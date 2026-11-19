The short version: It's an AI app builder made for internal tools and client or vendor portals, where people log in and see only their own records. You co-build with AI, then keep editing by hand.

The fastest path is its AI Co-Builder: describe the app, answer two or three clarifying questions if it asks, and it creates the database tables, pages, navigation, user groups, and logic. You can also start from a template or from scratch, and switch between chat and visual editing anytime.

Data and permissions: Data starts in its native relational database, with linked records, lookups, rollups, and formulas. It also connects to 21+ external data sources such as Airtable, Google Sheets, and SQL databases.

User groups control which pages, data, and action buttons each person gets, and you can preview the app as any user before you publish. Authentication, permissions, hosting, and security ship with every app, and apps run on tested components, so there's no generated code to debug.

Compliance is covered: SOC 2 Type II, GDPR-ready, and EU hosting by default.

Price: As of November 2026, plans on monthly billing are Free at $0, Basic at $25 a month, Pro at $119 a month, and Business at $395 a month. Pro includes 10 team users and 50 client users, while Business includes 30 and 100.

Where it struggles: There's no code export, so the app stays on the platform. Custom user groups start on Pro, extra builders are billed, and app users are capped per plan, which means a role-based tool for a larger staff lands on Pro or Business.

AI credits run from 5 to 100 a month by plan, and AI features pause when they run out, though visual editing keeps working. The installable mobile app is a Business feature, and conditional form branching still has to be set by hand after the AI builds the form.