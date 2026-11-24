A buyer just messaged you, annoyed, because the Game Boy they paid for is "no longer available," and you know why: it sold yesterday on eBay and stayed live on Depop. (Somewhere, a one-star review is warming up its typing fingers.)
Of the Vendoo alternatives 2026 sellers ask about most, the 3 best tools all promise to stop that message, and they split on one thing: whether your laptop has to stay awake to do it.
Here are the highlights:
Nifty wins this three-way because it spots a sale within about 15 minutes and pulls the other copies from its own servers, with no browser tab open on your end. It's the best Vendoo alternative in 2026 for resellers who want double sales handled while they're away from the desk.
Flyp is the bargain at $9 a month after a long free run, and Crosslist is the reach pick with 11 marketplaces on every plan.
List Perfectly suits US power users, Closo is free crosslisting from a company that now sells pallets, and Vendoo is the cheap, tab-open baseline every one of these competitors gets compared with.
Vendoo's Starter plan costs $14.99 a month ($12.49 yearly) as of November 2026 and covers unlimited items on 11 marketplaces, with an app for iPhone and Android. That's the cheapest entry plan among the big crosslisters, and it's a fair place to start.
Its sale detection and auto-delisting are still in beta, scan every ten minutes, and need your computer on, awake, and running Vendoo in an open browser tab. Offers and Poshmark sharing wait on the $59.99 Pro plan.
That's the bar each pick below has to clear, and each one clears it in a different spot.
If a double sale is the problem you're paying to solve, this is the tool built around solving it.
Why it made the cut: Sale detection is always on, and once you switch on auto-delisting for a marketplace, the app removes the sold item from your other shops without your computer being involved. Crosslisting covers Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot.
The bots handle relists and offers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop, plus shares and follows on Poshmark. On eBay, the app recreates listings 30 minutes before eBay's monthly auto-renewal, giving each one a fresh listing ID, and sends offers to new watchers.
Listing goes faster too, since the AI listing generator works from up to 8 photos and Bulk Generate turns photos for up to 30 items into drafts in one pass, while analytics track fees and true profit for tax time.
Etsy sales register as soon as they're paid, and when one unit of a multi-quantity item sells, the app lowers the count on your other marketplaces.
It's a web app, so your phone gets a home-screen shortcut in place of an App Store download. Crosslisting Plus runs $39.99 a month ($35.99 billed annually) for up to 1,500 active items, Bundle Plus at $69.99 adds the bots, and every plan starts with a 7-day free trial.
The catch: AI features run on smart credits, 500 a month on Plus and 1,000 on Pro, and unused credits don't roll over (smart credits age like milk). Hit zero and the AI tools pause until renewal or a $5 pack of 200 credits, which expires after 90 days.
Flyp is the cheapest way into crosslisting on this list, and its Poshmark bot comes in the box.
Why it made the cut: It crosslists to Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and Vinted, and Vinted is one the #1 pick skips and Crosslist has closed to new accounts. The Poshmark bot shares your closet, sends offers to likers, follows, and solves CAPTCHAs.
Bulk offers reach likers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop from one page, background removal is unlimited, and AI auto-fill completes the missing fields on each marketplace form.
The price is refreshingly short to explain: free for 100 days with no card, then $9 a month for everything as of November 2026, with no tiers and no add-ons. For a seller still deciding whether crosslisting is worth the effort, that's a lot of runway.
The catch: Auto Delist only works while Flyp is open and logged in on your browser, and orders sync about once an hour, which leaves room for that "no longer available" message.
The Poshmark sharer also wants your computer on with a Poshmark tab open. The crosslister runs on desktop Chrome only, Flyp serves US sellers only, and Grailed, Shopify, and Whatnot aren't on its list.
Crosslist takes the third spot by opening every marketplace it supports on its cheapest plan.
Why it made the cut: The list runs to eBay, Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace, Depop, Mercari, Grailed, Shopify, Etsy, Whatnot, WooCommerce, and OfferUp. Sales on eBay, Etsy, Depop, Shopify, WooCommerce, and US Facebook Marketplace are caught in the cloud, usually within 15 minutes.
It has iOS and Android apps, unlimited background removal, and one-click edits that push to every marketplace, and it can publish listings in the background while you do something else.
Bronze starts at $29.99 a month ($24.99 yearly) for 200 new listings as of November 2026, though autodelisting begins on the $39.99 Gold plan and AI costs $4.99 a month extra.
The catch: Delisting on Poshmark, Mercari, Grailed, Whatnot, and OfferUp needs Chrome open on an awake computer, so a Poshmark copy can sit live after an eBay sale until you wake the laptop.
There's no Poshmark sharing, offers, or follows, no free trial (just a 3-day money-back window if you've made fewer than 20 listings), no service for sellers living in the EU, and no Vinted for accounts opened after September 23, 2026.
List Perfectly fits US sellers who want a long marketplace list and fine-grained Poshmark controls. Its platforms page counts 14 marketplaces, and Pro Plus adds Poshmark offers to likers and follow backs.
Plans run $29, $49, and $69 a month, then $99 and up for Pro Plus, as of November 2026, all billed monthly. Auto Delist lives on Pro Plus only and runs through the browser extension on a device that's switched on, for listings with a quantity of 1, and the company supports US marketplaces only.
Closo leads with wholesale pallets these days, yet its crosslister still runs and costs nothing: six marketplaces (Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Vinted, and Shopify), no card, and auto-delist on the free tier.
Only eBay and Shopify delist from Closo's servers, and the other four need its extension plus a signed-in browser. Auto-sharing and auto-offers sit on the $252-a-year Executive membership as of November 2026, and every paid plan bills yearly. Etsy and Whatnot aren't supported yet.
Take the #1 pick if your laptop travels with you and you want bots on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop doing the daily chores.
Take Flyp if $9 a month is the budget, you sell in the US, and your desktop stays on most of the day anyway.
Take Crosslist if you sell on Grailed, OfferUp, or WooCommerce, or you just want every marketplace on the first plan you buy.
Every reseller who crosslists ends up keeping a polite "so sorry, that item already sold" message saved somewhere for the Game Boy moments. Pick the tool that fits your week and that saved message can go back to gathering dust next to the label printer manual (it had a good run).
Nifty does, because its sale detection and opt-in auto-delisting run in the cloud within about 15 minutes, with no browser tab open. Crosslist does the same for eBay, Etsy, and Depop on its Gold and Diamond plans, but Poshmark and Mercari need Chrome running.
Flyp is free for the first 100 days with no credit card, then costs $9 a month. That single plan covers the crosslister and the Poshmark bot together, as of November 2026.
Crosslist crosslists to Poshmark and can delist sold items there, but it won't share, follow, or send offers for you. Poshmark sale detection and autodelisting also need its Chrome extension running on an awake computer.
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