If a double sale is the problem you're paying to solve, this is the tool built around solving it.

Why it made the cut: Sale detection is always on, and once you switch on auto-delisting for a marketplace, the app removes the sold item from your other shops without your computer being involved. Crosslisting covers Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot.

The bots handle relists and offers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop, plus shares and follows on Poshmark. On eBay, the app recreates listings 30 minutes before eBay's monthly auto-renewal, giving each one a fresh listing ID, and sends offers to new watchers.

Listing goes faster too, since the AI listing generator works from up to 8 photos and Bulk Generate turns photos for up to 30 items into drafts in one pass, while analytics track fees and true profit for tax time.

Etsy sales register as soon as they're paid, and when one unit of a multi-quantity item sells, the app lowers the count on your other marketplaces.

It's a web app, so your phone gets a home-screen shortcut in place of an App Store download. Crosslisting Plus runs $39.99 a month ($35.99 billed annually) for up to 1,500 active items, Bundle Plus at $69.99 adds the bots, and every plan starts with a 7-day free trial.

The catch: AI features run on smart credits, 500 a month on Plus and 1,000 on Pro, and unused credits don't roll over (smart credits age like milk). Hit zero and the AI tools pause until renewal or a $5 pack of 200 credits, which expires after 90 days.