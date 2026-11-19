Pricing management software covers three different jobs: deciding what to charge, putting that price into the product as plans and limits, and billing customers for what they used. Most tools handle one of those well and leave the other two to something else, which works once you know the job.
Every section below opens with what the tool costs as of November 2026, then covers the job it takes off your plate and who should pass on it.
Here's where each one lands:
For SaaS and AI companies, the pricing management software to start with is Stigg, because it's the usage runtime that turns plans, limits, and credits into live rules your product enforces in real time, while your existing billing system keeps sending the invoices.
Monetisation is read-only pricing analytics with built-in experiments. Orb, Adyen-owned since mid-2026, is credit-priced usage billing, and Metronome, a Stripe product since January 2026, rates usage against enterprise contracts.
Chargebee is subscription billing with tax and dunning built in, and Stripe Billing is percentage-priced billing that sits beside Stripe payments.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change without notice. Always visit the official company websites for the most up-to-date pricing information.
Three jobs, and it helps to know which one is hurting before you sit through a single demo.
Deciding the price. This is analytics and experimentation: which tier is missing, where discounts leak, and what a price increase would do to revenue. Monetisation is the one tool on this list built for that job.
Putting the price into the product. Every plan turns into entitlements, the rules for what each customer bought: which features they get and how much of each, from seats to API calls to credits. When those checks are hard-coded across your app, every packaging change waits for a release.
Charging for it. Metering usage, rating it against a price list, issuing invoices, collecting payment, and handling tax and dunning all live here. Orb, Metronome, Chargebee, and Stripe Billing do this job on four different pricing bases.
What I look for is a clean handoff between the three, since a price decided in a spreadsheet, enforced in code, and billed somewhere else tends to drift out of sync by the next pricing change.
What it costs: As of November 2026, the Build plan costs nothing and includes 10,000 managed entities plus 5M usage events monthly. Pro runs $499 a month on monthly billing or $399 a month billed annually, and Scale is a custom annual contract.
Still in early access, BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) is priced from $40K annually. Every plan bills on managed entities, meaning any object in your system that gets a real-time enforcement decision, plus usage events, and sandbox, test, and inactive objects stay out of the count.
What it manages: This is the runtime for the second job. Features, plans, add-ons, and credit grants live as versioned configuration, and your code asks the runtime what a customer may do before a feature runs.
Each answer is computed from the customer's plan, add-ons, overrides, and credit balance, and the published figure for entitlement checks served from cache is p99 under 10ms. If the runtime is unreachable, your request gets the fallback values you set up ahead of time.
You can publish a new plan version for new subscribers alone, leaving current customers grandfathered on the old terms, or push it to everyone. Migrations run immediately or at period end, and every change moves from sandbox to staging to production with rollback and a record of who changed what.
Credit grants carry their own priority and expiry, an append-only ledger records every change, and a hard limit (the default) denies access at zero while a soft limit tracks overdraft. Miro ships pricing changes six times faster with it.
Good fit if: You're an AI-native or SaaS company charging through credits, tokens, wallets, or usage limits, and you want product to own packaging changes while engineering keeps ownership of new pricing models. Its docs cover native billing sync with Stripe and with Zuora.
Skip it if: You need a system that collects payments, calculates tax, runs dunning, or recognizes revenue, because the runtime leaves all four to your billing system.
Chargebee, Metronome, and Orb connect only through workflow integrations in beta for select customers, Zuora sync sits on Scale and BYOC, and pricing experiments are in private beta.
What it costs: Monetisation is the tool here for working out what to charge before anyone edits a plan, and its Starter tier costs $49 a month billed yearly or $99 month to month. Growth is $199 a month billed yearly ($399 monthly), and Scale is $599 a month billed yearly ($1,199 monthly).
There's no free plan, only a one-time sample audit that reads up to five public pages of your site. Plans are flat subscriptions with usage allowances, so audits, experiments started, and analyst questions count against each billing period.
What it manages: It connects to Stripe with a read-only key, crawls your website, and imports analytics, CRM, and ad data as CSV files. Each audit checks 16 revenue streams, including plan prices, usage pricing, bundles, trials, and discount leakage from coupons that never expire.
Every opportunity comes back with a low, expected, and high monthly dollar estimate, a confidence label, and the method in plain words.
