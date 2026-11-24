ASHE's ICRA 2.0 tool sorts hospital construction into five classes of precautions, with Class V the strictest. Each step up asks more of the barrier standing between the work and the patients.
This list covers healthcare infection control barriers for construction and renovation inside occupied healthcare buildings (the same phrase also turns up dental barrier film and PPE, neither of which slows down a demolition crew).
Here are eight of them, ranked on what their makers publish about ICRA classes, negative air, install speed, and cleaning.
Short version first:
STARC Systems is the best healthcare infection control barrier for construction and renovation in 2026, because the maker says RealWall exceeds ICRA Class IV and V, two workers install about 100 linear feet per hour, and it has run inside a working emergency room.
SwiftWall is the rent-or-buy alternative, Rapid Room adds built-in pressure logging, and Temporary Wall Systems sends local crews to install rented walls. Abatement Technologies pairs SHIELD WALL panels with HEPA air machines.
HEPACART makes mobile carts for ceiling work, Edge Guard sells see-through polycarbonate panels at list prices, and ZipWall handles short, low-dust tasks with poles and sheeting.
Their job is to keep construction dust on the construction side. CDC guidance says barriers should stop dust from entering patient-care areas, be impermeable to fungal spores, and comply with local fire codes.
The concern is what rides on the dust. CDC guidance names aspergillosis as the airborne disease to watch for in immunocompromised patients during construction, and it notes that even opening a ceiling for inspection can put dust in the air.
How much barrier a job needs comes out of the hospital's own infection control risk assessment. ASHE's tool crosses the type of work with the patient risk group to assign a class, and an infection control permit is required for all Class IV and V work.
At Class IV and V, the tool calls for critical barriers that meet NFPA 241 and run to the ceiling, or to the deck above when tiles come out. The whole work area stays under negative pressure with HEPA-filtered exhaust, and a device outside the containment monitors that pressure continually.
ASHE's wording at those classes covers plastic or hard barriers, as long as plastic is fixed floor to ceiling and secured from movement or damage. CDC guidance, for its part, points ongoing, long-term projects toward durable rigid barriers.
A class is assigned to a project, and the hospital's own team does the assigning. Every class claim below is the maker's wording about its product.
The maker's ICRA wording. Which class does the company name, in what words, and for which product line? Claims that shift from page to page cost points.
Anteroom and negative-air support. ASHE's tool requires an anteroom for Class V work and many hospitals ask for one at Class IV, so built-in air ports and anteroom kits count.
How fast it installs next to patients. A wall that goes up in one shift means fewer hours of open-corridor work, and a published install rate beats an adjective.
Cleanability. The makers' own descriptions of the surface and what it takes to disinfect it, since the facility's protocol decides the rest.
RealWall is the strongest all-around infection control barrier on this list for hospital renovation, with specific maker claims, a published install rate, and a long file of hospital projects.
Best for: Phased hospital renovations where the same wall moves from unit to unit, including emergency departments and corridors beside operating rooms.
Why it made the list: The company says RealWall and FireblockWall exceed ICRA Class IV and V, and that LiteBarrier exceeds Class IV. Panels seal with a foam top gasket and dual rubber bottom gaskets, and integrated negative air panels carry 12-inch duct collars.
Speed counts when patients are on the other side of the wall: two workers install about 100 linear feet per hour using one Allen wrench. Anterooms can be built from RealWall, LiteBarrier, or FireblockWall, with ports for pressure monitoring equipment.
FireblockWall is the only reusable one-hour fire-rated temporary wall, according to the company, with an ASTM E119 rating and STC 40. RealWall reduces noise by up to 50% (STC 21), and both carry ASTM E84 Class A.
For cleaning, RealWall's finish accepts water- or solvent-based disinfectants, and the company describes LiteBarrier's non-porous surface as easily disinfected.
DPR Construction used RealWall at Tucson Medical Center's emergency department while it stayed open. W.E. Bowman, a Richmond, Virginia healthcare contractor, saw a 5,200-foot, seven-phase job pay for itself after five phases, with 75% overall savings versus drywall.
