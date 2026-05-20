The best road trips to take near Houston

If you’re flying into Houston, or simply don’t have the right kind of vehicle for taking on Texas, it’s a good idea to look for a car rental Houston. But before you book anything, make sure that you fully understand your needs and the kinds of capabilities that your rental vehicle will need. Here’s some quick advice:

Big SUVs are popular in Texas, so you’ll be in good company if you rent one of these. They’re also good for group trips and longer drives. However, you’ll find that you do end up spending a lot on gas, so factor this in when considering a gas guzzler.

Smaller cars are good for city driving and finding parking in crowded areas. A smaller car can also work well for a shorter coastal route (like to Galveston), but you may find that they struggle on longer routes or on rougher terrain.

Air conditioning is very important in Texas! If you’re an international visitor who’s not used to AC being a necessity in cars, trust us on this! While it’s unlikely that you’ll be offered a car without AC, make sure that you pick one with good AC.

Pickup trucks are great if you want the full Texas experience, but bear in mind that if you’re not going to use the truck bed for anything then you could end up spending a lot on gas and locked out of a lot of potential parking purely for the aesthetics and the experience.

Comfort is important, as Texas driving distances are long, and you’re likely to be in the car for hours on end. On the same note, phone charging access is also useful if you’re going to be on the road for a long time.