A single click converts an opportunity into a test with its own hypothesis, metric, baseline, and time window, run as pricing-page or paywall snippet variants with a holdout group or as a billing change you make yourself.
Good fit if: You suspect your prices are off (a missing tier, discounts that never die) and want dollar estimates on the table before the next pricing meeting.
Skip it if: Your security review requires SOC 2 or ISO 27001, since the vendor states it doesn't claim either. It's read-only by design, so every change it recommends still has to be built and billed in other systems, and pricing-page snippet tests aren't included on Starter.
What it costs: Orb bills its Business plan in credits, priced at $6.00 apiece as of November 2026, with lower rates at volume. Orb says the cost of one credit works out to 0.60% of billing volume, and event ingestion and other meters draw on credits too.
A signup comes with 100 credits on the house, and Enterprise is quoted individually.
What it manages: Orb works on the third job. You stream events to an idempotent API or load files from S3 or GCS, then define what you bill for in SQL against the raw event data.
Plan versions and migrations let you move customers on a schedule you set, and a simulation models how a pricing change would land on real customer data. Prepaid credits, allocations, commitments, and minimums are covered, and invoicing comes with every plan.
Collection goes through Adyen or Stripe, the finance team can pull recognized-revenue and deferred-revenue reports, and the company is certified for SOC 1 plus SOC 2 Type II. Adyen's purchase, announced June 11, 2026, closed on July 1, so Orb now sits inside a payments company.
Good fit if: You're replacing your billing system for a usage-heavy product and want rating, invoicing, and revenue reports in one place.
Skip it if: You take payments outside Adyen and need a long-term guarantee. Adyen describes multi-processor support as part of a first phase and names "convergence" of billing and payments as its later intent, so ask how long that support lasts.
NetSuite, Salesforce, collections automation, data exports, and the 99.9% SLA sit on the custom Enterprise plan.
What it costs: As of November 2026, Metronome's Starter plan takes 0.8% of your billing volume and adds $0.04 for every 1,000 events ingested. The Custom tier is priced through sales and includes the Salesforce, NetSuite, and cloud-marketplace invoicing integrations plus warehouse exports.
What it manages: Metronome also handles the third job, with a focus on usage and negotiated contracts. Raw usage events are kept as they arrive, and SQL-based metrics query them directly without pre-aggregating, which leaves room to reprice later.
Deals are assembled from shared rate cards, commits, and credit models, and an amendment to a contract can be set to apply instantly, on a future date, or retroactively. Customers get embeddable dashboards showing real-time usage and spend, with configurable alerts and limits.
Invoices go out through your payment processor, and tax integrations include Stripe, Avalara, and Anrok. Metronome's security page shows SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 badges, and Fly.io moved from Stripe to Metronome to handle multi-dimensional pricing.
Good fit if: You sell usage under enterprise contracts with commits, prepaid credits, and mid-term amendments, and you're comfortable building on Stripe's stack.
Skip it if: Processor neutrality is a hard requirement. Metronome has been part of Stripe since the acquisition closed in January 2026, and Stripe has said it plans to integrate it with Stripe Billing.
Teams on other processors should ask about the roadmap before signing, especially since Starter's native integration is aimed at Stripe users.
What it costs: Chargebee fits subscription teams that want billing, tax, and payment recovery from a single vendor, and as of November 2026 its self-serve Flow plan costs $0 plus 0.80% or $99 plus 0.65% of monthly invoicing volume. Enterprise pricing comes through a demo.
Chargebee's pricing page labels the breakeven between the two Flow options at about $66K a month (a vendor that does the algebra for you deserves a small round of applause). Flow includes 100M usage events a month, and RevRec and CPQ are sold separately to Chargebee Billing customers.
What it manages: The third job, from price list to recognized revenue. Plans can combine usage, recurring fees, and one-time charges, and tax calculation for GST, sales tax, and EU VAT is built in.
Smart Dunning pairs with Revive, an ML-driven retry mode that reads 200+ signals per failed transaction.
It connects 40+ payment gateways and 100+ currencies, and it sells entitlements plus prepaid credits with rollover and expiration rules. Chargebee is PCI DSS Level 1 and ISO 27001:2022 certified, with SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II reports.
