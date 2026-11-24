High-speed miniature ceramic ball bearing packaging fails when triboelectric charge builds up inside your cleanroom. Silicon nitride and oxide-based spheres insulate against electricity in MRI scanners, semiconductor tools, and high-speed dental drills. That insulation traps static. Tiny 1mm to 3mm micro-balls clump inside feed tracks, bounce off chutes, and cling to plastic vials.

Standard counting scales cannot resolve the ultra-low mass of individual ceramic spheres. Unassisted optical sensors misread clumped pairs as single units or jam completely. Your production line stalls. Operators waste hours verifying batches by hand while inventory discrepancies mount.

Solving this bottleneck requires neutralizing electrostatic discharge (ESD) before the spheres enter the optical detector. Equipping the Elmor C1 counter with an overhead ionizer strips surface charge across the anodized aluminum conveyor bowl. Each sphere separates cleanly. You hit speeds of 60,000 parts per hour with zero static cling or miscounts.