6 Best all inclusive destination wedding packages under 10000 for 2026

Think “destination wedding” and most of us picture six-figure splurges and celebrity guest lists.

Reality check: the average U.S. wedding already costs about $29,000—before you add a single palm tree or plane ticket, according to an Axios report.

Here’s the brighter headline: at the right all-inclusive resort, $10,000 can cover the ceremony, open-bar reception, and décor for 40–60 guests—often with a coordinator, cake, and welcome cocktails included, according to Destify’s 2026 price guide.

Instead of juggling vendors at home, you trade linen rentals for turquoise water and cleanup fees for sunrise mimosas—yet still spend less than the national norm.

In the sections that follow, we’ll spotlight six 2026 packages across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Costa Rica, each vetted for price clarity, flight ease, and the perfect blend of romance and practicality.

Ready to see how far your budget can fly? Let’s get started.