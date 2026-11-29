Which AI ad generators for Meta ads still hold up when your agency is making creative for ten clients at once?
A solo brand can live with one login, while an agency needs each client's work kept separate and enough seats for the whole team. It also needs pricing that still makes sense when the eleventh client signs, since some tools charge per seat and others scale with ad spend.
The short answer for agencies:
For agencies, the answer is Atria: Raya builds briefs from each client's ad account and competitors, Ad Maker turns scripts into finished video ads, and approved ads batch-upload to Meta, while team plans add Radar grading and 5 to 15 seats.
Smartly is built for enterprise creative teams, AdCreative.ai handles multi-brand static ads, and Pencil adds performance predictions. Madgicx brings spend-based Meta automation, while Creatify turns product links into avatar videos for testing.
Marpipe covers catalog ads, Motion reads creative performance for client reports, Birch (formerly Revealbot) automates bulk launches, and Canva handles quick on-brand edits.
An agency buys these tools differently from a brand, because every feature gets multiplied by the number of clients on the roster. Five things decide whether a tool survives past the trial.
Seats and client separation. Count the people who'll log in, then check whether each client gets its own workspace or brand space. A tool that dumps every client into one shared library is a mix-up waiting to happen.
Bulk launch. Making 40 ads is half the job, because someone still has to get them into Ads Manager with sensible names. Look for batch upload, sheet-based launching, or approval queues so the last mile doesn't eat a media buyer's afternoon.
Brand guidelines. Every client has a logo, fonts, and a list of words their legal team hates (there's always a list). The tool should hold those per client so a new freelancer can't put the wrong logo on the wrong ad.
Reporting. Clients want to know what worked in a form they can scan on a phone between meetings. A tool that tags hooks and formats for you saves rebuilding the same deck every month.
Pricing model. Per-seat pricing grows with your team, while ad-spend pricing grows with your clients' budgets, which is fine until one client triples spend in the fourth quarter. Work out both before you sign an annual plan.
Raya does the strategist's homework and Ad Maker does the production, so the brief and the ads it calls for come out of the same place.
Agency angle: The platform connects directly to each client's Meta and TikTok ad accounts, so Raya can read that client's performance data and surface what's working before anyone writes a brief.
Team plans (Core, Plus, Business, and Enterprise) add shared credits and 5 to 15 seats, which is where an agency roster fits.
Key features: Raya is trained on $12B of real ad spend, and it layers competitor intel, customer insights, and market intel onto a client's own numbers. From there it writes briefs, concepts, scripts, ad copy, and AI images.
The video side takes a script, either pasted in or uploaded as a PDF, Word, or TXT file up to 10 MB, and makes one ad per hook, so three hooks give you three ads to test. Every line is used word for word, and the same character appears in every shot.
Every ad comes with voice-over and captions in 9:16, 4:5, or 1:1. Edit one line and only that clip gets remade, which helps when a client's legal team changes a single word, and approved ads then batch-upload back to Meta.
On team plans, Radar grades your running ads in plain English with fixes and decline alerts, and the ad library holds 100M+ Meta and TikTok ads, updated weekly. Mark Pereyra, a growth consultant at ATTN Labs, says he launches "hundreds of ads for the agency each week using the builder."
Pricing: Maker Starter is $19 a month, the same monthly or annually, with 1,500 credits (about 31 Seedance 2.5 videos or about 602 AI images) and one seat. You get 1,000 free credits to start with no card, and team plans add Radar, ad analytics, and the ad library.
Drawback: It focuses on Meta and TikTok today. Google, YouTube, and LinkedIn are on its roadmap, so an agency running cross-channel accounts will keep another tool for those.
Agency angle: Smartly has dedicated pages for agency teams and sells to enterprise brands and the agencies behind them, naming Samsung, Spotify, and Uber among its customers and saying 700+ brands use it.
Besides Meta, it covers Amazon, Google, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Roku, Snapchat, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more, which suits an agency buying across channels for large clients.
Key features: The Creative suite starts from prebuilt image, video, audio, or HTML5 templates, or ones you import from After Effects, Photoshop, Figma, or Google Web Designer. AI Studio handles image and video generation, turns static images into animations, and assembles video variations.
