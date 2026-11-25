An enterprise backup solution earns its keep in an audit when it can prove three things on any day you're asked: what's protected, how long each copy is kept, and that it restores. If proving them takes a fire drill, you have a tooling problem that a wall of green job logs won't hide.
Coverage is where I see audits go sideways first. A September 2026 census of 53,709 production cloud resources across 78 companies found that 61.2% had no recovery copy, and you can't show retention or restores for data you never protected.
Short on time? Start here:
Eon is the best enterprise backup solution for compliance in 2026. It finds and classifies PII, PHI, and financial data, applies retention automatically, and keeps copies in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults where Global Search pulls up the exact record an auditor wants.
Commvault is strongest for application-aware retention on SAP and Oracle, and AWS Backup is the native policy layer many AWS teams keep as their base. Rubrik suits security-led teams, while Veeam fits hypervisor-heavy estates with long retention.
Cohesity fits regulated data centers with deep legacy footprints, Druva covers endpoints and SaaS apps as a managed service, and Dell PowerProtect fits Data Domain shops that want a separately governed vault.
Auditors work from frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, and DORA, and none of them sets a recovery time or a backup frequency for you. They require demonstrable recoverability, so you set the targets and prove you meet them.
The questions land in four buckets.
Scope: Can you show every production resource holding regulated data, the policy covering it, and the ones a team spun up last month without tags?
Retention: Does each class of data keep copies exactly as long as policy says, and can anyone shorten that window without a record?
Immutability: Could a stolen admin credential delete or alter a recovery point?
Recoverability: When did you last restore this system, and how do you know nothing went missing?
Compliance is an operations problem before it's a tooling problem, because enterprises run too many accounts with no single owner and evidence scattered across consoles. Tags drift too, and the same census found only 14% of AWS production resources carried a production tag.
Who it suits: Cloud-first enterprises with dozens or hundreds of accounts across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, where no single team owns every resource. The platform delivers cloud data protection and recovery through a single read-only IAM role, with no agents, appliances, or clusters.
It complements AWS Backup and native snapshots, and its coverage reaches MongoDB Atlas, EKS, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, and Google Workspace, which matters because auditors rarely stop at infrastructure.
Audit evidence it gives you: Cloud Backup Posture Management discovers resources as environments change, classifies them by PII, PHI, and financial data, and applies backup policy without manual tagging. Its reports show what's been missed.
Copies sit in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults separate from production, with time-bound access so a stolen production key doesn't reach recovery data. Restores need multi-party approval.
For recoverability, Global Search finds files and database records across backups in seconds, and Database Explorer runs SQL against a backed-up snapshot without a restore. Restore verification fingerprints every table, restores to a temporary instance, and compares the fingerprints.
At SoFi, the fintech and digital bank, retention changes that used to take hours or days now apply in seconds. As the team put it: "We had to update a retention policy for a new student-loan servicing requirement. By the time I hung up, it was done."
The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, supports HIPAA and GDPR programs, and offers SAML, role-based access control, and audit reporting.
Pricing: Usage-based, billed per GB per month on protected storage, with no tier ladder and flexible spending commitments. There are no feature gates or scanning compute to run in your account.
Global deduplication brings up to 50% lower cost, and Cost Explorer attributes backup spend by account, service, and resource.
Gaps to plan around: Its on-prem support is limited, so an estate that's still mostly on-prem needs a separate tool for the data center. It doesn't back up endpoints or laptops, Kubernetes protection covers EKS only, and its reference list is shorter than the incumbents can offer.
Who it suits: Large enterprises running SAP and Oracle that need retention enforced at the application level. Commvault Cloud is SAP-certified and recovers anything from a full database to a tablespace, a single data file, a control file, or an archive log.
Audit evidence it gives you: WORM comes in two layers. Storage lock works at the hardware level and compliance lock works in the software, and together they produce immutable backups that neither the storage administrator nor the Commvault administrator can delete.
Turn on the indelible compliance lock and even Commvault Support can't disable it, while blocked attempts to lower retention or delete jobs show up in the Audit trail report. That's an artifact I'd hand an auditor as is.
On AWS, Clumio, which Commvault acquired in 2024, offers SQL-based record retrieval from DynamoDB backups to support audits, testing, and investigations.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Commvault's SaaS pricing page lists Microsoft 365 protection starting at $1.70 per user per month and database protection starting at $90 per TB per month. Self-managed Commvault Cloud is licensed on front-end terabytes and sold by quote.
