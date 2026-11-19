If your mortgage lending or servicing company has already invested in robotic process automation, you've probably seen improvements in at least a few areas. Document uploads may be faster, verification requests may require less manual effort, and employees may no longer need to transfer the same information between multiple systems.
But when you look at the complete mortgage workflow, you may find that people are still doing considerable work around those automations.
For example, a bot might upload borrower documents into your loan origination system (LOS), but processors still need to match those documents to outstanding conditions. Verification requests may be automated, but employees continue to investigate incomplete responses, update records, and follow up with other departments.
This often happens when automation projects are implemented one requirement at a time. A department identifies a repetitive activity, a bot is developed to handle it, and the project is considered complete. Eventually, the organization has several functioning bots, but the work between those automated activities still depends on employees.
If you're planning to expand mortgage process automation, I would recommend reviewing how your existing processes operate before deciding what to automate next. The following approach can help you identify where improvements are needed and which opportunities deserve investment.
Start with a workflow that's causing delays, creating rework, or consuming considerable employee time.
For example, consider the activities involved in preparing a mortgage loan for underwriting.
A borrower submits an application, supporting documents are collected, verification requests are initiated, and the processor prepares the file for review. If the underwriter identifies missing information, the loan moves back through document collection and condition tracking before it can proceed.
Your organization may already have automation supporting several of these activities. However, you also need to understand what happens between them.
Suppose a borrower uploads an updated bank statement. A bot may place the document into the LOS within seconds, but the processor still needs to identify which outstanding condition it relates to, verify that the correct information has been received, and route the file for review.
If the document is incomplete, additional follow-ups may be required.
The upload itself isn't necessarily the source of the delay. The time spent reviewing, matching, and routing information may be creating more work.
When mapping the workflow, document:
Where information enters the process and which systems receive it.
Which activities are completed manually and which are automated.
Where work moves between employees, departments, or applications.
Which steps depend on approvals, document submissions, or third-party responses.
Where transactions spend the most time waiting.
You can use existing process documentation, system timestamps, and conversations with employees who handle the work daily to understand how the process operates.
Focus on one workflow initially, rather than trying to map every activity across origination and servicing. The result should give you a clear view of where time is being spent and which activities are contributing to delays.
Once you've identified the workflow, review the automations already supporting it.
At this stage, the focus should be on actual bot performance rather than identifying additional automation opportunities.
Consider a bot that handles third-party verification requests. It retrieves borrower information from the LOS, submits the request through a vendor portal, downloads the response, and updates the loan record.
Your automation platform may report that the bot processed 800 requests in a week. But that number doesn't explain whether all 800 transactions were completed successfully.
Suppose 120 requests required employees to intervene because vendor responses were incomplete, information didn't match the loan record, or the bot encountered an application error.
You now have a specific performance issue to investigate.
Review your automation logs and operational records to understand:
Completion rate: How many transactions are completed without manual intervention?
Exception rate: How frequently does the bot encounter situations it cannot process?
Manual effort: How much employee time is required to investigate, correct, or complete those transactions?
Reliability: How often does the automation fail because of application changes, connectivity issues, or access problems?
Support requirements: How much time does your technical team spend maintaining the automation?
These measurements can also help you distinguish between business exceptions and technical failures.
For example, an incomplete employment verification may require employee review regardless of how well the bot operates. However, repeated failures caused by a changed vendor portal suggest that the automation itself needs attention.
If an existing bot is already handling high transaction volumes but frequently requires intervention, improving its reliability may deliver more value than developing another automation.
After identifying the manual activities and performance gaps, evaluate how those problems should be addressed.
Organizations sometimes default to RPA because they already have an automation platform and developers familiar with it. However, the most appropriate solution depends on the systems involved and the type of work being performed.
Consider a process where employees transfer borrower information between the LOS and CRM.
If the applications don't provide suitable integration options, RPA may be a practical way to automate the transfer through their user interfaces.
But if both applications support stable APIs, direct integration may be a better option for maintaining consistent information between systems. It can also reduce dependence on screen layouts that may change during application updates.
Document processing requires a similar assessment. Suppose your team receives bank statements, tax documents, and income records through several channels. RPA can download, move, and upload files, but identifying document types and extracting information may require intelligent document processing capabilities.
You may need a combination of technologies, with document processing handling extraction and classification while RPA manages subsequent activities.
There are also mortgage processes where human review remains necessary. Underwriting decisions, compliance assessments, and certain loss mitigation activities involve judgment and regulatory requirements that should not be treated as routine bot transactions.
When evaluating a proposed automation, ask your technical team to explain:
Why RPA is the appropriate solution for the activity.
Whether existing applications provide integration capabilities.
Which steps can be completed automatically and which require employee review.
How the solution will handle incomplete information or unexpected situations.
What dependencies could affect the automation when applications change.