Smartly pitches it as "one concept, thousands of variants personalized to every audience." Producer lets you approve and launch variants, Automated Ads builds ads from a sheet or feed, and Creative Predictive Potential forecasts how creative will perform.
Its Synapse layer adds AI agents, including a Campaign Assembly Agent that turns prompts and briefs into structured cross-channel campaigns. Smartly says built-in approvals mean the agents act only when you choose.
Pricing: Quote-based as of November 2026. There's no public pricing page and no free trial, so the way in is a demo.
Drawback: With no self-serve signup, a small agency can't try it this afternoon. It's a fit once your clients' budgets justify an enterprise contract and a sales cycle to match.
Agency angle: AdCreative.ai's plan cards say outright that Ultimate is for agencies, with 25 brands and 20 users. Professional, pitched at high-volume ad teams, gives you 10 brands and 10 users, which covers a smaller roster.
Key features: Instant Ads scans a webpage to produce ready-to-launch ads, and you can also start from product photos or prompts. It generates banners, ad text, product photoshoots, and video, including UGC-style avatar videos in Talking Head, Show & Tell, and Fashion styles.
Creative Scoring AI gives each ad Performance and Awareness scores plus an attention heatmap, and AdCreative.ai claims over 90% accuracy on which ads will perform better. Batch Creatives, Custom Templates, and a Compliance Checker round out the agency kit.
You can connect ad accounts from Meta, Google, and LinkedIn, mainly so its model can learn from your results.
Pricing: As of November 2026, list prices are Starter at $39 a month (20 credits, 1 brand), Professional at $249 (300 credits), and Ultimate at $999 (300 credits), all billed monthly. Credits are spent when you download an ad, and the 7-day trial includes 20 credits.
Drawback: Starter has no video ads and no Creative Scoring, so most agencies would start at Professional. The standard terms also limit use to "internal business purposes" and list asset IP rights only on Enterprise, so ask how that covers client work.
Agency angle: Pencil now calls itself an AI operating system for marketing, and its Growth plan comes with unlimited workspaces, so every client can get its own. Pro adds unlimited users, brands, and markets for bigger shops.
Pencil strongly recommends loading a brand kit with logos, fonts, colors, and a brand or product description before you generate, which is where each client's rules live.
Key features: Its self-serve AI agents generate text, images, video, and ad creatives using models like Veo 3.1, Imagen 4 Ultra, Nano Banana Pro, and Adobe Firefly v4. ElevenLabs v3 or Gemini TTS handle voice-over in 70+ languages.
Any ad can be re-scaled to 1:1, 9:16, 4:5, 16:9, or 1.91:1. From Core up, Pencil predicts creative performance before you spend, and it launches and tracks ads on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google Display, DV360, and LinkedIn.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Core is $14 a month ($11 billed annually) for 50 generations and one workspace, and Growth is $55 ($44 billed annually) for 250 generations. Pro is custom, and you can make six ads free through a guided signup.
Drawback: On Core and Growth, Pencil keeps ownership of the outputs and gives you a perpetual commercial license, while IP assignment is a Pro term. Generations don't roll over, and each resized format costs one, so a big resize day eats the allowance fast.
Agency angle: Madgicx sells to "businesses and agencies running Meta ads," and every plan includes unlimited seats and unlimited ad generations. That makes it easy to put the whole buying team on one account.
Key features: The AI Ad Generator makes image ads from a prompt, an image, or any ad in the Meta Ad Library. Its AI chat builds Facebook and Instagram video ads from footage you supply, and chat-built campaigns arrive paused until you approve them.
One click uploads finished ads to Ads Manager, and Ad Launcher combines your top creatives and ad copy into new ads. Creative Insights tags creative elements and spots fatigue and losing ads.
AI Marketer audits campaigns and acts on what it finds, either on its own or with your approval (on client accounts, the approval button is your friend).
Pricing: Madgicx prices by monthly Meta ad spend. As of November 2026, it starts at $45 a month billed monthly ($32 billed annually) for under $1K in spend.
It climbs to $329 a month at $20K to $30K, and above that the price only shows inside the app. There's a 7-day free trial.
