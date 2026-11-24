Getting a line of credit is a process, and like most processes, it goes smoother when you know the order of events. Homeowners who jump straight to an application often discover too late that their equity is lower than expected or that their credit needs work. A little sequencing prevents wasted time and unnecessary costs.

If you are researching how to get a HELOC, Achieve's overview describes the product, and the seven steps below walk through what usually happens from the first calculation to the final signature. The details vary by lender, but most follow a similar pattern..

Treat the steps as a roadmap. You can move through them in a weekend of research and then a few weeks of paperwork, or you can stretch them out while you strengthen your credit. Either approach works if you stay organized. The biggest time-savers are knowing your numbers before you apply and keeping your paperwork in one place.