Japan’s Decade: Inside the World’s Most Coveted Luxury Destination

There is a quiet, deliberate truth among the well-traveled this season: Japan is no longer a destination one visits, it is a destination one returns to. The numbers confirm what the boutique concierges and private guides have known for some time. The archipelago has become the most desired country in luxury travel, and it has reached this position not by accident but through a rare alignment of currency, culture and craft.

In 2024, Japan welcomed 36.9 million international visitors, surpassing its pre-pandemic 2019 record by approximately 16 percent. The pace has only accelerated. By the end of November 2025, the Japan National Tourism Organization recorded more than 39 million arrivals, breaking the annual record with a full month still to spare. Forecasts now suggest the country will close 2025 above 47 million visitors, a near 30 percent year-over-year leap.

Yet arrivals tell only part of the story. The more telling figure for the discerning observer is spend.