This is the one to shortlist if call review eats your managers' week and the coaching that comes out of it still feels generic.

Pick it when: your team handles a high volume of customer calls and you want coaching built on what your best reps do. The company says it's built for regulated sales teams, especially in insurance, financial services, and healthcare, and the approach fits any busy inside-sales floor.

What you get: the platform finds the behaviors linked to successful calls and turns them into a shared playbook of questions to ask, information to explain, steps to follow, and outcomes to measure. It can reflect your own process, evaluation guidelines, required steps, and training material.

Every call gets scored against that playbook after it ends, and QA surfaces missed disclosures and required steps so managers can close gaps without reviewing every call by hand. Each rep then gets one focused coaching goal, and progress is tracked on their next calls.

Reps practice through AI role plays and knowledge tests, while managers can ask its Ask feature plain-language questions about calls and team performance and get answers backed by real conversations. Scheduled reports and alerts cover the routine check-ins.

The same playbook also scores the company's AI voice agents, which handle qualification, intake, and off-hours conversations, so AI and human calls get judged on one standard. The site lists SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1.

Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, says each manager saves 25 hours a week that used to go to manual call review, and calls now show up for review about ten minutes after they end. (That's more than half a workweek handed back per manager, which is a fun sentence to say in a budget meeting.)

Price check: pricing isn't published, so the path runs through a demo and a pilot built around your call workflows. Playbook setup takes two weeks on average, working with the company's team.

The trade-off: with no public price, you can't line it up against a $19 seat from someone's pricing page, so you'll need the demo and pilot before you have a number for the spreadsheet.