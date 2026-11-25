You've got 300 leads that came in overnight and four reps who log on at 8 a.m., so the form somebody filled out at 11 p.m. is about to wait nine hours for a callback. (Your reps are great, but they do insist on sleeping.)
The best AI voice agents for sales teams qualify a lead against your criteria, book the meeting, and hand warm leads to a rep, while a support team mostly needs an agent that resolves the issue and hangs up.
If you're in a hurry, here's the short version:
Alpharun is the best AI voice agent for sales teams in 2026 because its agents qualify, schedule, and convert leads, every call gets scored on the same standards as your human reps, and you test and version each agent in one place.
Retell AI is the no-code-or-API middle ground, Synthflow sells scoped annual deployments, and Bland AI chases speed-to-lead at volume. Thoughtly calls inbound leads fast, CloudTalk bundles a phone system, and JustCall adds an AI SDR.
PolyAI leans toward enterprise service calls, Vapi hands engineers every dial, and ElevenLabs brings voices in 90+ languages.
Start with the calls your reps already miss, because those are the ones where an agent adds pipeline without stepping on anyone's toes.
Speed-to-lead: a callback within a minute or so of a form fill, while the lead still remembers why they filled it out.
Qualification: your questions asked in your order, with answers written back to the CRM so the rep doesn't ask them twice.
Scheduling: a meeting booked on a rep's calendar while the lead is still on the line, which saves a round of email tag.
After-hours: the calls that land after everyone has gone home and currently roll to voicemail.
There's also a legal reason to start inbound. The FCC's February 2024 ruling says AI-generated voices count as "artificial or prerecorded voice" under the TCPA, so outbound AI calls need the called party's prior express consent.
The FCC's own August 2024 proposal notes that the TCPA's requirements don't extend to technologies used to answer inbound calls. Talk to your counsel before any outbound AI calls go live.
Plenty of voice agents get judged on how human they sound, and this one gets judged on the same scorecard as your reps.
Good for: sales teams that want an agent handling inbound lead response, qualification, scheduling, and after-hours calls, held to the standards their human reps already follow.
What reps notice: the agents qualify, schedule, and convert, and the company's homepage names qualification, intake, and off-hours conversations as the jobs. Your reps start the morning with overnight callers already engaged and their details gathered for follow-up.
Behind the scenes, your team controls the agent's instructions and personality, conversation flows, knowledge and tools (connected systems so it can finish actions), and guardrails. Before launch, agents get pressure-tested with simulations and reusable test cases.
Changes are versioned, so you decide which tested version is live. Production calls are monitored and scored against defined standards, so AI and human performance get evaluated the same way, and the playbook behind those standards comes from what your top performers do.
That same playbook drives coaching for the humans: each rep gets one focused coaching goal, and progress is tracked on their next calls. Security-wise, the company states SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 standards on its site.
NewDay USA, a VA mortgage lender, put an after-hours voice agent named Sarah in place of its voicemail-first workflow and reported a 450% increase in lead-to-credit-pull conversion. (Voicemail had a long run, but it was never great at follow-up.)
Pricing: not published, and there are no public per-minute rates. You get a number through a demo and a pilot built around your call workflows.
Keep in mind: without a public price, you can't model cost per qualified lead from a website the way you can with per-minute platforms, so ask for pilot pricing early.
Good for: teams with an ops person or a developer who want to build their own agent and pay for exactly the components they use.
What reps notice: qualified callers arrive by cold transfer, warm transfer with a summary, or a two-way warm transfer where the AI and the rep talk first.
Booked meetings land through native Cal.com and Calendly integrations, and call data writes to Salesforce, HubSpot, GoHighLevel, Zoho CRM, or Microsoft Dynamics 365. Teams without engineers use the no-code conversation flow builder, while developers work through the API and SDKs.
The Retell AI Dialer runs outbound campaigns that call and text a contact list, retry on a schedule, screen for DNC, and track conversions per contact.
Voicemail detection runs for the first three minutes after a call connects, then hangs up or leaves a message. Retell lists a response time of about 600ms.
Pricing: as of November 2026, pay-as-you-go runs $0.07 to $0.31 a minute, with $10 in free credits and 20 free concurrent calls.
That range stacks voice infrastructure ($0.055/min), the LLM, text-to-speech, and telephony (US Twilio at $0.015/min), and AI Quality Assurance costs $0.10 a minute after the first 100 free.
Keep in mind: silence and hold time are billed, so budget from real call lengths. Pre-dial screening checks DNC registries, known TCPA litigators, and reassigned numbers, but Retell's docs say it doesn't verify that you have consent, so consent stays your job.
Good for: mid-market and enterprise teams that would rather have a vendor scope and implement the deployment than build one in-house.
What reps notice: Synthflow's agents detect voicemail, leave a message when nobody picks up, and send SMS follow-ups. They also score and segment leads so your team knows who to call first.
Mid-call, the agent reads and updates Salesforce, HubSpot, Zendesk, or Freshworks, among 200+ integrations. On a warm transfer, it passes the rep the full transcript, so the rep picks up mid-story with no awkward recap.
