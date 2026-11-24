One wall system on this list goes up at about 100 linear feet per hour with two workers, and its maker puts that number in writing. That says a lot about temporary construction containment systems today, because the category now comes with spec sheets, fire test reports, and gasket drawings.
Containment used to be whatever the drywall sub had time for (a roll of poly, a roll of red tape, and hope).
So I ranked the seven systems that deserve a line on your next bid, from rigid panels to the air machine running behind them.
If you're in a hurry, here's the short version:
STARC Systems is the best temporary construction containment system in 2026, because one maker covers four wall systems, two workers can install about 100 linear feet per hour, and its gasketed RealWall panels carry ASTM E84 Class A with negative air ports built in.
SwiftWall is the rent-or-buy panel line sold through dealers, Temporary Wall Systems sends franchise crews to install rented walls, and ZipWall covers quick pole-and-plastic setups on short remodels.
Edge Guard sells light polycarbonate panels at list prices, HEPACART builds mobile HEPA carts for ceiling work, and Abatement Technologies supplies the high-CFM negative air behind any of these walls.
A containment system is four parts working together: the wall, the door, the seal at the ceiling and floor, and the air machine behind it. Buy only the wall and you own a very nice partition.
The wall can be rigid panels, a rented wall that a crew installs for you, or plastic sheeting on spring-loaded poles. The door is where most of the dust escapes (usually through the zipper nobody zips), so a door that closes itself earns its price.
Seals close the gaps at the ceiling grid and the floor, while a negative air machine pulls air into the work zone so dust drifts away from the people next door. In a hospital, an infection control risk assessment (ICRA) decides how strict each of those four parts has to be.
How well it seals. Gaskets at the floor and ceiling, a proper door, and a port for negative air counted for more than panel thickness.
How fast it moves between phases. A wall that takes a week to rebuild gets rebuilt badly by phase three, so published install rates and tool-free connections scored well.
Published fire and sound data. A maker that names the test (ASTM E84, ASTM E119, or an STC number) gives you something to hand the fire marshal, which a loose "fire resistant" label can't do.
What it costs across several uses. Plastic wins on day-one price, so the ranking weighs what the fourth install costs, which is where reuse counts and rental terms come in.
Four wall systems from one maker is the reason this pick leads the ranking, because the same crew can cover a corridor, a tall atrium, and a fire-rated separation with parts from one catalog.
Best for: general contractors and facility teams running multi-phase renovations in occupied buildings, including hospitals, airports, data centers, and offices.
What stands out: RealWall is the original system, a three-layer panel with an aluminum front, a foam core, and a galvanized steel back. It telescopes from 6'10" to 10'3" (taller with extensions) and reduces noise by up to 50% (STC 21).
LiteBarrier is a fiber-reinforced polymer panel at about half the weight of RealWall. StackBarrier stacks up to 40 feet, and FireblockWall is the only reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary wall, according to the company (ASTM E119, Intertek-listed, STC 40).
A two-worker crew installs about 100 linear feet per hour, and the lift-and-drop connection needs no tools. Panels seal with a foam top gasket and dual rubber bottom gaskets, and a negative air port with a 12-inch duct collar is built into the panel.
Three of the four systems (RealWall, LiteBarrier, and FireblockWall) carry an Intertek-verified ASTM E84 Class A rating. The company says its walls are reusable more than 50 times, and that builders commonly break even after two to four installations versus temporary drywall.
On a live job, KOR Building Group at Harry Reid International Airport put up about 430 linear feet of StackBarrier overnight. You can buy the panels or rent RealWall and LiteBarrier through Sunbelt Rentals, the exclusive national rental partner, which had 17 dedicated locations as of September 2026.
Pricing: Quote only. The single public figure is a starter-kit purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot as of November 2026, and the company's guidance is to rent for jobs of one to four months and buy for longer ones.
Limitations: No rental rates are published, so you can't line a rental up against drywall until a quote comes back. The company says it answers quote requests within 24 hours.
SwiftWall is the best temporary containment pick for teams that want a local dealer to handle either a rental or a purchase.
Best for: commercial contractors and facility teams who want a finished-looking panel wall, and who like having a dealer or rental partner deliver, install, and remove it.
What stands out: The Midland, Michigan maker has roots going back to 2014 and sells several panel lines. Pro uses ABS panels in heights from 4 to 16 feet with an STC 21 sound rating, and the company says it installs five times faster than studs and drywall.
Max is the heavier option, with marine aluminum panels, an STC 40 sound rating, and a Class A flame spread rating, stackable up to 30 feet. Flex adjusts in height, and Lite is the lightest and most economical line.