Gaps to plan around: Application consistency relies on agents, since the SAP HANA, SAP Oracle, or DB2 agent has to be installed on both source and target clients. That's more software to patch and more scope to document.
Commvault Cleanroom offers isolated recovery environments on demand for testing, staging, and forensic analysis, in the cloud or on-prem. Commvault's cloud deployment docs for Cleanroom name Azure and AWS, so a Google Cloud-centric team should confirm its recovery target early.
Who it suits: Every team running on AWS, because it's the base layer many AWS shops keep in place. It centralizes backup policy across AWS services and across accounts in AWS Organizations.
Audit evidence it gives you: Backup Audit Manager checks your policies against controls you define, such as minimum frequency and retention, encrypted recovery points, cross-account copies, and Vault Lock protection. It needs AWS Config and generates reports every 24 hours.
Restore testing runs automated, periodic restores, so you collect dated evidence that recovery works.
Vault Lock in compliance mode can't be removed once its grace time (at least 72 hours) passes, and Cohasset Associates assessed it for environments subject to SEC 17a-4, CFTC, and FINRA rules. Legal holds stop held backups from being deleted, although they don't apply to continuous backups.
Pricing: As of October 2026 in us-east-1, warm storage costs $0.05 per GB-month for S3 and EFS and $0.10 for DynamoDB. Each restore test costs $1.50, which is cheap evidence.
Gaps to plan around: Scope stops at AWS plus VMware, so your Azure and Google Cloud evidence has to come from somewhere else. Item-level restore covers S3, EBS, EFS, and a few other services, while RDS, Aurora, and DynamoDB come back as a whole instance, cluster, or table.
RDS DB instances also can't go into a logically air-gapped vault, which leaves a hole if your auditor asks for isolated copies of every regulated database. Many teams keep AWS Backup as the foundation and add a cross-cloud layer for the parts it doesn't reach.
Who it suits: Organizations where the security team runs cyber recovery and wants backup evidence tied to threat intelligence. Rubrik calls itself "the Security and AI Operations Company," which tells you who it's built for.
Audit evidence it gives you: Rubrik's Sensitive Data Monitoring scans backup snapshots to locate sensitive data such as PII, and you can schedule periodic reports for GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GLBA.
Retention Lock and Quorum Authorization mean no single user can delete or shorten backups without multi-party approval, and Rubrik's Cloud SQL page says every backup operation is logged and reportable.
Threat Hunting scans backups with file patterns, hashes, and YARA rules to pinpoint a potentially clean snapshot.
Pricing: There's no public price list as of October 2026. Every edition (Foundation, Business, and Enterprise) goes through sales, Enterprise Edition is a 3-year subscription, and Data Discovery and Classification sits in Enterprise Edition.
Gaps to plan around: Rubrik Managed Cloud Protection "moves data outside your AWS organization by design," and Rubrik itself says it isn't the right fit if policy requires backups to stay inside your account boundary.
The customer-hosted model keeps data in your organization, but then you own the networking, the IAM roles, and the security posture. RDS recovery is documented at the instance level, to a point in time, so pulling one table for an auditor means restoring the instance first.
Who it suits: VM-heavy estates that need long retention on top of hypervisor depth. Veeam Data Platform v13.1 brought support to 14 hypervisors, and the Veeam Universal License is portable across virtual, physical, and cloud workloads.
Audit evidence it gives you: The Premium edition adds GRC audit reporting and compliance documentation. Four-eyes authorization requires a second backup or security administrator to approve deletions, depending on your license.
Veeam Data Cloud Vault is always immutable, logically air-gapped, and encrypted with keys only you hold. Data locality is set at country level on the Foundation tier and region level on Archive and Advanced, and Veeam added a Sovereign Service Providers Program in October 2026.
Pricing: Veeam Data Platform is metered per workload with no public per-workload price. As of October 2026, Vault lists Archive at $4.50, Foundation at $14, and Advanced at $24 per TB per month, billed annually upfront.
Archive carries a 180-day minimum retention, retrieval billed at $20 per 200 GB, and typical retrieval times above 15 hours, so plan audit requests for archived data well ahead.
Gaps to plan around: AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud are separate per-cloud products, and Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Kasten need separate licenses, so evidence comes from several places. The Plug-in for AWS also puts a backup server, appliances, repositories, and workers in your environment.
Who it suits: Large enterprises with deep data-center footprints, especially those still running NetBackup after the Veritas combination closed on December 10, 2024. Cohesity offers customer-, partner-, and Cohesity-managed options, plus on-premises, private cloud, and sovereign cloud support.
