Whether we like it or not, websites, the internet provider and even the government is tracking our activity in the online world. That’s why it’s imperative to focus on privacy as much as humanly possible. And while that might seem hard to do at first, there are various things we can start taking into account. With that in mind, here’s what we need to focus on.
Before we try to abolish any online tracking, the best approach is to understand how we are tracked in the first place. Unfortunately, there are a variety of tracking solutions these days, each with their own pros and cons. The first one would be cookies, which are very common. And then we have tracking pixels, browser fingerprinting, IP address tracking, cross-device tracking, mobile advertising IDs, social media widgets and data brokers. So yes, we are tracked in a multitude of ways, hence the reason why it makes sense to focus on protecting yourself and your information as much as possible.
Privacy-focused browsers will block ads and trackers, so those are always a very good idea. Even so, you want to review the privacy settings of your browser and remove all the possible tracking features if you can. It certainly helps immensely, and it will give you a more exciting result. Plus, you can also block trackers with a good content blocker.
If you decide to use a content blocker, get it from the official browser store. It also makes sense to avoid stacking several blockers and consider DNS-level blocking where you can. At the end of the day, this can be a great approach, but it makes sense to educate yourself when it comes to data tracking. That way, it becomes easier to eliminate any attackers, and protect your data.
As we know, cookies can end up having a lot of personal data. The most important thing in these cases is to block third party cookies, delete cookies on exit and reject the nonessential cookies. We also recommend using browser containers where you can or even separate profiles. That will make it harder for attackers to access your data, and that on its own can be excellent.
Fingerprinting is an issue because it doesn’t store anything on your device. Instead, it reads the browser characteristics. It sounds great at first, but then you realize that it’s not going to provide any specific value or very good results. The better approach is to focus on optimizing the browser and figuring out how to manage cookies. It’s a bit challenging at first, but certainly worth it in the end.
For this, you should consider using the best proxy for privacy. A proxy hides all that information, thus keeping you safe. Of course, you do need to avoid sharing any of your private data, just to be on the safe side. But in general, it’s excellent if you are masking the IP address, as that on its own can be extremely helpful in the long term. Plus, the more you focus on your privacy, the better things will be, so keep that in mind.
Stop email tracking, too. Thankfully there are some methods you can use here, such as blocking remote images. You can also use an email provider or an app that has tracker protection. Using aliases for signing up is going to matter quite a lot. And you can also unsubscribe from newsletters you don’t read. Yes, it does involve a bit of work from your side, but in general it’s going to be well-worth the effort and it can streamline your work more effectively.
A lot of the time, identity thieves access the info via your phone. So it makes sense to try and protect your phone from attackers. That means reviewing the app and location permissions. You should also limit ad tracking and audit your apps. Delete the stuff that you rarely or never use. And of course, try to focus on using the web over apps for services, where possible. It also comes in handy if you are turning off ad personalization, too. The more you focus on protecting yourself and your data, the better it will be here.
In general, hackers will browse your socials to access information. So yes, it does make sense to not share a ton of info on your social media sites. Review the connected apps, avoid to sign with social media apps, and tighten the privacy as well as ad settings. You should also consider logging out when you are done with a social site. And while there, don’t post about your current location or anything like that. Keeping your identity and personal information private, that’s extremely important.
To this extent, you also want to use separate identities for different purposes. Even if it doesn’t seem like a whole lot, it does make a lot of sense to approach this with focus and confidence. And while there, it makes sense to prevent sharing any real details. Same with loyalty programs, it’s better to not share your personal info unless you trust the website. The less you share your personal info, the easier it will be to avoid any leaks or problems down the line.
Clearly, you will always have challenges and problems that arise when it comes to trying to protect your digital identity from identity theft. There are lots of people who lost their identity online and hackers ended up using their info maliciously. So yes, you do want to be very wary about sharing your data, where you do that and with whom. Make sure that you only share your data with reputable sites and companies. But a good rule of thumb is to use aliases and the different ideas shown above, just to be on the safe side.
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