Drop a spreadsheet into ChatGPT and it spins up Python in a walled-off notebook, so answers arrive with charts and code attached. The sandbox has walls, though: OpenAI sizes spreadsheets at about 50 MB depending on the rows, and that Python can't make web requests or API calls.
(Somewhere, a quarterly export weighs 51 MB and is very proud of itself.) Plugins and add-ins are how data analysis with ChatGPT gets past the upload button, by wiring it to the warehouse, spreadsheet, or shared drive where your numbers already live.
The quick list:
For data analysis with ChatGPT, the best plugin to add is Prophecy DataGPT, because it turns requests into governed workflows on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery, lets you check every step, and reruns next month without prompting again.
OpenAI's own Data plugin is the connected-data generalist, while ChatGPT for Excel and ChatGPT for Google Sheets are in-grid sidebar add-ins. Google Drive and SharePoint bring in shared files, Snowflake handles plain-English SQL, and Databricks adds Genie lakehouse answers.
Hex hands questions to notebook agents, Power BI covers Microsoft reports, and Tableau links dashboards and metrics.
More than most people give it credit for. Upload a spreadsheet, CSV, PDF, or JSON file and ChatGPT will summarize it, build tables and charts, and work through it in Python inside a notebook that remembers earlier steps, which means the code behind each answer is there to open.
Charts arrive as static images, and bar, line, pie, and scatter charts can flip to interactive versions you can poke at. You can upload up to 80 files every three hours, and full data analysis starts on the Go plan at $8 a month, while Free gets a limited version.
The ceilings are real, though. The sandbox can't reach the web or outside APIs, and OpenAI's help center warns that a file can upload without complaint and still be too big, too tangled, or too image-heavy for a full analysis.
That's where plugins earn their keep. They bring in live data the sandbox can't touch, they let a finished analysis run again on a schedule, and they carry your team's definitions, such as what counts as revenue, from one person's chat to the next.
If your ChatGPT analysis has to happen again next month, this is the plugin I'd install first.
Add it if: you're a business analyst in finance, accounting, tax, marketing, or operations, and the same report keeps landing on your desk. Campaign reporting, revenue schedules, and month-end reconciliation are its home turf.
What it gives ChatGPT: You ask in everyday business terms, and the app handles the cleanup, reconciliation, and reporting. Results arrive with a visual workflow in the conversation, so you can click a step and see its inputs, its logic, the rows at that stage, and the generated code.
Spot a wrong join? Tell it in plain English and the workflow adjusts, and everything is stored as open code in Git for your data team to inspect. Once you confirm a rule, such as a vendor mapping or an account hierarchy, your next request, or a colleague's, begins with it already in place.
Approved work publishes on a schedule and reruns on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery with zero new prompts to the model, plus monitoring and a run history.
Files you upload land in the app itself, away from the chat history, and the vendor says a sprawling 40-tab workbook gets handled the same way as a tiny CSV.
Only metadata goes to the LLM provider, your existing access controls still apply, and the same app runs in Claude and Microsoft Copilot too.
Plan needed: It's free to start with no credit card, and the starter allowance is 20 credits a month, with those runs on embedded DuckDB. Professional is $150 a user each month on monthly billing, with 50 credits per user and processing in Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.
For bigger rollouts, Enterprise Express covers up to 20 users for $4,000 a month on an annual contract.
Heads-up: The vendor lists the app in ChatGPT's plugin directory, and you'll need a free account with them to get going. Warehouse processing on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery comes on paid plans, so the free tier is for trying the workflow on embedded DuckDB.
OpenAI's Data plugin is the native way to point ChatGPT at company data and ask what changed.
Add it if: your numbers already sit in a warehouse and you want ChatGPT to explain movements in a metric, then package the answer as something you can share.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI says the plugin can "analyze what changed, explain findings, and create interactive dashboards and reports" from connected data.
Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, ClickHouse, and MongoDB are on its list of approved sources, and it can pull files from Google Drive and SharePoint into the same analysis.
It also works with connected BI tools, among them Power BI, Tableau, ThoughtSpot, Sigma, Omni, and Oracle BI. Each query inherits the connected account's permissions, table, row, and column limits included, so people see what their own access already allows.
The business listing names skills like Build Report, Build Dashboard, and Analyze Data Quality, which gives you a decent sense of what OpenAI expects you to do with it.
Plan needed: OpenAI frames the Data plugin for ChatGPT Work and Codex, and Work runs on eligible paid plans, so confirm yours includes it. For reference, as of November 2026, ChatGPT Plus is $20 a month and Business is $20 per Standard seat per month billed annually, or $25 billed monthly.
Heads-up: The plugin is only as good as what sits behind it. OpenAI's recommended setup pairs it with a warehouse plugin such as Snowflake or Databricks plus a semantic layer, and without that layer ChatGPT has to guess what "active customer" means at your company.
ChatGPT for Excel is an add-in, so you install it inside Excel itself from the Microsoft Marketplace under Home > Add-ins, and it went global on May 5, 2026.
