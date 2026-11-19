If your ChatGPT analysis has to happen again next month, this is the plugin I'd install first.

Add it if: you're a business analyst in finance, accounting, tax, marketing, or operations, and the same report keeps landing on your desk. Campaign reporting, revenue schedules, and month-end reconciliation are its home turf.

What it gives ChatGPT: You ask in everyday business terms, and the app handles the cleanup, reconciliation, and reporting. Results arrive with a visual workflow in the conversation, so you can click a step and see its inputs, its logic, the rows at that stage, and the generated code.

Spot a wrong join? Tell it in plain English and the workflow adjusts, and everything is stored as open code in Git for your data team to inspect. Once you confirm a rule, such as a vendor mapping or an account hierarchy, your next request, or a colleague's, begins with it already in place.

Approved work publishes on a schedule and reruns on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery with zero new prompts to the model, plus monitoring and a run history.

Files you upload land in the app itself, away from the chat history, and the vendor says a sprawling 40-tab workbook gets handled the same way as a tiny CSV.

Only metadata goes to the LLM provider, your existing access controls still apply, and the same app runs in Claude and Microsoft Copilot too.

Plan needed: It's free to start with no credit card, and the starter allowance is 20 credits a month, with those runs on embedded DuckDB. Professional is $150 a user each month on monthly billing, with 50 credits per user and processing in Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.

For bigger rollouts, Enterprise Express covers up to 20 users for $4,000 a month on an annual contract.

Heads-up: The vendor lists the app in ChatGPT's plugin directory, and you'll need a free account with them to get going. Warehouse processing on Snowflake, Databricks, or BigQuery comes on paid plans, so the free tier is for trying the workflow on embedded DuckDB.