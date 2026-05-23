The World's Best Casino Cruises for Travellers Who Want the High Seas and High Stakes

For a certain kind of traveller, the ideal voyage combines the thrill of arriving somewhere extraordinary with the pleasure of never quite having to leave the ship. Casino cruises have evolved far beyond the days of a few slot machines tucked beside the pool bar. Today's leading cruise lines operate full-scale gaming floors aboard vessels that rival the world's best land-based resorts in terms of scale, service and atmosphere. The question is no longer whether you can gamble at sea. It's where you should be doing it.
Research published by Casinos.com, leading experts on top online slots and casino gaming, analysed Tripadvisor reviews across the world's best casino cruise ships, measuring the frequency of "lucky" keywords to determine which vessels genuinely deliver on the promise of a winning experience. The findings offer a useful guide for luxury travellers who want more from their time at sea than a sundeck and a buffet.
Topping the ranking is the Diamond Princess, operated by Diamond Cruise International, with a lucky review percentage of 17.1%. Currently sailing routes across Asia and Australia following a recent refurbishment, the ship houses a Las Vegas-style casino offering slot machines, blackjack, Texas hold'em and prize tournaments. For travellers looking to combine genuine gaming excitement with some of the world's most striking coastal destinations, this is the standout choice. The combination of an immaculately designed gaming floor and the kind of itineraries that take in Japan, South Korea and the Australian coast makes the Diamond Princess something genuinely difficult to replicate on land.
Second place goes to the Wonder of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean, with a lucky review percentage of 15.6%. The ship is one of the largest passenger vessels in the world, and its casino reflects that scale: a sprawling floor offering blackjack, roulette, poker and an extensive slots selection. Royal Caribbean has long understood that its guests want their gaming experience to feel like a destination in itself rather than an afterthought, and the Wonder of the Seas delivers accordingly.
The Infinity, operated by Celebrity Cruises, rounds out the top three with a score of 12.2%. Celebrity has built its brand around a more refined, art-forward approach to cruise travel, and its casino spaces reflect that sensibility: well-designed, thoughtfully lit and staffed with dealers who understand that a significant portion of the clientele are experienced players.
Further down the ranking, the Queen Elizabeth, operated by Cunard, places fifth with a lucky review percentage of 10%. The Cunard brand carries a particular authority in luxury ocean travel, and its casino reflects the line's characteristic blend of tradition and high standards. For those who want their blackjack served alongside afternoon tea and white-glove service, this remains one of the more compelling options afloat.
The Azura, operated by P&O Cruises, sits at seventh with a score of 9.4%. P&O's positioning as a premium British cruise line means the Azura's gaming spaces attract a knowledgeable, enthusiastic clientele, and reviews consistently reflect a warm and well-run experience.
The appeal of casino cruising extends beyond the games themselves. At sea, time operates differently. There are no external distractions, no commutes to a separate venue, no reason to call it a night early. The casino is a few floors away at any hour, and the quality of the surrounding experience, the dining, the entertainment, the ports of call, elevates the whole thing considerably. Winning on a cruise ship means you can celebrate at a five-star restaurant before the ship docks at your next destination. It's a context that land-based casinos, however luxurious, can't quite match.
The growth in this space also reflects a broader shift in how luxury travellers think about their time. Extended voyages are increasingly popular among high-net-worth travellers who want a single, richly considered luxury.
For those planning ahead, the choice of vessel matters as much as the destination. The ships at the top of Casinos.com's ranking consistently deliver on both counts: strong gaming floors paired with itineraries that justify the journey on their own terms. Whether you are drawn to the tranquil waters of the Pacific or the elegance of a transatlantic crossing, the best casino cruises now offer an experience that stands comfortably alongside the finest resort gaming anywhere in the world.
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