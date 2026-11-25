The Gong renewal is open on a sales manager's second monitor, and they've scrolled past the per-user licenses to the line that always stings: a platform fee based on how many users the account supports. (Somewhere, a finance partner is already typing "quick question.")
Gong records every call well, so the real decision is narrower: is the team paying for modules it never opens, while the call scoring it wants sits in Gong Enable?
I ranked the best Gong alternatives below by the buying scenario each one fits, using published docs and pricing pages.
Short on time? Here are the highlights:
Alpharun is the best Gong alternative in 2026 for teams that coach on calls, because it builds a playbook from what your top performers do and scores every call against it. Each rep then gets one focused coaching goal, and progress shows up on their next calls.
Among the other Gong alternatives and competitors, Avoma is the published-price scorer, Salesloft (with Clari) brings forecasting and cadences, and Outreach suits sequence-heavy teams. HubSpot Sales Hub keeps calls inside your CRM, while Chorus by ZoomInfo pairs calls with contact data.
Jiminny sells one flat fee, Sybill fills CRM fields for AEs, Fathom covers budget video calls, and Fireflies.ai records every department's meetings cheaply.
Recording and transcription are table stakes now, because almost every tool on this list captures calls and writes a summary. The differences show up in what happens after the transcript exists.
A good replacement scores calls against the way your team sells, so a manager reading a scorecard sees your discovery questions and your required steps. Generic talk-time charts are fine for a first look, but they rarely tell a rep what to do differently on the next call.
It should also give you a bill you can predict. Gong prices licenses per user and adds a platform fee, and several alternatives here layer seats, add-ons, and AI credits in ways that make next year's spend hard to guess.
Finally, it should fit the channel your reps live in. A team that sells over Zoom needs something different from a floor of people on phones all day, and plenty of switching regret comes from ignoring that one question.
This is the one to shortlist if call review eats your managers' week and the coaching that comes out of it still feels generic.
Pick it when: your team handles a high volume of customer calls and you want coaching built on what your best reps do. The company says it's built for regulated sales teams, especially in insurance, financial services, and healthcare, and the approach fits any busy inside-sales floor.
What you get: the platform finds the behaviors linked to successful calls and turns them into a shared playbook of questions to ask, information to explain, steps to follow, and outcomes to measure. It can reflect your own process, evaluation guidelines, required steps, and training material.
Every call gets scored against that playbook after it ends, and QA surfaces missed disclosures and required steps so managers can close gaps without reviewing every call by hand. Each rep then gets one focused coaching goal, and progress is tracked on their next calls.
Reps practice through AI role plays and knowledge tests, while managers can ask its Ask feature plain-language questions about calls and team performance and get answers backed by real conversations. Scheduled reports and alerts cover the routine check-ins.
The same playbook also scores the company's AI voice agents, which handle qualification, intake, and off-hours conversations, so AI and human calls get judged on one standard. The site lists SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1.
Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, says each manager saves 25 hours a week that used to go to manual call review, and calls now show up for review about ten minutes after they end. (That's more than half a workweek handed back per manager, which is a fun sentence to say in a budget meeting.)
Price check: pricing isn't published, so the path runs through a demo and a pilot built around your call workflows. Playbook setup takes two weeks on average, working with the company's team.
The trade-off: with no public price, you can't line it up against a $19 seat from someone's pricing page, so you'll need the demo and pilot before you have a number for the spreadsheet.
Pick it when: you run an SMB or mid-market team that wants call scoring at a per-seat price you can see on a website.
What you get: Avoma started as an AI meeting assistant and grew conversation and revenue intelligence on top. It auto-records video and audio across conferencing tools, pushes meeting data to your CRM, and can surface battlecards and prompts live on calls.
The Conversation Intelligence add-on brings AI call scoring, smart trackers, coaching recommendations, and custom AI scorecards, plus ready-made SPICED, Sandler, and MEDDICC scorecards. The Startup plan includes a dialer integration, and viewers are free.
Price check: as of November 2026, Startup is $19 per recorder seat per month billed annually ($29 monthly) for up to 25 paid seats. Organization is $29 annually ($39 monthly), and Enterprise is $39 billed annually only, with a 10-seat minimum.
The Conversation Intelligence add-on is $29 per seat per month annually or $35 monthly. There's a free 14-day trial of the Organization plan, and no credit card is required.
The trade-off: scoring lives in that add-on, so the real seat price for coaching is the plan plus $29. HIPAA and SSO sit on Enterprise, which means annual billing and at least 10 seats, although the company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications.
Salesloft is the Gong competitor that looks most like Gong's own full-platform pitch, now that Clari lives inside it.
Pick it when: you want sales engagement, conversation intelligence, and forecasting from a single vendor, and you'd like Clari's forecasting in the bundle.
What you get: the Clari merger closed in December 2025, and Salesloft became the single company and platform brand on September 2, 2026. Clari Forecast keeps its name for forecasting, while the old Clari Copilot call recorder now shows up as Conversations in Salesloft.
