The best road trips to take near Houston

Taking a Texas road trip is a quintessentially American thing to do - and there are few better starting points for a great Texas road trip than Houston. Houston is ideally positioned to give drivers access to coastlines, small Texas towns, national parks, famous barbeque spots, luxury resorts, and other major cities among other things. While it may be right in the south of the state, the area around Houston arguably packs in a lot more variety and quintessential Texan experiences than more central parts of the state. So, if you’re heading to Houston and want some road trip inspiration, here are some ideas for great road trips to take in the Houston area:
If you’re flying into Houston, or simply don’t have the right kind of vehicle for taking on Texas, it’s a good idea to look for a car rental Houston. But before you book anything, make sure that you fully understand your needs and the kinds of capabilities that your rental vehicle will need. Here’s some quick advice:
Big SUVs are popular in Texas, so you’ll be in good company if you rent one of these. They’re also good for group trips and longer drives. However, you’ll find that you do end up spending a lot on gas, so factor this in when considering a gas guzzler.
Smaller cars are good for city driving and finding parking in crowded areas. A smaller car can also work well for a shorter coastal route (like to Galveston), but you may find that they struggle on longer routes or on rougher terrain.
Air conditioning is very important in Texas! If you’re an international visitor who’s not used to AC being a necessity in cars, trust us on this! While it’s unlikely that you’ll be offered a car without AC, make sure that you pick one with good AC.
Pickup trucks are great if you want the full Texas experience, but bear in mind that if you’re not going to use the truck bed for anything then you could end up spending a lot on gas and locked out of a lot of potential parking purely for the aesthetics and the experience.
Comfort is important, as Texas driving distances are long, and you’re likely to be in the car for hours on end. On the same note, phone charging access is also useful if you’re going to be on the road for a long time.
Read the rental contract carefully, and make sure that you’re properly insured for any accidents before you get behind the wheel.
Galveston is an easy and popular day out from Houston. It’s only an hour or so away from Houston (depending on traffic), and there’s plenty for everyone to see and do.
Galveston is jam-packed with amusements, entertainment, and natural beauty. You can stroll along the many miles of Gulf beaches, visit the historic pier with its arcades and amusement rides, visit the famous Moody Gardens where you can see sharks, monkeys, and other animals inside habitats within giant glass pyramids, or enjoy the nature trails and birdwatching spots of Galveston Island State Park.
It’s no secret that Texans love barbeque, and the area around Houston is prime barbeque country. You can find some of the best barbeque in the state (in fact, in the whole nation) in the small towns around Houston. So, take time to explore bbq venues and roadside smokehouses around Lockhard, Brenham, and Lexington.
Bear in mind that Texans take bbq very seriously, so it’s common for the menu to completely sell out early at the most respected bbq spots. You’ll also find long lines at some of the best places. If you do see a long line, that’s usually a good sign that you’ve found a great place to eat - but be prepared for a wait and, if you’re late in the day, don’t rely on the full menu still being available when you get served.
Luckily, if you miss out on a great meal at one place, you can just get back in the car and resume your hunt in another town!
Austin is roughly 2.5-3 hours from Houston, and has a very different ‘feel’ to it. It’s popular for live music, nightlife, foodie culture, and a relaxed, inclusive ethos. If you’re craving some nightlife and music, head for Austin for the weekend (although do bear in mind that a lot of people may have had the same idea as you - the Houston-Austin route can be crowded on Fridays and Sundays).
San Antonio is a historic city with a strong food scene. It’s roughly three hours from Houston, but you can cram a lot into a relatively short amount of time when you’re here.
For a start, San Antonio is home to The Alamo, which welcomes visitors (although reservations are required to enter the famous church). There are also other historic missions you can visit throughout the city - a must for Texan history and architecture buffs.
Foodies will find a lot to enjoy here - particularly fans of Tex Mex cuisine. As you might expect for a city with such a blend of American and Mexican history, there are a lot of Tex Mex spots here, many of which are world-renowned for the quality of their cuisine and the warmth of their welcomes.
If you’re all Alamoed out, go for a peaceful stroll on the river walks, or head to the San Antonio zoo to see a wide range of animals and learn about the zoo’s extensive conservation efforts.
The landscape East of Houston is very different from Houston itself. Here, you’ll find a quieter atmosphere, with pine forests, lakes, and charming small towns. Head to places like Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Tyler, or the Caddo Lake region for peaceful outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, camping, cabin stays, and scenic drives through the East Texan scenery.
Houston is a great destination in and of itself, but it’s also a good gateway for a range of very different Texan experiences. You can enjoy oceanside amusements at Galveston, live music in Austin, historic sites in San Antonia, small-town charm in East Texas, and great barbeque whichever direction you choose to drive in. Be flexible, be adventurous, pick the right car, and get on the road!
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