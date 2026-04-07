New York City’s Best Luxury Hotels: 15 Destinations Worth Booking Now

There are few pleasures in New York quite like checking into a great hotel. Beyond the key card and the bellman, a hotel in Manhattan becomes the way you experience the city. It might be the first glimpse of Central Park from a suite high above Fifth Avenue, the sound of jazz drifting from a bar on the Upper East Side, or the quiet thrill of returning downtown after midnight to a candlelit lobby fragrant with cedar and old books.
The best hotels in Manhattan do far more than provide a beautiful room. They shape the rhythm of a trip. They determine whether mornings begin with coffee overlooking the skyline or a walk beneath the elms of Madison Avenue. Whether evenings end with a martini beneath a mural at The St. Regis, a nightcap in Tribeca, or one last look at the lights flickering across Midtown.
This is a city of neighborhoods, and each one offers a different version of New York. Uptown is polished and timeless, all limestone façades, museum afternoons, and discreet luxury. Midtown remains the New York of grand hotels, broad avenues, and addresses that have become part of the city’s mythology. Downtown feels moodier and more intimate, where cobblestone streets, converted warehouses, and softly lit hotel bars create a version of Manhattan that is less formal but no less glamorous.
These are the 15 Manhattan hotels worth knowing now: a mix of legendary five-star addresses and a handful of exceptional four-star stays that capture the city at its most irresistible.
Tucked along a quiet block just off Madison Avenue, this Upper East Side hotel has the hush and understated elegance of a beautifully kept private residence. The rooms are among the most generous in Manhattan, with wood-burning fireplaces, marble bathrooms, and terraces that open onto the city skyline.
The location is ideal for anyone who wants New York at its most refined. Central Park is a short stroll away, Madison Avenue boutiques sit just around the corner, and after a day spent among the galleries of the Upper East Side, there is nowhere lovelier to return to than Jacques Bar, where the lighting is low, the martinis are icy, and the room has the kind of understated elegance that never goes out of style.
The Carlyle has occupied its corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street since 1930, and there are few hotels in New York with a stronger sense of place. On the Upper East Side, just steps from Central Park, it is wrapped in the sort of old New York glamour that still feels wonderfully intact. The lobby glows with polished marble and fresh flowers, the doormen know returning guests by name, and upstairs the rooms are dressed in soft palettes, lacquered wood, and marble baths.
Yet the real reason to stay here is the world that unfolds after dark. Bemelmans Bar remains one of the city's great rooms, its walls covered in Ludwig Bemelmans' whimsical murals while a pianist plays beneath the golden light. A few doors away, Café Carlyle still hosts cabaret performances that make an evening in New York feel impossibly glamorous. Few hotels capture the city at its most elegant quite like this one.
The Mark is the Upper East Side with a sharper, more fashion-forward edge. Designed by Jacques Grange, the interiors mix black-and-white stripes, sculptural furniture, and artful irreverence with all the polish one would expect from a hotel steps from Madison Avenue.
The location is hard to beat for museum lovers. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is a short walk away, Central Park is practically next door, and after a morning spent wandering the galleries, you can return for lunch at The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges. In warmer months, one of the most charming ways to see the city is aboard the hotel’s sailboat, which glides around Manhattan with the skyline rising in the distance.
On Park Avenue at 61st Street, the Loews Regency New York Hotel is one of those rare Manhattan addresses that feels unmistakably New York. Set between Central Park, Madison Avenue, and Midtown, it places guests within easy reach of the city's best shopping, museums, and restaurants, while its Park Avenue setting gives it a more polished, residential feel. The rooms are spacious and refined, with marble bathrooms, soft neutral tones, and large windows overlooking the avenue or the Upper East Side beyond.
The Regency Bar & Grill has long been part of New York life, known for its power breakfasts and its polished evening scene. By night, the hotel introduces Alchemy by Loews, a beverage program inspired by botanical apothecaries and intentional craft. Cocktails and mocktails are layered with house-made tinctures, herbal infusions, and seasonal botanicals designed to heighten flavor, aroma, and mood, including the Lavender Sparkle, a delicate blend of gin, lemon, and Brut Champagne.
For many travelers, the dream of staying in New York begins here. The Plaza sits at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Central Park South, as iconic as the city itself, with its white façade, gilded interiors, and location beside the southern edge of the park.
Yes, it is grand, and yes, it can be wonderfully theatrical. But there is something irresistible about descending the staircase beneath glittering chandeliers or lingering over afternoon tea beneath the stained-glass dome of The Palm Court. Rooms are richly detailed with high ceilings, gold accents, and marble bathrooms, and some overlook the treetops of Central Park.