Midwest Remediation, an Indiana and Ohio restoration contractor, built a double RealWall negative-air chamber beside active operating rooms. The job ran to more than 200 linear feet with a double ceiling and took approximately eight hours.
Price: Quote only. The one public figure is a starter-kit purchase range of about $180 to $530 per linear foot, depending on the system. RealWall and LiteBarrier also rent nationally through Sunbelt Rentals, with FireblockWall at select locations.
Drawbacks: You can't budget from the website. No rental rates are published, and the only public number is that starter-kit purchase range, so an early estimate for the ICRA meeting means requesting a quote first.
SwiftWall is a strong second choice for hospitals that want rigid panels and a real choice between renting and owning.
Best for: Facility teams and contractors who'd like to rent for one project and buy for the next. SwiftWall names EquipmentShare as its national rental partner and says its partners deliver, install, and remove the walls.
Why it made the list: The company says its Pro, Max, and Flex panels support ICRA 2.0 Class IV and V containment. Max uses non-combustible aluminum panels that SwiftWall says meet NFPA 286 and ASTM E84 Class A.
A Negative Space Room kit built from Pro and Flex can be wired and vented for negative pressure. SwiftWall describes Pro walls as easy to disinfect and Max panels as non-porous, and it says an experienced team of two can reasonably install 50 feet of Flex per hour.
At Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, a negative pressure room built from SwiftWall Max isolated an active construction zone, according to the company's project page.
Price: Quote only, as of November 2026. Pricing depends on product, size, distance shipped, and customization, per the company.
Drawbacks: Fire performance depends on the line you pick. Pro carries a Class C rating until the optional Class A aluminum skins go on, which means a hospital spec should call out Max or the upgraded Pro. Rental crews and terms also vary by partner.
On the quote, ask which line is being priced and which fire class it carries as built, because the three lines share a brand name and differ on the test data.
Rapid Room is the best infection control barrier for teams that need pressure records on file.
Best for: Hospital facility teams and healthcare contractors who have to show continuous monitoring to infection control. The barriers are made in Pompano Beach, Florida by Imperial Privacy Systems, and you can buy or rent the same system.
Why it made the list: The company says its 1500 Series exceeds ICRA Class IV and V. The negative air panel has a flush-mounted monitor whose ring shows green while the barrier holds and red when it doesn't, and you can read it from across the corridor.
BarrierLink adds cellular pressure sensors that log readings to an online portal, email an alert on a pressure excursion, and escalate if nobody acknowledges it. Every reading is kept for a year and exports to CSV.
Panels adjust from 7 feet 10 inches to 10 feet 8 inches, attach with ceiling grid clips, and need zero tools. Rapid Room says two people can stand a typical corridor barrier in a few hours, and it describes the aluminum exterior as easy to clean.
Price: Quote only for walls, as of November 2026. Rental billing runs in 28-day periods with one period as the minimum, delivery and pickup get their own quote, and installation is an optional extra.
Drawbacks: The paperwork has gaps. No fire rating or test report is published and the spec-sheet page still shows placeholders, so a hospital has to request the fire documentation directly before its life safety review.
With delivery, pickup, and installation priced apart from the 28-day rate, the total isn't a single all-in figure until the itemized quote arrives.
Temporary Wall Systems suits the hospital that wants containment delivered as a service.
Best for: Facilities and contractors with a defined project and no plans to own panels. TWS is rental only, and local franchise crews deliver, install, reconfigure, and remove the walls across more than 90 listed locations.
Why it made the list: TWS markets its walls for ICRA projects and says its installers carry ICRA certification and are trained to set up negative air and anterooms. The panels are three layers: an aluminum face, a 1.5-inch urethane foam core, and a galvanized steel back.
Add-ons include doors, keypad locks, vents, and air scrubbers. One of its franchise pages describes a Wichita healthcare job where a hospital hadn't approved plastic containment, and the local crew supplied hard walls and negative air.
Price: Quote only, as of November 2026. Cost depends on the size of the area and the length of the project, according to the company.