Salesloft Conversation Intelligence records, transcribes, and analyzes every sales call, scores calls automatically, and feeds buyer signals into the forecast. Reps get AI guidance and battlecards live on calls, and coachable moments become tasks in their workflow.
After the call, AI summaries, follow-up emails, and automatic CRM updates take care of admin, with Cadence, Inspect, Rhythm, and Deals rounding out the suite.
Price check: quote-based. The pricing page redirects to a talk-to-sales page with no figures, so plan on a demo.
The trade-off: conversation intelligence is one module inside a large suite, and the merger is still settling, since separate logins remain for Clari Forecast, Conversations, Drift, and Groove. The pages also show no AI role-play, so enablement-heavy teams may want a second tool for practice.
Pick it when: your team is outbound-heavy, already sequences in Outreach, and wants conversation intelligence and live cards in the same tab.
What you get: Outreach now lives at outreach.ai and pitches itself around AI agents, with an Omni Agent, Research Agent, Deal Agent, and Meeting Prep Agent on the pricing page.
Its conversation intelligence is still powered by Outreach Kaia, which joins and records meetings, transcribes live, and shows battlecards on the call.
Kaia's Content Cards surface answers to tough questions about competitors, pricing, integrations, and products.
Packages with "AI Coach Cards with Automated Scoring" handle post-call grading, and a one-sided recording option captures only the seller's side for teams with compliance needs.
Price check: quote-based, with a newer model that combines seat-based access and consumption-based AI credits. Amplify Essentials includes 10,000 AI credits, Core 25,000, Plus 50,000, and Pro 100,000, and every package button says "Request pricing."
The trade-off: with seats and credits both moving, next year's bill is harder to predict. (Credits are a fine model right up until someone discovers a new favorite AI feature in March.)
Feature gating also varies by package, since Amplify Core's list leaves out automated scoring and the live Content Cards, so check which package your quote includes.
Pick it when: your CRM is HubSpot and you'd rather add call analysis to it than buy and integrate another vendor.
What you get: conversation intelligence is a Sales Hub feature that captures voice data in HubSpot's Smart CRM, so you can find coaching moments, track competitive trends, and surface top objections. It works on calls from HubSpot's own calling tool, Zoom, JustCall, Kixie, and more.
Managers can leave feedback on specific moments in a call and add recordings to coaching playlists. Tracked terms need an Enterprise subscription, and Breeze, HubSpot's AI, writes call summaries.
Price check: as of November 2026, HubSpot's pricing page shows a free plan for up to two users and Starter from $7 per seat per month (a new-customer discount). Transcription analysis needs Professional, which starts at $90 per seat per month plus a required one-time $1,500 onboarding fee.
Enterprise starts at $150 per seat per month plus a required $3,500 onboarding fee, and there's a 14-day free trial.
The trade-off: you get call analysis built into the CRM, and the pages show no AI scorecards or role-play for it. Teams planning structured coaching programs should test that gap early, while teams that want recordings next to the deal record may never need more.
Pick it when: your team buys ZoomInfo data and wants call insights tied to the same contacts and accounts.
What you get: ZoomInfo bought Chorus in July 2021 and still sells it as Chorus. It captures and analyzes customer calls, meetings, and emails, and its transcripts feed what ZoomInfo calls its GTM Context Graph.
Managers rate reps with scorecards and leave personalized feedback, and Peer Review recommends high-scoring calls so reps learn from colleagues. Smart Playlists add new calls that meet your criteria to a library automatically, and deal intelligence syncs contacts and communications to your CRM.
Price check: not published. ZoomInfo says Chorus can be bought standalone or bundled into a ZoomInfo contract, and its free trials cover the data tiers, without a Chorus trial named.
The trade-off: in ZoomInfo's own comparison, automated call scoring and AI role-play appear in Gong's column, so expect Chorus scorecards to be manager-rated. The same comparison lists sales engagement as not included, so cadences stay in another tool.
If you're tired of decoding AI credit meters, Jiminny's whole pricing page is written for you.
Pick it when: you're a mid-market team that wants Gong-like conversation intelligence with no usage meter and no platform fee.
What you get: Jiminny captures and analyzes every email, phone call, and video call. Its AI call scoring evaluates each call against your chosen framework, scores each section from 1 to 5, and attaches a short explanation with timestamps that jump to the right moment.
Reps get instant AI feedback, scorecards, and playlists of your best calls, with searchable transcripts in 60+ languages. Call details, transcripts, and summaries log to your CRM, and the integrations page lists names like HubSpot, Aircall, Dialpad, and RingCentral.
Price check: quote-based. The pricing page promises "One Flat Fee, No Usage Credits," with a 12-month minimum, a one-time setup fee, and no platform fee, plus a 14-day trial with no credit card.
The trade-off: "flat" still means a bespoke quote, so you won't see a number until sales sends one.
Only admins and managers can create scorecards, and scorecard edits don't rescore past calls, so settle your rubric before the trial ends. On security, it's SOC 2 Type II and offers a BAA to customers who need one.
Pick it when: you run an AE team that wants CRM fields filled and deal questions answered more than a formal coaching program.
