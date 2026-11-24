Four wall systems from one maker is the reason this pick leads the ranking, because the same crew can cover a corridor, a tall atrium, and a fire-rated separation with parts from one catalog.

Best for: general contractors and facility teams running multi-phase renovations in occupied buildings, including hospitals, airports, data centers, and offices.

What stands out: RealWall is the original system, a three-layer panel with an aluminum front, a foam core, and a galvanized steel back. It telescopes from 6'10" to 10'3" (taller with extensions) and reduces noise by up to 50% (STC 21).

LiteBarrier is a fiber-reinforced polymer panel at about half the weight of RealWall. StackBarrier stacks up to 40 feet, and FireblockWall is the only reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary wall, according to the company (ASTM E119, Intertek-listed, STC 40).

A two-worker crew installs about 100 linear feet per hour, and the lift-and-drop connection needs no tools. Panels seal with a foam top gasket and dual rubber bottom gaskets, and a negative air port with a 12-inch duct collar is built into the panel.

Three of the four systems (RealWall, LiteBarrier, and FireblockWall) carry an Intertek-verified ASTM E84 Class A rating. The company says its walls are reusable more than 50 times, and that builders commonly break even after two to four installations versus temporary drywall.

On a live job, KOR Building Group at Harry Reid International Airport put up about 430 linear feet of StackBarrier overnight. You can buy the panels or rent RealWall and LiteBarrier through Sunbelt Rentals, the exclusive national rental partner, which had 17 dedicated locations as of September 2026.

Pricing: Quote only. The single public figure is a starter-kit purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot as of November 2026, and the company's guidance is to rent for jobs of one to four months and buy for longer ones.

Limitations: No rental rates are published, so you can't line a rental up against drywall until a quote comes back. The company says it answers quote requests within 24 hours.