Synthflow builds with a visual flow builder plus APIs and says its agents answer in under half a second.
Pricing: as of November 2026, Synthflow sells only annual enterprise agreements, with no free plan, no trial, and no per-minute rate. CRM integrations, transcription, voices, and SMS are included in each deployment.
Keep in mind: you're signing up for a year before a single lead gets called, and deployments go live in weeks. Its trust center lists SOC 2 Type 2 and PCI DSS v4.0.1, with HIPAA marked self-attested, and it signs a BAA.
Bland AI is the one to look at when your lead form gets busy and every minute of delay hurts.
Good for: high-volume teams that want a bundled per-minute rate and plan to grow into an Enterprise contract.
What reps notice: Bland calls within seconds of a form submission, webhook, or CRM trigger, and on Enterprise, the rep sees the lead score, summary, and transcript before picking up a transfer. Batch calls run from an uploaded CSV, and the agent hangs up on voicemail by default.
Every call runs on Bland's own models, so there's no separate speech, language, or voice vendor to wire up. It connects to Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and any CRM with a REST API, and it speaks 40+ languages.
Pricing: as of November 2026, Start is $0.14 a minute with no platform fee, 10 concurrent calls, and 100 calls a day. Build is $0.12 a minute plus a $299 monthly platform fee for 50 concurrent calls and 2,000 calls a day, and Enterprise is custom.
The per-minute rate includes the LLM, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech, while telephony is billed separately.
Keep in mind: warm and live transfers, SMS, the appointment-scheduling node, and the BAA are Enterprise-only, which covers most of what a sales team wants. (The self-serve tiers are a fine sandbox, just one without the handoff.) Enterprise rollouts follow a 28-day deployment framework.
Good for: teams buying inbound leads that want every form fill called, texted, and emailed within a minute.
What reps notice: Thoughtly promises sub-60-second speed-to-lead, and a qualified lead gets warm-transferred to a human rep or booked on their calendar. The full transcript, intent scoring, and a summary show up in the CRM through two-way sync with HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, and more.
Analytics score every call on intent, sentiment, and objection type, and voice, SMS, email, and workflows come in every plan. On compliance, its security page lists consent tracking, DNC list honoring, and per-state dial rules.
Pricing: quote-based as of November 2026, with three plans and no dollar figures. Flex includes unlimited usage across channels and 10 concurrent calls, Scale adds 100+ concurrent calls and Auto-QA, and Enterprise targets 1M+ minutes a month or regulated verticals.
Thoughtly says most teams start with a 30 to 60 day pilot on Flex, and the price scales with combined usage volume.
Keep in mind: Thoughtly is built for leads that already raised a hand ("We don't ship cold," in its own words). HIPAA and a BAA sit on Enterprise, and Auto-QA and the TCPA and state DNC review start on Scale.
Good for: SMB and mid-market teams that want a no-code agent with per-minute bundles they can see on a pricing page.
What reps notice: when a lead comes in, the agent handles qualification on the call and passes the real opportunities to your reps, and when it can't handle a call, it hands off to a human with full context. The receptionist tier books into Google Calendar, Outlook, Calendly, or Cal.com.
Call details, intent, and outcomes sync to HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, and 100+ tools, and every AI and human call shows up in one dashboard. The agent speaks 70+ languages and accents and can be set to say it's AI at the start of a call.
Pricing: as of November 2026, CloudTalk prices in euros. The inbound AI Receptionist is free for the first 50 minutes, then from €99 a month for 200 minutes or €0.50 a minute pay-as-you-go, and outbound calling needs AI Specialist at €349 a month for 1,000 minutes with a three-month minimum.
Customers billed in the US or Canada also pay an 11% compliance and administrative cost recovery fee on the software subscription.
Keep in mind: the self-serve tier answers inbound calls only, so outbound follow-up means the sales-assisted AI Specialist plan. CloudTalk's pages show no TCPA, DNC, or consent-check tooling for AI calls.
Good for: sales teams that want an AI SDR working the same phone numbers, CRM, and DNC checks as their human reps.
What reps notice: JustCall can start a callback within 60 seconds of a lead submission, run BANT, MEDDIC, SPICED, CHAMP, or custom qualification, and warm-transfer to a specific rep or call group with fallback rules. The call summary, outcome, and next steps sync to the CRM.
The AI SDR is the sales configuration of JustCall's AI Voice Agent and connects natively to HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and ActiveCampaign.
It can pull lead lists from Apollo or your CRM, validates DNC registries in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, and lets you configure consent per campaign.
Pricing: as of November 2026, the AI Voice Agent is an add-on with volume discounts down to $0.15 a minute and the first 100 minutes free. Phone plans start at $29 per user per month billed annually (Team), with a two-license minimum.
The standard per-minute rate isn't published, so treat $0.15 as the floor, and JustCall's team builds the setup.
Keep in mind: you're paying for seats plus the add-on, and HIPAA and GDPR compliance sit on the quote-only Business plan with a 10-license minimum.
