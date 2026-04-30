Japan’s Decade: Inside the World’s Most Coveted Luxury Destination

There is a quiet, deliberate truth among the well-traveled this season: Japan is no longer a destination one visits, it is a destination one returns to. The numbers confirm what the boutique concierges and private guides have known for some time. The archipelago has become the most desired country in luxury travel, and it has reached this position not by accident but through a rare alignment of currency, culture and craft.
In 2024, Japan welcomed 36.9 million international visitors, surpassing its pre-pandemic 2019 record by approximately 16 percent. The pace has only accelerated. By the end of November 2025, the Japan National Tourism Organization recorded more than 39 million arrivals, breaking the annual record with a full month still to spare. Forecasts now suggest the country will close 2025 above 47 million visitors, a near 30 percent year-over-year leap.
Yet arrivals tell only part of the story. The more telling figure for the discerning observer is spend.
Inbound visitor spending in Japan reached ¥8.1 trillion (roughly USD 53.3 billion) in 2024, a 53 percent surge over the prior year and a record by any historical measure, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. Average per-visitor spending climbed to ¥227,000, a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase. By the third quarter of 2025, quarterly inbound spending consistently exceeded ¥2 trillion, putting full-year 2025 consumption on a trajectory to approach the ¥10 trillion mark.
Three structural forces underpin the boom.
First, currency. The Japanese yen has depreciated by roughly 25 percent against the U.S. dollar and the euro over the past five years. For travelers banking in stronger currencies, a Michelin-starred kaiseki dinner in Kyoto or a suite at the Bulgari Hotel Tokyo arrives at a relative price unimaginable a decade ago.
Second, infrastructure. From the easing of border controls in April 2023 to a sustained government investment in tourism that began after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the country has deliberately engineered a hospitality system capable of absorbing record demand without losing its character.
Third, a structural rise in repeat visitation. According to FREETOUR.com data, 67.7 percent of international tourists to Japan in 2024 were repeat visitors, a percentage that fundamentally reshapes the market. Return travelers spend more on their second and third trips, venture beyond Tokyo and Kyoto and demand experiences that ordinary itineraries cannot supply.
Tokyo and Kyoto remain the obvious gateways, but the geography of luxury travel in Japan is widening. In 2024, Tokyo welcomed nearly 19 million international visitors at a 51.5 percent visit rate, while Osaka and Chiba Prefecture trailed at roughly 14.6 million and 13.5 million respectively. Kyoto, the cultural axis of the country, drew 10.9 million visitors at a 29.5 percent visit rate.
The steep cliff after the top five prefectures is itself the opportunity. The truly informed traveler is now drawn to Kanazawa, listed in National Geographic’s “Best of the World 2025”; to Toyama, featured by The New York Times; to the Setouchi islands of Naoshima and Teshima, where Tadao Ando’s concrete cathedrals house Monet, Turrell and de Maria; and to the wellness towns of Hakone and Beppu, where the onsen tradition is being elevated through partnerships with international hospitality brands.
“The repeat-visitation pattern is the single most important shift in Japanese tourism this decade. The first trip is for the icons. The second and third trips are when travelers seek a specific neighborhood guide, a ceramicist’s atelier in Kyoto’s Nishijin district or a sake brewery on the Noto peninsula. Authenticity has become the new premium, and it is reshaping what affluent travel to Japan looks like,” says Alexandra Dubakova, CMO and Seasoned Travel Expert at FREETOUR.com.
The composition of inbound spending has changed as decisively as the volume. In 2024, accommodation accounted for the largest share of inbound spending at 33.6 percent (¥2.7 trillion), followed by shopping at 29.5 percent and food and beverage at 21.5 percent. By the third quarter of 2025, accommodation’s share had risen further to 36.6 percent, while shopping had slipped to 25.5 percent.
The shift has a name in the Japanese tourism industry: from “bakugai,” the bulk-purchase electronics-and-cosmetics shopping that defined the previous decade, to “koto” consumption, the deliberate spending on experiences. According to government and academic reports, wealthier travelers from Europe, North America and Australia are leading this transition, prioritizing where and how they spend their time over what they bring home.
This shift is reflected most visibly in the country’s hospitality boom. The Bulgari Hotel Tokyo opened in 2023 near Tokyo Station; Janu Tokyo, Aman’s first sister-brand flagship, opened in March 2024 in Azabudai Hills; Patina Osaka opened in 2025 as Capella’s new urban-luxury sibling; Capella Kyoto opened in March 2026 in Higashiyama, designed by Kengo Kuma; and the Imperial Hotel Kyoto and a new Mitsui property in Hakone are scheduled for 2026, with Fairmont Tokyo to follow. In the 2025 World’s 50 Best Hotels list, five Japanese properties placed in the top 50, with Bulgari Hotel Tokyo at number 15 and Aman Tokyo at number 25. (See related coverage in RESIDENT: Discover Japan’s Luxury Retreats.)
