing keeps working. The installable mobile app is a Business feature, and conditional form branching still has to be set by hand after the AI builds the form.
The short version: Glide is the best pick for teams whose internal process already lives in an Excel file or a Google Sheet. Its newer product, GlideOS, is an AI platform for building internal business apps from a spreadsheet, a prompt, or a file.
You work through chat: type what you want, attach the spreadsheet, and the agent loads your data and builds a working app for desktop and phone. A feature called SheetSense reads every sheet, including its formulas, lookups, and notes.
Data and permissions: Every GlideOS project gets one database that can hold tables from spreadsheet files, Google Sheets, or SQL databases. When you publish, you choose who gets in, from invite-only to open sign-up, and org-level roles and permissions arrive on the Pro plan.
Price: As of November 2026, GlideOS Basic is $25 a month with 100 credits, two team members, and two published apps, and GlideOS Pro is $125 a month for five members and 500 credits. Both are billed monthly, because GlideOS has no annual plans yet.
Glide Classic, the original product, is priced separately. Its Business plan starts at $249 a month billed monthly, or $199 a month billed yearly, with 30 users included.
Where it struggles: GlideOS and Glide Classic are separate products with separate accounts, and Glide says it has no tool for migrating Classic apps into GlideOS. GlideOS also pulls Google Sheets data in one direction and doesn't write back, and its free plan can't publish apps.
Before paying, I'd test it on your messiest real spreadsheet, since that's the job you're hiring it for.
These three assume someone technical is nearby: an admin who manages licenses, a developer who writes queries, or an engineer who runs the servers.
The short version: Microsoft Power Apps suits organizations that already keep their data in SharePoint, Dynamics 365, or SQL Server and have IT setting the rules. Its Copilot lets you describe a business need in plain language, then generates an app and a data model.
From there you edit in Power Apps Studio, which Microsoft compares to building a slide deck in PowerPoint, and write logic in Power Fx, an Excel-like formula language. A newer prompt-to-app "vibe" experience is still in preview, in English only, and in a limited set of regions.
Data and permissions: Apps store data in Microsoft Dataverse, which has role-based security for controlling access to tables, or connect to sources like SharePoint and SQL Server. Admins can centralize policies for environments, data loss prevention, access, and auditing in one place.
Price: As of November 2026, Power Apps Premium is $20 per user a month, paid yearly. Building is free on the Developer Plan, but Microsoft states that running apps in production requires a paid license for every user.
Some Microsoft 365 licenses include limited Power Apps rights for apps that use Microsoft 365 data and standard connectors. Microsoft says those rights don't match a standalone premium license.
Where it struggles: Storage and data limits take planning. Premium includes 250 MB of Dataverse database capacity per license, pooled across the tenant, and extra capacity is $40 per GB a month, paid yearly.
Canvas apps also have a quirk called delegation. When a query can't be handed off to the data source, the app works from the first 500 records by default, and Microsoft's own docs warn that you can get incorrect results.
The short version: Retool is the strongest choice when a developer or analyst builds the tool and the data already sits in a production database. Its rebuilt, AI-native app builder takes a description and generates a working app connected to your data.
You refine that app in one environment for prompting, visual editing, and code, and Retool calls its architecture code-first, with SQL or JavaScript allowed almost anywhere. Its pricing page has a section headed "Built for developers," which tells you who it expects in the chair.
Data and permissions: Retool connects to any SQL or GraphQL data source and also offers Retool Database, a managed PostgreSQL database. Data-level and role-based permission controls and audit logs start on the Business plan.
SSO, SCIM, two-factor authentication, and self-hosting sit on the custom-priced top plan.
Price: As of November 2026, Team costs $10 per builder plus $5 per internal user a month billed annually, or $12 plus $7 billed monthly. Business is $50 per builder plus $15 per internal user a month on annual billing, and the free plan covers up to five users.
Where it struggles: Every employee who uses an app is a paid seat on Team and Business, so the bill follows headcount. If you need role-based permissions or audit logs, you're on Business pricing from day one.