Add it if: your analysis lives in Excel models full of formulas, references, and assumptions, and you're tired of copying ranges into a chat window and pasting answers back.
What it gives ChatGPT: A seat inside the workbook. OpenAI says it can "build, update, and explain spreadsheets directly, including large, multi-tab files with formulas, references, and assumptions," which covers most of what an inherited finance model throws at you.
That last part is the sleeper feature. Ask it to trace how a summary cell gets its number across three tabs, or to add a scenario tab that flexes one assumption, and you can watch the change land in the grid where your team will see it.
Plan needed: It's open to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users, plus Business, Enterprise, Edu, and K-12 workspaces. Free and Go get limited usage, while Plus and Pro draw on the same agentic usage limits as Codex, with Plus at $20 a month.
Heads-up: OpenAI says VBA and macros may not be fully supported, so a macro-heavy workbook deserves a test run on a copy first. Try it on your heaviest real file before you hand it the month-end model.
Google Sheets gets the same add-in, installed from the Google Workspace Marketplace, which makes it the easy pick for teams whose reporting lives in shared sheets.
Add it if: your trackers, budgets, and pipeline reports sit in Google Sheets and several people edit them, so the analysis has to happen where everyone already looks.
What it gives ChatGPT: The same build, update, and explain help inside the sheet, and apps you've connected in your ChatGPT account can carry over to the sidebar. So the tools you already use in ChatGPT can come along, as long as they're set up on your account.
If you only need a quick look, ChatGPT can also keep a Google Doc, Sheet, or Slides file open beside the conversation, a feature OpenAI added on August 13, which is handy when you'd rather stay in the chat.
Plan needed: The add-in covers the same plans as the Excel version. OpenAI's pricing table lists spreadsheet extensions as limited on Free and Go, included on Plus, and expanded on Pro, with Go at $8 a month.
Heads-up: Spreadsheet chats run separately from your main ChatGPT history, so context from a long chat won't follow you into the sidebar. If your company pays for Google Workspace Business Standard or above, Gemini in Sheets is already built in, so compare the two before you add another tool.
Google Drive and SharePoint are apps you connect, and they're the least glamorous upgrade here and the one that saves the most clicks.
Add it if: your exports and workbooks live in Google Drive, OneDrive, or SharePoint, and your current routine is download, rename, upload, repeat.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI's help center says that "when plugins are available for your account or workspace, you can also attach files from connected sources such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and SharePoint."
You manage them under Settings > Plugins, and the attached file goes into the same analysis as anything you upload.
For a team, the bigger win is fewer stray copies. When the file comes from the shared folder, there's one version of the workbook in play, and nobody has to ask which "final_v3" you used.
Plan needed: You need a ChatGPT plan or workspace where plugins are available. In ChatGPT Business, many apps are enabled by default, but administrators can change workspace access.
Heads-up: On Free, Go, Plus, and Pro, OpenAI says it may use information accessed from apps to train its models if the "Improve the model for everyone" setting is on.
Business, Enterprise, and Edu don't use it for training by default, so check that setting before you connect a work drive to a personal plan.
The Snowflake plugin is for teams whose numbers already live in Snowflake and who'd rather ask a question than write the SQL for it.
Add it if: you're a Snowflake customer with analysts or managers who need answers from governed tables and keep filing tickets to get them.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI's listing says it connects "Snowflake data to ChatGPT to ask business questions, inspect schemas, generate SQL, summarize query results." The queries run against your Snowflake account, so the data stays under the roles and policies you already set there.
It also pairs naturally with the OpenAI Data plugin, which names Snowflake as one of its approved sources. If you're on Google Cloud, a BigQuery plugin plays the same role and lets ChatGPT explore datasets and generate SQL from natural language.
Plan needed: OpenAI is upfront that the bulk of the setup is done in Snowflake. Workspace admins then switch on both "Snowflake" and "Snowflake - Official Template," and Plus or Pro users can set it up for themselves.
New to Snowflake? Its 30-day trial currently includes $400 in credits.
Heads-up: OpenAI's guidance is blunt about SQL: keep it read-only until your organization has reviewed and signed off on write access. Start there, and let the first month of usage tell you whether anyone needs more.
Databricks shipped its Genie plugin for ChatGPT on November 11, 2026, connecting ChatGPT to the Genie One MCP so people can ask about lakehouse data from the chat.
MCP, short for Model Context Protocol, is a shared standard for hooking AI apps up to outside tools.
Add it if: your company runs on Databricks and your data team has already built Genie Agents, the curated spaces where data teams set up trusted data, metrics, and business rules.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI's listing says it can "inspect governed lakehouse data, ask analytics questions, generate SQL, summarize dashboards or Genie outputs." Databricks says each answer is grounded in your data and governed through Unity Catalog.
Plan needed: A ChatGPT admin sets up the plugin for the workspace, and OpenAI's setup guide also covers Plus and Pro users.
On the Databricks side, free usage applies to Genie's LLM usage only, so compute such as SQL Serverless bills separately, and Databricks prices 150 DBUs at $10.50 in US East.
