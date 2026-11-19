Pricing management software covers three different jobs: deciding what to charge, putting that price into the product as plans and limits, and billing customers for what they used. Most tools handle one of those well and leave the other two to something else, which works once you know the job.

Every section below opens with what the tool costs as of November 2026, then covers the job it takes off your plate and who should pass on it.

Here's where each one lands:

For SaaS and AI companies, the pricing management software to start with is Stigg, because it's the usage runtime that turns plans, limits, and credits into live rules your product enforces in real time, while your existing billing system keeps sending the invoices.

Monetisation is read-only pricing analytics with built-in experiments. Orb, Adyen-owned since mid-2026, is credit-priced usage billing, and Metronome, a Stripe product since January 2026, rates usage against enterprise contracts.

Chargebee is subscription billing with tax and dunning built in, and Stripe Billing is percentage-priced billing that sits beside Stripe payments.