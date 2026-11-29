Higgsfield's Free plan gives you zero monthly credits and one generation at a time, and anything it makes can carry a visible watermark, while paid plans start at $19 a month. That's a thin free tier for anyone trying to get video ads out the door.
This list sorts eight cheaper and free Higgsfield alternatives for video ads by what you pay and what the free version lets you do.
If you're in a hurry, here's the short version:
For paid social on a budget, Atria is the best value: its $19 Maker Starter plan includes about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos a month, and you start with 1,000 free credits and no card.
Of the others, CapCut is a free-to-start editor with AI generation built in, Pika sells credit packs with watermark-free exports, and Hailuo AI pairs 2K video with native sound.
Kling AI handles 30-second clips with stereo audio, Google Flow gives everyone 50 free credits a day, InVideo AI turns one prompt into a voiced video, and Runway adds ad publishing to its $15 Standard plan.
As of November 2026, Higgsfield's Free plan gives you selected models with no monthly credits and one generation at a time. Starter is $19 a month (or $228 billed annually) for 270 credits, and it covers only Seedance 2.0 Fast and 2.0 Mini.
Plus lists at $59 a month for 1,200 credits and opens up every Seedance model, 2.5 included. Ultra lists at $129 for 3,000 credits, with bigger Ultra tiers at 6,000 and 9,000 credits for $250 and $375 a month.
Watch the intro offers, because the $47 Plus and $79 Ultra prices apply to the first month only. Unused subscription credits expire when each cycle ends, which turns a slow month into money spent on nothing.
Free tiers usually trim the same few things, and each trim hits ad work harder than it hits hobby projects. Commercial rights go first: Kling AI's free output isn't for commercial use, Pika's Free plan has no commercial license, and CapCut limits many templates and music tracks to personal use.
Watermarks come next. Kling's free exports generally carry one, Hailuo only removes its watermark for paying members, and Google Flow puts an invisible SynthID mark on everything it makes.
Then there are credit caps. Pika's Free plan has none at all (you buy a pack to generate), Runway's 125 free credits are a one-time grant, and Flow's 50 daily credits don't roll over and can be out of reach for non-subscribers at peak hours.
Free plans are still great for learning a tool on someone else's GPU bill (they'd probably prefer you didn't). For ads you plan to put money behind, budget for a plan whose terms cover commercial use.
Free tier: There's no ongoing free plan. You get 1,000 free credits to start, and no credit card is needed to claim them.
Cheapest paid plan: Maker Starter is $19 a month, and the price doesn't change if you pay annually. Its 1,500 monthly credits come to about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos, and the plan covers the video tool, the Raya AI assistant, AI images, concepts, scripts, and ad copy.
That compares well with Higgsfield, whose $19 Starter (270 credits) doesn't include Seedance 2.5 at all, since that model starts on its $59 Plus plan.
What you get for ads: Paste a script, or upload a doc up to 10 MB, and Ad Maker finds the hooks and returns one finished ad per hook, so you can test them against each other. Each ad arrives with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1.
The same character shows up in every shot, alongside your logo and product photos, and editing one line remakes only that clip (no re-rendering a whole ad because of one adjective). Every line of your script is used word for word.
All of that sits inside a creative-intelligence platform for paid social, where Raya, an AI strategist trained on $12 billion in real ad spend, drafts briefs, scripts, and hooks and flags what competitors are doing. Deciding what to make happens in the same place.
The trade-off: Credits refresh monthly on your billing date, and Maker plans are one seat. Radar, which grades your ads once they run, comes with the pricier team plans along with ad analytics.
Free tier: CapCut's Free plan covers free templates and basic editing tools, and new users can try Pro free for seven days with no credit card. CapCut doesn't publish how much AI generation Free includes, though its script-to-video page says it won't stamp your work with watermarks.
Cheapest paid plan: Pro is the first paid tier, and its price varies by region (CapCut calls its public prices "for reference only," so your real number appears after sign-in). As of November 2026, Pro covers up to 240 seconds a month of 720p generation with Seedance 2.0 Mini.
What you get for ads: The AI video generator runs on Seedance 2.5 and starts from a script or a reference image. Script-to-video has a Commercial mode that pulls in stock footage, captions, and voiceover, then hands you a draft you can refine scene by scene.
Auto captions translate and restyle, text to speech covers 40+ languages, and EditPilot helps arrange clips and set the pace on your timeline. If your team works from templates, CapCut counts 6M template creators feeding its library, and the Teams plan adds a Brand Kit.