A few blocks south of Central Park, tucked among Midtown’s galleries and boutiques, The Whitby brings a dose of bright, unmistakably British style to Manhattan. Designed by Kit Kemp, every room is different, layered with bold fabrics, colorful artwork, and details that somehow feel both whimsical and sophisticated.
The hotel has the rare gift of feeling cheerful. Many rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping city views, and the drawing room downstairs, filled with books, fresh flowers, and sunlight, is one of the most pleasant places in the city to escape for an hour.
For travelers who find many luxury hotels too predictable, The Whitby feels wonderfully fresh.
Tribeca has become one of Manhattan’s most desirable neighborhoods, and The Greenwich Hotel remains its most coveted address. Created by Robert De Niro, the hotel occupies a discreet brick building on a cobbled street where the atmosphere is more residential than hotel-like.
Inside, no two rooms are the same. There are handwoven rugs, reclaimed wood beams, deep soaking tubs, and a sense of layered comfort that feels deeply personal. Downstairs, Locanda Verde is one of downtown Manhattan’s most beloved restaurants, while beneath the hotel lies one of the city’s loveliest surprises: a lantern-lit pool and spa inspired by a Japanese ryokan.
If your ideal New York involves mornings in Tribeca cafés, afternoons wandering SoHo and the West Village, and evenings that unfold slowly over dinner, this is the place.
There is perhaps no hotel that captures downtown Manhattan’s particular kind of romance quite like The Bowery. Set at the meeting point of the Lower East Side and the East Village, it feels like a New York apartment imagined by someone with impeccable taste and a weakness for velvet, Persian rugs, and candlelight.
The rooms are large by downtown standards, with floor-to-ceiling industrial windows framing views of the city and claw-foot tubs tucked into marble bathrooms. Downstairs, the lobby is all fireplaces, worn leather, and low light. It is the sort of room where people linger over a drink long after they intended to leave.
The neighborhood beyond is equally compelling. Some of the city’s best restaurants, bars, and independent shops are within a short walk, making this one of the most atmospheric bases in Manhattan.
One of Manhattan’s most talked-about hotel openings in recent years, The Fifth Avenue Hotel occupies a Gilded Age mansion near Madison Square Park and somehow manages to feel both opulent and entirely modern.
The interiors are unapologetically dramatic. Jewel-toned velvet, lacquered walls, marble fireplaces, and antique details create a mood that is richly layered. Rooms feel cinematic, and many have deep soaking tubs positioned beside the windows.
Its location is especially appealing for travelers who want easy access to both Downtown and Midtown. The Flatiron District, NoMad, Chelsea, and Greenwich Village are all within easy reach, and Madison Square Park lies just outside the door.
Across from the Museum of Modern Art, the Baccarat Hotel feels like stepping into a jewel box. Crystal chandeliers sparkle overhead, velvet banquettes line the Grand Salon, and even the light seems softer here, refracted through glass.
Yet for all its glamour, the hotel never feels cold. Rooms are serene and restful, with pale palettes, oversized bathrooms, and windows that frame the city beyond. The indoor pool, with its striking black-and-white tiled floor and softly lit private lounging alcoves tucked along one side, is among the most beautiful in Manhattan.
For those who love the energy of Midtown but want to retreat each evening into something quieter and more elegant, Baccarat is a compelling choice.
For travelers who care about space, few hotels in Manhattan compare to The Langham. Just off Fifth Avenue in Midtown, the hotel is known for its exceptionally large rooms and suites, many of which have floor-to-ceiling windows and views stretching toward the Empire State Building.
The design is understated and contemporary, which allows the city itself to take center stage. Families appreciate the generous room sizes, while couples often choose it for its calm atmosphere and ideal location between Bryant Park, Fifth Avenue, and the restaurants of NoMad.
It is one of those rare Manhattan hotels that manages to feel deeply practical and undeniably luxurious at once.
The Beekman, in Lower Manhattan near City Hall Park and the Brooklyn Bridge, is one of New York’s most atmospheric hotels. Housed in a restored 19th-century landmark, it is centered around a soaring nine-story atrium crowned by a Victorian skylight and lined with cast-iron balconies. The first glimpse upward is enough to stop you in your tracks. Rooms are richly layered, with dark wood, leather and velvet accents, marble bathrooms, and large windows.