On the rental side, SwiftWall names EquipmentShare as its national partner, and 29 dealer and distribution entries appear on its provider page. The company says delivery typically takes three to five days.
SwiftWall's project list includes a Starbucks buildout at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, closed off with more than 120 linear feet of Pro panels.
Pricing: Quote only as of November 2026. SwiftWall says the price depends on the product, the size, the shipping distance, and any customization.
Limitations: SwiftWall doesn't run its own national rental fleet, so install crews and terms vary by partner. Pro panels are Class C fire rated unless you add the optional Class A aluminum skins, which means the line and the skin both belong on the quote.
Best for: facility managers and contractors who'd like a local crew to deliver, install, reconfigure, and remove a rented wall, and who have no wish to own or store panels.
What stands out: Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is a HomeFront Brands franchise founded in 2017, and it rents only. Its locations page lists more than 90 locations across 37 states, Washington, D.C., and parts of Canada.
A local technician scopes the job, then the crew delivers, assembles, and later dismantles the wall, and TWS says teardown can take as little as a couple of hours. Panels have an aluminum face, a 1.5-inch urethane foam core, and a galvanized steel back.
Add-ons include doors, windows, keypad locks, vents, air scrubbers, and wall decals, and the Connect line reaches up to 40 feet with full graphic wraps. TWS also installs SHIELD WALL rentals, including a 90-foot wall that went up in two days on a job at Fallsview Casino Resort.
The company markets its walls for ICRA projects and says its installers are trained to set up negative air and anterooms.
Pricing: Quote only as of November 2026. TWS says cost depends on the size of the area, the length of the project, and any branding options.
Limitations: There's no purchase option, so a team with back-to-back phases pays rent on every one of them. Service also depends on the franchise that covers your market, and TWS itself says the foam core dampens construction noise without blocking all of it.
ZipWall is the best temporary containment for short remodels where the dust wall has to be standing in minutes.
Best for: residential and commercial contractors on short jobs such as flooring, painting, sanding, and small demolition, where the barrier comes down within days.
What stands out: ZipWall has made its spring-loaded pole system since 1997. The four poles in a ZipWall 10 4-pack hold a barrier up to 10 feet high and 30 feet wide, and the company says setup takes a few minutes with no ladders and no tape.
Taller poles reach 12 and 20 feet, and they accept plastic sheeting from 1 mil to about 10 mil, including many fire-rated and reinforced plastics. ZipSheet is a machine-washable fabric alternative that zips together and gets used again.
FoamRail tapeless seals close the floor, the ceiling, and walls up to 9 feet high, and ZipWall says they hold negative or positive air within reason. Three door kits complete the system, and the magnetic doors are flame-retardant and reusable.
Pricing: List prices on ZipWall's site as of November 2026 are $98.95 for a 2-pack of 10-foot poles, $212.25 for the 4-pack, $298.05 for a 2-pack of 20-foot poles, and $1,414.16 for the Dust Barrier Toolkit. Plastic sheeting is extra.
Limitations: ZipWall's own 3-mil plastic is not flame-retardant, so fire-rated sheeting has to come from another supplier. The company makes no sound-reduction claim, and the poles top out at 20 feet.
Best for: hospital maintenance teams and contractors who want to buy a small panel kit, often a ready-made anteroom, and set it up themselves.
What stands out: Edge Guard is a Bement, Illinois maker that has been in business since 2009. Its panels are flame-resistant polycarbonate in extruded aluminum frames that fasten together with camlocks and clip to the ceiling grid, with no tools required.
Light passes through the panels, which the company says removes the need for temporary lighting. The standard line adjusts from 7'8" to 10 feet, a taller line goes to 12 feet, and panel widths range from 6 to 48 inches.
A neoprene gasket seals the floor channel, closed-cell gaskets seal panel to panel, and a soft foam gasket meets the ceiling. One panel carries a port for HEPA-filtered exhaust, and a differential pressure gauge is sold as an add-on.
On fire testing, Edge Guard reports an ASTM E-84 Class A result for the polycarbonate. Its first job was an emergency department remodel at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, which is where the system was developed.
Pricing: Sold outright at list prices, which as of November 2026 start at $315 for a panel and $3,570 for an 8-by-2-foot anteroom package. Edge Guard's own estimate is that the labor saved typically pays for the panels within two to three uses.
Limitations: Height tops out at 12 feet, and no sound rating or hourly fire rating is published. There's no rental program or install crew on the company's site, so you buy it, build it, and store it yourself.
