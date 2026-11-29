Free tier: There's no ongoing free plan. You get 1,000 free credits to start, and no credit card is needed to claim them.

Cheapest paid plan: Maker Starter is $19 a month, and the price doesn't change if you pay annually. Its 1,500 monthly credits come to about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos, and the plan covers the video tool, the Raya AI assistant, AI images, concepts, scripts, and ad copy.

That compares well with Higgsfield, whose $19 Starter (270 credits) doesn't include Seedance 2.5 at all, since that model starts on its $59 Plus plan.

What you get for ads: Paste a script, or upload a doc up to 10 MB, and Ad Maker finds the hooks and returns one finished ad per hook, so you can test them against each other. Each ad arrives with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1.

The same character shows up in every shot, alongside your logo and product photos, and editing one line remakes only that clip (no re-rendering a whole ad because of one adjective). Every line of your script is used word for word.

All of that sits inside a creative-intelligence platform for paid social, where Raya, an AI strategist trained on $12 billion in real ad spend, drafts briefs, scripts, and hooks and flags what competitors are doing. Deciding what to make happens in the same place.

The trade-off: Credits refresh monthly on your billing date, and Maker plans are one seat. Radar, which grades your ads once they run, comes with the pricier team plans along with ad analytics.