Drawback: The bill rises as client spend rises, and the generator itself makes images, with video built from your own footage. Reporting reaches Google Ads, TikTok, and Shopify, but the AI features are built around Meta.
Agency angle: Creatify's Business plan includes 10 seats, 10 brand spaces, and 10 custom avatars, so each client can sit in a separate space. Ultra is the smaller step, with 3 seats and 3 brand spaces.
Key features: Paste an Amazon, Shopify, App Store, or Google Play link and it pulls the product details, then you pick an avatar and generate variations for testing. Pro and up get 1,500+ avatars that lip-sync in 75+ languages.
Its Max agent scans competitors' hooks, offers, and formats, proposes a plan, and makes video and image ads in every size each platform needs. Launches and budget changes arrive as approval cards, and Creatify says "Nothing touches your account until a person clicks Approve."
Max connects to Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and a few more. Creatify also says you own your creatives, even after your plan ends.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Standard is $15 a month ($10 billed yearly), Pro $55 ($38), Ultra $95 ($66), and Business from $195 ($136). The Free plan gives 10 credits a month with watermarked exports.
Drawback: Competitor tracking reads the Meta Ad Library only and doesn't estimate spend. Re-running the AI on an exported project costs fresh credits, and only manual edits are free.
Marpipe's whole pitch is making catalog ads look like real ad creative.
Agency angle: Marpipe advertises unlimited seats and SSO, and pricing runs on SKU count with "no % of ad spend, no % of revenue, no usage pricing." For an agency with several ecommerce clients, that's an easy number to forecast.
Key features: Image and video templates pull in live fields like countdown clocks, inventory, strikethrough pricing, and percent-off badges, and rules decide which designs go on which products. Product Level Video gives every SKU its own video variant from templates.
Generative Catalogs rewrites long product descriptions into ad copy you can A/B test and adds lifestyle backgrounds or seasonal variations to product images. AI video is still marked coming soon.
Feeds push to Meta, Google, TikTok, Pinterest, and Snapchat from one place, and Enterprise allows 19 live designs on Meta.
Pricing: As of November 2026, there's a Free plan, and Startup is $199 a month (same billed yearly) with a 500-SKU cap and 3 live designs. Enterprise starts at $1,499 a month ($999 billed yearly), and Meta helps cover it for some qualified brands.
Drawback: It only does catalog ads, and its own FAQ says the designs are "not AI-generated, but they are automated." Product Level Video is an Enterprise feature, so the Startup plan won't cover video.
Motion is where creative performance turns into a report a client can follow.
Agency angle: The Starter plan includes unlimited seats and unlimited ad accounts, and its AI teammate Runneth is aimed at "brands and agencies running Meta or TikTok ads." Reports are visual-first and cover Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn ads.
Key features: Motion groups creatives automatically, filters them across 200+ metrics, and auto-tags every asset by format, hook, and creative angle. It also shows where ads are too similar, which helps when a client keeps asking for the same thing but different.
Runneth, built by Motion, makes on-brand static ads with fresh hooks and can launch them to Ads Manager once an owner or admin turns launching on. Motion also offers a pre-launch ad review and a one-click weekly report retro.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Starter is $999 a month for brands spending up to $50K a month on ads, and Pro and Growth are quote-only. Pricing scales with combined spend across all connected ad accounts, averaged over 12 months.
Runneth's 14-day trial needs no card, though it starts with a setup call.
Drawback: Motion's core product is analytics, and its AI generation covers static ads only. Setup goes through a call with no self-serve signup, and that $999 floor is steep for a small roster.
Birch is the launch crew, and you bring the creative.
Agency angle: Birch is built for performance marketers, media buyers, and agencies. Stage, its creative-test launcher, allows unlimited ad accounts on every tier, the free tier included, and plan prices follow monthly ad spend across all connected accounts.
Key features: Stage turns Google Drive files and Google Sheets into Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat ads, giving each creative its own ad set or duplicating a winning one. Launches run on a schedule from hourly to weekly, with one-click approval.
On Meta it handles single image and video ads, carousels up to 10 cards, lead forms, and multiple text variations. Rules with nested conditions and 20+ actions are checked every 15 minutes, so Birch can pause losers and scale winners overnight.
