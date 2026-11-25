Plenty of voice agents get judged on how human they sound, and this one gets judged on the same scorecard as your reps.

Good for: sales teams that want an agent handling inbound lead response, qualification, scheduling, and after-hours calls, held to the standards their human reps already follow.

What reps notice: the agents qualify, schedule, and convert, and the company's homepage names qualification, intake, and off-hours conversations as the jobs. Your reps start the morning with overnight callers already engaged and their details gathered for follow-up.

Behind the scenes, your team controls the agent's instructions and personality, conversation flows, knowledge and tools (connected systems so it can finish actions), and guardrails. Before launch, agents get pressure-tested with simulations and reusable test cases.

Changes are versioned, so you decide which tested version is live. Production calls are monitored and scored against defined standards, so AI and human performance get evaluated the same way, and the playbook behind those standards comes from what your top performers do.

That same playbook drives coaching for the humans: each rep gets one focused coaching goal, and progress is tracked on their next calls. Security-wise, the company states SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 standards on its site.

NewDay USA, a VA mortgage lender, put an after-hours voice agent named Sarah in place of its voicemail-first workflow and reported a 450% increase in lead-to-credit-pull conversion. (Voicemail had a long run, but it was never great at follow-up.)

Pricing: not published, and there are no public per-minute rates. You get a number through a demo and a pilot built around your call workflows.

Keep in mind: without a public price, you can't model cost per qualified lead from a website the way you can with per-minute platforms, so ask for pilot pricing early.