The trade-off: Licensing takes homework. Under CapCut's Materials License Agreement, a project that mixes non-commercial templates, stickers, or music with commercial-use material can only be used for personal, non-commercial purposes, so check every asset for the "commercial use" mark first.
Free tier: Pika's Free plan includes every model and exports without a watermark, but it comes with zero monthly credits. You buy a credit pack ($25 to $1,000) to generate, and Free output carries no commercial license.
Cheapest paid plan: As of November 2026, Starter is $10 a month, or $8 billed annually, for 600 credits and a commercial license. At about 10 credits per 5-second H3 Flex clip at 768p, that's roughly 60 short clips a month.
What you get for ads: H3 Flex, Pika's post-trained version of MiniMax H3, makes clips of 5 to 15 seconds with audio on every one, in ratios that include 9:16, 4:5, and 1:1. Up to 12 references per generation (images, video clips, and audio tracks) help keep a product looking like itself.
Pika's app shelf includes tools for product ads, captions, and swapping objects, and Video Studio builds multi-shot videos up to 30 seconds from up to 50 saved characters, products, and settings.
The trade-off: Native output tops out at 768p, so 1080p and 4K come from upscaling. Credit packs also only work in Pika Create on the web and through MCP, which leaves out the API and the iOS app.
Free tier: Hailuo's plan page doesn't spell out a free allowance, so treat any free credits you spot in the app as a bonus. Buying credits on their own doesn't lift the watermark either, because watermark removal is a perk for paying members.
Cheapest paid plan: Standard shows up at $14.99 a month on Hailuo's subscribe page as of November 2026. The plan details on that page still reference older Hailuo models, so check the current allowance in the app before you subscribe.
What you get for ads: Hailuo now runs MiniMax H3, which makes video with native stereo sound at 2K by default and clips up to 15 seconds long. MiniMax pitches it for advertising, branding, and e-commerce, citing accurate text and brand rendering plus motion transfer from one video to another.
One prompt can combine text, image, video, and audio references, so you could borrow camera motion from one clip and a character from a photo. The app also has an ad generator page and an agent.
MiniMax says its per-second price at 2K comes in under a third of mainstream models, which is the vendor's own math.
The trade-off: Hailuo may label or watermark output, you're told not to remove those marks, and you're expected to disclose AI-generated content whenever you use it. Commercial terms by plan aren't spelled out on the public plan page, so read the terms before a paid campaign.
Free tier: Kling's Basic plan is free with no monthly credits, though new users get credits at sign-up and returning users can claim another allowance each month (Kling says the amounts can change). Free exports generally carry a watermark, and Basic output isn't for commercial use.
Cheapest paid plan: Kling's live plan page sits behind a login, so the public figure as of November 2026 comes from Kling's own July 2026 pricing guide, which sets Standard at $8.80 a month. Kling notes prices can change, and paid plans add watermark removal, 1080p video, and commercial use.
What you get for ads: Kling 4.0 makes 3- to 30-second clips in 9:16, 1:1, or 16:9, with native dialogue and sound effects in stereo. Omni Reference takes up to 15 inputs per task, product shots and voice references included.
The model also renders multilingual on-screen text and logos for international campaigns. You can hand it a reference video, too, and rebuild that video's pacing and shots around your own product, which is handy when a format is already working in your feed.
The trade-off: The low price needs a paid plan before anything is usable in an ad, and it comes from a guide that may be out of date. Kling 4.0 Flash, the faster and cheaper mode, stops at 720p and 20 seconds.
Free tier: Every Flow user gets 50 credits a day, subscription or not. That covers five 720p Veo 3.1 Lite clips at 10 credits each, or Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash clips up to 10 seconds at 1 credit a second at 360p or 3 at 720p.
Qualifying Google Workspace business and enterprise plans include Flow with the same 50 daily credits at no extra charge.
Cheapest paid plan: Paid Flow access runs through Google AI plans, and as of November 2026, Pro costs $19.99 a month and brings 1,000 Flow credits.
Google AI Plus sits below it with 200 Flow credits a month, but it was showing a Black Friday sale price, so check the regular rate before you budget around it.
What you get for ads: Flow now runs Gemini Omni, Google's newer video model, next to Veo. On December 5, 2026, Flow retires Veo 3.1 Fast, Veo 3.1 Quality, and Omni Flash 1.1, leaving Veo 3.1 Lite and Omni Flash 1.2 for new work.
Omni's multi-turn editing changes the product, background, lighting, or aspect ratio on a clip you've already made, which Google pitches for ad variants by audience and placement. Google also says Omni keeps faces, packaging typography, and brand colors consistent across camera angles.