Beneath the visible architecture of luxury Japan sits a less ostentatious but equally definitive layer: seamless digital infrastructure. For the modern affluent traveler, the ability to move from a private viewing at the Mori Art Museum to a reserved ryokan in Hakone to a remote ski lodge in Niseko, all without losing connection, is no longer a convenience. It is a baseline.
“The most underappreciated luxury in Japan is the freedom to be uninterrupted. Our clients are not phoning the front desk for a hotspot or queuing at Narita’s arrivals counter. They land with an eSIM already provisioned, real-time translation in their pocket and a calendar of bookings that updates as they move from city to forest to coast. Connectivity is the silent infrastructure of a sophisticated trip, and Japan, with its dense urban networks and its rural quiet, demands it more than almost any other country,” says Declan Somers, CEO and Travel Expert at Mobal.
The point is more than logistical. Reliable connectivity is what makes the new Japan, the wider Japan beyond Tokyo and Kyoto, accessible to the discerning traveler. It is the precondition of the koto-consumption economy.
The expansion of luxury Japan into the country’s quieter regions has produced a new traveler archetype: the connoisseur who spends a morning at a tea ceremony in Uji and an afternoon walking a section of the Kumano Kodō, the UNESCO-listed pilgrimage trail through the Kii Peninsula. Japan’s 2026 luxury itinerary frequently includes the Nakasendō between Magome and Tsumago, the alpine routes of Hokkaido, the Shimanami Kaidō cycling route across the Seto Inland Sea and the volcanic terrain of Kyushu’s Aso caldera.
This dual itinerary, urban refinement and elemental terrain in the same week, has reshaped what high-net-worth travelers carry. Discreet, technical wearables now sit alongside traditional luxury markers.
“Modern luxury in Japan rarely stays in the lobby. Our clients pair a tailored wool overcoat in Ginza with a Garmin Fēnix on a quick-release strap on the Kumano Kodō two days later. It is the same person, the same trip, the same standard of refinement; only the terrain changes. The gear has to perform on both and quietly. Stealth competence is the new aesthetic,” says David Chan, CEO at Davilane.
The pattern is reinforced by Japan’s emergence as a global wellness and adventure destination. Niseko’s powder, Iya Valley’s vine bridges, Yakushima’s millennial cedars and the alpine routes of the Northern Alps draw a clientele that increasingly favors integrated wearables, GPS-enabled routing and gear that disappears into the experience.
For readers planning the year ahead, the contours of the most rewarding Japan trip have rarely been clearer. A few principles, drawn from the data and the conversations above:
Travel in the shoulder seasons. Avoid the cherry-blossom peak in late March and early April and the autumn-foliage rush in mid-November. Late May, early June and early December offer the same beauty with significantly lower density at top sites.
Anchor in two cities, then disperse. A traditional Tokyo-and-Kyoto base is best paired with three to four nights in a region most visitors miss: Kanazawa for craft, the Setouchi islands for art, Beppu or Yufuin for onsen culture or Hokkaido for mountain wellness.
Spend on experience, not on volume. A single private kaiseki dinner with the chef in attendance, a tea-master-led ceremony at a working temple or a small-group walking tour in a residential Tokyo district will leave a deeper impression than a dozen well-photographed sights.
Solve connectivity before arrival. A pre-provisioned eSIM, a reserved JR Pass and a working translation app remove friction that otherwise consumes the first day of any trip.
Pack for two Japans. The urban wardrobe of Ginza and Marunouchi is not the wardrobe of the Kumano Kodō or the Daisetsuzan ridge. The most prepared travelers carry one technical layer, one trail-capable wearable and footwear that crosses both.
For broader context on how affluent travel itself is shifting toward this depth-and-meaning model, see RESIDENT’s analysis Luxury Travel 2026: Immersive, Intentional Journeys.
The Japan Tourism Agency has set a 2030 target of 60 million inbound visitors and ¥15 trillion in tourism-related spending. The trajectory of 2024 and 2025 suggests these targets will not only be met but exceeded. For the discerning traveler, the implication is straightforward. Japan is no longer the rising destination of the 2020s. It is the apex destination of the decade, and the decade is only half over.
The country’s enduring advantage is its refusal to dilute. Its temples remain working temples; its kaiseki kitchens remain artisanal; its ryokans remain family-run; its trails remain quiet. The premium it commands is a premium on integrity. As Dubakova, Somers and Chan each suggest in their own languages, the discerning traveler has come to recognize what the Japanese tourism industry has always understood: that the highest form of luxury is the one that does not announce itself.
Statistical figures cited in this report are drawn from publications by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the Japan Tourism Agency (JTA), JTB Tourism Research and Consulting, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Statista, Nippon.com and FREETOUR.com’s May 2025 analysis of Japan inbound tourism. The 2025 full-year arrivals figure is a JNTO-aligned projection, applying observed 2023-to-2024 monthly year-over-year growth rates to 2024 baselines.
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