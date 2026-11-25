Who it suits: Cloud-first enterprises with dozens or hundreds of accounts across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, where no single team owns every resource. The platform delivers cloud data protection and recovery through a single read-only IAM role, with no agents, appliances, or clusters.

It complements AWS Backup and native snapshots, and its coverage reaches MongoDB Atlas, EKS, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Workspace, which matters because auditors rarely stop at infrastructure.

Audit evidence it gives you: Cloud Backup Posture Management discovers resources as environments change, classifies them by PII, PHI, and financial data, and applies backup policy without manual tagging. Its reports show what's been missed.

Copies sit in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults separate from production, with time-bound access so a stolen production key doesn't reach recovery data. Restores need multi-party approval.

For recoverability, Global Search finds files and database records across backups in seconds, and Database Explorer runs SQL against a backed-up snapshot without a restore. Restore verification fingerprints every table, restores to a temporary instance, and compares the fingerprints.

At SoFi, the fintech and digital bank, retention changes that used to take hours or days now apply in seconds. As the team put it: "We had to update a retention policy for a new student-loan servicing requirement. By the time I hung up, it was done."

The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, supports HIPAA and GDPR programs, and offers SAML, role-based access control, and audit reporting.

Pricing: Usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. There are no feature gates or scanning compute to run in your account.

Global deduplication brings up to 50% lower cost, and Cost Explorer attributes backup spend by account, service, and resource.

Gaps to plan around: Its on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center. It doesn't back up endpoints or laptops, Kubernetes protection covers EKS only, and its reference list is shorter than the incumbents can offer.