The trade-off: Non-subscribers may not get video during peak hours (about 2 PM to 5 PM UTC), unused credits don't roll over, and clips over 10 seconds and 1080p upscaling are for subscribers. Flow also needs age verification and isn't offered in every country.
Free tier: InVideo AI has a Free plan that runs on a weekly limit, but it doesn't say how big that limit is or whether free exports carry a watermark. Treat it as a test drive.
Cheapest paid plan: As of November 2026, Starter lists at $20 per seat a month for 400 credits per seat, with Agent Two Lite and Seedance 2.0 Fast and 2.0 Mini (no Seedance 2.5). Plus is $60 per seat and opens every Seedance model, and Max is $250.
What you get for ads: Give it a prompt and it writes the script, pulls from 16 million+ stock images and videos or generates visuals, and adds voiceover in 50+ languages, music, and subtitles. A timeline editor comes on every plan, and exports don't use credits.
For UGC-style ads, the invideo agent takes a product or app link, casts an AI creator, builds each shot as a still for your approval, and then animates it with voice and lip sync, sized for TikTok, Reels, Meta, and Shorts.
The trade-off: Credits don't roll over, InVideo can change credit costs without notice, and the $20 Starter leaves out Seedance 2.5, so the newest models sit a tier up.
Free tier: Runway's Free plan gives you 125 one-time credits that don't expire, for images, voiceovers, Characters, and upscaling. Its Gen-4.5 video model needs Standard or higher, but Runway says you own what you make on every plan, Free included.
Cheapest paid plan: As of November 2026, Standard is $15 a month, or $12 billed annually, for 625 credits, about 52 seconds of Gen-4.5 with no watermarks. Pro is $35 ($28 annually) and adds a Brand Kit and a custom voice clone.
What you get for ads: Runway Ads, launched in October 2026, comes with every paid plan and links up with Meta, Google, and TikTok ad accounts. Give it ads that already perform and it makes on-brand variants, waits for your approval, publishes the ones you sign off on, and reads the results back.
Along the way it localizes on-screen text, product screenshots, and voiceover, and resizes each variant for every placement. Aleph 2.0 can also swap products or backgrounds in footage you already own.
The trade-off: Standard and Pro credits reset within 24 hours of your billing date with no rollover, and Gen-4.5 caps out at 10 seconds and 720p per generation. Longer spots mean chaining clips with Extend and Workflows.
If you're only learning the ropes, Google Flow's daily credits and Runway's one-time grant cost nothing, and a $25 Pika pack is a low-stakes way to kick the tires (just don't run the results as ads).
For ads you'll put money behind, judge by cost per finished ad. Ad Maker's $19 plan hands back captioned, voiced ads built around your hooks, while a $10 to $15 plan from a clip generator like Pika or Hailuo AI gives you clips that still need assembling into an ad.
If you already have ads that work and an ad account to feed, Runway's Standard plan deserves a look. CapCut fits teams who want an editor first and AI second, and InVideo AI suits anyone who wants one prompt to produce a full voiced video.
Kling AI and Hailuo AI make sense when you need longer or sharper clips and plan to finish them elsewhere. Among Higgsfield's competitors on this list, those two reward checking the credit cost per second before you commit.
A free plan bills you in time and rights. Waiting out a daily refill, getting bumped at peak hours, or buying a pack before you can render anything all eat into the hours you meant to spend on creative.
The rights bill is the bigger one. If an ad runs on output from a plan that excludes commercial use (Kling's Basic and Pika's Free, for two), you're carrying a risk that a $10 to $20 subscription would have removed.
So use free tiers to learn and compare, then move the ads you'll pay to promote onto a plan whose terms cover them. That one habit saves more than any discount code.
Runway comes closest, because it says you own your work on every plan, Free included, though its 125 free credits are one-time and don't cover Gen-4.5. Google says it won't claim ownership of what you make with Flow's 50 daily credits, while Kling's and Pika's free tiers rule out commercial use.
Among the published dollar prices here, Kling AI's Standard, at $8.80 a month in Kling's July 2026 pricing guide, and Pika's $10 Starter ($8 billed annually) are the lowest. Both include commercial use, but Kling's live prices sit behind a login, so confirm before you subscribe.
You can start for free, but CapCut doesn't publish how much AI generation its Free plan includes, so the surest free route is the seven-day Pro trial, which needs no credit card. Before anything runs as an ad, check each template, sticker, and music track for CapCut's "commercial use" mark.
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