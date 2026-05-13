Cinnamon Shore: The Gulf's Best Kept Secret

Every spring, thousands of Texas families pile into their SUVs and make the 14-hour drive to Florida's 30A. They book the pastel cottages, walk the boardwalks, golf-cart between pools, and come home with sandy luggage and stories about the prettiest stretch of Gulf Coast they've ever seen.

The catch? Most of them drive right past the Texas version.

Cinnamon Shore is a master-planned beach community tucked behind the dunes on Mustang Island, just outside Port Aransas. It's one of the most underrated coastal destinations in the country, and if you've never heard of it, that's exactly what makes it special.