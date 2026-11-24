RealWall is the strongest all-around infection control barrier on this list for hospital renovation, with specific maker claims, a published install rate, and a long file of hospital projects.

Best for: Phased hospital renovations where the same wall moves from unit to unit, including emergency departments and corridors beside operating rooms.

Why it made the list: The company says RealWall and FireblockWall exceed ICRA Class IV and V, and that LiteBarrier exceeds Class IV. Panels seal with a foam top gasket and dual rubber bottom gaskets, and integrated negative air panels carry 12-inch duct collars.

Speed counts when patients are on the other side of the wall: two workers install about 100 linear feet per hour using one Allen wrench. Anterooms can be built from RealWall, LiteBarrier, or FireblockWall, with ports for pressure monitoring equipment.

FireblockWall is the only reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary wall, according to the company, with an ASTM E119 rating and STC 40. RealWall reduces noise by up to 50% (STC 21), and both carry ASTM E84 Class A.

For cleaning, RealWall's finish accepts water- or solvent-based disinfectants, and the company describes LiteBarrier's non-porous surface as easily disinfected.

DPR Construction used RealWall at Tucson Medical Center's emergency department while it stayed open. W.E. Bowman, a Richmond, Virginia healthcare contractor, saw a 5,200-foot, seven-phase job pay for itself after five phases, with 75% overall savings versus drywall.

Midwest Remediation, an Indiana and Ohio restoration contractor, built a double RealWall negative-air chamber beside active operating rooms. The job ran to more than 200 linear feet with a double ceiling and took approximately eight hours.

Price: Quote only. The one public figure is a starter-kit purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot, depending on the system. RealWall and LiteBarrier also rent nationally through Sunbelt Rentals, with FireblockWall at select locations.

Drawbacks: You can't budget from the website. No rental rates are published, and the only public number is that starter-kit purchase range, so an early estimate for the ICRA meeting means requesting a quote first.