HEPACART is the best containment pick when the job is one ceiling tile at a time.
Best for: hospital construction crews, facility maintenance staff, and cabling or electrical contractors who open ceilings in occupied corridors.
What stands out: HEPACART, founded in 2006 and based in Lenexa, Kansas, builds mobile containment carts with HEPA filtration on board. The Classic cart has a 750 CFM fan, collapses to 29 inches wide for doorways, and reaches up to 10'6" with the standard enclosure.
The AnteRoom is a door-mounted module that seals magnetically to the door frame, and the company says it sets up in under five minutes with no tools. HEPAROOM adds a built-in negative air machine, and the AIR 1100 scrubber moves 50 to 1,000 CFM.
The company rates its carts and anteroom modules for ICRA Classes I through V. It also sells the same RealWall and LiteBarrier panels as the #1 pick, for jobs that outgrow a cart.
Pricing: HEPACART's web shop lists the Classic cart at $10,590 to $12,035, the AnteRoom at $6,429 to $7,452, and the AIR 1100 negative air machine at $1,595, as of November 2026.
Limitations: A cart contains one work spot, and the Classic 55 is designed for one person, so it won't close off a corridor or a room. The standard enclosure stops at 10'6" (14 feet with add-on options), and the upfront cost is high for a single opening.
Best for: abatement, restoration, and healthcare-construction contractors who need a lot of filtered air moving through a containment, plus a monitor that shows the pressure is holding.
What stands out: Abatement Technologies, founded in 1985, makes the HEPA-AIRE line. Its H2KM negative air machine runs at 2,000 CFM on high and 1,300 on low through a 99.97% HEPA filter, on an ordinary 15 amp circuit.
The PAS2400 portable air scrubber peaks at 2,100 CFM in a stainless steel cabinet with a built-in stair climber. AIRE GUARDIAN carts and cubes cover ceiling work at heights up to about 10 feet.
The company also makes SHIELD WALL panels in four types. CORE is a foam-core panel that adjusts from 7 feet to 10'3" with an STC rating of 23, CLASSIC and CLEAR are polycarbonate, and CONNECT builds up to 40 feet for graphic wraps.
SHIELD WALL can be bought or rented, and the rentals are turnkey installs handled by Temporary Wall Systems.
Pricing: Quote only on the company's own site as of November 2026, for air machines and panels alike.
Limitations: An air machine is half of the job, because it creates negative pressure inside a containment you still have to build. The H2KM weighs 124 pounds with filters, and the company says CONNECT panels are not suitable for pressurized containment.
Start with how long the wall stays up and how many times it moves. A two-day flooring job in an empty suite is ZipWall territory, and nobody should feel bad about that.
For a single ceiling access point in an occupied corridor, a HEPACART cart beats building anything. For a small anteroom you'd like to own, Edge Guard publishes prices you can drop straight into a budget.
If you want somebody else to install and remove the wall, compare Temporary Wall Systems with SwiftWall's dealer network. Whichever wall you choose, size the negative air separately, which is where Abatement Technologies comes in.
For phased work in an occupied building, I'd shortlist the rigid reusable systems first, because the second and third installs are where they earn back their cost.
Every vendor on this list asks the same three questions, so have the answers ready (it also makes you sound like you've done this before, which never hurts).
Linear feet. Walk the full run and include the returns and the door. The #1 pick's starter-kit price range is per linear foot, and install rates are quoted the same way.
Finished ceiling height. Most telescoping panels here stop at about 10 feet without extensions, Edge Guard's taller line reaches 12, ZipWall poles reach 20, and StackBarrier stacks to 40. Note whether the barrier has to continue past the grid to the deck.
How many times the wall will move. The maker of the #1 pick says builders commonly break even after two to four installations versus temporary drywall, so the phase count decides whether renting or buying comes out ahead.
With those three numbers in hand, the quotes that come back can be compared line by line.
A temporary construction containment system is a barrier, a door, ceiling and floor seals, and a negative air machine that together keep dust inside a work zone. The barrier can be rigid reusable panels, a rented wall installed by a crew, or plastic sheeting held up by spring-loaded poles.
Published prices as of November 2026 run from $98.95 for a ZipWall 2-pack of poles to $12,035 for the largest HEPACART Classic cart, and most rigid wall systems are quote only. One rigid-wall maker publishes a purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot for its starter kits.
Yes, two workers can install about 100 linear feet of modular wall per hour with the #1 pick's panels, according to their maker. At Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine, California, a three-person crew finished a StackBarrier installation in three hours.
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