AI building is metered too. Retool estimates about 12 credits per prompt, Team includes 1,000 pooled credits a month, and unused credits don't roll over.
The short version: Appsmith is an open-source, developer-led internal tool builder with AI assistance inside the editor. Engineers drag and drop widgets, connect data sources, and write JavaScript for the logic.
Its AI works as a copilot. You prompt in natural language, and it generates custom widgets and workflow logic as code that you can then edit yourself.
Data and permissions: Appsmith connects to databases such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and Snowflake, plus REST and GraphQL APIs. You can run any edition on your own infrastructure, and Appsmith says its backend acts only as a proxy that doesn't store data pulled from your databases.
The free plan comes with three standard roles. Custom roles, access controls, and audit logs arrive with the Business plan.
Price: As of November 2026, the cloud Free plan covers up to five users, and Business is $15 per user a month, billed at the end of each month, for up to 99 users. Past that, the top-tier plan starts at $2,500 a month for 100 users, and there's no separate builder fee.
Where it struggles: The AI helps a developer write the app, so a business user can't prompt their way to a finished tool. Its separate agents product is now labeled legacy and has stopped taking new sign-ups.
Every workspace member counts as a billed user for the full month, and self-hosting brings upkeep. The default Docker setup calls for at least 8 GB of RAM on the host.
The last tool takes a different route: it writes an application's source code from your prompts, and that code is yours to keep.
The short version: Lovable is the pick when you want real, editable source code and have someone who can look after it. You describe the app, and it generates the frontend, backend, database, authentication, and integrations.
Lovable's docs list internal tools, dashboards, and CRMs among its main uses. You own the code, and Git sync keeps it in your own GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repository on any plan.
Data and permissions: A built-in backend supplies a managed PostgreSQL database, storage, and authentication. Permissions are row level security policies, and Lovable's docs say it sets up basic ones automatically but that you should review and adjust them early in development.
Price: As of November 2026, Pro is $25 a month billed monthly, or $21 a month billed annually, for 100 monthly credits. Pricing runs on credits with unlimited workspace members, and the free plan gives you 5 build credits a day, capped at 30 a month.
Where it struggles: According to Lovable's docs, you're responsible for making sure the app meets the security requirements of its use case, and the built-in scans don't replace a thorough security review. The stack is fixed as well, with no choice of framework or database.
When credits run out, building stops and apps on the built-in backend pause. I'd budget credits carefully before rolling a tool out to staff who depend on it every day.
Start with the person, then pick the tool. If the operations or finance lead who owns the process will build and maintain the app, choose from the first group.
Within that group, take the first tool on this list when you need a database, logins, and role-based views from a blank page, and take Glide when the process is already a spreadsheet.
If IT owns the app, the question becomes where your data and identity already live. Microsoft Power Apps fits a Microsoft shop, Retool fits a team with developers and a production database, and Appsmith fits engineers who want open source on their own servers.
Pick Lovable when the goal is a codebase your developers will extend, and plan a security review before staff log in.
A split works too: IT approves the platform and connects the data, then the business team builds on top. Whatever you trial, I'd test the dull part first by adding a second role, logging in as that person, and checking exactly what they can see.
All of this advice stops at one boundary. If a standard SaaS product already fits your process, buy it, because a vendor will maintain it and you'll have one less thing to own.
Custom internal apps earn their keep when the process is specific to you: your approval chain, your pricing rules, or your handoff between teams. That's the work no off-the-shelf product was designed around, and it's where picking the right builder pays off most.
Softr is the best AI app builder for internal business apps when a non-technical team is doing the building. Its AI Co-Builder creates the database, pages, user roles, and logic from a description, and everything stays editable by hand afterward.
Yes, several of these builders generate apps on top of data you already have. Retool's AI builder generates apps connected to your SQL or GraphQL sources, and Microsoft Power Apps connects to SQL Server and SharePoint.
It depends on the plan, because most of these tools cap users or bill for each one. As of November 2026, Appsmith's Business plan allows up to 99 users at $15 each a month, while Microsoft Power Apps needs a $20-a-month license, paid yearly, for every user.
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