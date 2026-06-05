Vive la France: 5 Lesser-Known Paris Attractions Sure to Punctuate Your Visit

This next location is arguably one of the most surprising, as it was a rather notorious home to squatters. Thankfully, the government has transformed what was once a dilapidated building into one of the most eclectic structures in Paris. 59 Rivoli is now an artist collective that displays the works of many talented personalities. While graffiti may still cover the facade of 59 Rivoli, this hardly represents what you will find within its walls. Those who are lucky enough could even find themselves speaking with a local artist. This is not a bad way to spend an afternoon, and you can enter at no charge.