Raya does the strategist's homework and Ad Maker does the production, so the brief and the ads it calls for come out of the same place.

Agency angle: The platform connects directly to each client's Meta and TikTok ad accounts, so Raya can read that client's performance data and surface what's working before anyone writes a brief.

Team plans (Core, Plus, Business, and Enterprise) add shared credits and 5 to 15 seats, which is where an agency roster fits.

Key features: Raya is trained on $12B of real ad spend, and it layers competitor intel, customer insights, and market intel onto a client's own numbers. From there it writes briefs, concepts, scripts, ad copy, and AI images.

The video side takes a script, either pasted in or uploaded as a PDF, Word, or TXT file up to 10 MB, and makes one ad per hook, so three hooks give you three ads to test. Every line is used word for word, and the same character appears in every shot.

Every ad comes with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1. Edit one line and only that clip gets remade, which helps when a client's legal team changes a single word, and approved ads then batch-upload back to Meta.

On team plans, Radar grades your running ads in plain English with fixes and decline alerts, and the ad library holds 100M+ Meta and TikTok ads, updated weekly. Mark Pereyra, a growth consultant at ATTN Labs, says he launches "hundreds of ads for the agency each week using the builder."

Pricing: Maker Starter is $19 a month, the same monthly or annually, with 1,500 credits (about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos or about 602 AI images) and one seat. You get 1,000 free credits to start with no card, and team plans add Radar, ad analytics, and the ad library.

Drawback: It focuses on Meta and TikTok today. Google, YouTube, and LinkedIn are on its roadmap, so an agency running cross-channel accounts will keep another tool for those.