Good fit if: You run subscriptions mixing recurring and usage charges, sell in several currencies, and want tax and dunning handled inside the billing system.
Skip it if: You want costs that stay flat as revenue grows, because both Flow options take a share of invoicing volume. Multi-entity management, account hierarchies, and contract terms sit on the demo-priced Enterprise plan, and revenue recognition is a separate product.
What it costs: Stripe Billing is the natural first stop for companies already processing payments on Stripe, and as of November 2026 it charges 0.7% of billing volume pay as you go. That figure includes transactions on other processors.
Annual plans start at $620 a month for up to $100K in monthly volume, with 0.67% above that, and volume past $1M a month is custom.
Card processing costs 2.9% plus 30¢ per successful charge on top, Stripe Tax costs 0.5% per transaction in places you're registered, and Revenue Recognition starts at $25 a month.
What it manages: The third job for subscription businesses. You get 15+ built-in pricing models, subscriptions through the Dashboard, Payment Links, or Checkout, plus invoicing, prorations, Smart Retries, and a customer portal.
Basic metering stays in Billing through the Meters API, with up to 100M events a month included, while advanced usage billing such as prepaid credit burndown now routes to Metronome at a separate price.
Stripe's Entitlements feature has no separate price and maps product features to subscriptions.
Those entitlements are on/off feature access with no quantity or limit field, and changes reach existing subscriptions at the start of the next billing period. The webhook payload carries at most 10 entitlements, and the feature needs Stripe subscriptions to work.
Good fit if: You already take payments on Stripe, sell seats or tiers, and want billing sitting right next to the charges.
Skip it if: Your product needs numeric limits or credit balances checked in real time, or your payments run elsewhere. Non-Stripe processors need integrations you build and maintain, and off-Stripe payments lose Smart Retries and recovery emails.
Start with the job costing you the most engineering time or revenue today, then fill the other two as gaps show up.
You don't know whether your prices are right. Monetisation's Starter plan puts dollar estimates on pricing changes for $49 a month billed yearly, as long as your security team can live without SOC 2.
Packaging changes keep waiting on a release. Put the runtime at #1 between your product and your billing, starting on its free Build plan, and keep Stripe or Zuora exactly where they are.
You're choosing a billing system for subscriptions. Price Stripe Billing's 0.7% against both of Chargebee's Flow options at your real monthly volume, then check where tax, revenue recognition, and multi-entity support land on each.
Usage and enterprise contracts drive your revenue. Compare Orb and Metronome on the same sample contract, and ask each about processor neutrality now that Adyen owns one and Stripe owns the other.
I'd also test grandfathering in every demo: ask the vendor to change a plan live and show you what happens to a customer who signed up last month.
Take a hypothetical AI research assistant that sells monthly plans with a credit allowance, prepaid top-ups, and an enterprise tier with custom limits. Each job gets one owner, and each owner works in one tool.
Decide: the pricing lead. They connect the analytics tool to Stripe, notice that a launch coupon never expired, and run a paywall test before proposing a new tier. The output is a written decision with a dollar estimate attached.
Enforce: platform engineering, with product holding the config. Engineers wire one entitlement check before every model call and own any new pricing model. Product releases the new tier as a plan version for new signups alone, and current customers stay on what they bought.
Bill: finance. The billing system receives the updated catalog and usage, sends invoices, calculates tax, retries failed cards, and feeds revenue recognition. When a customer disputes a charge, finance checks the runtime's ledger without filing a ticket.
With a name next to each job, a pricing change becomes three short handoffs, and nobody learns about it from a confused customer email.
Entry prices here run from a free plan to custom contracts, and most tools charge a flat monthly fee or a share of billing volume. As of November 2026, Monetisation starts at $49 a month billed yearly, Stripe Billing at 0.7% of billing volume, and Metronome at 0.8% plus $0.04 per 1,000 events.
Billing software is one part of pricing management: it charges customers for the price you've already set. Teams usually pair it with an analytics tool that helps decide prices and a runtime that enforces plans and limits inside the product.
Usually, because AI products tend to charge through credits or tokens that have to be checked before each expensive model call. An invoice settles usage after the fact, so AI teams typically add a real-time layer for balances and limits next to whichever billing system they choose.
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