Into the Living Ocean: Close-Up Marine Wildlife Encounters for Experience-Driven Travelers

Whale encounters can bring the awe of nature up close and personal. Few experiences rival the moment a whale surfaces just meters away. One popular whale-watching location on the East Coast is Cape May, NJ.

During their migration along the U.S. On the East Coast, animals like humpback whales can be seen in the Cape May area. Whale-watching in Cape May tours provides real-time insights from naturalists about the whales’ behaviors, migration, and conservation effort

Real-time information gives the participant perspective and understanding of what they are experiencing. In addition to developing a greater appreciation for marine animals, additional steps are taken to make the experience comfortable for you.

Most modern vessels have shaded seating, smooth ride technology, and well-paced itineraries that do not allow for overcrowding. This is different from the type of rushed, crowded, and noisy expeditions that most travelers would expect.