Heads-up: Genie's answers depend on how well your data team has curated its Genie Agents, and OpenAI warns that giving the plugin SQL access alone won't cover Genie or dashboard actions.
If someone wired a custom connection to the older Beta Genie endpoint, Databricks retires it on November 30, 2026.
Hex is the pick when a question outgrows a chat answer and needs a proper SQL and Python notebook behind it.
Add it if: your data team already works in Hex, and you want business users to reach that work from ChatGPT.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI's listing says the plugin will "answer data questions and spin up new analyses with the Hex Agent."
Inside Hex, Threads is the self-serve chat built for people outside the data team, while the Notebook Agent targets technical folks able to check its SQL and code.
That split is useful. A sales lead can ask a question in plain English, and an analyst can open the same work as a notebook when the answer needs a second look.
Plan needed: Hex's MCP connection needs a Team or Enterprise plan, users need the Explorer workspace role or higher, and on ChatGPT Business or Enterprise an admin may need to enable the Hex app.
Hex's Team plan is $75 per editor per month and Professional is $36, with a 14-day Team trial and no card required.
Heads-up: Agent prompts run on credits. When they run out, Hex says users can't submit more agent prompts, so turn on the automatic top-up, which buys 50 credits for $25, before an exec's big question hits a wall.
Power BI makes the list because OpenAI lists a Power BI plugin and names Power BI among the BI tools its Data plugin can work with.
Add it if: your official reports live in Power BI and people keep asking follow-up questions about them in ChatGPT anyway.
What it gives ChatGPT: A route from the chat to the reports your company already treats as the source of truth. The Data plugin works with connected BI tools, so a ChatGPT analysis can draw on the BI layer your finance team signs off on as well as the warehouse.
The value here is consistency. When a ChatGPT answer and a Power BI dashboard disagree, you want to find out in the chat, before the number ends up in a slide.
Plan needed: Check the Power BI listing in ChatGPT's plugin directory for what your tenant needs. OpenAI says availability depends on the plugin, your plan, and workspace settings, and that some connections require admin setup or approval.
Heads-up: If you're weighing this against Power BI's own Copilot, know the license math first. Copilot in Power BI needs paid Fabric capacity at F2 or higher or Power BI Premium at P1 or higher, Pro or Premium Per User licenses don't cover it on their own, and trial capacities aren't supported.
Microsoft's report pane Copilot is generally available, while the standalone, full-screen Power BI agent is still in preview.
Tableau rounds out the list for teams whose dashboards and metrics already live in Tableau Cloud.
Add it if: you're a Tableau shop and want ChatGPT conversations to draw on the same dashboards your leadership reviews.
What it gives ChatGPT: OpenAI lists a Tableau plugin, and its Data plugin names Tableau as a connected BI tool. On Tableau's side, Tableau MCP now comes in every edition, and Tableau Pulse metrics and digests are included across Tableau Cloud editions.
The appeal is that a metric's definition can stay with whoever maintains the Tableau dashboard, so test whether answers in ChatGPT match what the dashboard shows.
Plan needed: As of November 2026, Tableau Cloud Standard prices a Creator at $75 per user per month, an Explorer at $42, and a Viewer at $15, billed annually, while Enterprise runs $115, $70, and $35. Every deployment needs at least one Creator license.
Heads-up: Tableau's own agentic AI, Tableau Agent, requires Tableau Cloud+ or the Tableau+ Bundle. Neither lists a public price, so budget time for a sales conversation.
Start with where your data lives today. If it's spreadsheets and exports, connect Google Drive or SharePoint and add the Excel or Sheets add-in, because those two moves cover most file-based analysis with almost no setup.
If your data sits in a warehouse, pair the OpenAI Data plugin with the warehouse plugin you already pay for, whether that's Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery. Keep it read-only for the first month, and give the semantic layer some attention before you hand it to a wider team.
If the same analysis repeats every month, go back to the top of this list, because a plugin that reruns approved work on a schedule saves more time than any prompt trick.
And if your team already works in Hex, Power BI, or Tableau, add that plugin so ChatGPT answers line up with the tools people already trust.
Plenty of finance and ops teams have one report that gets rebuilt by hand around the third business day of the month, usually by the person who'd most like to be doing anything else (the coffee machine knows who they are).
Here's a concrete next step. Take last month's version of that report, write down every rule you applied by hand, from the date cutoff to the accounts you excluded, and make that list the first prompt you give whichever plugin you trial.
If the plugin can keep those rules and run the report again without you, you've found your keeper.
Prophecy DataGPT is built for that job. It publishes an approved workflow on a schedule, so the analysis runs again on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery with no repeat prompting and keeps a run history.
About 50 MB for CSVs and spreadsheets, depending on the size of each row. OpenAI adds that a successful upload can still fall short of a complete analysis when the file is complex or badly structured.
Usually not for quick questions about one uploaded file. Julius AI makes sense if you want a dedicated workspace with 16 GB of sandbox RAM on Plus at $20 a month or 32 GB on Pro at $45, though its live warehouse connectors sit on the $450 Business tier.
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