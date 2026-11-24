Privacy-focused browsers will block ads and trackers, so those are always a very good idea. Even so, you want to review the privacy settings of your browser and remove all the possible tracking features if you can. It certainly helps immensely, and it will give you a more exciting result. Plus, you can also block trackers with a good content blocker.

If you decide to use a content blocker, get it from the official browser store. It also makes sense to avoid stacking several blockers and consider DNS-level blocking where you can. At the end of the day, this can be a great approach, but it makes sense to educate yourself when it comes to data tracking. That way, it becomes easier to eliminate any attackers, and protect your data.