Drawbacks: Its own pages cite different ICRA classes for the same walls, so ask in writing which claim applies to the panels on your quote. And since TWS only rents, a hospital can't own the panels for recurring work.
For the ICRA meeting, ask the franchise for the panel's fire test documentation and the names of the installers assigned to your job. Service comes from the local office, so that's where the answers live.
Abatement Technologies covers the wall, the air scrubber, and the pressure monitor in one catalog.
Best for: Healthcare contractors who want SHIELD WALL panels, HEPA-AIRE air scrubbers, and differential pressure monitors on a single quote. SHIELD WALL is sold by the company and rented as a turnkey install by Temporary Wall Systems crews.
Why it made the list: The company says SHIELD WALL CLASSIC, CLEAR, and CORE panels are engineered to comply with ICRA guidelines up to Class V. Add its pressure monitor and an air scrubber, and it says those panels can form an anteroom or isolation space that holds negative pressure.
The air side runs deep. The HEPA-AIRE PAS1200UV scrubber adjusts from 300 to 900 cfm and finishes with a 99.97%-efficient HEPA filter, and the PPM4 monitor tracks differential pressure in real time.
AIRE GUARDIAN carts handle ceiling-cavity work, and the company describes SHIELD WALL materials as easily cleaned, decontaminated, and reused. The PPM4 can also send alarm notifications by phone or email through an optional web platform.
Price: Quote only, as of November 2026, for panels, air machines, and monitors alike.
Drawbacks: Panel choice needs care, because the company's own footnote says CONNECT panels do not meet ICRA standards. Negative pressure also depends on adding the separate air scrubber and pressure monitor, and rentals follow the footprint of TWS franchises.
For work that happens one ceiling tile at a time, HEPACART is the tool to beat.
Best for: Maintenance, cabling, and electrical crews working above ceilings or at a single patient room door. ASHE's tool allows containment units with HEPA-filtered exhaust for Class IV precautions in small areas totally contained by the unit, which is this product's home turf.
Why it made the list: The company rates its Classic cart, AnteRoom, and HEPAROOM for ICRA Classes I through V. The cart carries a HEPA filter, a 750 CFM fan, and a negative air indicator, and its enclosure material is described as fire-resistant and easy to clean.
The AnteRoom seals magnetically to a door frame and sets up without tools in under five minutes, per the company. HEPAROOM builds the negative air machine into the anteroom, so there's no external unit to attach.
The standard cart enclosure reaches 10 feet 6 inches, with options up to 14 feet, and the collapsed cart is 29 inches wide for doorways (elevators are a separate negotiation).
Price: As of November 2026, the web shop lists the Classic cart at $10,590 to $12,035, the AnteRoom at $6,429 to $7,452, and the AIR 1100 negative air machine at $1,595.
Drawbacks: These products contain one ceiling opening or one doorway at a time, so they won't wall off a corridor or a wing. The standard AnteRoom also needs a separate negative air machine. When a job needs a full wall, HEPACART sells the same RealWall and LiteBarrier panels as the #1 pick.
Edge Guard sells see-through polycarbonate panels that a hospital's own maintenance team can buy, set up, and store.
Best for: Small anterooms and short corridor closures that an in-house crew handles. Edge Guard traces the design to an emergency department remodel at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
Why it made the list: Light passes through the panels, so the enclosure needs no temporary lighting. Anteroom packages include a panel with a HEPA discharge port, and a differential pressure gauge is available as an add-on.
Panels seal with a neoprene floor gasket, closed-cell side gaskets, and a soft foam gasket at the ceiling. The company says they clean and sanitize easily, reports an ASTM E-84 Class A result, and notes the panels are part of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters' health care best practices training.
Price: Sold outright at list prices. As of November 2026, panels start at $315 and an 8-by-2-foot anteroom package lists at $3,570 on the company's site.
Drawbacks: Edge Guard's product pages say only that the panels meet and exceed infection control guidelines. No ICRA class, pressure-test figure, or logged pressure monitoring is published, height stops at 12 feet, and there's no rental program or install crew.
