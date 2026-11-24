This is the platform you choose when the app will touch company data and real coworkers, and IT expects a say before it does. Its homepage pitches "one governed path to production," and the build flow is designed around that promise.

Why it's here: business teams build with Clark, its AI coding agent, by describing an app in plain language on top of company data, using Plan mode to map it out and Build mode to write it.

Already have a prototype? The platform imports apps from Lovable, Replit, v0, Claude, ChatGPT, or a zipped project, then rewires them onto governed integrations with platform-managed logins and role-based access.

IT controls integrations, authentication, access, code security, and deployment from one place. Nothing goes live until its code clears three checks: a security agent, a static analysis scan, and a CVE scan.

Builders who want to go deeper get React code they can edit in Cursor, Windsurf, or VS Code with two-way sync, connected to GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or Azure DevOps.

Every instance is single-tenant, either as a Dedicated Cloud the vendor hosts or as Managed BYOC inside your own AWS account. It holds a SOC 2 Type II report and signs HIPAA BAAs.

On price, it publishes no rate card, since its pricing page redirects to the homepage, so pricing is custom through sales.

The catch: it's made for internal apps, so consumer products sit outside its scope. If you're building a marketplace or a subscription app for the general public, the next five picks on this list are where you want to shop.