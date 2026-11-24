The main reason why a replacement copy of your original academic transcript or diploma is required is that professional certifications, background checks, and internal hiring processes all need you to show evidence that you have completed the level of education that you say you have.

The thing is, original documents can be damaged in floods, fires, and other national disasters. They can also be lost in the shuffle when moving from one house to another. You won’t be the first or the last person to go through the long-winded process of acquiring an original replacement.

Prevention is better than the need for a cure; buying a diploma replacement for display purposes can avoid this issue entirely. It is always recommended to keep your original document in a waterproof and fireproof strongbox, and display a high-quality replica on your walls. This way, you always have the untainted original in an easy-to-find location.