The hotel’s restaurants are reason enough to stay. Tom Colicchio oversees Temple Court and The Bar Room at Temple Court, while Daniel Boulud’s Le Gratin brings the warmth of a Lyonnais bistro to downtown Manhattan. Outside, Lower Manhattan’s most compelling corners are within easy reach, from the cobbled streets of the Seaport to One World Trade Center and the Brooklyn Bridge.
High above Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, inside the former Crown Building, Aman New York is one of the most exclusive hotel addresses in Manhattan. The moment you step inside, the city seems to recede. The mood is hushed, almost meditative, with dark wood, fireplaces, and softly lit interiors that feel more Kyoto than Midtown.
The rooms are among the largest in Manhattan and every one includes a working fireplace, a rarity in New York. Bathrooms are wrapped in pale stone, soaking tubs sit beneath warm light, and many rooms look out across the skyline toward Central Park. Downstairs, the spa spans three floors and feels like a sanctuary suspended above the city, complete with an indoor pool and candlelit treatment rooms.
For travelers who want Manhattan at its most discreet and luxurious, there is nowhere quite like it.
The St. Regis has been synonymous with New York glamour since John Jacob Astor IV opened it in 1904, and more than a century later it remains one of the city’s great hotel addresses. Set on East 55th Street between Fifth and Madison, it places guests within easy reach of Midtown while preserving an atmosphere of old New York elegance.
The interiors are richly detailed with crystal chandeliers, velvet seating, and marble floors, while the rooms feel polished and timeless rather than overly ornate. The signature St. Regis Butler Service adds a level of care that feels increasingly rare in modern hotels.
Then there is the King Cole Bar, where Maxfield Parrish’s famous mural glows behind the bar and where the Bloody Mary was first introduced to New York society. Even if you never order one, it is worth sitting beneath the mural for a moment and watching the city glide past outside.
There are hotels that are famous, and then there is Hotel Chelsea, which is practically a chapter in New York’s cultural history. For decades it was home to artists, writers, and musicians, from Patti Smith to Bob Dylan, and after an extensive restoration it has emerged once again as one of the city’s most compelling places to stay.
The rooms retain an old-world, bohemian beauty: hardwood floors, antique furnishings, brass fixtures, and just enough imperfection to remind you that this building has lived many lives. Staying here feels a little like stepping into the New York of another era.
For classic Upper East Side elegance: The Carlyle, The Lowell, Loews Regency New York Hotel, or The St. Regis New York
For first-time visitors who want iconic New York: The Plaza
For museum lovers: The Mark
For the most exclusive, ultra-luxury stay: Aman New York
For downtown atmosphere and great restaurants: The Greenwich Hotel or The Bowery Hotel
For design-forward travelers: The Whitby Hotel, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, or Baccarat Hotel New York
For families or anyone who wants more space: The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue
For a stay steeped in New York history: The Beekman, Hotel Chelsea, or The St. Regis New York
For first-time visitors, Midtown is usually the best place to stay. It puts you close to Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center, Broadway, and many of New York City's most iconic sights. Hotels like The Plaza, Loews Regency New York Hotel, Baccarat Hotel New York, and The Langham make an ideal base.
For a romantic stay in New York City, The Lowell, The Bowery Hotel, The Greenwich Hotel, and The Carlyle are especially appealing. Think fireplaces, candlelit bars, soaking tubs, and rooms with views across the city.
If being near Central Park is a priority, The Carlyle, The Lowell, The Mark, Loews Regency New York Hotel, and The Plaza are among the best choices. All are within a short walk of the park, making it easy to begin the day beneath the trees or return at sunset when the skyline glows beyond the reservoir.
Some of Manhattan’s best hotel dining is found at The Carlyle, home to Bemelmans Bar and Café Carlyle; The Greenwich Hotel, with Locanda Verde; The Mark, with Jean-Georges; The Beekman, where Temple Court and Le Gratin draw both locals and guests; and Loews Regency New York Hotel, whose Regency Bar & Grill has long been part of New York life.
For some of the best views in Manhattan, consider The Plaza, with rooms overlooking Central Park; The Langham, where many rooms face the Empire State Building; Baccarat Hotel New York, with sweeping Midtown views; and Aman New York, where higher floors look out across Fifth Avenue and the city skyline.
No matter which hotel you choose, where you stay in Manhattan becomes part of the story of the trip itself. It is the view from the window before the city wakes, the bar you return to each evening, the particular stretch of neighborhood that begins to feel, for a few days, like your own corner of New York. In a city filled with unforgettable addresses, these are the hotels that stay with you long after you have gone home.