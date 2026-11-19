If your mortgage lending or servicing company has already invested in robotic process automation, you've probably seen improvements in at least a few areas. Document uploads may be faster, verification requests may require less manual effort, and employees may no longer need to transfer the same information between multiple systems.

But when you look at the complete mortgage workflow, you may find that people are still doing considerable work around those automations.

For example, a bot might upload borrower documents into your loan origination system (LOS), but processors still need to match those documents to outstanding conditions. Verification requests may be automated, but employees continue to investigate incomplete responses, update records, and follow up with other departments.

This often happens when automation projects are implemented one requirement at a time. A department identifies a repetitive activity, a bot is developed to handle it, and the project is considered complete. Eventually, the organization has several functioning bots, but the work between those automated activities still depends on employees.

If you're planning to expand mortgage process automation, I would recommend reviewing how your existing processes operate before deciding what to automate next. The following approach can help you identify where improvements are needed and which opportunities deserve investment.