Good for: large enterprises automating high-volume inbound customer service that want a few sales-adjacent jobs, like reminders and follow-ups, on the same platform.
What reps notice: most of the time, fewer service calls reach the sales floor. PolyAI transfers callers to human agents with the conversation context preserved, and it supports outbound appointment reminders, follow-ups, and notifications once PolyAI configures them.
PolyAI claims under 300ms model response, voice to voice, and its docs list 73 response languages. Named integrations include Salesforce, Twilio, Five9, NICE, and Zendesk.
Pricing: the platform is quote-based and billed per connected minute with no minimums or rounding. The only public price, as of November 2026, is the model-only Dialog-RSN-1 API at 2 cents per connected minute, which excludes telephony and orchestration.
Keep in mind: the platform is built for customer-service resolution, so a sales team will lean on PolyAI's team for anything outbound. On security, it lists SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and GDPR, and a BAA is available for every deployment that handles protected health information.
Good for: engineering-led teams that want to pick their own model, voice, and telephony, and are happy to own the build.
What reps notice: whatever your developers build. Vapi ships an outbound sales template with BANT data capture, CRM integration, and objection handling, and campaigns can call a list for lead qualification or appointment reminders.
Five transfer modes include a warm transfer with summary, though those modes work on Twilio calls only. The only native CRM tool in the docs is GoHighLevel, so Salesforce and HubSpot need custom tools or APIs, and Vapi lists under 500ms average latency.
Pricing: as of November 2026, Vapi charges $0.05 a minute for hosting, with speech-to-text, the LLM, voice, and telephony passed through at cost. Its own estimate for 1,000 minutes lands at $82 to $129 a month, and HIPAA is a $2,000-a-month add-on.
Packages run from Core at $29 a month (10 concurrent calls) to Pro at a $999 monthly minimum, and new accounts get $5 in free credits.
Keep in mind: you'll need engineering time, and costs stack across several vendors. Campaigns can't be edited after creation, so double-check the contact list before you hit go (ask the person who once emailed the whole company by mistake).
Good for: teams selling across languages, or brands that care how the agent sounds, that want a low-code start with an API behind it.
What reps notice: ElevenLabs renamed its agent product ElevenAgents (formerly Conversational AI), and agents speak 90+ languages, switching mid-conversation. On a transfer, the agent sends the human a separate message summarizing the situation.
You can build a first agent without engineering or use the APIs and SDKs. The sales use case covers qualifying leads and running outbound through Campaigns, which handle retries, callbacks, and calling windows.
Native integrations create leads in Salesforce and update contacts and deals in HubSpot.
Pricing: as of November 2026, plans bill by call minutes, from a free tier with 15 minutes to Starter at $6 a month (75 minutes), Pro at $99 (1,238 minutes), and Business at $990 (12,375 minutes). Extra minutes cost $0.08, and LLM usage is billed separately on top.
Keep in mind: enterprise deployments with forward-deployed engineers take two to three months, and ElevenLabs says you're responsible for outbound calling compliance on Campaigns. BAAs for HIPAA customers sit on Enterprise.
Reps trust an agent when its handoffs make their next call easier, so start there. Ask every vendor to show you exactly what a rep sees when a call transfers: a summary, a transcript, a lead score, or just a ringing phone.
Next, decide who'll own the agent. Retell AI, Vapi, and Bland AI reward teams with someone technical. Synthflow, Thoughtly, PolyAI, and JustCall build it with you, while CloudTalk and ElevenLabs let a manager start alone.
Then ask how you'll know it's working. Look for testing before launch and scoring after, because an agent that nobody reviews will drift from your pitch the same way an unreviewed rep does, and the #1 pick here grades its agents on the same standards as your people.
Finally, price the whole stack. Per-minute rates look small until LLM, telephony, add-ons, and billed silence pile up, while annual contracts trade flexibility for a scoped rollout. I'd ask each vendor for a cost per qualified lead from the pilot.
The fastest way to lose your reps' trust is to point a brand-new agent at your whole lead list on day one. Start with after-hours calls or overflow, where the alternative is voicemail, so every handled call is a pure gain.
Then listen to 50 recordings before you expand anything. You'll hear where the agent stalls on a pricing question, where it transfers too early, and where your script was confusing humans too.
Fix those, test again, and widen the scope one call type at a time. The leads from 11 p.m. will thank you, mostly by answering when your rep calls back.
No, the agents on this list are built to answer, qualify, and book, then hand qualified leads to a human rep who does the selling. Thoughtly, for example, warm-transfers a qualified lead to a human rep or books the meeting straight onto their calendar.
Anywhere from minutes for a self-serve prototype to two or three months for an enterprise rollout, depending on how much the vendor builds for you. ElevenLabs says you can build a first agent in minutes, while Bland AI runs Enterprise rollouts on a 28-day deployment framework.
Yes, most of these platforms support a warm transfer that gives the rep a summary before they pick up, though plan and phone-provider limits apply. Bland AI keeps warm transfers on Enterprise, and Vapi's warm-transfer modes with summaries work only on Twilio calls.
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