A Foodie's Guide to Authentic Dominican Flavors

Start with the classics. These are the dishes locals eat every day and the ones that will give you the clearest picture of Dominican food culture.

Mangú is the heart of the Dominican breakfast. Green plantains are boiled and mashed until smooth, then topped with sautéed red onions, fried cheese, and eggs. It is filling, flavorful, and the perfect way to start a day of exploring.

La Bandera is the national lunch plate and the dish most Dominicans eat in the middle of the day. It is a simple combination of rice, red beans, and stewed meat, often served with a fresh salad on the side. Simple on the surface, deeply satisfying in practice.

Sancocho is a slow-cooked stew packed with root vegetables and several types of meat. It is usually reserved for family gatherings and celebrations, and eating it feels like being welcomed into someone's home.

Tostones are twice-fried green plantain slices, crispy on the outside and soft inside. They appear as a snack, a side dish, or even a base for toppings at street food stalls across the island.

Yuca al mojo is one of the oldest preparations on the island. Boiled cassava is served with a bright garlic and sour orange sauce poured over the top. It is earthy, tangy, and completely addictive.

Habichuelas con dulce is a sweet dessert made from cream of beans, milk, sugar, and warm spices. It is served especially during Easter and is one of those dishes that surprises every first-time visitor.