The pressure gauge is a local digital readout, so someone has to walk by and look at it. All of that leaves the hospital's own team to judge where these panels fit, which is how the process is supposed to work anyway.
ZipWall belongs on a hospital shortlist for the quick, lower-risk jobs where a rigid wall would outlast the work.
Best for: Short-duration tasks with minimal dust, the kind CDC guidance says plastic sheeting or prefabricated plastic units can handle. ZipWall says its dust barriers are widely used in healthcare.
Why it made the list: Spring-loaded poles hold sheeting floor to ceiling in minutes, with no ladders or tape. ZipWall says the poles work with negative air and that its FoamRail seals hold negative or positive air within reason, and the poles accept many fire-rated and reinforced plastics.
Under ASHE's tool, Class III lists polyethylene plastic containment among the acceptable means of dust control, and a contained work area must stay neutrally to negatively pressurized. That's the territory where a pole kit earns its keep.
Price: As of November 2026, ZipWall lists a two-pole pack at $98.95, a four-pole kit at $212.25, and a ZipFast multi-pack of reusable 12-foot panels at $189.
Drawbacks: ZipWall claims no ICRA class for any product, and its stock plastic is labeled as not flame-retardant, so you'd source fire-resistant sheeting separately. Its own site carries a healthcare article saying longer-term projects need semi-permanent paneled barriers.
That's a fair line to draw. The Joint Commission's FAQ says unrated flammable plastic sheets don't qualify as temporary barriers, so confirm the sheeting and the class with the infection preventionist before the poles go up.
Start with the class on the permit, because the hospital's team has already decided how much barrier the job needs.
For Class III work, ASHE's tool accepts plastic containment, so ZipWall with fire-resistant sheeting can fit if the facility agrees. For ceiling access in small areas, a HEPACART unit contains the opening without a wall.
For Class IV, the work area stays negative with continual monitoring, and many hospitals ask for an anteroom. That points to rigid panels with air ports: the #1 pick, SwiftWall, Rapid Room, or SHIELD WALL, with Rapid Room standing out when you need pressure logs.
Class V adds an explicit anteroom next to the work-area entrance and disposable coveralls. Pick a system with anteroom kits, and bring in Abatement Technologies or another HEPA source for the air side.
If the fire side calls for a rated wall, FireblockWall is the one-hour option on this list. Your code official and the hospital's life safety plan decide whether you need it.
And if nobody on your crew wants to own panels, Temporary Wall Systems will install and remove them, while Edge Guard suits the in-house team that wants a small kit on the shelf.
Before any barrier gets signed off, I'd put one question to it: would the unit's charge nurse be comfortable wheeling a patient past it at 2 a.m.? (Charge nurses are tougher inspectors than most inspectors.)
Three things make the answer yes. First, the wall runs to the ceiling with its gaps sealed and its door closed. Second, a pressure indicator sits outside the containment where anyone walking by can read it, which ASHE's tool recommends.
Third, the surface looks and cleans like part of the hospital, so the night crew can wipe it down with the facility's approved disinfectant. A barrier that passes all three in the middle of the night will do fine at the morning walkthrough.
Infection control barriers are temporary walls or enclosures that separate construction and renovation work from patient-care areas and are built to hold dust inside the work zone. CDC guidance says they should be impermeable to fungal spores and comply with local fire codes.
Published prices run from $98.95 for a ZipWall two-pole pack to $12,035 for the top-priced HEPACART Classic cart, as of November 2026, and most rigid wall systems are quote only. Edge Guard is the exception among panel makers, with list prices from $315 per panel.
Under ASHE's ICRA 2.0 tool, Class V keeps every Class IV requirement and adds an anteroom beside the work-area entrance plus disposable coveralls. Both classes call for critical barriers, negative pressure with HEPA-filtered exhaust, and continual pressure monitoring.
Yes, several rigid barrier systems can be rented, and Temporary Wall Systems offers rental only, with installation included. SwiftWall and Rapid Room offer rental or purchase, RealWall and LiteBarrier rent nationally through Sunbelt Rentals, and SHIELD WALL rents through TWS.
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