Birch AI turns a sentence into a working rule, which beats writing nested conditions by hand.
Pricing: As of November 2026, Essential starts at $49 a month ($45 billed annually) and Pro at $99 ($91) for up to $10K in monthly spend, rising to $1,799 on Pro at $500K. Stage beyond 50 free uploads a month costs from $500 ($450 billed annually).
There's a 14-day free trial with no card.
Drawback: Birch doesn't create ads, so it pairs with a generator elsewhere on this list. Rules and Launcher sit on Pro, and heavy Stage use adds a second bill.
Agency angle: Brand Kits scale with the plan, from 5 on Pro to 100 on Business and 1,000 on Enterprise. Business is now Canva's team plan, since Canva Teams closed to new sign-ups, and it adds ad tagging through Canva Grow.
Key features: Magic Resize and bulk design creation (Pro and up) turn one approved design into more sizes and versions. Create a Video Clip, powered by Google's Veo 3, makes 16:9 clips up to eight seconds with synced audio on Pro and above.
Canva Grow adds AI ad creation, ad insights, and publishing to ad platforms, and the last two are on every plan, Free included. Canva Craft, its in-house image model launched in October 2026, makes 2K images in more than 30 aspect ratios.
Pricing: Pricing varies by region, so check the page from your own country. There's a Free plan, and the AI allowance grows with each paid tier.
Drawback: AI video clips are 16:9 only and limited per month, and Free gets no clip access at all. You can use Canva AI designs commercially, but Canva says you may not have exclusive rights, and output indemnity is Enterprise-only with a 100-seat minimum.
Start with the job that eats the most hours on your team, because that's where a new tool earns its seat first. What I'd check next is how each tool counts seats and ad spend once every client is connected.
Deciding what to make and producing video: the first pick on this list, since its strategist and its video maker share the same client data.
Launching hundreds of ads: Birch for rules and scheduled launches, or Smartly if your clients are enterprise accounts.
Static ads across many brands: AdCreative.ai on Professional or Ultimate, with Canva for fast edits.
Catalog-heavy ecommerce clients: Marpipe.
Client reporting: Motion, if your roster's combined spend justifies the $999 floor.
Avatar video from product pages: Creatify, with brand spaces on Ultra or Business.
Whatever you shortlist, run it on two clients for a month before you move the whole roster over. Migrating ten brand kits twice is nobody's idea of a good quarter.
A pilot gives the clearest read with one client, one offer, and a fixed 30-day window, so the numbers at the end mean something. Agree on the baseline first: how many new ads the client usually gets a month and which metric decides a winner.
Then write a handful of scripts with distinct hooks so each one becomes its own test. At day 30, bring three things to the call.
Volume shipped. Show how many ads went live compared with the old monthly count, because that's the number a client feels in their budget.
Hooks tested. List the angles you tried and which ones held up once real spend hit them, with the losers included so the client sees the testing was honest.
The read. Share what Radar, Motion, or your own analytics says about why the winners won, in plain words the client can repeat to their boss (the founder will still prefer the losing ad, and that's fine).
If the pilot shows more ideas tested for the same budget, you've got the case for rolling the tool out to the rest of the roster.
Madgicx, Birch, and Motion all set their price by how much you spend on ads. As of November 2026, Madgicx starts at $45 a month under $1K in spend, Birch's Essential plan at $49 up to $10K, and Motion's Starter at $999 up to $50K.
Some do, with Motion building visual-first reports for Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn ads. Birch includes reports from its Essential plan, and Pencil shows results dashboards once you connect your ad accounts.
They give each client a separate brand kit or brand space inside the tool and load that client's logos, fonts, and product details there. Canva Business holds 100 Brand Kits, Creatify's Business plan has 10 brand spaces, and Pencil's Growth plan offers unlimited workspaces.
Birch and Smartly are built for it: Birch's Stage turns Google Drive files and Sheets into Meta ads, and Smartly's Automated Ads builds ads from a sheet or feed. Madgicx also uploads finished ads to Ads Manager in one click, and its chat-built campaigns wait, paused, for your approval.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.