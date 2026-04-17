How To Elevate Your New York City Break

If you’ve watched movies or TV shows set in New York, you’ll know that high-fliers travel in style. From chauffeurs and luxury cars to helicopter tours and private river cruises, there are many alternatives to walking, hailing cabs, and using the subway. To take your trip to the next level, it’s well worth researching private excursions and getting quotes for driver services. If you have a driver, you can get from A to B, hop between tourist attractions, or arrive at dinner in pristine condition, with no need to worry about dodging the rain, navigating busy stations, or waiting for a cab to appear.

Seeing New York from above is captivating. You can enjoy incredible vistas from viewing decks at the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock, but nothing compares to the experience of flying high above the bustling city streets. Helicopter tours treat you to unbeatable city views and enable you to appreciate the scale of the city and its unique identity. You can also gaze upon famous landmarks, from Central Park to the Statue of Liberty, appreciating different angles and perspectives.

Back at sea level, exclusive boat tours offer a brilliant way to see NYC and enjoy the luxury of sailing down the river with drinks and delicious food.