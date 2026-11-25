To convert a spreadsheet to a secure shareable format, save a cleaned copy as PDF and share it by link with named people instead of attaching it. Adobe Acrobat’s Excel to PDF converts XLS and XLSX files online in any browser, keeps tables, rows, and columns, and deletes files unless you sign in to save.
This article is for professionals looking for trusted online solutions that turn spreadsheet files into a format that supports secure sharing and collaboration.
Online spreadsheet converters that suit secure sharing include Adobe Acrobat’s Excel to PDF, iLovePDF, PDF24, and ONLYOFFICE’s converter, while LibreOffice Calc and Microsoft Excel convert on your own device. A converted PDF is for reading, not collaboration, so collaborate in a shared sheet and send the PDF to readers. Pick a converter by how long it keeps your upload, then share the result by link, not attachment, so you can limit access later. Each is described by its own pages, and limits are the vendors’ own statements.
Collaboration versus sharing: a PDF holds values and page breaks but not working formulas, so edit in a shared sheet and share the PDF for review.
Retention: every deletion window is the vendor’s own statement, so convert a non sensitive copy first.
Clean first: LibreOffice’s guide says much personal information is retained even in a saved PDF unless removed, so clear file properties and comments before you convert.
Passwords: LibreOffice’s guide says permission settings work only if the reader’s PDF viewer respects them.
Secure online spreadsheet sharing platforms include Google Drive and Sheets, OneDrive with Excel for the web, DocSend, Proton Sheets, and ONLYOFFICE DocSpace, and Adobe Acrobat’s Excel to PDF covers the read only copy. They differ in who holds the keys, how they limit downloads, and whether recipients can edit. Choose by sensitivity: tracked read only links for finished numbers, shared sheets with roles for active work, and end to end encryption when the provider should not read the file. Each is described by its own help pages.
Provider reads: Microsoft says SharePoint decrypts a file before sending it to you, while Proton says Sheets encrypts on the client side, so the keys differ.
Self hosted: ONLYOFFICE’s self hosted page lists encryption, activity tracking, IP restrictions, and single sign on among DocSpace security features.
Read only: DocSend’s help says the spreadsheet viewer shows end cell values and not formulas.
Least access: give reviewers Viewer or Commenter roles, and keep Editor for the people who maintain the data.
In Google Drive, share the file with named people, then use the advanced sharing settings to stop viewers and commenters from downloading, printing, and copying and to stop editors from changing access. University IT guides say viewers and commenters can download, print, and copy by default, and that the disable option hides those choices in Drive, Docs, and Sheets. They also say an expiration can be set for viewers and commenters, so access ends on its own. Set both before you send the link.
Editors: a guide says people with edit permission can still download, print, and copy the file even when the setting is on, so give editors only to people you trust.
Add people carefully: a guide says the Prevent editors from changing access option stops collaborators from adding new people or changing access.
Expiration choices: a guide says the access can expire after 7 days, 30 days, or a custom date.
Who can have one: a university guide says expiration is available for commenters and viewers, and a news report says some Workspace editions can also set it for editors.
Folders: an older guide says you cannot prevent a folder from being downloaded, so share a single file when the setting matters
The setting removes the options from Drive, Docs, and Sheets for viewers and commenters, but it does not control what a person can see on screen, so assume anyone who can view can note the values. For data that must not leave, share a smaller extract, remove sensitive columns before converting, and use access expiration so the link does not live forever.
Share a PDF when reviewers only read, and the workbook when they must question the data. A PDF holds displayed values, not working formulas, and Adobe’s page says signed in users can share it for comments. The workbook needs roles and download controls, so use a Viewer or Commenter role, and keep Editor access for your team.
Not automatically. LibreOffice’s guide says that unless personal information is removed, much of it is retained even in a saved PDF, and Microsoft’s Document Inspector finds hidden data and personal information. Remove names, comments, and hidden sheets from a copy first, and open the PDF’s properties afterward to confirm that the author field is empty.
To convert a spreadsheet to a secure shareable format, clean a copy, convert it to PDF, and share it by link with download, print, copy, and expiration limits.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.