This assessment helps avoid building bots for problems that could be resolved more reliably through system integration or process changes.
By this stage, you may have identified several opportunities across origination and servicing.
Some could involve extending existing bots, while others may require entirely new workflows. You might be considering automation for underwriting preparation, condition tracking, loan boarding, servicing requests, or reporting.
Rather than approaching these opportunities in the order they were requested, compare them against three factors.
Start with the problem the automation is expected to solve.
Does the activity consume considerable employee time? Is it delaying underwriting or closing? Does it contribute to errors, rework, or slower borrower responses?
For example, automating a daily report that takes an analyst 45 minutes may reduce administrative work. However, improving condition tracking could have a greater impact if outstanding documents and manual follow-ups regularly delay loans moving toward closing.
The operational impact should be supported by actual process data, including transaction volumes, processing times, and exception records.
Next, consider how consistently the process operates.
A high-volume activity may appear attractive, but automation can become difficult if the workflow varies considerably between transactions or depends on information that isn't consistently available.
Look at whether the process follows defined business rules, whether the required data is accessible, and how frequently employees encounter exceptions.
You should also consider whether the applications involved can support reliable automation.
A process with clear rules and stable system interfaces may be easier to automate than one involving several changing third-party portals.
Finally, estimate what it will take to develop and support the automation.
A relatively simple workflow may require limited development, while another may involve multiple applications, complex data mapping, extensive testing, or additional compliance reviews.
Maintenance should be included in the assessment, particularly when automation depends on systems that change frequently.
You can use these three factors to compare your options.
For example, a process with high operational impact, clear rules, and manageable implementation requirements would generally be a strong candidate for early automation.
A process with equally high impact but frequent exceptions and complicated system dependencies may need further analysis or process improvements before development begins.
This gives operations and IT teams a practical basis for agreeing on which projects should move forward.
Once you've selected a process, establish how the automation should work and what results you expect before development begins.
Let's use condition tracking as an example.
Your processors currently review outstanding conditions, check whether borrowers have submitted the requested documents, update the LOS, and notify the appropriate reviewers.
You want to automate document matching, status updates, and routing so processors spend less time coordinating these activities.
Before building the workflow, examine the different situations your team encounters.
A borrower might upload the wrong document, submit an incomplete statement, provide information that doesn't match the loan record, or upload several documents against the same condition.
The automation needs clear instructions for handling these situations. Some transactions can proceed automatically, while others should be routed to employees for review.
Testing should reflect these real operating conditions rather than focusing only on transactions where everything happens as expected.
It should also cover interruptions, such as a system becoming unavailable after the bot has updated one application but before the transaction is completed.
To evaluate the pilot, establish baseline measurements before implementation. These might include:
Average employee time spent on condition tracking per loan.
Number of manual follow-ups required.
Time taken to route submitted documents for review.
Percentage of transactions requiring corrections or manual intervention.
Number of transactions successfully completed through automation.
Run the pilot on a controlled group of transactions and compare the results with the baseline.
If employees are spending less time on routine coordination but the automation is generating additional review work, you'll need to understand whether the overall process has improved.
Use the pilot findings to refine the workflow before expanding it across more loans or departments.
Once an automation is working reliably, you can begin planning a broader rollout.
However, the rollout should also account for what happens when applications, business rules, or operational requirements change.
Mortgage automation frequently depends on LOS platforms, servicing applications, vendor portals, and internal systems that receive periodic updates.
A change to a screen, field name, authentication process, or transaction workflow can interrupt a bot that previously operated without issues.
For each automation, your team should establish who is responsible for monitoring performance, investigating failures, approving changes, and coordinating testing when connected systems are updated.
You should also have a procedure for handling transactions when automation is unavailable.
For example, if a document processing bot stops during a high-volume period, employees need to know which files have already been processed, which are pending, and whether manual processing can continue without creating duplicate records.
Monitoring should therefore cover both technical performance and operational results.
A bot may be running successfully while exception queues are increasing or processing times are becoming longer. Those issues should be visible before they begin affecting loan operations.
As you expand, document recurring issues and review whether existing automations need adjustments. This will help your organization manage a larger RPA program without continuously adding manual support work.
If your mortgage lending or servicing organization already has bots in production, use the information available from those implementations to guide your next investment.
Start with a workflow that's creating operational pressure, measure how much work your existing automations are handling, and identify where manual activities continue to affect processing time or accuracy. From there, compare potential solutions and prioritize opportunities based on operational impact, feasibility, and the effort required to maintain them.
Your automation plan should also account for long-term support. Choosing the right RPA support provider can give you access to specialists who can assess existing bots, resolve recurring problems, maintain automations through system changes, and support further development.
With a clearer understanding of your existing processes and automation performance, you can make more informed decisions about which workflows to improve, which technologies to use, and where your next RPA investment is likely to deliver the greatest value.
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