Luxury Cars Rental in Miami: How to Choose the Right Vehicle for Your Trip

Miami does not have a neutral gear when it comes to cars. The city has a visual standard that most places do not, and the vehicle you drive contributes to the experience in a way that is specific to South Florida. Rent.Cars offers luxury car rental in Miami across 116 vehicles spanning Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and BMW - with pickup and delivery available across the city. The range is wide enough that the choice of model genuinely matters. This guide helps you make it.
This single factor eliminates most of the field immediately.
2 people: Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 488, McLaren 600LT, Porsche 911, Mercedes SL-Class
4 people: Ferrari Roma, Ferrari California, Rolls-Royce Dawn, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche 911 Cabriolet
5 people: Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes G63, Bentley Bentayga
If you are travelling with more than two people, the supercar category largely disappears. The Lamborghini Huracan has two seats. The Ferrari 488 has two seats. A group of four needs a convertible GT or a luxury SUV.
This is a more honest question than it sounds.
Some cars are about how they feel from behind the wheel. The Porsche 911, the McLaren 600LT, the Lamborghini Huracan - these are driver's cars. The experience happens at the controls.
Other cars are about how they look when you arrive. The Rolls-Royce Dawn pulling up to the Faena Hotel, the Bentley Continental GT parked on Collins Avenue, the G63 at a Wynwood gallery opening - these cars make the strongest statement to everyone outside the vehicle.
Most people want both. The Lamborghini Urus and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan cover both dimensions better than most alternatives.
Miami's geography creates specific car requirements.
South Beach and hotel arrivals: any luxury car works, but the Rolls-Royce Dawn and Bentley Continental GT convertible command the most attention at valet stands.
Wynwood and Design District: the G63 and the Lamborghini Huracan fit the visual language of these neighbourhoods better than a Rolls-Royce sedan.
Ocean Drive cruising: convertibles. The Mercedes SL-Class, the Ferrari California, or the Rolls-Royce Dawn with the top down on a Tuesday evening in February.
Day trip to the Keys: a comfortable GT or a luxury SUV. The 113-mile drive to Key West on US-1 favours cars with good seats and strong air conditioning. A Bentley Continental GT or a Lamborghini Urus handles this better than a low-slung two-seater.
Group travel across multiple neighbourhoods: Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lamborghini Urus. Five seats, practical luggage space, and presence at every stop.
Note that daily rates drop significantly for rentals of 6 or more days. A Lamborghini Huracan at $1,300/day for a 1-2 day booking comes down to $540/day at 6+ days. For a week-long trip, the economics shift considerably.
The most available supercar in Miami and the most requested. V10 naturally aspirated, 580-640 hp depending on the year, 0-60 in under 3 seconds. The Huracan is the car that turns every traffic light into a moment and every valet stop into an audience.
Two seats only. Not suitable for groups. For a couple or a solo driver who wants the full supercar experience in Miami, it is the obvious choice.
Ferrari occupies a specific position in Miami that Lamborghini does not fully overlap. The 488 is more precise, the sound is different - higher pitched, more mechanical, distinctly Italian. The Roma is the more GT-oriented option with four seats and a cleaner exterior design.
For drivers who have an opinion about the difference between a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and prefer the former, the 488 is the answer.
The Dawn is a convertible Rolls-Royce with four seats and a fabric roof that folds in 22 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph. It is the most appropriate luxury convertible for South Beach hotel arrivals, sunset drives on the MacArthur Causeway, and any occasion where the car is meant to communicate a specific standard.
The V12 is near-silent at speed. The cabin materials are the same as the Phantom. For two or four people who want the full Rolls-Royce experience with open air, the Dawn is the car.
The McLaren is the driver's car of this group. 600 hp, mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, carbon ceramic brakes. It is more demanding than the Huracan and rewards more. In Miami traffic it is also more tiring than the Huracan, because it was designed for track use and adapted for the road rather than the other way around.
For experienced supercar drivers who want the most engaging car in the fleet, the McLaren 600LT is the answer.
Five seats, 585 hp, the most recognisable luxury SUV shape in the world. The G63 works everywhere in Miami that a two-seater does not. Wynwood, Brickell, Key Biscayne, the Design District - the G-Wagon fits the visual language of every neighbourhood in the city.
It is also the practical choice for groups who want luxury and presence without the limitations of a sports car.
The Continental GT is the best value proposition in the premium convertible category. At $320-490/day it sits below the Rolls-Royce Dawn and the Lamborghini Huracan while offering a W12 engine, hand-stitched leather, and a Naim sound system. For a week-long trip with two people who want a capable GT rather than a supercar, the Bentley is the rational choice.
Five seats, V12, and the Rolls-Royce experience in an SUV format. The Cullinan is for groups who want the highest standard of luxury without compromising on passenger capacity. At Faena Hotel, at Cipriani, at any valet stand in Brickell - the Cullinan communicates exactly what it costs.
The most accessible true sports car on the list. The 911 is driver-focused in a way that the G63 and the Cullinan are not. It is also the most practical daily-use car in the supercar price range - comfortable enough for a day of driving around Miami, engaging enough to make every on-ramp worth taking seriously.
Insurance. All rentals include basic coverage. Check the deductible before you drive - on a $1,300/day Ferrari, the deductible exposure can be significant. Supplemental coverage is available and worth considering for first-time renters of high-performance vehicles.
Fuel. All vehicles in the fleet run on premium fuel. Miami has no shortage of gas stations, but fill up before returning - most rental agreements charge a premium for refuelling on your behalf.
Minimum age. Most luxury and supercar rentals in Miami require a minimum age of 25. Some providers allow 21-24 with a surcharge. Confirm at booking.
Delivery. Rent.Cars offers pickup and delivery to your location across Miami - hotel, private address, or airport. Confirm delivery timing when booking, particularly for airport arrivals on tight schedules.
Which car gets the most attention in Miami? The Lamborghini Huracan and the Rolls-Royce Dawn consistently attract the most attention at street level. The G63 is the most universally recognised. What gets noticed depends on the neighbourhood - Wynwood reacts differently from Brickell.
Is a convertible worth it in Miami? Almost always, from November through April. Miami averages over 200 days of sunshine annually and convertible season is effectively year-round with the exception of peak summer humidity in July and August.
How far in advance should I book? For peak season - December through March and holiday weeks - book at least a week in advance for specific models. Lamborghini Huracan inventory moves quickly. For off-peak periods, 2-3 days notice is usually sufficient.
Can I drive to the Florida Keys in a rental car? Most providers allow driving within Florida. The drive to Key West on US-1 is approximately 160 miles from Miami Beach. Confirm mileage limits and geographic restrictions in your rental agreement before departure.
Miami's luxury rental market is one of the deepest in the United States. The combination of 116 available vehicles, a city that rewards distinctive cars, and year-round convertible weather makes the choice genuinely worth thinking through.
For two people who want the full supercar experience: Lamborghini Huracan or Ferrari 488. For a couple who want luxury and open air: Rolls-Royce Dawn or Bentley Continental GT convertible. For a group of five: Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lamborghini Urus. For drivers who prioritise engagement over arrival: Porsche 911 or McLaren 600LT.
The right car depends on who is in it, where it is going, and what you want the experience to feel like.
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