What you get: Sybill records calls, meetings, emails, and Slack threads so it knows where each deal stands, then auto-updates CRM fields after every sales conversation. The free plan includes an invisible recorder and a mobile app for in-person meetings.
Ask Sybill can analyze performance and point out coaching opportunities from real conversations, with context across meetings, dialer calls, and emails. It works in more than 100 languages, and API and MCP access come with the Business plan.
Price check: as of November 2026, Free gives 500 credits a week, with AI summaries capped at 20 meetings a month. Pro is $30 per user per month annually ($36 monthly), Business is $90 annually ($108 monthly), and Enterprise is custom, with a 14-day team trial.
The trade-off: every plan meters AI credits weekly, and CRM Autofill tops out at 10 fields until Enterprise. Coaching runs through questions you ask Sybill, so managers who want formal scorecards should test that workflow early. Security-wise, it lists SOC 2, GDPR, ISO 27001, and PCI.
Pick it when: your reps mostly sell over Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams, and you want scorecards for a fraction of an enterprise contract.
What you get: Superhuman, the AI productivity company formerly known as Grammarly, announced it was buying Fathom on September 14, 2026, and Fathom says nothing changes today for its users.
Its scorecards grade matching calls against your own rubric and track talk time, questions asked, monologues, and each rep's trends over time.
You can choose bot capture or bot-free capture (in beta), record in-person meetings from the iOS app, and on the Business plan sync CRM fields and see every call on a deal in one Deal View.
Price check: as of November 2026, Fathom has a free-forever plan with unlimited recordings. Team is $15 per user per month annually ($19 monthly) with a two-user minimum, and Business, where AI scorecards and coaching metrics live, is $25 annually ($34 monthly).
Teams leaving Gong can get Fathom Business free through the rest of their contract, plus data migration, under Fathom's switch offer.
The trade-off: the integrations page lists Zoom, Google Meet, Teams, and Slack Huddles and no dialers, so phone-heavy floors should look elsewhere. Scorecards also start on Business, so the $15 Team seat covers recording and notes.
Pick it when: you want cheap, broad meeting capture for sales, recruiting, and everyone else, with light conversation intelligence for the sales team.
What you get: Fireflies.ai's assistant, now branded Fred, records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings with notes, decisions, and action items, and it can offer answers and suggestions inside the call. Its conversation intelligence covers talk-to-listen ratio, topic tracking, and sentiment.
It syncs calls and deal updates to HubSpot, Salesforce, and 25+ CRMs, connects to dialers like Aircall, Dialpad, RingCentral, and Zoom Phone, and transcribes in 100+ languages.
Price check: as of November 2026, Free costs nothing and includes 20 AI credits. Pro is $10 per seat per month annually ($18 monthly), Business is $19 annually ($29 monthly) and adds conversation intelligence, and Enterprise is $39 annually with a BAA for HIPAA.
The trade-off: it's a general-purpose meeting assistant, and the pages show no AI scorecards against a sales methodology. Fireflies.ai says it doesn't train on your meeting data, which helps when legal asks, but coaching programs will need more structure than it offers.
Start with the channel, then the coaching, then the bill. If your reps spend the day on phone calls and your managers coach from recordings, the #1 pick fits best, because every call gets scored against your own playbook.
If you want a public price and mostly sell over video, Avoma, Fathom, and Fireflies.ai let you start on a card. Fathom and Fireflies.ai have free plans, and Avoma's scoring add-on keeps the math visible.
If you want engagement, forecasting, and calls from one vendor, Salesloft (with Clari) and Outreach are closest to Gong's own shape. HubSpot shops should try Sales Hub first, ZoomInfo customers should price Chorus in their next renewal, and AEs drowning in CRM fields will like Sybill.
Jiminny fits the middle: proper scoring, one flat fee, and a trial. I'd shortlist two tools, run the same batch of recorded calls through both, and see which scorecard your best manager agrees with.
The cheapest conversation intelligence tool is the one your managers open on Monday morning, coffee in hand, without being reminded. A discounted seat that nobody logs into is still a seat you pay for (and it will show up in the renewal like a gym membership).
So judge each pilot on two numbers you can see in a month: how many managers open the tool each week without a nudge, and whether reps improve on the specific thing they were coached on. If both go up, you've found your replacement, and the price conversation gets much easier.
Fireflies.ai and Fathom are the cheapest places to start, with free-forever plans and paid seats from $10 and $15 a month billed annually. Call scoring costs more on both, with conversation intelligence on Fireflies.ai's $19 Business plan and AI scorecards on Fathom's $25 Business plan.
Only the forecasting product keeps the Clari name, as Clari Forecast, because Salesloft became the single company and platform brand on September 2, 2026. The old Clari Copilot call recorder now appears in Salesloft as Conversations, and clari.com redirects to salesloft.com.
The best Gong alternative for coaching reps scores every call against a playbook built from your top performers and gives each rep one focused goal, which describes the #1 pick here. Look for progress tracked on each rep's next calls, since that's how you know the coaching changed anything.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.