Audit evidence it gives you: Cohasset Associates assessed Cohesity's WORM as compliant with SEC 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511(c), and CFTC Regulation 1.31(c)-(d). For regulated retention, that's the paperwork auditors recognize.
FortKnox comes as SaaS in a Cohesity-managed cloud on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud for DataProtect and NetBackup data, or self-managed on your own infrastructure. Cohesity says its immutable logs and retention locks simplify compliance with frameworks like NIST, ISO 27040, and DORA.
Cohesity DSPM, powered by Cyera, finds and classifies sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources, and NetBackup gives you visibility of last-known-good backups free of malware.
Pricing: Cohesity publishes no dollar pricing, and Core and Enterprise editions come as 1-, 3-, or 5-year subscriptions. As of October 2026, AWS Marketplace lists DataProtect delivered as a service at $29,100 for 10 back-end TB over 12 months.
Sensitive data classification is an Enterprise edition feature, and FortKnox is priced as an add-on.
Gaps to plan around: DataProtect and NetBackup are two product lines with separate stacks, so you may end up with two evidence trails to keep consistent, and NetBackup keeps its own appliances.
Who it suits: Organizations that want protection delivered as a fully managed SaaS service across data center, cloud, endpoints, and SaaS apps. Druva describes itself as "Resilience as a Service."
Audit evidence it gives you: Compliance monitoring ships with prebuilt templates for GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, scoped to endpoints and SaaS file stores. Legal hold for eDiscovery and defensible deletion come with the Elite productivity plan.
Data Lock prevents deletion of recovery points or policy changes by anyone, and on AWS, Druva keeps EC2, RDS, S3, and EFS copies in a separate security domain outside your AWS account.
Pricing: There are no dollar figures on the site as of October 2026. Data center and public cloud plans are sold per TB per month after deduplication, often through prepaid credits where one credit equals one TB-month, and productivity workloads are priced per user.
Gaps to plan around: As of October 2026, Druva's enterprise data plans page lists Data Lock and multiple storage regions as starting at the Enterprise plan, so check which plan a quote assumes. Its compliance templates don't extend to cloud infrastructure.
Backups sit in Druva's own cloud, which gives you isolation but puts the copy in a vendor-run environment that your residency documentation has to explain. Credits also matter: Druva suspends backup operations when credit use reaches 110%.
Who it suits: On-prem estates built on Dell storage, where Data Manager integrates natively with PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerScale. PowerProtect One, announced May 19, 2026, is built on PowerProtect Data Manager and Data Domain.
Audit evidence it gives you: Data Manager offers immutable copies with retention lock, detailed audit logs, and chain-of-custody documentation. Data Domain's Governance lock can be reverted, while its Compliance lock can't and requires a security officer user.
PowerProtect Backup Services, Dell's SaaS option, supports long-term retention and legal hold policies and helps meet data residency requirements such as GDPR.
PowerProtect Cyber Recovery isolates critical data in a separately governed vault with its own credentials and management plane, on-prem or in AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. Cyber Detect produces forensic reports showing blast radius, corrupted files, owners, and last known good backups.
Pricing: By quote as of October 2026. Data Manager and Cyber Recovery list "Contact Sales," and each flavor of Retention Lock needs its own license key, so budget for Compliance mode if your regulator expects locks nobody can revert.
Gaps to plan around: The core is appliance-centric, since Data Domain ships as appliances (DD3410 through DD9910F) that you deploy and run. The deepest integrations assume Dell storage, and Cyber Detect for Storage runs on PowerStore today, with PowerMax still listed as planned.
My prediction: within a few audit cycles, auditors will ask for restore evidence by default, meaning which system, which date, what came back, and who checked it.
Job logs will carry less weight, because I've seen a multi-table restore finish most objects, skip one with a broken cross-reference, and still mark the job green. AWS Backup already ships a control for restore time meeting target, which tells you where the questions are heading.
Start keeping dated restore results for every regulated system now, and that future audit request becomes a folder you hand over.
For cloud-first enterprises, Eon makes audits easiest because it continuously discovers and classifies cloud resources, applies retention policy automatically, and keeps copies in immutable, logically air-gapped vaults.
No. Neither sets a required RPO or RTO, and both expect you to define your own recovery targets and show evidence that you can restore protected data.
Expect to show what's protected under which policy, retention and lock settings per data class, and dated restore tests with their results.
GDPR expects you to know where personal data lives and keep it no longer than necessary, so classification tells you which backup copies hold personal data and need tighter retention.
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